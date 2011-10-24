David Knox: Preserving Africa One National Park at a Time

A leaf: food to some, shade to others, the world’s first solar panel to David Knox. A tree: firewood to some, new cabinets to others, the best carbon trapper in the world to Dave. A forest… ok, you get the picture – David Knox does not view the world the same way others do. Had you spent much of your schooling and professional career in the mud and trees, you might view it differently as well.

On Tuesday, David Knox (WG’12) spoke to a room full of students and faculty about his passion – preserving some of the world’s most precious resources. For the past 10 years, David, a native North Carolinian, has spent his time pursuing his passion on the continent of Africa. Where did the passion come from, you might ask? As a burgeoning young man, David learned to scuba dive; in fact, his first job was at an underwater hotel. While he had his run-ins with Japanese models and Elvis impersonators there (you’ll have to ask Dave about that), he was hooked on the idea of conserving the habitats he experienced on a daily basis.

After receiving his M.S. in Environmental Science and Conservation Biology from the University of Cape Town in South Africa, David began his work with Conservation International. Facing total deforestation in 10-15 years, Madagascar was ripe for a conservation movement, so this is where David began. “Once Africa gets in your blood, it’s tough to get it out,” Dave said. “There’s an African proverb that says, ‘We never actually own the land, we simply borrow it from our grandchildren.’” Taking this proverb to heart, David began to work hand-in-hand with the Madagascar’s President, who was a great advocate of conserving the country’s lands. After only three months of work there, the President had raised over $30 million dedicated solely to conservation efforts. After three years of work, Conservation International had established over 100 national parks across the nation. When asked how he was able to so successfully bridge the cultural gap in Madagascar, David said that learning the local language helps. “It shows that you’re in it for the long term and that you can drive change.” A lot of this success also came from establishing important relationships in stakeholder meetings as the fates of important tracts of land were discussed. However, two years later it all came crashing down.

After Conservation International had established 100 parks in Madagascar, the President was ousted in a coup by a 34-year-old local disc jockey. All the work they had done was gone, the momentum stopped, and all the parks, funding and legislation were lost. Five years of lost work would discourage most people from continuing in the same field, but David and Conservation International were not “most people”; they moved on to Liberia, another locale greatly in need of environmental protection.

Although Liberia is an extremely volatile nation, it is West Africa’s wettest country and contains 40% of the region’s forests. In light of poor forest management, Conservation International stepped in to preserve some of these forests. With the help of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberia’s first female President and recent Nobel Peace Prize winner, Conservation International has been able to establish 14 preserves across Liberia. “We were able to build credibility with the leaders by building relationships quickly, showing them we have value to offer, and convincing them that we’re in this together,” David commented. Even then, David and Conservation International were often relegated to work with local government environmental departments which did not carry very much power. This frustration led David to Wharton.

“We need to step it up a notch for climate change,” David said, “We have to work with the finance and strategic planning departments to keep long-term value in place. I came to business school to know how to work with these departments and affect change.” Ultimately, David plans to return to Africa to continue his work in conservation and help provide real, sustainable energy solutions across the continent. With David’s perseverance, there’s a good chance this will happen.

Perspectives on Leadership is an innovative attempt to explore the unique leadership experiences of the Wharton MBA student body. It is designed to challenge us to think about leadership from new perspectives, while celebrating the experiences of fellow students.

On November 14th, Jason Lin WG’12 will discuss his experience as a movie producer for Jet Li Studios in China.