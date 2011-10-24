Get off campus! (Week of 10/24/11)

Here it is: your quick and dirty guide to what’s happening this week.

DRINKS

Tuesday, October 25

Witch CRAFT Beer Crawl

$6.66 admission gets you $3 beers at each of 11 bars, a witch hat and an official Witch CRAFT stamp card. If you collect enough stamps, you can enter a prize contest. Registration for the beer crawl is from 6-7 at Plenty (1710 E. Passyunk Ave.). For more info: visiteastpassyunk.com

ARTS

Through November 3

Philadelphia Film Festival

The festival kicked off last week with the Sundance Grand Jury Prize Winner Like Crazy, about ruined love between two university students. The festival features 250 buzzworthy films at $12 a pop. For more info: filmadelphia.org

MUSIC

Monday, October 24

Gauntlet Hair

@ Kung Fu Necktie

If you’re not going to the Naked and Famous show today then Gauntlet Hair (ignore the awful name) are worth checking out. Slim on lyrics, but the duo makes up for it in electro-pop, reverb-addled songs. If you’re a Tim Tebow fan you might have heard Gauntlet Hair’s I Was Thinkingplaying over and over again on ESPN whenever they covered a Broncos game in 2010.

The Naked and the Famous with Chain Gang of 1974

@ Theatre of the Living Arts

Tuesday, October 25

Cymbals Eat Guitars

@ First Unitarian Church

In 2009, Cymbals Eat Guitars hit with their first album Why These Are Mountains, a sprawling, indie-themed road trip surprising for a band out of New York. It’s true that some of the songs on the album are just crushing in their crescendo sequences but it’s their softer songs that are more impressive in their subtlety and finesse. The band’s newest album, Lenses Alien, is more divisive but still pretty great.

Friendly Fires

@ Union Transfer

Indulgent, polyrhythmic, electro-glazed pop, somewhere between dance and rock, Friendly Fires has been shortlisted for the 2009 Mercury Music Prize and this year’s AIM Independent Music Awards’ Best Live Act nomination.

Wednesday, October 26

Austra

@ First Unitarian Church

Austra, Katie Stelmanis’ new band, maintains her synth aesthetic but is a bit more approachable in its …approach. The songs off the band’s debut, Feel It Break, channel Kate Bush and Ladytron at their most comforting. A lot of the songs sound eerily similar, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Danava

@ Kung Fu Necklace

Guitar-throttled hipster metal, not surprisingly from the Kemado catalogue.

Dub Nation Philly Volume 8 ft: MT EDEN / TC / Down Jones / Dubsef / BHB

@ Theater of the Living Arts

New Zealand producer, Mt Eden, leads the dubstep crowd at the 8th installment of Philly’s Dub Nation. Bring your own glow sticks.

Thursday, October 27

The Black Angels

@ Union Transfer

Austin, Texas based The Black Angels have had a cult SXSW following since their 2006 debut album Passover inducted them into psych-rock fandom. Their newest record, Phosphene Dream, is a little tighter than their fuzzy/hippy beginnings but the spurts of power give variety to their darker riffs.

Ziggy Marley

@ Keswick Theater

Ziggy stops through Glenside, PA on his way through the east coast.

Friday, October 28

Power House ft: T-Pain / Young Jeezy / Chris Brown

@ Wells Fargo Center

Power 99 FM sponsors this year’s Powerhouse line-up. Tyga, DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, and Rick Ross are also rumored to be showing up.

Omar Sosa Afreecanos Quartet

@ Annenberg Center (Zellerbach Theater)

Right in Wharton’s backyard, Omar Sosa’s piano stylings fuse jazz, classical and electronica into a meditative state.

Saturday, October 29

Feist

@ World Cafe Live

Feist helps the World Café celebrate its 20th anniversary. Tickets are $100-200…

Immortal Technique

@ The Trocadero

Immortal Technique released his Revolutionary Vol. 1 and 2 on his own in 2001 and 2003, citing his need for full control over his production process. His lyrics battle everything from class constraints, poverty, to politics while his irresistible delivery makes his songs glisten.

Sunday, October 30

SBTRKT

@ Union Transfer

UK producer SBTRKT has maintained a high profile for several years, remixing songs by everyone from Radiohead to MIA to Underworld. 2011 lands SBTRKT’s self-titled debut, it’s gritty dubstep with guest vocalists keeping the warmth.

Monday, October 31

Chromeo

@ Electric Factory

Battles

@ Theater of the Living Arts

Battles without Tyondai Braxton’s wheezes and gasps is a far different Battles. But their new direction is definitely compelling.