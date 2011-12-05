Behind the Scenes: a Look at Jason Lin’s Unique Journey

Rubbing shoulders with Jet Li, Jackie Chan, and Michelle Yeoh? Having exclusive access at NBA all-star games and the Beijing Olympics? Acting in a KFC TV commercial? Jason Lin, WG’12, shared all of these experiences and much more in his Perspectives on Leadership talk on November 14th.

Born in Taiwan, Jason moved to Saratoga, California when he was four years old. Growing up in the hotbed of the film industry, Jason’s interest in movies was an integral part of this childhood and how he learned about American culture, though he often wondered, “Where is the Chinese kid in these movies?” As much as movies are about entertainment, they are also about culture and communicating cultural ideas globally. This was one of the driving forces behind Jason’s eventual entry into the film industry.

After graduating from UC Berkeley, Jason joined Arthur Andersen’s consulting arm. In the wake of the Enron scandal, the subsequent demise of the company made him realize the importance of integrity and the dangers of reactionary leadership. This event also spurred a turning point in Jason’s career as he decided to pursue his interest in film by entering the media industry and working with Walt Disney on both the business and the creative side. While the business aspect largely involved researching industries and creating presentations, he also got to work with the animators, writers and producers to understand the creative process. Collectively, these experiences made Jason think of the media industry as a potential long-term career path. When a chance meeting with a friend enabled him to interview with Jet Li, he jumped at the opportunity.

Jason went on to produce six films for Jet Li with combined box office revenues over $700 million. While he helped produce some blockbusters like Fearless, he also remembers some failures. The movie War (starring Jason Statham), for instance, fared poorly in the box office. After the movie studio enlisted an academy award winning writer to compose the script, it became clear that the movie had become more style than substance. It was ultimately a project that the actors, studio, and distributors were relieved to put behind them. The learnings from this experience, however, proved valuable.

While many others had tried to get Jet Li and Jackie Chan together for years, Forbidden Kingdom, released in 2008, was the first movie to feature both superstars on the screen together. Jason facilitated a co-production deal where both Li and Chan were equal stakeholders. While it was challenging to get all parties to agree on the script, the roles, and the financing decisions, the eventual consensus that Jason helped build was the impetus for the movie’s success.

As a junior producer, Jason had many memorable experiences travelling around the world, meeting famous celebrities and putting fires out on a regular basis. The Chinese movie industry, he explained was “a circus” to manage – corralling thousands of extras, getting sets completed before a shoot, scheduling actors’ time, editing the script, and executing the post-production marketing campaigns. While it was chaotic, it provided an incredible stretch experience for Jason to develop his people and process management skills. When asked in a recent investment banking interview whether he can handle working hours, Jason responded “I have worked 18 hours every day for 90 days in a stretch…I can definitely handle the work hours.”

Beyond cinematic production, Jason was also entrepreneurial in identifying new opportunities. He worked with Adidas to create the first ever Chinese martial arts advertisement featuring Jet Li – a campaign that helped further enhance the brand in the hearts and minds of Chinese consumers. By staying in touch with people he met regularly, he also got an interesting offer to act in a KFC Commercial, which gained him notoriety throughout China.

After the 2004 tsunami, with Jason’s help, Li started the ONE Foundation, China’s most influential non-profit organization. With minimal history of philanthropy in China, this was the first big attempt at building a non-profit organization at significant scale. The power of Jet Li’s fame attracted many people who gave up their lucrative jobs to change the country. With limited financial incentives to employees, Jason created jobs that focused on making a large impact on people’s lives, enlisting celebrities along the way who shared Li’s philanthropic vision. Another exciting challenge he relished in this role was growing small organizations that made a difference in the social sector. He helped China’s most effective Autism treatment center expand from a 100 member school to a large national organization by assisting them with fundraising, talent management, and other critical needs.

Jason attributes his success in a foreign setting to three factors: 1) Speaking the Chinese language to fit in; 2) Listening actively to understand people; and 3) Building his credibility over time by demonstrating his competence working with multiple stakeholders. After Wharton, he intends to follow his passion of bridging Chinese media companies’ intentions of going global with the American film industry to expand market access for these media companies to share Chinese culture with the rest of the world.

