Get Off Campus! (Week of 10/17/11)

It’s a pretty bare bones schedule of bands this week, with most of them in New York for CMJ. But if you’re in Philadelphia and looking for something to do, here it is: your quick and dirty guide to what’s happening for the week.

Monday, October 17

Duran Duran

@ Tower Theater in Upper Darby @ 8 pm

Duran Duran has been struggling with life after fame for the past 20 years or so, their haircuts, their clothes, their sounds made the most sense when they were famous, and especially in the 80s. But they’ve continued to please their devoted fans: releasing the occasional new song but primarily publishing collector edition after collector edition of old classics.

Wednesday, October 19

Anti- Flag with NOFX

@ Theater of the Living Arts @ 7pm

Formed in the 1980s, the Pittsburgh-based Anti-Flag is probably best known for their politics. They’re currently touring with NOFX, another 1980s punk rock band but this time from Los Angeles. NOFX got kicked out of SXSW in 2010 for allegedly filling a bottle of Patron with their pee and allowing the crowd to unwittingly drink it.

Wild Flag

@ Union Transfer @ 8pm

The much anticipated Philadelphia debut of Wild Flag’s new self-titled album was met with a lot of fanfare. This show, featuring members Carrie Brownstein (ex-Sleater-Kinney), Mary Timony (ex- Helium), Rebecca Cole (ex-The Minders) and Janet Weiss (ex-Sleater-Kinney, ex-Quasi), is going to be great.

Thursday, October 20

Hanson

@ TLA @ 7pm

To most of the world, Hanson were three little boys who sang ridiculously catchy songs like “I Will Come to You,” “Weird,” and “Where’s the Love,” had millions of little girls screaming and crying, but in an “mmmbop” were gone. What most don’t know is that the brothers Hanson have never stopped making music. And good news: they’re coming to a venue near you.

Gillian Welch

@ Union Transfer @ 8pm

Sparse, dark, folk, bluegrass, Americana, Gillian Welch just released her first album in eight years, since her acclaimed 2003 release Soul Journey. Her new album is mysterious and dramatic, and reunites her with her long time musical partner David Rawlings.

Friday, October 21

Cyndi Lauper

@ Keswick Theater @ 8pm

Even at age 58, she’s still going strong and reminding us that “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”.

Saturday, October 22

The Smashing Pumpkins

@ Tower Theater @ 8pm

Though the touring group is minus two of the band’s original members, fans should be thrilled to see the Smashing Pumpkins back on stage again. For those of you who were not enthralled with lead singer Corgan’s pop-rock experiment, Zwan, dust off your teenage angst and come out to hear the one of the greatest bands of the alt-rock generation.

Monday, October 24

The Naked and Famous

@ Keswick Theater @ 7:30pm

The newest of the New Zealand releases. A little summer 2008 MGMT with a touch of 1980s Top Gun.