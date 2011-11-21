Really, Really, Really, Ridiculously Good-Looking… Jerseys!

The Wharton Warriors were even more stylish than usual this week. While the “Movember look” has had mixed results – Al Han pulls it off, Nick Liveris… not so much – all players were dressed to the nines in the new official league jerseys, which arrived this week. Special thanks to our sponsors Abbott and Dow Chemical, for making it all possible.
While the gear was gorgeous, there was some equally beautiful basketball played in this week’s matchups. And some play that held a closer resemblance to Nick’s mustache than the new Under Armor jerseys. For more detail, check out the game summaries below:
Fighting Harbaughs 59, The Jimmers 28
Call me a contrarian, but I don’t think the Fighting Harbaughs will win it all. There, I said it! I know they have a 5-0 record. I realize that they are the only undefeated team in the league. And sure, they consistently shut their opponents down with suffocating defense while delivering a balanced offensive attack at the other end of the floor. But there is reason to doubt. The Fighting Harbaughs have consistently avoided the top players from other teams. They faced a Schiffner-less and Szekel-less Dreamliner squad; an O’garro-less Beast Mode team; and the Wilson-less Jimmers. While there has been no official investigation of foul play, The Harbaugh’s Alex Weiss has the connections and influence to make players disappear. I’m just saying.
Despite the suspicious absence of key player on opposing teams, the Harbaughs do have a seemingly endless roster of talent. Adrian Gale is the latest player to step up big, with the flashiest 10-point performance I’ve ever seen. The ten points represented a season high for Gale. On defense, Ryan Feit showed that he is yet another lock down defender for the Harbaughs. He had 3 steals in the matchup and frustrated Anthony Liveris all night long. All indications that this team is the real deal. I’m still not convinced.
Taking My Talents 58, Ankle Breakers 46
I don’t know what the bigger story is: the fact that Taking My Talents has now strung together a 3-game winning streak or that the Ankle Breakers actually put up 46 points! On the one hand, three straight wins for a team that lost its first two is impressive. Brian Darcy continues to develop as a legitimate star. He led the Talents with 25 points. Seung Lim added 17 points, including four 3’s. And a team moved at a mind numbing pace in the new lightweight jerseys. The Talents officially have a winning record and show no sign of slowing down.
On the other hand, the Ankle Breakers showed some heart. For a team desperately searching for some positives, a 46-point performance has gotta at least count as a moral victory. Not too bad. 0 wins, 1 moral victory, and 4 after-school, meet-me-at-the-monkey-bars beat downs. In all seriousness, I’m hard on the Ankle Breakers, but they may be getting closer to a win. Bahaa Nahas continues to shine for the struggling team, putting up 34 points in the loss. If someone else gets hot, they just might get that elusive victory. Unlikely, but possible.
Beast Mode Ballers 52, Animal Spirits 48
I’m not one to bash refs. They’ve got a tough job. They are asked to see everything, please everyone, and try to make those hideously shinny black shoes look respectable. It’s a thankless role and I respect them for taking on the challenge. That said, when there are 2 seconds left on the clock in a 2-point game, a ref should almost never call a technical foul. They certainly should not call one on the losing team because a player bounced the ball a little too aggressively to himself.
And yet, what was an otherwise exciting back and forth matchup between the Beast Mode Ballers and the Animal Spirits, was essentially decided by an overly excited ref who refused to swallow her whistle in the closing seconds. Harsh but true. In all likelihood, the Ballers would have won anyway. They were at the free throw line with a two-point lead and only 2 seconds remaining. But that’s why we play the game. Everyone wanted to see if there was going to be a thrilling end to this one, but unfortunately we will never know.
What we do know is that George O’garro is still fairly dominant. The Spirits had no answer for his size and athleticism as he led his team to overcome a 9-point deficit late in the second half. The Ballers exploited a size advantage all game long, dumping it down to O’Garro and Greg McBroom for easy layups and getting a number of second chance opportunities off of offensive rebounds. Nathanael Abebe also helped turn things around with 3 late-game baskets. Combine that with a number of turnovers from the Spirits, and it is somewhat surprising that the game was so close in the first place.
Dreamliners 75, Los Verdugos 66
After a locker-room spat between Mike Meng and Matt Bradley left Bradley to sustain a shoulder injury and Meng to miss the game for “personal reasons”, the Verdugos found themselves severely undermanned against the Dreamliners. We have not been able to we have confirm rumors that the disagreement between Meng and Bradley originated from a “bromance” dinner gone wrong, and neither party would provide a comment on the matter.
Whatever the reason for their absence, they were sorely missed. Los Verdugos fought hard, but in the end Schiffner and crew handed them their second straight loss. Ross Glasser, who’d been on fire shooting the ball of late, struggled to find his shot. He missed on fifteen 3-point attempts in the game. Not a good sign for a team that may be on the decline.
