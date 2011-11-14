The Great Grade Non-Disclosure Debate

This year’s voting on grade non-disclosure (GND) will open at 5PM on November 15th and will end at 7PM on November 17th.

Pro – Andrew Richard (WG ‘12)

The decision to come to business school, forego two years of salary and incur incredible expenses was a decision we as students did not arrive at lightly. We debated the merits of the different schools, weighed the academic and social experiences, alumni networks, potential job opportunities, and quality of faculty. We looked at the ability to try a new class, how we could stretch ourselves as instructed in MGMT652 (what a terrible class), and try something totally new—to take risks in a safe environment.

We owe much of this to the WGA’s Grade Non-Disclosure policy. The current GND policy explains how we as a community are able to learn in an environment in which our classmates are truly colleagues, an environment in which we are recruited based off of our own personal experiences and the contributions that we may bring to an employer’s team, an environment in which we are encouraged to try new things.

Academically, there would be no reason for a classmate to take the time to teach you a concept that they have already mastered. GND deals with this issue, due to GND, competition is eliminated. Without it, the relationship between students would be stressed and competitive. With it, students are free to take classes from which they may have otherwise shied away. A marketer will take an accounting class, a banker might take an OPIM class, and heaven forbid a career switcher may try out a few different tracks!

Also, we all came to Wharton to open new doors and better ourselves professionally. By passing GND, we as a student body agree that we would like to be judged on the entire package we present, not a single metric. Hard GPA cutoffs miss great candidates and do not clearly tell the story of that student. Meanwhile, students can always disclose Director’s List, First-Year Honors, and TA positions.

Furthermore, most employers will not ask for your grades unless you are being tested by a Wharton alumnus. They understand and want to see what else you have done with your time in business school. Try the Wharton Wildmen and learn to skate backwards, join Follies and devote most of your second semester to perhaps performing for the first time ever, or become involved as a Community Consultant. Without GND, trying these things would lead to trade-offs against academics.

Lastly, think about our community. I would rather attend Wharton where I have friends, not just classmates who I will be working with for the rest of my life. We did not make it here by slacking or not working hard, and I do not believe that GND pushes that agenda.

[A longer version of this article appeared in the November 15, 2010 issue of The Wharton Journal.]

Con – Jalaj Garg (WG ‘13)

Everyone who gets through to Wharton must have done something special in their past to get to this place. Each of us has a different story, and different aspirations for our future. It is only fair that we are all given the freedom to choose the best path for ourselves, and to do what we want with our two years here. You want to know the entire class, go for it! You want to create the next big startup, more power to you! Why then, should students who, for whatever reason, choose to prioritize academics, be treated differently? This is exactly what grade non-disclosure does. While those who focus on other aspects of the Wharton experience – clubs, socializing, leadership, etc. – are compensated well by being allowed to disclose these activities on their resume, those who focus on academics are not permitted to do so. One could argue that Director’s List and Honors are ways to showcase strong academic performance; but these lists do not take into account the efforts of those who just miss the cut.

In my view, such a situation tends to encourage extreme behavior – “if I get screwed in two (or three or whatever) Q1 courses, chances of making it to one of these lists are pretty much gone, so let’s make sure I don’t get any LTs and I should be fine.” This kind of mindset reduces the emphasis on learning. Given that there is not much at stake, our effort and desire to learn naturally goes down. Referring to one of the activities from MGMT 652, just imagine how much fiercer the negotiations would have been if the $1200 that was to be split within the LT was real money. Or for those of you who have taken a course pass-fail, would you not have learned more if you actually had to do the homework and take the quizzes?

Under GND, the only way to demonstrate academic success is by stating that you’ve achieved Honors or Director’s List. These lists, for good or bad, are created based on the overall GPA for the semester. If we had an option to disclose our grades, documenting our performance in specific courses of our choice – courses that we think are relevant for the industries we are recruiting for – that option could then be used as a tactic not only to indicate our interest, but also our competence. This aspect of grade disclosure is especially relevant for career switchers.

There are many facets to career success, and one cannot deny that good academic performance is one of them. If it weren’t so, then Wharton and other business schools would not use GMAT scores and past academic performance as one of the several metrics for admittance. At the same time, I do acknowledge the disillusionment some students have with core courses that are outside of their interest area. But grade non-disclosure is not the solution. It works, no doubt. But it is not optimal. What the optimal solution is/can be, is a topic for another day.