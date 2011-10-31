A Look at Africa Beyond the Turmoil

To many, Moammar Gadhafi’s overthrow and death symbolized the end of an era – the era of the “strongman” dictator so frequently associated with African governments. Onlookers around the world cheered the Libyan revolution as a continuation of the Arab Spring movements, celebrating what they saw as a call for democratic leadership and protections of individual rights. Of course, the motivations of the Libyan revolution, like the social unrest revealed by the Arab Spring, were as much about political freedoms as they were about unemployment and food prices. Likewise, it’s important to recognize the political consequences to the events in Libya.

Gadhafi was known for many things, among them ruthless oppression, corruption, and violence on the domestic front, and lofty Pan-African ambitions internationally. The Colonel’s death and his son Saif’s surrender to the ICC send a strong signal to other leaders about the ugly fates of leaders who abuse their power. There is hope that ripple effects may reach Senegal, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, and other nations where presidents have overstayed their welcome. The African Union, which Gadhafi chaired from 2009 to 2010, never had the means or legitimacy to be very effective in its mission. It’s arguable that without Gadhafi’s financing, the AU will become yet weaker; however, a more hopeful possibility may be that leaders and financiers who had withheld support for the AU because of its association with Gadhafi may now participate in strengthening the institution.

Within Libya, there is still plenty of uncertainty about Libya’s National Transitional Council concerning its geographic divisions and some members’ radical associations. And while hostilities have officially ended, there are still large numbers of leftover arms uncontrolled. Nonetheless, there is much hope that the momentum of the public’s support for the revolution and the increased international attention will help keep the peace – and keep the government accountable to its people.

Business is always affected by the political climate. The African and global business communities are watching Libya cautiously and attentively to see what Gadhafi’s fall may mean for growth. Naturally, oil is at the forefront of any analyst’s forecast. Barrons reports that Libyan oil production should return back to normal levels in the next few years. Naturally, Western oil companies are already clambering for access. While the new government will have to prove itself to investors and firms, it’s likely that once stabilized, Libya will become a more attractive investment destination than it was under Gadhafi.

Though oil prices are making headlines, the investment rebound in Libya obscures a larger, quieter African growth story. Just as African governments are not all “basket case” dictatorships, the business landscape in Africa is more than giant foreign corporations and local handicraft microenterprises. From Massmart and Woolworths to Nando’s and KFC, large and growing enterprises have been succeeding across the continent and across sectors – not just in natural resources, but in utilities, technology, telecommunications, and consumer products, among others.

It’s easy to look at Africa and see nothing but challenges. But it’s getting harder to ignore the promising opportunities and success stories. In the last decade, 17 of the 40 fastest growing countries were in Africa. Over that period, the continent’s GDP grew 66 percent. With the ousting of Ben Ali, Mubarak, and Gadhafi, and the likely ripple effects elsewhere in the continent, there is cause to believe that political risk may shrink as a deterrent to investment.

This weekend, the Wharton Africa Business Forum (WABF) will welcome hundreds of students, professionals, scholars, and business leaders to share insights and experiences about business in Africa. Participants in past conferences recognize WABF as an event that takes the discussion beyond familiar questions of whether and why to invest in Africa and dives into explorations of innovation and operation already taking place. This year in particular, WABF will highlight the successes and challenges of growing enterprises, serving African consumers, and the changing business climate. The Wharton community is invited to join the discussion at this very interesting point in Africa’s history. For more information, visit http://wabf.squarespace.org.