Veterans Day: 11.11.11

Brian Mitchell (WG ’13)

On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918 an armistice agreement between the Allied Nations and Germany ceased hostilities of the Great War in Western Europe. The United States and many other nations continued to observe this date to commemorate the fallen and refocus on the cause of world peace. After World War II and the Korean Conflict, the US Congress decided to rename the national holiday and in 1954, President Eisenhower signed a bill replacing the word “Armistice” with “Veterans. In contrast to Memorial Day, Veterans Day is intended to thank and honor all those who served honorably in the military – in wartime or peacetime. It is largely intended to thank living Veterans for their service, and acknowledge that their contributions to our national security are appreciated, and to highlight the fact that all those who served – not only those who died – have sacrificed and done their duty.

This past February the last surviving veteran of World War I died at the age of 110. Of the 16 million American men and women who served during World War II, about two million are still living; only 200,000 will remain in another decade. The now passing “Greatest Generation”, lived through arguably the defining era of the 20th century. Born in the shadow of the Great War, they endured the Great Depression and emerged victorious from World War II. They fashioned the business world we work in today, steered America through hot and cold wars, and decided difficult social policy changes. They also put their children (aka the “Baby Boomers”) through Vietnam. The results of that failure shaped our military mindset leading to an All-Volunteer Force that can deploy rapidly, take down dictators as the President directs, and battle insurgencies for indeterminate lengths of time. In contrast to the Vietnam-era, the public now supports the troops tremendously, even when disagreeing with foreign policy decisions. We thank the Soldier/Marine/Sailor/Airman for their service, and we usually demand accountability of our politicians for where we send these troops. At the same time, we rest easy in understanding that at some level, they all volunteered and it is their job. Most military members love the challenge service affords and leverage that job experience by attending elite business schools and joining the growing ranks of the highly employable veteran demographic in today’s business world. But for a second look beyond the sharp uniforms, the fighter jets and firepower, and sexy guys roaming Hunstman hall still sporting short haircuts, and consider the current demands we place on our military.

While the monetary costs of spending $12 billion or so a month for the Iraq and Afghanistan wars is well known, the human toll on veterans has only recently received mainstream media attention. A little over 2.2 million American service members have deployed overseas in the Global War on Terror, slightly over 0.7% of the total US population. Contrast those numbers with World War II when 12% of the US population served in uniform. Tour lengths range from a typical 6-12 months depending on the service (Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force). “Dwell time”, the time between deployments, varies by service, but generally follows a 1:1 ratio for most services until recently. In the face of this operational tempo and the brutal nature of unconventional war, the military has struggled to recruit and retain quality personnel, and roughly 40% of military members have completed multiple tours of duty.

53,245 Americans have been killed or wounded in the current conflicts. Around 20% of GWOT Vets return with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, suicide rates in the military are at record highs and surpass the national average. 25% of new veterans since 2001 have a service connected disability; those same veterans are unemployed, two percentage points higher than the national average. Meanwhile, all 23 million living veterans cost the US about $100 billion annually in health care and pensions. Current trends in the economy and drastic budget cuts have forced once sacred military pensions and veterans benefits onto the chopping block.

But that’s just one problem amongst many fiscal issues our government faces. While Veterans Day is a good time to highlight the challenges facing our Veterans, their issues affect only a small portion of the total population. The real question is what do we, as future world business leaders, do about all of this? If we keep our heads down and keep coloring, keep our grades up and interview well, it will all be ok, right? Maybe, but if we have learned anything from the Greatest Generation, sometimes things get worse before they get better, and our collective response determines our success. Weathering the current storms and bigger ones to come depends not on individual achievement but from standing together as a nation and as a global community. Each of us has a responsibility to shoulder our share of the burden. For some this means making the decision to sacrifice and serve in uniform. For the rest, service can take many different forms; forming ethical business climates, considering corporate impacts on governments and societies, being politically aware and active.

President Eisenhower’s first Veterans Day proclamation read “Let us solemnly remember the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly, on the seas, in the air, and on foreign shores, to preserve our heritage of freedom, and let us reconsecrate ourselves to the task of promoting an enduring peace so that their efforts shall not have been in vain.” This Veterans Day, thank those who served in uniform, then resolve to stand with them as an active participant in our collective security and prosperity.