Snapshots from Lebanon: Past, Present and Future Collide During Wharton Lebanon Trek





The young soldier hoists up his gun, pointing to the rooftop of the crumbling Saida souk. Another hides in a doorway of an abandoned stall, while a third marches confidently past, his gun seeming weightless even in his thin arms.

We had been warned. “The potential in Lebanon for a spontaneous upsurge in violence remains,” cautioned the US Department of State. Due to safety concerns, many countries urge citizens to avoid all travel to Lebanon.

But we’re here, and we want to capture this scene. For there are boys, in t-shirts and cargos and Adidas soccer shoes, just playing. School is out today in honor of Eid, the Muslim holiday concluding Ramadan. Which soldiers do these children imitate? What do they know of war? We wonder.

—

Chickpeas top bowls of creamy hummus and hands grab for sweet, fluffy pita, still steaming from the oven. Plates are piled with bright tabouleh, spinach pastries, and tangy fattoush salad. Fresh, flavorful, filling. Every meal starts with a pact to slow down on the mezzeh and save room for kebabs – chicken and lamb and beef, perfectly spiced and wrapped in flat bread. Maybe one day we will learn. Today is not that day.

Lunchtime at Mir Amin Hotel, the restored residence of the last Emirs of Lebanon. We feast al fresco with a view of the elegant Ottoman arches of Beiteddine Palace, nestled into the Shouf Mountains southeast of Beirut. A few decades ago, Lebanese militias — Christian versus Druze — fought bitterly for control of these hills. Today, it is hard to imagine a more peaceful spot. The palace musician strums the buzuq, his handlebar moustache as black as his robe, his traditional white headdress fluttering in the wind. It is hard to say who is more entertained by whom.

Yalla! One last inhale of double apple shisha and a final sip of arak as our guides hurry us back to the buses. The cedar forest awaits, that uniting source of national pride. But we are Wharton students. We must snap a few jumping shots on the way out.

—

“Beirut, Beirut, Beirut is on fire!” The crowd bounces to the SkyBar house beats as the late-night lights sparkle along the Mediterranean coastline, a reflection of the sequins adorning the city’s beautiful people. For a moment, you wonder if these lyrics are appropriate. The questions of irony flee when the locals chant louder than the tourists, when the waiter slips another drink into your hand. Tonight, all that falls from the sky is confetti.

“We try to have as much pleasure and fun as possible, as if there’s no tomorrow,” the club’s owner says. This sentiment pervades the Lebanese psyche; in fact, the Minister of Tourism claims joie de vivre as the national brand. Journalist Thomas Friedman was stationed in Beirut during the civil war in the 1980s. He came to understand how, through years of danger and loss, the citizens continued to function – not only to drive in the streets, but to host dinner parties and lounge poolside. Said one avid golfer, “I know I am crazy to do it, but I would be even crazier if I didn’t.”

—-

Sixty Wharton students, welcomed by our Lebanese classmates, toured the country this August – from historical sites to modern beach resorts, art museums to the Central Bank. It is remarkable that this small country can contain such diverse history and rich culture, and retain such optimism in spite of the realities of the region. Lebanon’s contrasts abound: in a single day, one can ski in the mountains then swim in the sea. Minarets compete with steeples in the skyline. But it’s the cranes that often win, constructing luxury condominiums to neighbor those abandoned in the war. Louis Vuitton overlooks Phoenician and Roman ruins downtown, where honking joins Arabic and French as a national language. A skilled taxi driver weaves through traffic and hears a gasp from the backseat. He turns with a grin. “Smile! You’re in Lebanon now.”