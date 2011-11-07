Veterans Day: 11.11.11

Pg 1 Veterans Day (1)

Brian Mitchell (WG ’13)

 

On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918 an armistice agreement between the Allied Nations and Germany ceased hostilities of the Great War in Western Europe.  The United States and many other nations continued to observe this date to commemorate the fallen and refocus on the cause of world peace.  After World War II and the Korean Conflict, the US Congress decided to rename the national holiday and in 1954, President Eisenhower signed a bill replacing the word “Armistice” with “Veterans.   In contrast to Memorial Day, Veterans Day is intended to thank and honor all those who served honorably in the military – in wartime or peacetime.  It is largely intended to thank living Veterans for their service, and acknowledge that their contributions to our national security are appreciated, and to highlight the fact that all those who served – not only those who died – have sacrificed and done their duty.

 

This past February the last surviving veteran of World War I died at the age of 110.  Of the 16 million American men and women who served during World War II, about two million are still living; only 200,000 will remain in another decade.  The now passing “Greatest Generation”, lived through arguably the defining era of the 20th century.  Born in the shadow of the Great War, they endured the Great Depression and emerged victorious from World War II.  They fashioned the business world we work in today, steered America through hot and cold wars, and decided difficult social policy changes.   They also put their children (aka the “Baby Boomers”) through Vietnam.  The results of that failure shaped our military mindset leading to an All-Volunteer Force that can deploy rapidly, take down dictators as the President directs, and battle insurgencies for indeterminate lengths of time.  In contrast to the Vietnam-era, the public now supports the troops tremendously, even when disagreeing with foreign policy decisions.  We thank the Soldier/Marine/Sailor/Airman for their service, and we usually demand accountability of our politicians for where we send these troops.  At the same time, we rest easy in understanding that at some level, they all volunteered and it is their job.  Most military members love the challenge service affords and leverage that job experience by attending elite business schools and joining the growing ranks of the highly employable veteran demographic in today’s business world.  But for a second look beyond the sharp uniforms, the fighter jets and firepower, and sexy guys roaming Hunstman hall still sporting short haircuts, and consider the current demands we place on our military.

 

While the monetary costs of spending $12 billion or so a month for the Iraq and Afghanistan wars is well known, the human toll on veterans has only recently received mainstream media attention.  A little over 2.2 million American service members have deployed overseas in the Global War on Terror, slightly over 0.7% of the total US population.  Contrast those numbers with World War II when 12% of the US population served in uniform.  Tour lengths range from a typical 6-12 months depending on the service (Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force).   “Dwell time”, the time between deployments, varies by service, but generally follows a 1:1 ratio for most services until recently.    In the face of this operational tempo and the brutal nature of unconventional war, the military has struggled to recruit and retain quality personnel, and roughly 40% of military members have completed multiple tours of duty.

 

53,245 Americans have been killed or wounded in the current conflicts.  Around 20% of GWOT Vets return with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, suicide rates in the military are at record highs and surpass the national average.   25% of new veterans since 2001 have a service connected disability; those same veterans are unemployed, two percentage points higher than the national average.  Meanwhile, all 23 million living veterans cost the US about $100 billion annually in health care and pensions.  Current trends in the economy and drastic budget cuts have forced once sacred military pensions and veterans benefits onto the chopping block.

 

But that’s just one problem amongst many fiscal issues our government faces.  While Veterans Day is a good time to highlight the challenges facing our Veterans, their issues affect only a small portion of the total population.   The real question is what do we, as future world business leaders, do about all of this?  If we keep our heads down and keep coloring, keep our grades up and interview well, it will all be ok, right?  Maybe, but if we have learned anything from the Greatest Generation, sometimes things get worse before they get better, and our collective response determines our success.  Weathering the current storms and bigger ones to come depends not on individual achievement but from standing together as a nation and as a global community.  Each of us has a responsibility to shoulder our share of the burden.  For some this means making the decision to sacrifice and serve in uniform.  For the rest, service can take many different forms; forming ethical business climates, considering corporate impacts on governments and societies, being politically aware and active.

 

President Eisenhower’s  first Veterans Day proclamation read “Let us solemnly remember the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly, on the seas, in the air, and on foreign shores, to preserve our heritage of freedom, and let us reconsecrate ourselves to the task of promoting an enduring peace so that their efforts shall not have been in vain.”  This Veterans Day, thank those who served in uniform, then resolve to stand with them as an active participant in our collective security and prosperity.

Authors

941 Comments

  1. Pingback: What Is Veterans Day? - B104 - Continuous Country Favorites

  2. Pingback: warehouse rent Miami

  3. Pingback: office space

  4. Pingback: commercial space for rent Miami

  5. Pingback: browse around this website

  6. Pingback: asta playstation 4

  7. Pingback: www.recycletotes.com

  8. Pingback: life insurance lawyer

  9. Pingback: http://www.recycletotes.comhere

  10. Pingback: paris

  11. Pingback: buy backlinks

  12. Pingback: pest control london,24 hour pest control london,rats mice,cockroaches,moths,foxes,pest control highgate,pest control crouch end,pest control mayfair,pest control paddington

  13. Pingback: budowa

  14. Pingback: tier2 junk

  15. Pingback: reserver hotel pas cher

  16. Pingback: Evansville Emergency Dentist

  17. Pingback: Order Legit Anastrozol 1 mg Online

  18. Pingback: ankara eskort

  19. Pingback: Residential Roof Repair

  20. Pingback: antalya orospu

  21. Pingback: where to buy legal steroids

  22. Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb

  23. Pingback: toctoc.com

  24. Pingback: hamptonbay

  25. Pingback: hamptonbayceilingfans

  26. Pingback: scary maze game 9

  27. Pingback: chhota bheem club

  28. Pingback: new chota bheem online games

  29. Pingback: play temple run online

  30. Pingback: papa louie 3 games

  31. Pingback: texttwistgameonline.com

  32. Pingback: friv game

  33. Pingback: uber customer care no

  34. Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc

  35. Pingback: ben bir orospu cocuguyum

  36. Pingback: 2xncq3tbooowtfb57wwc5m4tnt

  37. Pingback: xwcn85tvcmwv4yysxfgdgsd

  38. Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa

  39. Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j

  40. Pingback: anani siktigim

  41. Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd

  42. Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm

  43. Pingback: cheap homeowners insurance

  44. Pingback: guitar picks

  45. Pingback: womens silk short robe

  46. Pingback: dui attorney berkeley

  47. Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland

  48. Pingback: in-home pet sitter naples

  49. Pingback: webcam porno

  50. Pingback: banheiras

  51. Pingback: melbourne

  52. Pingback: papa johns coupons specials

  53. Pingback: tacfit commando

  54. Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale

  55. Pingback: webcam girl

  56. Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri

  57. Pingback: Pet Travel Containers

  58. Pingback: guitar picks

  59. Pingback: wynajem agregatï¿½w Pradotwï¿½rczych

  60. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Reviews

  61. Pingback: mouse click the following internet site

  62. Pingback: Watch NBA Live Streaming

  63. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews

  64. Pingback: buy proxies

  65. Pingback: Lamborghini rental miami

  66. Pingback: Review Site

  67. Pingback: dave@redsglobal.com

  68. Pingback: cocuk sex escort

  69. Pingback: Gym Shorts

  70. Pingback: Best buy bulk order smartphone accessories

  71. Pingback: anami sikin

  72. Pingback: how to get more followers on instagram quickly

  73. Pingback: vape pen for weed

  74. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review

  75. Pingback: http://www.actionshock.com/profile/natishatreg

  76. Pingback: webcam model

  77. Pingback: guitar picks

  78. Pingback: great deals

  79. Pingback: t-shirt for sale

  80. Pingback: recycle clothes for cash

  81. Pingback: best ways to lose weight

  82. Pingback: porno

  83. Pingback: esta

  84. Pingback: click to read

  85. Pingback: Loren Pilant

  86. Pingback: Best Prostate Supplement

  87. Pingback: hop over to this site

  88. Pingback: pret ecograf

  89. Pingback: curso de detetive particular

  90. Pingback: paintless dent repair training

  91. Pingback: movie2k

  92. Pingback: bikini

  93. Pingback: medora centre

  94. Pingback: ramalan zodiak

  95. Pingback: t shirt league of legends

  96. Pingback: free no deposit bonusï¿½

  97. Pingback: Emails Extractor Private

  98. Pingback: local seo minneapolis

  99. Pingback: apple shooter

  100. Pingback: I thought about this

  101. Pingback: free real instagram followers

  102. Pingback: at this link

  103. Pingback: town hall 8 war base

  104. Pingback: royalclub

  105. Pingback: sacred 3 trainer

  106. Pingback: live auctions

  107. Pingback: eyelash extensions services

  108. Pingback: dr oz face serum

  109. Pingback: fifthavenue

  110. Pingback: http://hamptonbayceilingfansandlighting.com

  111. Pingback: scary maze games

  112. Pingback: movietube

  113. Pingback: look at this site

  114. Pingback: tenerife blog

  115. Pingback: trucchi hungry shark evolution

  116. Pingback: my singing monsters hack no survey

  117. Pingback: Unfriended Facebook

  118. Pingback: boom beach cheats

  119. Pingback: movietube

  120. Pingback: boom beach hack tool

  121. Pingback: sound equipment rental singapore

  122. Pingback: culinary school singapore

  123. Pingback: pump 5 gallon water

  124. Pingback: Microcap Magazine

  125. Pingback: free porn

  126. Pingback: take home pay calculator

  127. Pingback: garcinia cambogia nature's science

  128. Pingback: small set of cars

  129. Pingback: GPS Tracker

  130. Pingback: Ways to make money fast

  131. Pingback: Brittni

  132. Pingback: trip expriences

  133. Pingback: human resources

  134. Pingback: body weight

  135. Pingback: ollas rena ware

  136. Pingback: diabetes review

  137. Pingback: ear and nose hair trimmer reviews

  138. Pingback: hcg injections

  139. Pingback: punta cana y la romana paquetes

  140. Pingback: Airline approved Dog Travel crate in Sri Lanka

  141. Pingback: العاب فلاش

  142. Pingback: tenerife estate agents

  143. Pingback: landscape design Canberra

  144. Pingback: http://WhereToFindDrugT?reatment.com

  145. Pingback: austin emergency plumbing

  146. Pingback: Shonna

  147. Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016

  148. Pingback: Rosengï¿½rd

  149. Pingback: top flight moving helpers

  150. Pingback: best mattress 2016

  151. Pingback: mobile strike hack apk

  152. Pingback: Corrupt Judge Robert Creely

  153. Pingback: cerrajeros baratos san juan

  154. Pingback: free kik guide

  155. Pingback: java training and placement institutes in pune

  156. Pingback: Katelyn Mcgown

  157. Pingback: followers on instagram free no survey

  158. Pingback: Austin plumber

  159. Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/

  160. Pingback: oferta gratuita

  161. Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations

  162. Pingback: Best Seller Cutoff Jersey Sweatpants

  163. Pingback: 12 color disco ball

  164. Pingback: Gym Shorts

  165. Pingback: chwilï¿½wki online

  166. Pingback: porno

  167. Pingback: Manhattan Home Design Reviews

  168. Pingback: Christinia

  169. Pingback: golf range netting

  170. Pingback: Funny Videos

  171. Pingback: estate planning

  172. Pingback: Alexander Law Firm

  173. Pingback: dog walker naples fl

  174. Pingback: 3b-Gy6 150 air filter

  175. Pingback: كازينو على الانترنت

  176. Pingback: SILVER SPRING green cleaning

  177. Pingback: Sonablate

  178. Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/

  179. Pingback: dog walking naples fl

  180. Pingback: startups in Bangalore

  181. Pingback: InstallShield 2016

  182. Pingback: exitus

  183. Pingback: porno

  184. Pingback: na chat

  185. Pingback: michael fiore text your ex back

  186. Pingback: porno

  187. Pingback: Refrigerator Repair nyc

  188. Pingback: porno

  189. Pingback: in home pet sitter in naples

  190. Pingback: RAW

  191. Pingback: naples pet care

  192. Pingback: Bowcutt Dental

  193. Pingback: Wedding-photographer-Washington-DC

  194. Pingback: cat sitter

  195. Pingback: visit the up coming article

  196. Pingback: overnight dog sitter naples fl

  197. Pingback: chengdu tour

  198. Pingback: drone list

  199. Pingback: How to Lose 30 Pounds

  200. Pingback: Los Angeles Web design services

  201. Pingback: Toys

  202. Pingback: CCTV Atlanta

  203. Pingback: hentai comics

  204. Pingback: overnight cat sitter naples fl

  205. Pingback: Shira

  206. Pingback: Austin SteamIT

  207. Pingback: formation anglais dif paris

  208. Pingback: grass

  209. Pingback: learn german articles

  210. Pingback: are raspberry ketones safe

  211. Pingback: epicsoccertraining

  212. Pingback: aweber email marketing

  213. Pingback: Los Angeles Limo Ride

  214. Pingback: free proxy list

  215. Pingback: Limousine Vancouver BC

  216. Pingback: clash royale

  217. Pingback: marquetry furniture

  218. Pingback: Chicago, Illinois

  219. Pingback: best online casino

  220. Pingback: Discover More Here

  221. Pingback: Recommended Site

  222. Pingback: Go Here

  223. Pingback: porno

  224. Pingback: President Robert Miller

  225. Pingback: Multilingual SEO

  226. Pingback: here

  227. Pingback: Phenq Diet Plan

  228. Pingback: Fancub Den Haag

  229. Pingback: Birthday party places

  230. Pingback: Baby Hair Brush Set

  231. Pingback: Lakewood Dental

  232. Pingback: Free Screen Recorder Download

  233. Pingback: clash royale gems android

  234. Pingback: School Administrators Resume

  235. Pingback: Cute Dresses

  236. Pingback: porno

  237. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  238. Pingback: Oslo tannlege

  239. Pingback: http://kincirtambak.tumblr.com/

  240. Pingback: Shaunda

  241. Pingback: youtube.com

  242. Pingback: aumauijim.guitarherobrokemyknee.com

  243. Pingback: electric violinist nyc

  244. Pingback: stars of kovan

  245. Pingback: Public Relations Event Photographer-Washington-DC

  246. Pingback: rustic

  247. Pingback: adult shop online

  248. Pingback: legacyfoodstorage.com

  249. Pingback: City professional dentists Staffordshire

  250. Pingback: Dental walk in

  251. Pingback: youtube.com

  252. Pingback: hanky

  253. Pingback: http://www.klimczakhairdesigners.pl

  254. Pingback: medicarerights.aguide.win

  255. Pingback: calvert county homes for sale

  256. Pingback: parts of a automatic transmission

  257. Pingback: Cialis

  258. Pingback: game cheat apps download

  259. Pingback: housings for projectors

  260. Pingback: Conspiracy dating site

  261. Pingback: fence builder Austin

  262. Pingback: irrigation systems

  263. Pingback: ideas for company name

  264. Pingback: llaveros para hoteles

  265. Pingback: Invisalign

  266. Pingback: patio furniture weather resistant

  267. Pingback: AOL Login

  268. Pingback: sportsbook

  269. Pingback: Singorama 2.0

  270. Pingback: alopecia areata

  271. Pingback: water damage restoration austin

  272. Pingback: linkfame.equityplays.date

  273. Pingback: cheap car rentals

  274. Pingback: get youtube views

  275. Pingback: saudi rubber flooring

  276. Pingback: affordable seo services

  277. Pingback: inbox blueprint 2.0

  278. Pingback: Hulu Login

  279. Pingback: mobile strike hack

  280. Pingback: home security Austin

  281. Pingback: time clocks

  282. Pingback: junk car Austin

  283. Pingback: best home air purifier for allergies

  284. Pingback: interior house painting Austin

  285. Pingback: online printers

  286. Pingback: Basement Recordings

  287. Pingback: house painters Austin

  288. Pingback: http://www.waterdamagerestorationofaustin.com/

  289. Pingback: cedar park general dentist

  290. Pingback: teapot kettle induction glass infuser

  291. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  292. Pingback: venta y alquiler aparcamientos malaga

  293. Pingback: NBAOnlineStreams

  294. Pingback: Video

  295. Pingback: how to clean commercial stove burners

  296. Pingback: Tableau Consultant

  297. Pingback: jasminedirectory.fehrdata.win

  298. Pingback: an annual affair

  299. Pingback: have a look here

  300. Pingback: Off Grid Pure Sine Wave Solar Inverter

  301. Pingback: Tess and Trish bracelet

  302. Pingback: replacement bra straps

  303. Pingback: barton creek drain cleaning

  304. Pingback: accounts and passwords for brazzers

  305. Pingback: Bedside Lamps

  306. Pingback: slither.io skin

  307. Pingback: Furniture Hardware from China

  308. Pingback: rent wheelchair sg

  309. Pingback: clash of clans hack

  310. Pingback: corporate entertainment

  311. Pingback: northern virginia real estate

  312. Pingback: hackear clash of clans

  313. Pingback: learn more

  314. Pingback: vitamine a zuur

  315. Pingback: Look At This

  316. Pingback: buy commercial bounce house

  317. Pingback: Employee Scheduling and Payroll

  318. Pingback: Bank Merchant Accounts

  319. Pingback: Opening a Merchant Account

  320. Pingback: neo2 review

  321. Pingback: Trader Voice

  322. Pingback: Unity Education

  323. Pingback: Gentleman style

  324. Pingback: Free WSET Course

  325. Pingback: tin nguyen blog

  326. Pingback: mobile Phone

  327. Pingback: Myrtle Beach vacation Rentals

  328. Pingback: Canali

  329. Pingback: Secret Lies Here

  330. Pingback: vinyl windows replacement

  331. Pingback: Sex Toys

  332. Pingback: residential overhead garage doors austin

  333. Pingback: Immigration attorney Asheville

  334. Pingback: flyer printing

  335. Pingback: Stevie Ray Vaughn

  336. Pingback: plombier paris

  337. Pingback: Banheira

  338. Pingback: Rugby Online Stream

  339. Pingback: Surrey Limo

  340. Pingback: 1c zik

  341. Pingback: aloe vera drinks

  342. Pingback: hepa air purifiers

  343. Pingback: Baymark title insurance company

  344. Pingback: junk car Austin

  345. Pingback: www.bmabh.com

  346. Pingback: Ansonia painting company

  347. Pingback: الالعاب الجديدة والحصرية

  348. Pingback: roof repair Austin

  349. Pingback: avast pro license key

  350. Pingback: vitamin iv therapy in miami florida

  351. Pingback: falling ball viscometer equation

  352. Pingback: Kurma

  353. Pingback: Anastacia

  354. Pingback: club flyers free psd

  355. Pingback: mcdonalds delivery

  356. Pingback: Brasfoot Conect

  357. Pingback: Dog pet insurance

  358. Pingback: cross border financial planning

  359. Pingback: barcelona chair replica

  360. Pingback: daily motivational quotes

  361. Pingback: iv therapy in fort lauderdale

  362. Pingback: WordPress

  363. Pingback: sex

  364. Pingback: Jewelry

  365. Pingback: music

  366. Pingback: dlh

  367. Pingback: 一卡通充值

  368. Pingback: mca scam reviews

  369. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  370. Pingback: 12 month loans

  371. Pingback: LULAROE MAXI SKIRTS

  372. Pingback: http://facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker/

  373. Pingback: spiderman

  374. Pingback: forniry

  375. Pingback: blogging on Addictlist

  376. Pingback: linux vps

  377. Pingback: Gearbox Repairs & Rebuilds

  378. Pingback: http://ukpages.info/story.php?id=6

  379. Pingback: Marketing articles

  380. Pingback: Orris market city sector 89 gurgaon

  381. Pingback: Menswear

  382. Pingback: 24 hour locksmith miami

  383. Pingback: medical billing schools

  384. Pingback: Financial measures of support of export

  385. Pingback: porno español

  386. Pingback: blat drewniany dlh

  387. Pingback: casual club opiniones argentina

  388. Pingback: sklejka dlh

  389. Pingback: Roll up banner stands

  390. Pingback: Gift shop On Ebay

  391. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  392. Pingback: increase youtube views

  393. Pingback: stair baluster replacement experts Cary North Carolina

  394. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  395. Pingback: access control

  396. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  397. Pingback: elewacja dlh

  398. Pingback: Discount Code

  399. Pingback: 手錶手機色情

  400. Pingback: podlogi

  401. Pingback: check out the post right here

  402. Pingback: root canals

  403. Pingback: 我他媽

  404. Pingback: porn

  405. Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh

  406. Pingback: http://bit.ly/1NvmSnj

  407. Pingback: Jewellery Accessories

  408. Pingback: Liver Detox

  409. Pingback: garage door repair Austin

  410. Pingback: speckled trout fishing South Padre Island

  411. Pingback: 刀塔传奇充值

  412. Pingback: San Antonio roofing company

  413. Pingback: Austin deck builders

  414. Pingback: Public adjuster miami

  415. Pingback: Handykauf

  416. Pingback: best outdoor umbrella for wind

  417. Pingback: austin landscapers

  418. Pingback: Vietnam news

  419. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  420. Pingback: Recommended Reading

  421. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  422. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews

  423. Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble

  424. Pingback: effectual business development achieved through spiritual guidance

  425. Pingback: Popular Bikini body

  426. Pingback: hypnosis weight loss skype

  427. Pingback: beauty

  428. Pingback: Phil

  429. Pingback: cars lagos

  430. Pingback: crossfit vancouver

  431. Pingback: mrr

  432. Pingback: buy t shirts online

  433. Pingback: Mountfield mowers midlands dealers

  434. Pingback: macbook repair

  435. Pingback: Image quotes

  436. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Cooperstown T-Shirt

  437. Pingback: austin estate planning attorney

  438. Pingback: gymnastics balance beams for home use

  439. Pingback: driving range netting

  440. Pingback: Hottest WAGs

  441. Pingback: Latest News

  442. Pingback: roofing companies austin

  443. Pingback: web design

  444. Pingback: sex toys

  445. Pingback: Kingdom Ridge Capital Zepf

  446. Pingback: consultar PIS

  447. Pingback: Pure Natural Healing Review

  448. Pingback: Invisalign cedar park

  449. Pingback: composite dental fillings cedar park

  450. Pingback: Tenerife Property

  451. Pingback: oversized recliner

  452. Pingback: Despacho de abogados penalistas Madrid

  453. Pingback: spam scammer

  454. Pingback: Hookah Tips

  455. Pingback: if dont then ufms

  456. Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel

  457. Pingback: buy online India

  458. Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts

  459. Pingback: Drake type beat

  460. Pingback: Flipkart coupons

  461. Pingback: Women Jute Bags Online Shopping

  462. Pingback: regrow my lost hair

  463. Pingback: Detroit Pistons T-Shirts

  464. Pingback: how to regrow hair naturally

  465. Pingback: floor exercises in gymnastics

  466. Pingback: visit here

  467. Pingback: prostitution companies

  468. Pingback: תאונותדרכים

  469. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Apparel

  470. Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts

  471. Pingback: permanent makeup Austin TX

  472. Pingback: Peliculas online gratis Ver Cine Latino

  473. Pingback: wi fi

  474. Pingback: buca escort

  475. Pingback: best coffee maker with grinder

  476. Pingback: Teleasistencia para ancianos

  477. Pingback: cyclesimplex

  478. Pingback: Real Estate Logo Design

  479. Pingback: Millionaire Matchmaker

  480. Pingback: kadıköy escort

  481. Pingback: 健麗國際醫學美容集團

  482. Pingback: mypillowreviews.xyz

  483. Pingback: Bar Everett

  484. Pingback: fakir selim

  485. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  486. Pingback: Data Warehouse

  487. Pingback: quibids clone

  488. Pingback: stained concrete Austin

  489. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  490. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  491. Pingback: decal dan tuong

  492. Pingback: viagra gdzie najtaniej

  493. Pingback: testament and last will template

  494. Pingback: Lifestyle Management Marrakech

  495. Pingback: Foldaway Playmat

  496. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  497. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  498. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  499. Pingback: roofer

  500. Pingback: managed

  501. Pingback: school kits

  502. Pingback: MILF Porn

  503. Pingback: Asian Porn

  504. Pingback: buy vpn

  505. Pingback: Free XXX Porn

  506. Pingback: Interracial Porn

  507. Pingback: Mint Dentistry Dr. Field Harrison

  508. Pingback: top Playstation VR games

  509. Pingback: Business Products Reviews

  510. Pingback: แฟชั่นบล็อกเกอร์

  511. Pingback: porno

  512. Pingback: stack

  513. Pingback: Identity Theft

  514. Pingback: Scoliosis Treatment

  515. Pingback: Click here

  516. Pingback: massage edinburgh

  517. Pingback: Anal Porn

  518. Pingback: asbestos removal missiissauga

  519. Pingback: Xbox One

  520. Pingback: Teen XXX Porn

  521. Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn

  522. Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos

  523. Pingback: Gianna Michaels Porn

  524. Pingback: Brandi Love Porn

  525. Pingback: cara mendaftar sbobet

  526. Pingback: Growingbusinesscredit

  527. Pingback: xvideos gay

  528. Pingback: Los Angeles LED shoes wholesale

  529. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys

  530. Pingback: reusable food pouch

  531. Pingback: Bowling Balls

  532. Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel

  533. Pingback: homeopathic

  534. Pingback: Small business grants

  535. Pingback: USA LED Shoes Wholesale

  536. Pingback: Jaunita

  537. Pingback: Los Angeles Employment Lawyer

  538. Pingback: Affordable Irrigation Tulsa

  539. Pingback: Public Safety

  540. Pingback: pvp serverler

  541. Pingback: .ดึงหน้า

  542. Pingback: Shila

  543. Pingback: Greenville

  544. Pingback: fastest vpn service 

  545. Pingback: 支付宝海外充值

  546. Pingback: Nonton Film Online Gratis

  547. Pingback: Bail Bonds in Tulsa Oklahoma

  548. Pingback: Roller Banners

  549. Pingback: MILF Porn

  550. Pingback: Levitra apteka

  551. Pingback: Paul Okade

  552. Pingback: best cellulite treatment

  553. Pingback: free gay online dating

  554. Pingback: status pnrn

  555. Pingback: Aliso Viejo Optometrist

  556. Pingback: porno izleeeee

  557. Pingback: adult model job

  558. Pingback: Shira

  559. Pingback: Piece Of Heaven

  560. Pingback: best anime

  561. Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

  562. Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock

  563. Pingback: solar leads

  564. Pingback: carpet cleaning leads services

  565. Pingback: water damage restoration leads

  566. Pingback: plantas purificadoras

  567. Pingback: vancouver best seo services and florida best seo company

  568. Pingback: generate plumbing leads

  569. Pingback: haze singapore

  570. Pingback: Мухаммад

  571. Pingback: hire best motivational speaker

  572. Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York

  573. Pingback: Marshall

  574. Pingback: pornoooo

  575. Pingback: little india denver

  576. Pingback: Noella Pirrello

  577. Pingback: Bruno Leclere

  578. Pingback: Top Rated Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Law Firm

  579. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review

  580. Pingback: outdoor lighting

  581. Pingback: uae online shopping

  582. Pingback: Buy Vegan Food Online

  583. Pingback: swarovski elements set

  584. Pingback: gymnastics equipment for sale used

  585. Pingback: slimming diet

  586. Pingback: hd wallpaper

  587. Pingback: Mint Dentistry Careers

  588. Pingback: Mint Dentistry Talks Blog

  589. Pingback: Templates

  590. Pingback: Navarre Avon rep

  591. Pingback: Trump support

  592. Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories

  593. Pingback: find

  594. Pingback: http://austinsteamit.com/

  595. Pingback: learning management system

  596. Pingback: Erotik Shop

  597. Pingback: fun challenging game

  598. Pingback: http://aceroofingtexas.com/

  599. Pingback: turkey hair transplantation medical tourism

  600. Pingback: porno gratis

  601. Pingback: Family Lawyer Nashville

  602. Pingback: landfill litter fence

  603. Pingback: deck builder austin tx

  604. Pingback: Reviews Attorneys McKinney Texas

  605. Pingback: تنظيف خزانات المياه بجدة

  606. Pingback: property notes

  607. Pingback: start an online business

  608. Pingback: Free Credit Report

  609. Pingback: robot para opciones binarias 2016

  610. Pingback: tấm xuyên sáng

  611. Pingback: life insurance lawyer

  612. Pingback: www.mypsychicadvice.com/

  613. Pingback: BUY PHONES HOUSTON

  614. Pingback: Best Christian Shirts

  615. Pingback: スマホ絶対融資

  616. Pingback: replacement doors and windows

  617. Pingback: watch batman v superman online for free

  618. Pingback: wireless management

  619. Pingback: coin shop

  620. Pingback: qweqweqe

  621. Pingback: film izle

  622. Pingback: acheter des likes

  623. Pingback: qweqweqe

  624. Pingback: qweqweqe

  625. Pingback: Austin dog groomer

  626. Pingback: gopro extended battery housing

  627. Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet

  628. Pingback: FastComet Coupon Code

  629. Pingback: Morocco

  630. Pingback: sauvage verano bikini

  631. Pingback: here

  632. Pingback: LED LIGHTING&LIGHTS

  633. Pingback: company website

  634. Pingback: teen

  635. Pingback: Lam nhôm

  636. Pingback: news philippines today

  637. Pingback: Los 10

  638. Pingback: WEEE Recycling

  639. Pingback: PC Recycling

  640. Pingback: msp hack

  641. Pingback: spam software

  642. Pingback: Inocencia

  643. Pingback: goods-K

  644. Pingback: Winford

  645. Pingback: asian sex

  646. Pingback: Reena

  647. Pingback: giá đá xuyên sáng

  648. Pingback: beataddiction.com

  649. Pingback: 健麗

  650. Pingback: Spray Insulation Foam Tulsa

  651. Pingback: baltic siker o.ç

  652. Pingback: rankedgg

  653. Pingback: pokemon go generator codes

  654. Pingback: Bigo Live PC

  655. Pingback: beauty school tampa fl

  656. Pingback: spas in brandon fl

  657. Pingback: trần xuyên sáng

  658. Pingback: international mall tampa florida

  659. Pingback: academic alliance dermatology tampa

  660. Pingback: PatMazines - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es!

  661. Pingback: dermatologist tampa florida

  662. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/is-levitra-generic-you/

  663. Pingback: Edwards

  664. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-tablets-in-pakistan/

  665. Pingback: Studio414 Contest Winners

  666. Pingback: báo giá tấm xuyên sáng

  667. Pingback: Ramirez

  668. Pingback: Vibratory Bowl Feeders

  669. Pingback: Back Pain Relief

  670. Pingback: spiritual life development coach

  671. Pingback: affordable mover north vancouver bc

  672. Pingback: code for daily use

  673. Pingback: seo plans uk

  674. Pingback: seo package india

  675. Pingback: Lawn care Tampa

  676. Pingback: buy seo packages

  677. Pingback: Tablet making ingredients

  678. Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs

  679. Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts

  680. Pingback: about his

  681. Pingback: LED Indoor Lighting-products

  682. Pingback: شركة تخزين اثاث

  683. Pingback: Northern-Virginia-Wedding-Photographers

  684. Pingback: NetLink Solutions

  685. Pingback: arresting ship in tunisia

  686. Pingback: brainsmart ultra

  687. Pingback: check out the post right here

  688. Pingback: escort bayan

  689. Pingback: Liverpool Wedding Photographer Lancashire Cheshire

  690. Pingback: riparazione iphone

  691. Pingback: Binäre Optionen Handelssignale

  692. Pingback: sabit kanca 2 izle

  693. Pingback: La mejor musica del 2016

  694. Pingback: trần nhà thờ

  695. Pingback: market maker method

  696. Pingback: Dallas

  697. Pingback: cd watcher

  698. Pingback: freebetcastle bookmakers

  699. Pingback: How to monetize snapchat

  700. Pingback: exequatur

  701. Pingback: LAX shuttle

  702. Pingback: sportsbar

  703. Pingback: computer repair

  704. Pingback: thanks

  705. Pingback: try these guys

  706. Pingback: pokemon go cheat

  707. Pingback: Globalandia

  708. Pingback: Atasehir Escort

  709. Pingback: cheap viagra cleveland

  710. Pingback: Segway tours Washington dc

  711. Pingback: sơn dulux 5 in 1

  712. Pingback: Piedad

  713. Pingback: buy proxies

  714. Pingback: #bitcoin system

  715. Pingback: Kenya news today

  716. Pingback: Isa

  717. Pingback: Microneedling Tampa

  718. Pingback: tampa palms dermatology

  719. Pingback: pediatric dermatologist

  720. Pingback: view it now

  721. Pingback: ucuz esya depolama

  722. Pingback: Soccer predictions

  723. Pingback: Sportpesa

  724. Pingback: sơn dulux có tốt không

  725. Pingback: anchor

  726. Pingback: teal colored luggage

  727. Pingback: Betteryou100

  728. Pingback: nikon dslr camera strap

  729. Pingback: lam chắn nắng hình hộp

  730. Pingback: sprawdzenie vin

  731. Pingback: read about it

  732. Pingback: Tulsa Website Design

  733. Pingback: du an opal skyview

  734. Pingback: air conditioning repair service Hornsby

  735. Pingback: affordable seo company

  736. Pingback: organic

  737. Pingback: Veterans day thank you quotes

  738. Pingback: so sánh sơn dulux và kova

  739. Pingback: elite profit system

  740. Pingback: Vizionarymlm

  741. Pingback: Learn how to earn money online as an affiliate

  742. Pingback: Opciones binarias

  743. Pingback: 植牙

  744. Pingback: free wso

  745. Pingback: báo giá lam nhôm

  746. Pingback: sedgwick properties development

  747. Pingback: Guillaume Guersan

  748. Pingback: party bus los angeles

  749. Pingback: เจลหล่อลื่น

  750. Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ

  751. Pingback: boolberry next bitcoin

  752. Pingback: boolberry anonymous cryptocurrency

  753. Pingback: visit these guys

  754. Pingback: cheap nfl jerseys

  755. Pingback: you can find out more

  756. Pingback: enquiry

  757. Pingback: Boolberry cryptocurrency

  758. Pingback: significant increase in testosterone

  759. Pingback: wsi

  760. Pingback: secure boolberry

  761. Pingback: Treat Sciatic Nerve Pain in 8 Days

  762. Pingback: teh oolong

  763. Pingback: casinos for real cash

  764. Pingback: Cryptocurrency

  765. Pingback: palladium weissgold

  766. Pingback: Porno

  767. Pingback: Lucu

  768. Pingback: agencia marketing digital blumenau

  769. Pingback: SEO Company

  770. Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

  771. Pingback: estafadores

  772. Pingback: Teresa

  773. Pingback: sơn jotun

  774. Pingback: escort bayan

  775. Pingback: Pawswatch.com

  776. Pingback: infection

  777. Pingback: đá xuyên sáng

  778. Pingback: residential

  779. Pingback: tubemate pour windows phone

  780. Pingback: ウェブサイト制作

  781. Pingback: https://cosfa.com.vn/tran-nhom/

  782. Pingback: getsatisfaction.com/people/hotelwww_gz2h93npelmcz

  783. Pingback: xmltvwiki.timefor.tv/index.php?title=How_To_Select_The_Very_best_Web_Design_And_Development_Service

  784. Pingback: https://sonzin.com/son-dulux/

  785. Pingback: báo giá lam chắn nắng

  786. Pingback: casinos wing

  787. Pingback: Daily Rant ranting online

  788. Pingback: cute sandals

  789. Pingback: Ebusua Dwarfs Football Club

  790. Pingback: orosbu çocuğunun sitesi

  791. Pingback: Cialis bez recepty

  792. Pingback: Limo Rental Vancouver BC

  793. Pingback: Kamagra

  794. Pingback: Immigration attorney charlotte,

  795. Pingback: eJuice

  796. Pingback: báo giá sơn jotun

  797. Pingback: Renntech Mercedes

  798. Pingback: Viagra bez recepty

  799. Pingback: Viagra cena

  800. Pingback: Tulsa bail bonds

  801. Pingback: casa jardim mobiliario

  802. Pingback: forskolin

  803. Pingback: red timberlands

  804. Pingback: what causes yeast infections in women

  805. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  806. Pingback: subway surfers

  807. Pingback: escorts in nottingham

  808. Pingback: rodizios brazilian steakhouse near merrillville

  809. Pingback: NCAA JERSEYS

  810. Pingback: steakhouse coupons

  811. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse tampa prices

  812. Pingback: steak knife set used

  813. Pingback: hurricane matthews uga

  814. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse carlsbad

  815. Pingback: stolen motorbike

  816. Pingback: Valles for Supervisor

  817. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse orlando fl international drive

  818. Pingback: computer repair

  819. Pingback: Viagra tanio

  820. Pingback: Viagra bez recepty

  821. Pingback: Micah

  822. Pingback: counselling red deer

  823. Pingback: bike games online

  824. Pingback: shooting game

  825. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  826. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  827. Pingback: Roni

  828. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  829. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  830. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  831. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  832. Pingback: black thigh high boots

  833. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  834. Pingback: HIFU

  835. Pingback: آنالیز سایت

  836. Pingback: vinhomes sky lake

  837. Pingback: Maria Karpov DMD

  838. Pingback: exotic car rental miami

  839. Pingback: friv games

  840. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  841. Pingback: scientific trading machine bonus

  842. Pingback: buceta amadora

  843. Pingback: Kandace

  844. Pingback: access control atlanta

  845. Pingback: escort in nottingham

  846. Pingback: sơn dulux

  847. Pingback: 2MBI50N-060

  848. Pingback: Leicester escorts

  849. Pingback: Donna Karan

  850. Pingback: virus

  851. Pingback: Epoxomicin

  852. Pingback: epoxy flooring cost

  853. Pingback: Epoxide hydrolase 3

  854. Pingback: epoxy flooring 3d

  855. Pingback: epoxy countertop

  856. Pingback: siktir git

  857. Pingback: high rate

  858. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  859. Pingback: scientific trading machine review

  860. Pingback: سئوتضمینی

  861. Pingback: izmir eskort

  862. Pingback: Carpet Store Kennesaw

  863. Pingback: digital altitude results

  864. Pingback: more

  865. Pingback: Prokop

  866. Pingback: instagram takipçi kasma

  867. Pingback: child protection during sport

  868. Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/

  869. Pingback: Gabriela

  870. Pingback: Bail Bond in Tulsa

  871. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  872. Pingback: Foundation Repair Denver

  873. Pingback: psicoterapeuta

  874. Pingback: toronto limo service

  875. Pingback: psicologo pisa

  876. Pingback: phone psychic reading

  877. Pingback: poker qiuqiu

  878. Pingback: poker qiuqiu

  879. Pingback: no credit check payday loans

  880. Pingback: branded kitchen

  881. Pingback: payday loans online

  882. Pingback: mặt dựng

  883. Pingback: gems and coins clash royale

  884. Pingback: this content

  885. Pingback: siktir

  886. Pingback: siktir git

  887. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  888. Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html

  889. Pingback: sex

  890. Pingback: protein powders

  891. Pingback: download lagu

  892. Pingback: instagram likes

  893. Pingback: Read Full Report

  894. Pingback: continue reading

  895. Pingback: sites de rencontre

  896. Pingback: casino

  897. Pingback: affordable piano lesson vancouver bc Canada

  898. Pingback: Inspire 2, Present

  899. Pingback: web

  900. Pingback: Jason Raphael Forex

  901. Pingback: dental

  902. Pingback: Chara

  903. Pingback: beauty

  904. Pingback: bursa taruhan handycap

  905. Pingback: agen judi slot online

  906. Pingback: where can i pay for

  907. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  908. Pingback: pairqq

  909. Pingback: tratamiento natural diabetes

  910. Pingback: unlock her legs system reviewï¿½

  911. Pingback: Slim Pink Vibrator

  912. Pingback: poker qq

  913. Pingback: domino qiu qiu

  914. Pingback: agen qq online

  915. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  916. Pingback: Download capsa susun

  917. Pingback: judi 99 poker domino

  918. Pingback: printer tsc

  919. Pingback: amazing inventions you didn't know existed

  920. Pingback: harga hp asus

  921. Pingback: situs judi qq online terpercaya

  922. Pingback: get info for followers

  923. Pingback: judi qq online terpercaya

  924. Pingback: website link

  925. Pingback: safari deals

  926. Pingback: lemari kantor

  927. Pingback: old computer disposal

  928. Pingback: http://subwaysurfersgame.net/supercar-road-trip-2

  929. Pingback: video for kid

  930. Pingback: poker terpercaya

  931. Pingback: make money working from home

  932. Pingback: subway-surfers-game

  933. Pingback: Buy Best Addreall 30mg in USA/UK Just 3.99 USD With Bitcoin Secure Good & Fast Service Best Quality

  934. Pingback: terminix bed bug removal cost

  935. Pingback: Las Vegas PRP Hair Treatment

  936. Pingback: House music

  937. Pingback: Child Care Las Vegas

  938. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ILrGT-2Bx08

  939. Pingback: cbse 12th result 2017

  940. Pingback: cheap flights to london

  941. Pingback: ez battery reconditioning method

Top