Time to Give Thanks

In honor of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, The Wharton Journal asked a group of students, faculty, and staff to answer the perennial question:

“What are you thankful for this year?”

Kathryn Sullivan, WG’12

One of the many things I’m thankful for is Wharton’s encouragement to explore the world. I’m thankful for my classmates who have welcomed me to their home countries, shared their cultures and cuisines and languages with me. I’m thankful for my friends who travel with me – who climb mountains in Chile and dance on rooftops in Turkey, sip tea in China and get married in India. And I’m thankful for those who keep things in perspective – who complain about the hassle of adding pages to their passport and act like it’s natural to hop from South Africa to India in a single break or to Seoul for a weekend (you know who you are). Clearly, my jet setting is not yet out of hand. I expected a lot out of business school, but never anticipated I would gain the confidence to take a job in a country I have yet to visit. I’m thankful that once a year when the spring break trek rolls through, a set of ultra-connected Wharton students will open doors for me to the most exclusive nightclubs in town.

Donald Beamer, WG’13

I was grateful for the upcoming break until I realized that we only get one extra day off and started to feel cheated instead. I’m thankful for my wonderful wife, whom I’ll get to spend the holiday with, and my family. I’m thankful for my health, especially after my foray into rugby. And even though it sounds corny, I’m thankful for you guys. My friends, cohort mates, teammates – learning (BOTDF) and rugby (H4L) – and classmates that are reading this. I’m grateful to be a part of the Wharton community. It’s been an exciting four months. Happy Turkey Day. I’m also thankful that Christmas is right around the corner. It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Anthony Bertuca, WG’12

Friends who’ll travel across the country for my 30th, the fact that the most common e-mail response at Wharton is “In”, crossing the Walnut street bridge on a nice day, the burgers at Grace and P&K, spontaneous dance parties, Henley’s undying enthusiasm for Philly, traveling the world, Thanksgiving in Rhode Island (when I can’t make it back to California), having interesting conversations every day, electives, and 10 more months of all this and more. I guess right now, most of all, I’m thankful for that day in ’08 when I woke up with the random thought that I ought to consider attending business school.

Peggy Bishop Lane, Deputy Vice Dean, Academic Affairs

I’m thankful for the amazingly smart students, faculty and staff with whom I get to work. I’m reminded of how special this place is every time I interact with some other place, whether that’s another business school or Wawa. And I get to stay here for more than two years! How lucky am I?!

Carolyn Cross, WG’12

I am grateful for family, friends, service men and women, and my cute little nephew. I’m also thankful there is no Mocember (while I support your cause, I told my cute little nephew to stay away from Philly for the rest of November).

Andrew Solarz, Associate Director

My amazing, supportive friends and family…and the fact that our resumes read “Penn” and not “Penn State”!

Jonathan Meachin, WG’13

I’m thankful for my friends and family. More specifically, I’m happy that Alan Heck is in my life.

Susan Lee, WG’12

I am thankful for Skim.

