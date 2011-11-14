WGA Hosts First Year Rep Scavenger Hunt

If you were walking around Rittenhouse Square two Fridays ago (11/4) you may have seen some first years making cheerleading pyramids and you probably wondered what was going on. Or if you were Sendil Rajendran (WG ’12) you may have wondered why four first years running from Sweat to Rosie’s almost took off your head as they tried to raise their linked arms over your head to get by.
Your questions are answered! Friday was the first annual WGA Scavenger Hunt, aimed at giving first years a chance to get to know other first year reps as well as the WGA executive council while having some fun in the process. In addition to completing various scavenger hunt tasks, teams competed for points in a quizzo challenge at Saxby’s, a flip cup match at Bonners, a “real man special” order at Drinkers, and much much more at locations around Center City. Congrats go out to Team 1 (Jake Greenblatt, Ah La Ko, Mike Marone, Keith Rand, and Mayuri Shah) who not only completed the most challenges, but took first place in the competition overall. As winners they will receive dinner with Dean Howie, a potluck cooked by the WGA executive council, and the chance to dress up the WGA for a day. So when you see WGA members walking around the halls of Huntsman dressed in a yet-to-be-determined-but-most-certainly-guaranteed-to-be-embarassing costumes, you’ll know who’s responsible.
