A Look at Africa Beyond the Turmoil

WABF

 

To many, Moammar Gadhafi’s overthrow and death symbolized the end of an era – the era of the “strongman” dictator so frequently associated with African governments. Onlookers around the world cheered the Libyan revolution as a continuation of the Arab Spring movements, celebrating what they saw as a call for democratic leadership and protections of individual rights. Of course, the motivations of the Libyan revolution, like the social unrest revealed by the Arab Spring, were as much about political freedoms as they were about unemployment and food prices. Likewise, it’s important to recognize the political consequences to the events in Libya.

 

Gadhafi was known for many things, among them ruthless oppression, corruption, and violence on the domestic front, and lofty Pan-African ambitions internationally. The Colonel’s death and his son Saif’s surrender to the ICC send a strong signal to other leaders about the ugly fates of leaders who abuse their power.  There is hope that ripple effects may reach Senegal, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, and other nations where presidents have overstayed their welcome. The African Union, which Gadhafi chaired from 2009 to 2010, never had the means or legitimacy to be very effective in its mission. It’s arguable that without Gadhafi’s financing, the AU will become yet weaker; however, a more hopeful possibility may be that leaders and financiers who had withheld support for the AU because of its association with Gadhafi may now participate in strengthening the institution.

 

Within Libya, there is still plenty of uncertainty about Libya’s National Transitional Council concerning its geographic divisions and some members’ radical associations. And while hostilities have officially ended, there are still large numbers of leftover arms uncontrolled. Nonetheless, there is much hope that the momentum of the public’s support for the revolution and the increased international attention will help keep the peace – and keep the government accountable to its people.

 

Business is always affected by the political climate. The African and global business communities are watching Libya cautiously and attentively to see what Gadhafi’s fall may mean for growth. Naturally, oil is at the forefront of any analyst’s forecast. Barrons reports that Libyan oil production should return back to normal levels in the next few years. Naturally, Western oil companies are already clambering for access. While the new government will have to prove itself to investors and firms, it’s likely that once stabilized, Libya will become a more attractive investment destination than it was under Gadhafi.

 

Though oil prices are making headlines, the investment rebound in Libya obscures a larger, quieter African growth story. Just as African governments are not all “basket case” dictatorships, the business landscape in Africa is more than giant foreign corporations and local handicraft microenterprises. From Massmart and Woolworths to Nando’s and KFC, large and growing enterprises have been succeeding across the continent and across sectors – not just in natural resources, but in utilities, technology, telecommunications, and consumer products, among others.

 

It’s easy to look at Africa and see nothing but challenges. But it’s getting harder to ignore the promising opportunities and success stories. In the last decade, 17 of the 40 fastest growing countries were in Africa. Over that period, the continent’s GDP grew 66 percent. With the ousting of Ben Ali, Mubarak, and Gadhafi, and the likely ripple effects elsewhere in the continent, there is cause to believe that political risk may shrink as a deterrent to investment.

 

This weekend, the Wharton Africa Business Forum (WABF) will welcome hundreds of students, professionals, scholars, and business leaders to share insights and experiences about business in Africa. Participants in past conferences recognize WABF as an event that takes the discussion beyond familiar questions of whether and why to invest in Africa and dives into explorations of innovation and operation already taking place. This year in particular, WABF will highlight the successes and challenges of growing enterprises, serving African consumers, and the changing business climate. The Wharton community is invited to join the discussion at this very interesting point in Africa’s history. For more information, visit http://wabf.squarespace.org.

 

Authors

897 Comments

  1. Pingback: News about Senegal: Business, Investment, and Trade Weekly – Issue October 31, 2011 | Afribiz.info

  2. Pingback: Campus Chronicles: The Wharton Journal | B-School Admissions Formula

  3. Pingback: Campus Chronicles: The Wharton Journal | ViralStash.com The Daily Buzz

  4. Pingback: Elektrische Zahnbuerste

  5. Pingback: warehouse logisticswarehousing

  6. Pingback: commercial property

  7. Pingback: office for lease

  8. Pingback: warehouses for rent

  9. Pingback: office space

  10. Pingback: silver heart necklace

  11. Pingback: apartment rental

  12. Pingback: buy cialis

  13. Pingback: why not try these out

  14. Pingback: buy

  15. Pingback: buy backlinks

  16. Pingback: comparateur hotel pas cher

  17. Pingback: waterproof digital camera

  18. Pingback: first row

  19. Pingback: Caribbean and Latin America News

  20. Pingback: recycletotes.com

  21. Pingback: orospu ankara

  22. Pingback: Buy Legal Clenbuterol 20 Online

  23. Pingback: kaltak orospular

  24. Pingback: fastseo.ir

  25. Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb

  26. Pingback: hamptonbayceilingfans4u.com

  27. Pingback: hamptonbayceilingfans.com

  28. Pingback: scary maze game 1

  29. Pingback: chotabheem club

  30. Pingback: play chota bheem games

  31. Pingback: temple run game online 3

  32. Pingback: papa louie 4

  33. Pingback: play text twist game

  34. Pingback: friv.io

  35. Pingback: uber phone number.in

  36. Pingback: ppc management

  37. Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc

  38. Pingback: seks izle

  39. Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa

  40. Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf

  41. Pingback: mandolin picks

  42. Pingback: cheap insurance online

  43. Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales

  44. Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland

  45. Pingback: dui attorney berkeley

  46. Pingback: security melbourne

  47. Pingback: webcam porno

  48. Pingback: banheira

  49. Pingback: how to get instagram followers really fast

  50. Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri

  51. Pingback: webcamgirl worden

  52. Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale

  53. Pingback: smartwatch for kids

  54. Pingback: Pet Shipping

  55. Pingback: guitar picks

  56. Pingback: agregaty pradotwï¿½rcze

  57. Pingback: NBA Live Stream 2016

  58. Pingback: click this

  59. Pingback: city whores

  60. Pingback: how to make quinoa

  61. Pingback: Car Rental Jordan

  62. Pingback: dave@redsglobal.com

  63. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  64. Pingback: Puppy

  65. Pingback: exotic car rental miami

  66. Pingback: Gym Shorts

  67. Pingback: Best buy cell phone accessories

  68. Pingback: Online Fitness Scheduling

  69. Pingback: vape pen parts

  70. Pingback: Rodrick Rover

  71. Pingback: instagram followers hack no download

  72. Pingback: doral warehouses

  73. Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/laptop-and-tablets/

  74. Pingback: http://www.zaboxmbooks.com/profile/RichieDelv

  75. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review

  76. Pingback: geld verdienen als webcam model

  77. Pingback: ecograf Doppler

  78. Pingback: free netflix coupon code

  79. Pingback: guitar picks

  80. Pingback: open skype

  81. Pingback: groupon review

  82. Pingback: yspro.ne.jp

  83. Pingback: best t-shirt design

  84. Pingback: chapter 13 bankruptcy york

  85. Pingback: recycle clothes for cash

  86. Pingback: criminal defense attorney gettysburg

  87. Pingback: best fat loss diet

  88. Pingback: porno

  89. Pingback: esta

  90. Pingback: article

  91. Pingback: content

  92. Pingback: see this website

  93. Pingback: article

  94. Pingback: official site

  95. Pingback: ecografe ieftine

  96. Pingback: curso de detetive

  97. Pingback: movie2k

  98. Pingback: paintless dent repair training

  99. Pingback: swimwear

  100. Pingback: league of legends tee shirts

  101. Pingback: league of legends clothes

  102. Pingback: no deposit casinos

  103. Pingback: self publish ebooks

  104. Pingback: happy valentines day images

  105. Pingback: http://wykreowacbloga.esy.es/uncategorized/profesjonalne-strony-www-2/

  106. Pingback: kids toys age 5

  107. Pingback: SMTP Scanner Private

  108. Pingback: garcinia cambogia and colon cleanse side effects

  109. Pingback: minneapolis web design

  110. Pingback: deepthroat essay compilation

  111. Pingback: ebay deals of the day india

  112. Pingback: apple shooter

  113. Pingback: Get More Information

  114. Pingback: here

  115. Pingback: andriod porn builder

  116. Pingback: poker

  117. Pingback: here

  118. Pingback: bidding

  119. Pingback: th8 war base anti dragons

  120. Pingback: history of name

  121. Pingback: history of names

  122. Pingback: scary maze game

  123. Pingback: Ivana

  124. Pingback: meaning of arlo

  125. Pingback: tenerife blog

  126. Pingback: movietube

  127. Pingback: Arline Henderson

  128. Pingback: a fantastic read

  129. Pingback: stlpiky

  130. Pingback: my singing monsters hack download

  131. Pingback: free porn

  132. Pingback: Descargar Musica

  133. Pingback: boom beach hack download

  134. Pingback: boom beach hack apk

  135. Pingback: Drawing For Kids

  136. Pingback: guitar picks

  137. Pingback: popcorn rental singapore

  138. Pingback: antispam e.v.

  139. Pingback: sales training course singapore

  140. Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale

  141. Pingback: 5 gallon water pump glass

  142. Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga

  143. Pingback: Juliet

  144. Pingback: cheap seo service

  145. Pingback: cat care in naples

  146. Pingback: daily dog walkers naples

  147. Pingback: Designing a website

  148. Pingback: Microcap

  149. Pingback: garcinia cambogia tea

  150. Pingback: white kidney bean extract and alcohol

  151. Pingback: Personal GPS Tracker

  152. Pingback: children's clothes tags

  153. Pingback: need money fast

  154. Pingback: Tijuana

  155. Pingback: health

  156. Pingback: get traffic

  157. Pingback: recruiting

  158. Pingback: best electric nose hair trimmer

  159. Pingback: chapter 13 attorney hershey

  160. Pingback: sticky notes laptop

  161. Pingback: nissan versa car accessories

  162. Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes

  163. Pingback: hcg injections

  164. Pingback: serviporno

  165. Pingback: punta cana golf

  166. Pingback: tenerife property

  167. Pingback: al3ab

  168. Pingback: drug rehab treatment centers

  169. Pingback: Garden design Canberra

  170. Pingback: Cleaning Quotes Pinterest

  171. Pingback: Thai Porn

  172. Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/

  173. Pingback: http://bit.ly/1nB7jh8

  174. Pingback: best mattresses 2016

  175. Pingback: dig this

  176. Pingback: demarini fly swatter j2 review

  177. Pingback: organizer caddy target

  178. Pingback: moving help

  179. Pingback: roasting pan with handles

  180. Pingback: disco light in after effects

  181. Pingback: in-home pet sitter

  182. Pingback: mobile strike hack

  183. Pingback: free kik guide

  184. Pingback: click here

  185. Pingback: how to get free netflix 2016

  186. Pingback: java training institutes in pune hadapsar

  187. Pingback: www.howrsehack.pl

  188. Pingback: efectivo

  189. Pingback: kirkland sleepaid uk

  190. Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations

  191. Pingback: Micro Stretch Gym Shorts

  192. Pingback: digital home safe

  193. Pingback: share videos with friends

  194. Pingback: Indian Wedding Photography

  195. Pingback: porno

  196. Pingback: SuperGaminator Gutschein

  197. Pingback: chwilï¿½wki

  198. Pingback: dog care in naples

  199. Pingback: InstallShield performance

  200. Pingback: Indian Entrepreneurs

  201. Pingback: personal viagra

  202. Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl

  203. Pingback: how to get ex back after years

  204. Pingback: Clicks

  205. Pingback: porno

  206. Pingback: puppy sitter

  207. Pingback: porno

  208. Pingback: overnight pet sitter naples fl

  209. Pingback: forskolin risk free trial

  210. Pingback: Cerchio nel grano

  211. Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga

  212. Pingback: incest comics

  213. Pingback: Micah

  214. Pingback: greatest pet sitter in naples fl

  215. Pingback: Scotts lawn

  216. Pingback: raspberry ketones

  217. Pingback: hoer

  218. Pingback: racist jokes

  219. Pingback: best reviews

  220. Pingback: do you agree

  221. Pingback: I thought about this

  222. Pingback: clash royale builder

  223. Pingback: Related Site

  224. Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria

  225. Pingback: Get More Information

  226. Pingback: what supplements burn fat

  227. Pingback: clash royale free gems

  228. Pingback: psychic source review

  229. Pingback: Obsession Phrases

  230. Pingback: porno

  231. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  232. Pingback: print vip

  233. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1

  234. Pingback: psychic reading for free

  235. Pingback: Adaline

  236. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples

  237. Pingback: http://www.cityprodentists.com

  238. Pingback: click on this weblink

  239. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  240. Pingback: mywedding

  241. Pingback: game cheat apps download

  242. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  243. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  244. Pingback: photoclubs

  245. Pingback: Kamagra

  246. Pingback: Kamagra

  247. Pingback: Liquid or Paste Filling Machine

  248. Pingback: ï»¿judi bola

  249. Pingback: riparazione iphone roma

  250. Pingback: ï»¿Long Island Lice removal

  251. Pingback: white label casino

  252. Pingback: verhuisbedrijf rotterdam

  253. Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer

  254. Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer

  255. Pingback: best home remedies for asthma

  256. Pingback: ï»¿edarling

  257. Pingback: photinia red robin

  258. Pingback: piante online

  259. Pingback: edarling

  260. Pingback: search engine optimization keywords

  261. Pingback: speargun

  262. Pingback: mobile strike hack apk

  263. Pingback: alive air cleaner

  264. Pingback: http://www.christiantshirts.co/

  265. Pingback: ï»¿calinti icerik

  266. Pingback: google hack

  267. Pingback: cusco bus

  268. Pingback: cutlery set wedding gift satin

  269. Pingback: schedule maker

  270. Pingback: class schedule maker

  271. Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater

  272. Pingback: black hat bots

  273. Pingback: Tess + Trish

  274. Pingback: massage

  275. Pingback: Bedside Lamps

  276. Pingback: nordstrom coupon

  277. Pingback: best ways to make money online

  278. Pingback: la viagra

  279. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  280. Pingback: best resume service in the country

  281. Pingback: hackear clash of clans

  282. Pingback: Data Recovery Services

  283. Pingback: Data Recovery Services

  284. Pingback: great post to read

  285. Pingback: bounce house

  286. Pingback: hackear clash of clans

  287. Pingback: read more

  288. Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology

  289. Pingback: jvzoo coupon

  290. Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientologist

  291. Pingback: neo2 scam

  292. Pingback: Free WSET Course

  293. Pingback: laptop

  294. Pingback: See This

  295. Pingback: garden designers london

  296. Pingback: tapas bluewater

  297. Pingback: tapas meadowhall

  298. Pingback: landscape garden design

  299. Pingback: no credit check loans

  300. Pingback: Men's magazine

  301. Pingback: romano's bankruptcy

  302. Pingback: whistler BC wedding photography and videography canada

  303. Pingback: apple iPhone service

  304. Pingback: Rugby Online Stream

  305. Pingback: binary options live trading

  306. Pingback: ???????

  307. Pingback: ???????

  308. Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire

  309. Pingback: Pressemitteilung

  310. Pingback: ï»¿escortbayan

  311. Pingback: tantric massage

  312. Pingback: tantric massage

  313. Pingback: ï»¿escortbayan

  314. Pingback: login maxbet

  315. Pingback: painting company in Seymour

  316. Pingback: sms lån

  317. Pingback: vipprinting

  318. Pingback: vip

  319. Pingback: vip prints

  320. Pingback: spanish tapas london

  321. Pingback: LiveStreamRugby

  322. Pingback: web design

  323. Pingback: vitamin iv therapy in miami fl deck

  324. Pingback: club flyers

  325. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  326. Pingback: Kurma

  327. Pingback: Cassie

  328. Pingback: nutricionista barcelona

  329. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  330. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  331. Pingback: mca payment proof

  332. Pingback: landscape garden design

  333. Pingback: garden designers london

  334. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  335. Pingback: unlock samusng

  336. Pingback: samsung unlock

  337. Pingback: iv therapy day care

  338. Pingback: iv therapy medical center

  339. Pingback: orzech amerykanski

  340. Pingback: ciberlunes

  341. Pingback: http://resources411.info/story.php?id=101122

  342. Pingback: medical billing schools

  343. Pingback: restaurants grand central

  344. Pingback: best 144hz monitor

  345. Pingback: drjaydani

  346. Pingback: Solo Ads in USA

  347. Pingback: blat drewniany

  348. Pingback: Brian wiita

  349. Pingback: american heritage inc

  350. Pingback: casual club quejas

  351. Pingback: porno español

  352. Pingback: sklejka dlh

  353. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  354. Pingback: Storage Company Gloucester,

  355. Pingback: elewacja dlh

  356. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  357. Pingback: Latest Offer

  358. Pingback: 手錶手機色情

  359. Pingback: porn

  360. Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌

  361. Pingback: NEU.EDU.TR

  362. Pingback: kantï¿½wka

  363. Pingback: Piece Of Heaven

  364. Pingback: Love Quotes for her

  365. Pingback: ï»¿junk cars

  366. Pingback: instagram followers porn

  367. Pingback: ï»¿junk cars

  368. Pingback: modrzew syberyjski

  369. Pingback: escort

  370. Pingback: escort

  371. Pingback: coffee maker with built in grinder

  372. Pingback: Nhac Viet

  373. Pingback: Q币充值

  374. Pingback: http://bit.ly/1WRIddq

  375. Pingback: 色情

  376. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  377. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  378. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews

  379. Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com

  380. Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat

  381. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  382. Pingback: Bad service

  383. Pingback: the marketing company UK

  384. Pingback: Candace

  385. Pingback: How to Lose 10 Pounds in 3 Weeks

  386. Pingback: london tantric

  387. Pingback: Jamal

  388. Pingback: london tantric

  389. Pingback: Ebonite

  390. Pingback: website to design t shirts

  391. Pingback: mrr articles

  392. Pingback: cars lagos

  393. Pingback: inspirational quotes

  394. Pingback: home gymnastics mats

  395. Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค

  396. Pingback: Justin Verlander Replica Jersey

  397. Pingback: Detroit Sports Blog

  398. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  399. Pingback: break fix

  400. Pingback: break fix

  401. Pingback: break fix

  402. Pingback: ï»¿gambling

  403. Pingback: Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond

  404. Pingback: web design

  405. Pingback: kalici makyaj

  406. Pingback: ï»¿gambling

  407. Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel

  408. Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies

  409. Pingback: http://www.laopaibet.com/

  410. Pingback: troubleshooting heating

  411. Pingback: troubleshooting heating

  412. Pingback: troubleshooting heating

  413. Pingback: recupero dati

  414. Pingback: recupero dati

  415. Pingback: Tenerife Property

  416. Pingback: Despacho de abogados penalistas Madrid

  417. Pingback: large recliner

  418. Pingback: spam king

  419. Pingback: day trading

  420. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets

  421. Pingback: techos de aluminio

  422. Pingback: day trading

  423. Pingback: kalici makyaj

  424. Pingback: alpha brain review

  425. Pingback: ego cialis

  426. Pingback: ego cialis

  427. Pingback: ass fuck

  428. Pingback: ï»¿academia do importador

  429. Pingback: ï»¿academia do importador

  430. Pingback: visit here

  431. Pingback: single bar gymnastics

  432. Pingback: Detroit Pistons T-Shirts

  433. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey

  434. Pingback: electrician

  435. Pingback: electrician

  436. Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Store

  437. Pingback: is the tao of badass real

  438. Pingback: Cine Latino castellano Descargar

  439. Pingback: Office des (Libercom)

  440. Pingback: buca escort

  441. Pingback: Escorts en Copiapo

  442. Pingback: Escort en Chillan

  443. Pingback: mypillowreviews.xyz

  444. Pingback: kadıköy escort

  445. Pingback: Escort Chillan

  446. Pingback: Escort en iquique

  447. Pingback: fakir selim

  448. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  449. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  450. Pingback: 色情

  451. Pingback: escort toronto

  452. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  453. Pingback: free online hit game

  454. Pingback: anani siktim

  455. Pingback: catholic blogs

  456. Pingback: cranecrews.com

  457. Pingback: joyce meyer daily devotional

  458. Pingback: MILF Porn

  459. Pingback: Online Reviews

  460. Pingback: porno.

  461. Pingback: online games

  462. Pingback: Link

  463. Pingback: uab ost express

  464. Pingback: Click here

  465. Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto

  466. Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto

  467. Pingback: online games

  468. Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts

  469. Pingback: Xbox One

  470. Pingback: Fetish Porn

  471. Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls

  472. Pingback: Teen XXX Porn

  473. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings

  474. Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos

  475. Pingback: Shemale Porn

  476. Pingback: Reality Kings Porn

  477. Pingback: pvp serverler

  478. Pingback: Cam Porn

  479. Pingback: Dillion Harper Porn

  480. Pingback: Mia Khalifa XXX

  481. Pingback: Hardcore Porn

  482. Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel

  483. Pingback: Brazzers Porn

  484. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings T-Shirts

  485. Pingback: Detroit Sports Memorabilia

  486. Pingback: pest control

  487. Pingback: ï»¿porno

  488. Pingback: real gold jewelry

  489. Pingback: Cialis tanio

  490. Pingback: find brazzers account and password

  491. Pingback: forina pure

  492. Pingback: phenq review

  493. Pingback: polymer manhole covers

  494. Pingback: cool live cigaret

  495. Pingback: Autumn

  496. Pingback: takipci porn

  497. Pingback: my internal help

  498. Pingback: hacklink

  499. Pingback: Detroit SEO

  500. Pingback: MILF Porn

  501. Pingback: couponcode

  502. Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite on thighs

  503. Pingback: fast cash loan

  504. Pingback: darmowe automaty do gier

  505. Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi

  506. Pingback: porno izleeeee

  507. Pingback: airport taxi service boston

  508. Pingback: Gisela

  509. Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough

  510. Pingback: poodle dog breed information

  511. Pingback: poodle dog breed information

  512. Pingback: ï»¿Fetish

  513. Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

  514. Pingback: piano lesson port coquitlam BC

  515. Pingback: 55printing

  516. Pingback: cleaning companies

  517. Pingback: luxurious hotel getaways

  518. Pingback: Paul DeGregory

  519. Pingback: Angela

  520. Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York

  521. Pingback: pornocu pic

  522. Pingback: Best Deals Plus Size Leggings

  523. Pingback: pozyczki

  524. Pingback: pozyczki

  525. Pingback: phone 6s huge discount

  526. Pingback: Modesto Averette

  527. Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami

  528. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples

  529. Pingback: Eleni Pepitone

  530. Pingback: brain smart

  531. Pingback: Free Minecraft Account

  532. Pingback: brain smart

  533. Pingback: brainsmart ultra

  534. Pingback: free sex

  535. Pingback: buy fake like

  536. Pingback: fast weight loss

  537. Pingback: gymnastics blocks for sale

  538. Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews

  539. Pingback: American Power and Gas

  540. Pingback: ï»¿Porn

  541. Pingback: escortbayan

  542. Pingback: escortbayan

  543. Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon

  544. Pingback: tantric massage london

  545. Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon

  546. Pingback: Visit US

  547. Pingback: manifestation miracle pdf

  548. Pingback: RRB Result 2016

  549. Pingback: hr.com

  550. Pingback: dental

  551. Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop

  552. Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes

  553. Pingback: msr206

  554. Pingback: Veeam

  555. Pingback: Best Rated Bankruptcy Law Firm Fort Worth TX

  556. Pingback: paket tour pangandaran

  557. Pingback: coffee online

  558. Pingback: شركة نقل اثاث من الرياض الي الدمام

  559. Pingback: vr1

  560. Pingback: ï»¿money

  561. Pingback: robot opciones binarias

  562. Pingback: domino online

  563. Pingback: www.mypsychicadvice.com

  564. Pingback: Desert Safari Dubai

  565. Pingback: hcg drops diet

  566. Pingback: Christian Shirts

  567. Pingback: IPHONE REPAIR HOUSTON

  568. Pingback: life insurance lawyer

  569. Pingback: 16 seat bus hire

  570. Pingback: Oriental Rug Cleaning

  571. Pingback: House Cleaning services

  572. Pingback: doors & windows

  573. Pingback: birthday meme

  574. Pingback: hairbond uk

  575. Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan

  576. Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan

  577. Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan

  578. Pingback: star wars music video

  579. Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort

  580. Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort

  581. Pingback: carpet stretching

  582. Pingback: Ship to Malaysia

  583. Pingback: What you need to know when buying watercooling

  584. Pingback: coin shop

  585. Pingback: acheter des likes

  586. Pingback: film izle

  587. Pingback: qweqweqe

  588. Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan

  589. Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan

  590. Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan

  591. Pingback: gopro external battery

  592. Pingback: tinny spy camera

  593. Pingback: Cocuk escort

  594. Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort

  595. Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet

  596. Pingback: invoice maker

  597. Pingback: security camera system

  598. Pingback: online sports betting

  599. Pingback: FastComet Coupons

  600. Pingback: ï»¿Viagra

  601. Pingback: child escort girl

  602. Pingback: child escort girl

  603. Pingback: business reviews

  604. Pingback: business reviews

  605. Pingback: business reviews

  606. Pingback: more reviews

  607. Pingback: Golf cart lift kits

  608. Pingback: web design Houston

  609. Pingback: viagra

  610. Pingback: live stream

  611. Pingback: chinakopen.nl

  612. Pingback: chinakopen.nl

  613. Pingback: bulk sms

  614. Pingback: Bail Bonds

  615. Pingback: paytren

  616. Pingback: Diet Pills 2016

  617. Pingback: diamond buyers scottsdale

  618. Pingback: proofreading

  619. Pingback: adelaide adult shops

  620. Pingback: laser tools

  621. Pingback: Computer recycling

  622. Pingback: cocuk pornosu

  623. Pingback: cocuk pornosu

  624. Pingback: cocuk pornosu

  625. Pingback: spam software

  626. Pingback: cocuk pornosu

  627. Pingback: cocuk escort

  628. Pingback: cocuk escort

  629. Pingback: araras eco lodge brazil

  630. Pingback: T-SHIRTS

  631. Pingback: online sports betting

  632. Pingback: hormone therapy medical weight loss in wilminton

  633. Pingback: instagram porn

  634. Pingback: N&S ZINC ALLOY KNOBS & HANDLES-goods

  635. Pingback: Can't stop laughing at July's best news bloopers!

  636. Pingback: Marble Tile

  637. Pingback: finding the right clients

  638. Pingback: Mold Testing

  639. Pingback: payday loans

  640. Pingback: us open tennis 2016

  641. Pingback: domino online

  642. Pingback: beataddiction.com

  643. Pingback: promotional video

  644. Pingback: streaming series

  645. Pingback: baltic siker o.ç

  646. Pingback: Order Herbalife Online, Order Herbal Online

  647. Pingback: стопанисване на сграда

  648. Pingback: beachfront penthouse for sale in Marbella.

  649. Pingback: alibaba

  650. Pingback: youtube.com

  651. Pingback: kizi

  652. Pingback: Etihad Airways

  653. Pingback: mobile casinos

  654. Pingback: BUSINESS SERVICES

  655. Pingback: peppa pig english episodes

  656. Pingback: writing workshops

  657. Pingback: happy veterans day message

  658. Pingback: loan sharks

  659. Pingback: tampa hair salons

  660. Pingback: avocat permi

  661. Pingback: Persian wedding officiant

  662. Pingback: discount codes

  663. Pingback: promo codes

  664. Pingback: instrumental beats

  665. Pingback: Gabriel

  666. Pingback: lancaster new city cavite

  667. Pingback: porno sex

  668. Pingback: Vancouver BC

  669. Pingback: Singapore memory training course

  670. Pingback: Opciones Binarias

  671. Pingback: seo services plans

  672. Pingback: seo packages dubai

  673. Pingback: Modular Homes

  674. Pingback: banheiras

  675. Pingback: look what I found

  676. Pingback: affordable seo plan

  677. Pingback: Friv classic racing free friv games

  678. Pingback: www.playkizi.info

  679. Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs

  680. Pingback: memory workshop

  681. Pingback: derma vibrance skincare scam

  682. Pingback: wine tasting

  683. Pingback: buy vitamins online

  684. Pingback: viagra

  685. Pingback: useful source

  686. Pingback: מדרגות בבית פרטי

  687. Pingback: integratori sessuali in erboristeria

  688. Pingback: best SEO service for building quality backlinks

  689. Pingback: Tulsa IT Companies

  690. Pingback: valiutu skaiciuokle

  691. Pingback: worldstores vouchers

  692. Pingback: argos voucher

  693. Pingback: ship arrest tunisian law firm

  694. Pingback: argos voucher

  695. Pingback: upratovanie spoločných priestorov v bytovom dome

  696. Pingback: generate leads definition

  697. Pingback: ï»¿creapure

  698. Pingback: furniture village voucher codes

  699. Pingback: fishing

  700. Pingback: John Greed Vouchers

  701. Pingback: Mark Hughes

  702. Pingback: scr888.com

  703. Pingback: what is a swot analysis

  704. Pingback: Viagra pill coupon

  705. Pingback: Viagra coupon

  706. Pingback: Viagra pill coupon

  707. Pingback: elo boosting

  708. Pingback: Viagra coupon

  709. Pingback: Profit Accumulator Review

  710. Pingback: Intel PRO/1000 MT

  711. Pingback: injectable steroids

  712. Pingback: WEB DESIGN SERVICES

  713. Pingback: Search Engine Optimization

  714. Pingback: PatMazines - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es!

  715. Pingback: Dawn Incorporated Africa

  716. Pingback: Cheap Roll Up banners

  717. Pingback: 125cc gy6 performance parts

  718. Pingback: Kizi

  719. Pingback: fast loan

  720. Pingback: homepage

  721. Pingback: friv kizi

  722. Pingback: Kizi 2016 games friv: friv games kizi

  723. Pingback: Kizi 3 kizi3 fun flash games kizi 2 games

  724. Pingback: free bet castle sign up offers

  725. Pingback: voucher codes

  726. Pingback: currency trading

  727. Pingback: voucher codes

  728. Pingback: buy Viagra 50% off

  729. Pingback: quality drones

  730. Pingback: Mestrado em Educacao

  731. Pingback: Kizi 12 kizi12 kizi

  732. Pingback: Videos about kizi 2

  733. Pingback: anekahanduk.com

  734. Pingback: carb blocker ultimate nutrition

  735. Pingback: custom thumb drives

  736. Pingback: pokemon go cheat

  737. Pingback: Outdoors

  738. Pingback: Kotkan Caaraklinikka

  739. Pingback: American Power and Gas

  740. Pingback: cheap viagra ohio

  741. Pingback: Underwater drone

  742. Pingback: situs poker online

  743. Pingback: fuck googlee

  744. Pingback: high life

  745. Pingback: Jerrell

  746. Pingback: Forandringsledelse

  747. Pingback: london speed dating

  748. Pingback: baby cot and furniture singapore

  749. Pingback: al muderis

  750. Pingback: canada goose

  751. Pingback: #earn bitcoin

  752. Pingback: best mens watches under 1000

  753. Pingback: instrumental quirurgico

  754. Pingback: domino qq

  755. Pingback: music

  756. Pingback: Micah

  757. Pingback: bay oaks dermatology

  758. Pingback: Tulsa Lawn Care Company

  759. Pingback: volarex

  760. Pingback: bella skin care

  761. Pingback: Facial Peel's Tampa

  762. Pingback: Facial Peel's Tampa

  763. Pingback: codes promotion

  764. Pingback: go to website

  765. Pingback: colon cleansing

  766. Pingback: Microcrystalline Cellulose Powder

  767. Pingback: http://tyni.ca/82806

  768. Pingback: warehouse karawaci

  769. Pingback: sprawdzenie vin

  770. Pingback: HomeBased driving jobs

  771. Pingback: read

  772. Pingback: porno

  773. Pingback: clomid and headaches

  774. Pingback: jessica sarkisian

  775. Pingback: Los Angeles Limo Service

  776. Pingback: boolberry secure bitcoin

  777. Pingback: boolberry anonymous cryptocurrency

  778. Pingback: about his

  779. Pingback: Anonymous digital cash

  780. Pingback: visit

  781. Pingback: Treat Sciatic Nerve Pain in 8 Days

  782. Pingback: eheringe palladium

  783. Pingback: Porno

  784. Pingback: cargames

  785. Pingback: company website

  786. Pingback: consultoria marketing digital

  787. Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

  788. Pingback: Charisse

  789. Pingback: esta gente no es de fiar

  790. Pingback: Pawswatch.com

  791. Pingback: infection

  792. Pingback: commercial

  793. Pingback: www.quora.com/profile/Polecam-Hotel

  794. Pingback: casino promotions

  795. Pingback: red timberland boots

  796. Pingback: Daily Rant ranting online

  797. Pingback: oruspu çocuğu

  798. Pingback: oruspu çocuğu

  799. Pingback: Viagra bez recepty

  800. Pingback: top article

  801. Pingback: package delivery nyc

  802. Pingback: Mercedes parts

  803. Pingback: situs judi dadu online

  804. Pingback: Viagra

  805. Pingback: non homeopathic sublingual hcg drops

  806. Pingback: angry birds game

  807. Pingback: Viagra sklep

  808. Pingback: garcinia cambogia

  809. Pingback: baby

  810. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  811. Pingback: jordan basketball shoes

  812. Pingback: BASEBALL JERSEYS

  813. Pingback: escort in nottingham

  814. Pingback: steak marinade with italian dressing

  815. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse san antonio tx

  816. Pingback: stolen motorbike

  817. Pingback: laguiole steak knives set 8 ivory

  818. Pingback: SEO Utah

  819. Pingback: play temple run

  820. Pingback: Viagra cena

  821. Pingback: Viagra bez recepty

  822. Pingback: bike games

  823. Pingback: counselling red deer

  824. Pingback: gordonia-men.com

  825. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  826. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  827. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  828. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  829. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  830. Pingback: Phoebe

  831. Pingback: soda shoes

  832. Pingback: boohoo voucher

  833. Pingback: LOCKSMITH MESA

  834. Pingback: simplybe voucher

  835. Pingback: chung cư vinhomes phạm hùng

  836. Pingback: scientifictradingmachinereview.com

  837. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  838. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  839. Pingback: financial planning advice

  840. Pingback: cleaning services

  841. Pingback: aerial work platforms

  842. Pingback: singapore event company

  843. Pingback: Vanda

  844. Pingback: istanbul escort

  845. Pingback: escort nottingham

  846. Pingback: Powder

  847. Pingback: stocking stuffer

  848. Pingback: epoxy adhesive

  849. Pingback: hermetic neat epoxy bathroom

  850. Pingback: Atleti al dia

  851. Pingback: Tiles

  852. Pingback: promote

  853. Pingback: siktir git

  854. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  855. Pingback: ship your enemies glitter

  856. Pingback: Teacher Tools

  857. Pingback: steroids porn sits

  858. Pingback: izmir eskort

  859. Pingback: Discount hotels

  860. Pingback: over at this website

  861. Pingback: free work from home job

  862. Pingback: podnosniki

  863. Pingback: scientific trading machine review

  864. Pingback: Camelia

  865. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  866. Pingback: chicago jio

  867. Pingback: toronto limo service

  868. Pingback: psicoterapeuta

  869. Pingback: Denver Foundation Repair

  870. Pingback: payday loan no credit check

  871. Pingback: payday loans uk

  872. Pingback: Kitchenette appliance

  873. Pingback: royale clash gems

  874. Pingback: kaybol

  875. Pingback: bok

  876. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  877. Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html

  878. Pingback: Deck Staining Atlanta

  879. Pingback: stafabandmp3

  880. Pingback: instagram likes

  881. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  882. Pingback: piano lesson port coquitlam

  883. Pingback: Watch Full Movies

  884. Pingback: Prop oxy

  885. Pingback: Jason Raphael Forex

  886. Pingback: chec

  887. Pingback: Criar Facebook

  888. Pingback: sedation dentistry

  889. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  890. Pingback: where can i buy

  891. Pingback: pairqq

  892. Pingback: situs judi dadu online

  893. Pingback: the scrambler dating review

  894. Pingback: banning court

  895. Pingback: situs poker online resmi

  896. Pingback: judi poker online

  897. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

Top