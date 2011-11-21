Entrepreneur’s Corner: ElectNext

An interview with Keya J. Dannenbaum, Founder & Chief Executive Officer

What is ElectNext?

ElectNext is a political matching website that wants to help you vote, and vote well, all the way down to your ballot. If you’re a voter, you know the frustration of Election Day – you go out to the polls, you’re ready to rock the vote, you know exactly who you want for president, and casting your ballot is the only thing standing between you and the coveted “I Voted” sticker. Until you walk into that booth and take a look at your ballot. It’s three pages long, dense with people and offices you’ve never heard of and you don’t know what to do. Most people in this situation vote heuristically, by political party; arbitrarily, by searching for names that they like or sound familiar; or they don’t vote at all. We want to change that.

ElectNext matches you to your candidates in a straightforward process. We ask you: which issues are most important to you? Where you stand on those issues? And, along with your location, we can show you how you align to all the candidates running in all your elections. It’s kind of like eHarmony for voters.

How did the idea for ElectNext come about?

The long story: ElectNext is in some ways the culmination of a “career” (as it were) in politics; the short story: it came out of the 2011 San Francisco modular Innovation class.

So, the long story: after studying international politics as an undergrad and working abroad in South America and India, I started a PhD in international politics at Princeton where I took a class with a domestic political focus called “Democratic Theory and Practice”. It was 2007, and I was so taken by that class that I left the program for Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign which I followed with a mayoral election and several local-level races. I found myself astounded by the drastic drop in levels of political knowledge and participation from the national to the local level. Then I moved to Philadelphia for business school in 2010. “Too busy” to register, or vote, I missed the really important midterm elections. And I thought, there has to be a better way.

The short story is that ElectNext came out of the San Francisco “global” modular course taught by Karl Ulrich over winter break. It was the best class ever.

ElectNext has gotten a lot of positive press and has won some (very!) impressive awards. What do you think is the key to that success?

Timing. We’re doing something new with politics and it’s a political year. A year earlier or later and we go from “hot” to cool pretty fast.

How did you make the decision to take off the semester? What were some of the factors that pushed you to make the decision? Were there any issues that you wrestled with when making your decision?

It was mostly really easy. We had made such great progress over the summer, and heading into a big election year opportunity that only comes around once every four, it was an obvious decision to take the plunge. Getting into the DreamIt program helped enormously, because of the cash and other support that mitigated the risk of leaving school.

The much, much harder decision was deciding not to take a summer internship. It was a very hard thing to do, something so unstructured (and so unpaid!), to forego those other opportunities. I couldn’t be happier now, but it was a serious struggle at the time.

What’s some advice you would give to other students looking to start their own ventures?

JFDI.