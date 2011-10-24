On Friday, October 21st, Occupy Philly protesters rallied inside Wharton’s Jon M. Huntsman Hall after the cancellation of a speech by Rep. Eric Cantor (R).
Thanks to Jiwoo Song (W’11) for allowing us to us his video.
Thanks to Jiwoo Song (W’11) for allowing us to us his video.
