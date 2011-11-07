Get Off Campus! – Week of 11/7/11

Here it is: your quick and dirty guide to what’s happening this week.

Food and Drinks

Friday, November 11

Harvest Dinner at Granite Hill

@ Philadelphia Museum of Art

Stephen Starr’s Granite Hill at the Philadelphia Museum of Art is hosting a meal on Friday based on a harvest menu paired with small, local farm wines. Tickets also allow you nighttime viewing of the museum’s exhibits.

Sunday, November 13

The Great Pumpkin Beer Dinner

@ Hawthorne Cafe

Hawthornes in South Philly is keeping the autumnal party rocking with the return of its Great Pumpkin Beer Event on Sunday. This four course/five beer pairing dinner stars everyone’s favorite squash. The menu includes everything from pear and pumpkin soup to pumpkin whoopie pies, with spicy beers from Southern Tier, Dogfish Head, Wild Onion, The Bruery and Rock Art. Cost is $65/person.

Fundraiser

Saturday, November 12

Dodging Hunger

The University City Hospitality Coalition (UCHC) is taking a new spin on its annual fundraiser in the form of a dodgeball tournament, silent auction, and raffle put together by Wharton undergrads. The tournament is in support of the UCHC, a local non-profit, which provides support services for the poor and homeless in the University City District of Philadelphia. The organization provides hot meals as well as free medical, legal and dental clinics to those in our community who need it the most. Registration At: http://dodginghunger.eventbrite.com/.

Music

Monday, November 7

Torche

@ Johnny Brenda’s

The Miami based trio churn out underground-metal, fuzz-rock. Their Songs for Singles starts off pretty slow, or actually really fast but just not entirely memorable, they’re trying to fit so much noise into steady tempos. But the last few songs, when they let their music stretch out a bit, sound really good.

Wednesday, November 9

The Sea and Cake

@ Union Transfer

The Sea and Cake have been releasing intermittently brilliant/okay albums since the 1990s. They’ve never peddled revolutions but close-up, the details of their lush, if maybe too accessible, albums can be striking.

Thursday, November 10

Foo Fighters / Social Distortion

@ Wells Fargo Center

“What? You mean loud rock guitars? Melodies? Cymbals crashing? Big-ass drums? Well, that’s what I do.”

Friday, November 11

Cloud Nothings

@ Milkboy

Cleveland native Dylan Baldi released his first album in 2009 out of his parents’ basement. He’s since dropped out of college, gone on tour and released another album in 2011. His new material still has some kinks but it’s a little less fuzzy than before, more produced, cleaner.

Purity Ring

@ The Barbary

Purity Ring was just voted the best new band of CMJ’s 2011 line-up. The duo has gotten a lot of internet buzz and waited until CMJ to make their debut. They’re electro pop, channeling The Knife, with incredibly catchy melodies sung by Megan James.

Saturday, November 12

Kurt Vile & the Violators

@ Union Transfer

Smoke Ring for My Halo is Kurt Vile’s fourth and best studio album. Listening to the Philadelphia-native is like listening to him talk to himself: “On tour, Lord of the Flies. Aw, hey, who cares? What’s a guuuii-taaaaar?” Strings reverberate and layer on top of themselves, but are painted together with top-glazed harmonics. He’s like John Fahey, Tom Petty and Bob Segar put together.

Sunday, November 13

Beirut

@ Electric Factory

Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia

@ Perelman Theater

David Kim, Concertmaster of the Philadelphia Orchestra plays and conducts with the Chamber Orchestra. The Chamber Orchestra will be playing two of the major pieces from the 18th century: Handel’s Water Music: Suite No.1 in F major and Vivaldi’s Le Quattro Staggioni, Op.8. Tickets are between $24 and $81.