News Corp: Can the Empire Strike Back?

Do you remember the first time you saw Home Alone? Or when you got your first student discount to WSJ.com? Have you ever whistled the theme song that plays every Sunday at 1:00 PM or imagined yourself as a high school outcast singing Journey? Are you into wire-tapping? If the answer to any of these questions is yes, then you know News Corporation.

A common expression in media is that “content is king.” If that is the case, News Corp definitely is sitting on a throne. Only a handful of competitors can rival the scope of the film, network, cable and print content that News Corp controls.

However, not all is well in Rupert Murdoch’s kingdom. News Corp remains entrenched in the world of “old-media” as the world marches feverishly ahead. Much of News Corp’s acquisitive growth has left the firm bloated, trapping valuable business lines within the large corporation. A puzzling governance structure places significant control in the hands of the Murdoch family enraging many public investors. And how can we forget the catastrophic wire-tapping scandal that has caused serious political and reputational ramifications and will tarnish the patina of News Corp over the near-term.

Still Twentieth-Century Fox

One of News Corp’s core competencies is its ability to produce high-quality appealing content across a variety of media (film, television, and print). The traditional model of media relied on offsetting high costs of production with advertising revenue or box office receipts. This model is dying—quickly. Modes of distribution have proliferated over the past decade limiting the ability of providers to monetize their content. News Corp must take an aggressive stance and be an architect in creating a platform to monetize content in a digital era.

News Corp’s involvement with Hulu is indicative of the firm’s commitment to the digital space but is only a first step. News Corp must lead the industry forward when it comes to distributing content. I would leverage Fox’s immense film catalogue, diverse network and cable programing, and world-class print publications to form a device-agnostic digital portal. Using a tiered-subscription model, it would amalgamate content to allow users to seamlessly switch between media. Aside from subscription revenue, advertising revenue could be generated both in-content and on-site. Having a single destination where a consumer can access a multitude of content does not currently exist. I would also scale back relationships with distributors such as Netflix. Fox has the ability to directly access consumers not only from a technology standpoint but also on the demand side. Creating a differentiated platform will give News Corp a first mover advantage, shape industry standards and force competitors to follow suit.

Spin-off Zone

In addition to producing content, News Corp is a major distributor of it. In an effort to generate shareholder value and better monetize the unrivaled relationships that FOX has with marquee names such as the NFL, I would spin-off the cable and broadcast network piece of News Corp to shareholders.

The dynamics of cable and broadcast remain surprisingly robust with both sectors poised to achieve double-digit growth of topline and EBIT according to Wall Street estimates. Meanwhile, valuation of this segment of the business remains depressed by lower growth segments such as publishing. Thus SpinCo would be more similar to Comcast or Time Warner Cable, which trade at multiples 30% higher than News Corp does today. Furthermore, little synergies are being realized by the vertical integration model that News Corp is employing. Conflicts of interest arise between Twentieth Century Fox (content producer) and FOX (content distributor) when trying to either sell a new show or create a diverse programming lineup. A spin-off will unlock shareholder value as well as bolster performance of both the spun-off and legacy business.

The Murdochs

Few firms are less shareholder friendly than News Corp. Dual-class voting stock ensures the Murdoch family retains control over the organization. The board is peppered with Murdoch offspring and cronies. Unquestionably, Rupert Murdoch is a visionary leader. However, his vision appears tainted by ego in trying to keep such an influential institution within the confines of his own family.

Much like public shareholders recently demanded, I would immediately establish a single class of voting shares to extend control of the firm beyond the Murdoch family. The next move would be to cleanse the board of the Murdoch influence. Their stewardship clearly did not establish the appropriate controls and ethical norms required of the organization. In order to demonstrate accountability and remorse for unspeakable betrayals of ethics committed by News Corp, the Murdoch family must accept responsibility and step down.

Evolution

Regardless of whether my decisions to steer a more svelte News Corp into the digital age will be fruitful is certainly up for discussion, the overarching takeaway is that News Corp must be bold in order to remain a powerful media voice in a world that is constantly evolving around them. They must also learn to be intrepid with Rupert Murdoch no longer at the helm. To end on a Glee reference, it’s time for News Corp to embrace some New Directions.