Look Who’s Boss: An Interview with Maryellen Lamb

P7 Maryellen Lamb

Maryellen Lamb, our new head of MBA Career Management, recently spoke with The Wharton Journal about the current state of recruiting.

 

Q: The student body has become more professionally diverse in the recent years. Is this making your job more difficult, to satisfy students’ recruiting needs?

 

I wouldn’t say it has made my job more difficult, it’s made it more interesting. Ten years ago, about 70% of the class got their jobs from companies with a mature recruiting process (consulting and banking). Now, it’s only about 50%, and the other half – students looking to conduct an enterprise search—is looking at PE, hedge funds, tech, energy, social impact, so in turn we’ve turned our focus to those areas while still maintaining our relationship with mature companies. We’ve dramatically increased our outreach to enterprise companies and we work closely with them on how to best market their roles to students. We also work with students to assist them with how to go about positioning themselves in the best light for these opportunities.

 

Last summer, we had 6 staffers in San Francisco for about 10 days attending Global Alumni Forum and visiting companies. We were able to meet with more than 40 companies from tech, startups, media, energy, VC, and CPG. It was an amazing trip and we were able to establish and/or deepen relationships, get a better sense of hiring needs and market trends, and most importantly, get a sense of recruiting practices and company cultures that we are able to share with students.

 

Q: How will you go about meeting the needs of some of Wharton’s non-traditional students?

 

I’m not a huge fan of the word “non-traditional” – the diversity of backgrounds is what makes Wharton great – our goal is to support all students in achieving their career goals. We are continually increasing our efforts via advising, career education and company outreach. For example, we’ve seen a significant increase in student interest in Entrepreneurship and our Entrepreneurship team has done a stellar job in the past year connecting with startup companies interested in Wharton talent, travelling to various conferences and events to further establish the Wharton brand. As a result, we have doubled the amount of startup opportunities available.

 

We understand that students come to Wharton with different professional toolkits, so we offer a range of programs at all skill levels for both mature and enterprise recruiting processes. For example, at the end of this month, we are offering a program called Crack the Case, which will help students prepare for case interviews regardless of their target industry. This training comes as we’ve seen more and more employers use the case method for interviewing.

 

Q: It appears that banks are pulling back on their hiring this year. How will MBACM react to this?

 

In 2008-9 when the banking world was falling apart, we were in the fortunate position of being a core school for nearly every bulge bracket bank. While they cut back on recruiting, they were still keen to hire Wharton talent, and we’re hearing the same thing this year. One way we’ve been able to minimize some of the fallout from tight hiring markets is to grow our relationships with more of the boutique banks. We also have a great alumni network to lean on when times are tough. We encourage students who are interested in corporate finance to think beyond banks and look at some of the great finance opportunities within industry.

 

Q: What advice would you give to students whose job search will extend beyond graduation due to factors such as recruiting channels used by their preferred industries or hiring needs of the organizations they would like to work with?

 

Everyone came to Wharton with work experience, a certain risk tolerance, and aspirations. When talking to people who are looking at enterprise searches that might take them into the spring or beyond graduation, I first try to assess their risk tolerance – if they don’t have the financial wherewithal to be unemployed past graduation or have serious family pressure around graduating with a job, I’ll encourage them to consider a different sort of search to help ease that pressure. If they’re aware of the risks and are passionate about doing something that might take until May/June or beyond, I talk to them about staying positive, not losing their passion, and about how every meeting and every conversation will help to grow their knowledge of the industry and develop their own personal network – and that’s incredibly valuable!

 

Top