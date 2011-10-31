Get Off Campus! (Week of 10/31/11)

Here it is: your quick and dirty guide to what’s happening this week.

FALL FESTIVALS

Saturday and Sunday, November 5 – 6

Peddler’s Village Apple Festival

@ 41 Peddler’s Village Road, Lahaska

Bucks County hosts this year’s Peddler’s Festival, with live music, apple picking and artisan vendors from local Pennsylvania counties.

Through November 6

Linvilla Orchards Pumpkinland Festival

@ 137 W. Knowlton Road, Media

Now through November 6, Linvilla Orchards in Delaware County is hosting their annual Pumpkinland Harvest Festival. Live music, corn mazes, a costume shop, endless amounts of pumpkins, caramel apple stands and more. Visitors can also purchase tickets for hayrides, train rides and pony rides. There is also a farmer’s market open until 6 pm.

DRINKS

Ongoing

Molly Malloy’s

@ Reading Terminal Market

Reading Terminal Market welcomes its latest merchant with the official opening of Molly Malloy’s, a locally sourced gastropub replacing the beer garden at the rear of the market. It’s now the only spot with a liquor license in Reading Terminal.

Rival Bros Coffee

@ Currently on 16th and JFK

Jonathan Adams, executive chef of Pub & Kitchen, and Damien Pileggi, an artisanal coffee expert, have teamed up to launch Rival Bros Coffee, a small-batch, custom coffee roaster that encompasses an e-store and mobile coffee shop, The Rival Bros Truck. The Rival Bros Truck, a “coffee shop on wheels,” will feature coffee and espresso machines, including built-in pour-over stations, a La Marzocco two-group espresso machine with pre-infusion paddles, a Fetco extractor brewer and Italian-made Mazzer espresso coffee grinders. I have no idea what any of that means but it sounds fancy.

ARTS

Thursday, November 3

Urbanized

@ Mitchell Auditorium, Bossone Research Center, 3140 Market Street

Drexel hosts the final documentary in the design trilogy by acclaimed filmmaker Gary Hustwit. Two screenings are scheduled, one for 6:30 p.m., and another for 9 p.m., followed by a talkback session with the audience hosted by Hustwit. Urbanized is a feature-length documentary about the issues and strategies related to urban design. By exploring a diverse range of urban design projects in cities around the globe, including Rio de Janerio, New Orleans, Santiago, Cape Town and Beijing, among countless others, Urbanized frames a global discussion on the future of cities, from massive infrastructure initiatives to temporary interventions.

MUSIC

Monday, October 31

Chromeo

@ Electric Factory

The Montreal based duo continues their tour in support of their third full-length album, Business Casual, released last year. Popular opinion about the band is generally divided with people describing them as anything from hipster to fratty but their earnestness on stage can be irresistible.

Battles

@ Theater of the Living Arts

Battles without Tyondai Braxton’s wheezes and gasps is a far different Battles. But their new direction is definitely compelling.

Wednesday, November 2

St. Vincent

@ Union Transfer

St. Vincent’s newest album, just released last month, begins with a nod to French New Wave director Éric Rohmer’s 1972 Chloe in the Afternoon. While the movie ends with the protagonist running back into the arms of his wife, St. Vincent’s song is more dark, tainted with rage. Her album, Strange Mercy, abandons itself to emotions.

Thursday, November 3

Agnostic Front

@ Broad Street Ministry

It has been more than 25 years since New York hardcore band Agnostic Front released its acclaimed Victim in Pain record. Since then they’ve crossed over to incorporate more thrash elements into their songs.

Meat Puppets

@ Johnny Brenda’s

I’m really surprised that the Meat Puppets have a new album, but apparently they released their latest, Lollipop, in 2011. It’s a lot mellower, obviously, than their earlier work; they’ve turned from blasting their hooks to becoming so steady and tight that their songs fall a bit flat.

Monday, November 7

Torche

@ Johnny Brenda’s

The Miami based trio churn out underground-metal, fuzz-rock. Their Songs for Singles starts off pretty slow, or actually really fast but just not entirely memorable, they’re trying to fit so much noise into steady tempos. But the last few songs, when they let their music stretch out a bit, sound really good.