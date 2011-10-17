Animal Spirits, Beast Mode Ballers Shine in League Openers

P8 wharton warriors

The Wharton Basketball Club successfully kicked off the Wharton Warrior Basketball League Tuesday night. Read each game’s highlights to find out more about Wharton’s true ballers.

 

 

 

Beast Mode Ballers 58 , Taking My Talents 36

 

It’s an age old battle: speed versus size. And although they say speed kills, the speedy Taking My Talents got killed Tuesday night when they faced a larger, more physical Beast Mode squad.

 

“Big Daddy” George Ogarro was firing on all cylinders, leading all scorers with 20 pts. The twin towers Ogarro and Greg McBroom complemented each other nicely and look poised to dominate the paint all season long. Outside shooting from “Nasty” Nick Liveris and Molly “Make it Rain” Frew – whose three-pointer late in the first half gave Beast Mode their first double digit lead – give this team a legitimate inside-out game. They won’t all be this easy for Beast Mode, but a 22-point rout is a great way to kick off the season.

 

Taking My Talents will need to find someone to step up on offense if they want to compete. Brian Darcy had a strong debut with 16 pts but he’ll need help if Taking My Talents wants to be a contender.

 

 

 

Los Verdugos 50, The Jimmers 41

 

The matchup between Los Verdugos and The Jimmers was supposed to showcase some of the best young talent in the league. Unfortunately for the fans, The Jimmers didn’t get the memo.

 

Brigham “Young” Wilson is projected to be one of the top rookie performers this year. His combination of skill and athleticism should make him a top scorer for The Jimmers, yet he struggled in his first Wharton Warrior League game. Anthony “And 1” Liveris was also somewhat absent in his debut. Although he is heralded as a younger, more athletic, and more handsome version of his older brother Nick, he was only able to prove the third point Tuesday night. The final nail in the coffin was that Dennis “The Menace” Norman failed to exploit his significant size advantage to establish a post game for The Jimmers. They will need to find their rhythm fast, or they’ll be fighting an uphill battle all season long.

 

Zeeshan “The Bulldozer” Hyder, on the other hand, lived up to the hype, demonstrating his amazing ability to slice around (and run through!) the opposing team. Hyder led all scorers with 14 pts. However, in this tight matchup, he needed some help to get the victory. He found it in “Ricky” Ross “The Boss” Glasser. Glasser didn’t use the glass too often Tuesday night but he didn’t need it. He proved to be an effective outside shooter, draining a pair of 3s in the win.

 

 

 

Fighting Harboughs 44, Dreamliners 32

 

The “Warrior of the Night” award goes to The Dreamliners’ Andrew “Bareback” Baill, who threw his shirt off at the opening tip to set the tone for his team (or because he didn’t have a jersey). Unfortunately, the intimidation tactic was not enough to rattle the veteran Fighting Harboughs, who squeezed out a win in one of the closest contests of the night.

 

The Dreamliners led for much of the game on strong performances from the slashing Baill, unorthodox Seena Mortazavi, and Mike Van Pelt, but were plagued by attendance issues. Their top two draft picks, Jeff Schiffner and Aaron Szekel, missed the game. Since there were no injuries reported by the team’s front office, we are at a loss for why these two critical players failed to show. We will continue to investigate this mystery, but The Dreamliners will need their top players to show up in order to win games.

 

Porter Leslie demonstrated why he is one of the most feared players in the league with his 18 pt performance but the Harboughs looked rusty in their first game of the year. Expect them to get better as they learn to play together.

 

 

 

Animal Spirits 81, Ankle Breakers 36

 

Animal Spirits put the league on notice Tuesday night: they are in it to win it. The team put on a shooting clinic and called it a game when they destroyed the Ankle Breakers in a 45-point victory. Even the refs were in pain after this one; rumor has it they sustained shoulder injuries signally the endless three-pointers sunk by Animal Spirits.

 

Although there were too many made baskets for the stat boy to keep track of individual points, Animal Spirits displayed tremendous balance. With Connor Drury fighting inside, and just about everyone else on the team raining in threes, the Ankle Breakers quickly went from upbeat to beat down.

 

Ankle Breakers have talent, particularly in the crafty Bahaa Nahas, and were missing key players in Chris Oosterhuis and Rev Murayi, but should take practice very seriously this week. They’ve got some work to do!

