A Tale of Two Industries: Amazon Delves Deeper into Book Publishing

Last week, Amazon announced its intention to further integrate into book and e-book publishing.  The company will release 122 original titles this fall, immediately putting itself in the same league as major publishers such as Random House and Penguin in terms of title count.

 

Amazon has been the primary agent shaping the publishing industry for more than the last decade.  But will the company be able to redefine the publishing industry from the inside the same way it has for the book retailing industry?  A few key factors suggest that it won’t.

 

Don’t be so quick to antagonize your suppliers

 

Book publishers have a somewhat love-hate relationship with Amazon to start.  While Amazon generates a large portion of their sales, it has been squeezing the margins on publishers for years, first with print books and even more with the advent of e-books.  By directly competing with publishers, Amazon may take what is a respectfully contentious relationship and turn it into something more hostile.

 

For years, publishers have dabbled in direct-to-consumer sales themselves, but have had little success with the venture because consumers don’t want to have to jump from website to website to find all the books they want to purchase.  Rumors have been swirling in the industry for years about a consortium of publishers banding together to form a Hulu-type venture, one independent from its parents but driven by their agenda.  Might Amazon’s move onto the publishers’ turf require that publishers respond in kind?

 

Why backwards integrate into a lower margin business?

 

Could anyone imagine Apple deciding to go into the business of music production after launching iTunes?  The premise is absurd.  And yet, this seems to be exactly what Amazon is proposing.

 

Content production comes with a whole host of expenses and risks which the sales side, especially digital sales, does not have to worry about.    While publishing is an opportunity for revenue growth, Amazon may soon come to find that the treasure chest they thought they were opening is actually a Pandora’s Box.

 

Despite its belief to the contrary, Amazon does not control all of book retailing

 

While Amazon is one of the major players in the book and e-book retailing space, it is not dominant, let alone omnipotent.  It commands significant market share in both books and e-book, but the other major players in that space are some of Amazon’s most heated rivals: Wal-Mart in books and Apple in e-books.

 

The trick to the publishing industry is getting up to scale.  There are a lot of overheads and upfront costs associated with publishing both books and e-books.  It will be interesting to see if Amazon will be able to achieve scale on its titles if roughly half of the book and e-book markets are closed off to it.

 

Amazon is clearly one of the most innovative and impressive companies of its time.  It has arguably had the biggest impact on the book publishing industry since the invention of the Gutenberg printing press.  But while Amazon has revolutionized the industry once before, it has not positioned itself well to do so again.

 

