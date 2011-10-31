Remembering the Past: a Visit from Holocaust Survivor Karl Rom

Karl Rom

This past Thursday, over 120 Wharton students participated in a very special event – a talk by Mr. Karl Rom, an 85 year old Holocaust survivor. Mr. Rom’s visit at Wharton was organized by the Wharton Israel Club and JAMBA, and was part of a ten-day lecture tour that Karl held in the Northeast. Mr. Rom was accompanied  by the organizer of his speaking tour, Steven Moff, WG’ 92, and by his grandson and grandson’s fiancée, Daniel and Hana, who are currently filming a documentary about Mr. Rom’s story and perspective on life.

 

Karl told his story, translated from German by his grandson, slowly and specifically, as if he did not want to forget or misrepresent any detail, small or large. While he was recounting some of the horrifying experiences that he has been through, I could not help but think how incredibly lucky we are to be living in this era and how important it is that we never, ever forget the atrocities committed to the Jews in the Holocaust, just 70 years ago.

 

Karl Rom was born in 1926 in Lithuania. After a fairly standard childhood, he was sent with his family to a ghetto in Lithuania upon the Nazi invasion of the country. Karl’s family was forced to give up all of their possessions, and move into a sequestered part of town with the rest of the local Jews. Karl went on to recount the cruelty and inhumanity that was demonstrated by the Lithuanian population throughout the Nazi occupation of the country; especially horrifying was a picture Karl presented that was taken during a “public killing” of some of the area’s Jews, who were forced to assemble in a central location before being beaten to death with blunt objects, as the local population was watching and cheering. Personally, I was also quite distraught when Karl shared a story about an encounter he had with a friend from high school, who was now serving in the army. His former friend approached the starving and weak Karl and asked him, “How are you? Do you need anything?” to which Karl replied that he was incredibly weak and could really use some food. His former friend just looked at him and drove away.

 

After three years in the ghetto, Karl and his father were transported to a subcamp of Dachau concentration camp in Germany aboard a cattle train. Upon arrival at the camp, the now almost skeleton-like people were sorted into those who were able to work and those who were not; the latter was then sent to be mass exterminated. Karl was sent to work on the roof of a cement plant that was built inside the camp.  He recalled his extreme difficulty in lifting the heavy cement hose in his condition, but somehow managed to get by and survive. Some of those working alongside Karl were not as fortunate, as 12 of them tripped into the cement hole while struggling to lift the heavy hose. The Nazis ordered that the work continue when those people fell, so they were just covered in cement, buried alive. Karl commented that the building that he was working in, intact to this day in Germany, still has 12 Jews buried within its walls.

 

As the Allied Forces and Soviets were making significant advances in Germany in early 1945, the remaining Jews in Dachau, Karl and his father among them, were taken on one of the many Death Marches, a walk over hundreds of kilometers into the mountains to escape the Allied Forces. Those who could not walk anymore were simply shot in the head. On the brink of collapse, Karl’s group was finally liberated by the Americans.

 

Karl stayed in Germany for four more years after the war ended, working for an Israeli Organization that smuggled Jews from Eastern Europe to West Germany and on to Israel. He moved to Israel in 1949 with his German bride and father, and the family started their efforts to reunite with Karl’s sister and mother, who were liberated by the Soviets and thus not allowed to exit the Soviet Union. Karl never saw his sister again; she died in 1952 as a result of the beatings of a Soviet soldier. His mother was finally allowed to exit the Soviet Union and enter Israel in 1954, though his father had tragically passed away four weeks before her arrival. As Karl proudly presented the picture of him and his mother standing and smiling in Israel, he commented, “That was all that was left of my family after the Holocaust”.

 

The students who stayed to chat with Karl after his talk were fortunate to learn about his positive outlook and genuine love of life, despite everything that he has gone through. This view on life was also apparent as the 85 year old Mr. Rom requested to join the students he was speaking to at pub, where he continued sharing his experiences with us over beers, probably breaking the “Oldest Person to Ever Attend Pub” record. When asked by one of the students how he was able to keep his will to live and survive throughout the Holocaust, Karl replied, “Hope. Despite everything that was happening, I always had hope.”

 

Remember and never forget.

 

