Get Off Campus! – Week of 11/21/2011

H ere it is: your quick and dirty guide to what’s happening this week:

Arts/Shopping/Kids

Permanent

Albert Einstein’s Brain

@ Mutter Museum

The Mutter Museum is disturbing. To add to the paraphernalia, they just made a “major” acquisition: 46 microscope slides, each containing slices from the brain of Albert Einstein.

Friday, November 25

Holiday Railroad

@ Reading Terminal Market

Running through Saturday, December 31, the ornate model is 500 square feet, and twelve working train lines wrap around the bustling market while moving through detailed miniature holiday scenes of Center City Philly, a Christmas Village, the Town of Lincoln Logs and a snow-covered countryside.

Saturday, November 26

Handmade in Philadelphia

@ Rittenhouse Square

Perfect for holiday shopping, the Handmade in Philadelphia autumn holiday exhibition and sale will return to Rittenhouse Square on Saturday. Items ranging from teakettles to throw pillows to jewelry will be on display and for sale.





Friday, November 25 – Sunday, November 27

Dinosaur Days

@ Academy of Natural Sciences

As part of the event, academy staff will be offering exclusive dinosaur shows for the whole family at 11 am, fossil digs at 1:30 pm and live bird shows at 2:30 pm. Throughout the day there will also be a variety of presentations on dinosaur history and science, and kids will have the chance to make a take-home dino craft.





Drinks

Wednesday, November 23

Pink Pub Crawl

Nightlife Gay is sponsoring their seasonal pub crawl starting at 9 pm at Stir Lounge and ending at Voyeur. For $25 if you wear pink you get a free drink at the first three bars and free entry to Woody’s and Voyeur.





Dark Intrigue Release Party

@ Downingtown Brewery and Beer Pub

The Victory Brewing Company is releasing just one batch of their highly coveted Dark Intrigue, with a celebration fittingly titled “Dark Wednesday,” held at their Downingtown brewery and beer pub. Dark Intrigue is a bourbon barrel-aged stout, originally Victory’s Storm King but aged over the summer in former Jim Beam and Heaven Hill Distilleries bourbon barrels. During the event the beer will be available by the bottle ($15) and case ($180).

Music

Monday, November 21

Real Estate

@ Johnny Brenda’s

While Real Estate’s 2009 self-titled debut was impressive, especially in its consistency, the band’s October 2011 release takes their talents one step forward: it’s cleaner, brighter, more forceful. The Brooklyn-based band gets across a surprising amount of emotion with simple (not easy), understated charm. Tickets are currently sold out but a bunch are still available at second dealers.

Friday, November 25

Allman Brothers Band

@ Tower Theatre

The Allman Brothers started in 1969 in Jacksonville, Florida. A lot of awards and a lot of acclaim later the band is still going. Tickets range between $50 to over $100.

Holy Ghost!

@ Union Transfer

Called primarily a singles band for their catchy 1980s electro-pop string of singles released since 2009, the band’s albums have been a bit more piecemeal and sometimes border on redundancy. But their singles do stand out, they might not be as tight as a Cut Copy or Hot Chip, but the pieces ultimately fall into place.

Sick of It All

@ Broad Street Ministry

Sick of It All has been one of the majors in the hardcore punk scene since their 1994 critically acclaimed third album, Scratch the Surface. They’re still releasing music, with the same lineup since 1992, and have another album set for 2012.

Saturday, November 26

Guns N’ Roses

@ Susquehanna Bank Center

It’s not really Guns N’ Roses anymore, and they’re notoriously late to get to stage (running usually about 2 hours behind) but really, why not? Piece back together your last 80s party outfit, and give in to that urge of becoming a 1980s groupie.

GWAR

@ Electric Factory

See above, add some spikes.

Babyface

@ Keswick Theatre

Seven time

best pop songwriter of the year, 51 BMI award winner, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds is in town on Saturday in his 5-day tour of the east coast. Wondering if he, Axel and GWAR are going to get together for brunch on Sunday…

Reading Rainbow

@ Johnny Brenda’s

Philadelphia duo are surprisingly garage-pop-punk for a couple that works as green engineers (Rob) in the daytime, don’t drink, and eat a bunch of health food. Their debut, Prism Eyes, released at the end of last year, deals in a kind of 1960s pop nostalgia at its best and is weirdly 1950s prom at its worst. Overall the album is just cheerful and relaxed, which is actually a lot.