Nike to Under Armour: Just Do It

under-armour-logo

Within the last several months there has been widespread speculation that Nike has an interest in acquiring Under Armour (UA).  Recently, reputable news sources have reported that Nike is considering a $100 per share bid for the fast-growing sports performance apparel, footwear and accessories company based in Baltimore, Maryland.  While an offer price of $100 per share equates to a 25% premium to UA’s current market price, the question that hasn’t been answered is whether or not UA is interested in a sale…

 

CEO Kevin Plank started UA in 1996 after graduating from the University of Maryland where he played collegiate football for four years.  Proclaimed as the “sweatiest guy on the field” Plank was inspired to design a tee-shirt that, unlike basic cotton, would wick sweat away from the body and make athletes lighter and faster.  Plank soon developed several prototypes and began outfitting many of his former teammates who were then playing professionally in the NFL.   As players soon realized the attributes of the UA products, Plank took a huge risk and spent $25,000 on a one page advertisement in ESPN the magazine.  This investment resulted in over $1,000,000 in sales the next year and led to widespread product visibility by collegiate and professional teams who quickly adopted the UA wicking tee-shirt.

 

Fifteen years later, UA has transformed into a dynamic, $4.5 billion performance sports apparel, footwear, and accessories business.  Over the past decade and a half UA has stuck to its performance apparel roots while continuing to develop product lines in the footwear, accessories, and sports equipment sectors.  Now considered Nike’s biggest domestic competitor, UA is considered the leader in the athletic apparel market while Nike has maintained its decades’ long dominance in the footwear sector.   However, UA has seen recent consumer traction with its multi-sport footwear line, and Nike has taken notice.  Analysts believe that UA’s recent signing of NFL Quarterback Tom Brady and NBA stars Brandon Jennings, Derrick Williams, and Kemba Walker signal the beginning of a new period of dominance in the footwear space for UA.  On top of that, UA’s growth in the overseas markets has really yet to begin – outside of retail sales in Western Europe, UA hasn’t penetrated any overseas markets or the quickly expanding and youthful emerging markets.  Currently, UA records only 6% of their annual sales from overseas whereas Nikes counts nearly 60% of total sales from overseas markets.  All signs point to tremendous global growth potential for UA – all at the expense of Nike and other competitors.  The question remains, when is Nike going to take out its biggest competitor, and is CEO Kevin Plank going to “protect his house?”

 

Plank, who owns nearly 23% of the UA common shares outstanding and controls 75% of the voting shares, isn’t likely interested in a near term sale. Like most successful founders, Plank built UA from nothing and has created one of the most recognized retail apparel brands with incredible room for growth.  Other the past five years, UA has grown revenue at a nearly 30% CAGR while EBITDA has seen a 5-year CAGR of nearly 24% – all while maintaining extremely conservative leverage levels.  Compared with Nike’s 5-year revenue and EBITDA CAGR – both around 7%, it becomes quite evident why Nike executives would be interested in UA’s incredible growth momentum.

 

Plank’s leadership of UA hasn’t been by accident – not only did he create an entirely new product category from nothing, but he also designed and created a marketing machine that has allowed UA to build awareness and create a buzz with athletes and consumers alike.  In 2002, the company televised its first commercial, spending nearly 10% of their annual marketing budget on the spot.  The commercial featured former University of Maryland standout and Cincinnati Bengal defensive end Eric Ogbogu lifting weights and sprinting in the University of Maryland stadium.  At the end of the 30-second spot Ogbogu proclaims “We must protect this house!” – a battle cry that ultimately became UA’s primary marketing slogan and one of the most recognized phases in sports stadiums and arenas across the country.

 

While UA would add a much needed “shot-in-the-arm” to Nike’s top and bottom line, there isn’t much of a chance of this in the near future.  Plank’s significant ownership of the business and his control of the company’s voting rights would make this transaction very challenging.  While Plank has openly recognized his “fiduciary duty” to shareholders, he has also stated that the price to acquire UA would have to be substantial to capture UA’s incredible growth potential.  Currently, UA is trading at roughly 34x 2012E EPS figures whereas Nike trades at 18.4x 2012E EPS figures.  Considering the likelihood of significant synergies, reduced competition, and enormous growth potential Nike may need to up the ante to even get Plank’s attention.  And at this point in the game, getting Plank’s attention might not be easy for the shoemakers from Oregon!

 

 

