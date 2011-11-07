The Whartorialist has Arrived!

Becca Aronson (WG ’13)

Happy Monday Whartonites! Amidst all the stock pitch competitions, PE conferences, and weekly lunch-and-learns, we know what you’re thinking: I wish Wharton had its own fashion blog! With my hectic schedule I don’t have time to keep up with the latest trends or marvel at my super stylish and ridiculously good-looking classmates. Well fret no more, all your prayers are about to be answered. So slip on those shiny shoes and some Warby Parker shades and get ready for a whole new approach to style… Wharton style.

The Wharton Graduate Retail Club presents: The Whartorialist.

Our mission? To promote self-expression and creativity through fashion. Business school is hard, fashion should be easy. Let us be your daily fashion fix!

The Whartorialist is your destination for fashion news, shopping tips, and MBA style. Check in every day to see what’s trending in the wonderful world of Wharton fashion. Our contributors are constantly roaming the halls of Huntsman waiting to capture the best looks on film. So break out that new dress, or that snazzy new tie you bought just for EIS season, and you might just see yourself gracing the computer screen!

Here’s a sneak peak of the style waiting to be discovered on The Whartorialist right now. Want more? Go check it out!www.thewhartorialist.weebly.com

Experimental Chic

Who: Moran Amir WG’13

What she’s wearing: Alexander Wang alpaca knit chubby overlaid on Club Monaco merino wool sweater, with Vena Cava silk skirt, J Crew oxford shoes, Stella McCartney bag

Her style: In a word, eclectic. I wear everything from wrap dresses to leather pants to vintage. I like to bring disparate styles into dialogue… women’s fashion offers too much room for experimentation to pick one narrow style!

Favorite place to shop: Barneys Co-op, Gilt Groupe, Otte, NY consignment stores… and anything in Tokyo, best shopping ever!

Streamlined with an Edge

Who: Terry Wang WG ‘13

What she’s wearing: Black Theory blazer, scarf by Love Quotes, Black over the knee boots by Sigerson Morrision

Favorite place to shop: Intermix Boutiques

Go-to item in her closet? A pair of nude patent peep-toe pumps that go with everything!

Favorite Designer? Alexander Wang