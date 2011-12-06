CEO for the Week: Can Tesla Motors Make Electric Cars Mainstream?

Follow us on Facebook for more from the Wharton Journal.
Over 100 years ago, when motorized vehicles first started hitting the road it was actually the electric car that first roamed the streets. That soon fizzled due to poor batteries and the internal combustion engine won out, starting its century long reign as the king of transportation. A lot has changed since then, and electric vehicles are once again poised for a comeback. Tesla Motors was the first company to break into this market in a big (and expensive) way. But with recent electric vehicle releases from Nissan, GM and other major automakers, one has to wonder whether Tesla can compete. What does Tesla Motors need to do to become a major presence in the automotive industry?
What do space ships, electric vehicles, Wharton and online payment systems have in common? The answer: Elon Musk, W’97.
Tesla Motors was founded by Elon with the mission to “prove that electric vehicles could be awesome.” That they did with their first mass-produced electric vehicle, the Tesla Roadster. This car combines sleek Lotus-like looks and aerodynamics with extraordinary acceleration (going from 0 to 60 MPH in 3.7 seconds) and an unheard of 245 mile battery range. It is also the first electric vehicle to be tested by the most popular show in the UK: Top Gear. (http://www.spike.com/video-clips/c3neux/top-gear-reviews-the-tesla-roadster )
But all this comes with a price. The Tesla Roadster sells for $109,000! And that’s just the base price. It’s not hard to see why there are only 1,650 of them out on the road (for reference, Ford sold 528,349 F-150 trucks in 2010 alone). So why is the Tesla Roadster so expensive? Well to find out, and pontificate on Tesla’s strategy, we must first learn a little about electric vehicles.
The main difference between an electric vehicle and an internal combustion engine vehicle is not the engine, but the batteries. Batteries are absolutely critical to the success of the electric vehicle industry, as they currently account for roughly 30% of an electric vehicle’s cost.
Though many developments in automotive batteries are of interest (fast charging, high power, etc.), reducing cost per Kilowatt-hour (kWh) is core to the mass adoption of EVs. As recently as just a few years ago, battery costs for lithium-ion automotive batteries were sitting at $1,000 per kWh. This means that in a Tesla Roadster, with 53kWh of battery, over $53,000 of cost was for the battery alone! Beyond any dramatic advances in lithium-ion technology, scale is the key to price reduction for automotive batteries. This creates a chicken and egg situation – high battery costs lead to low sales of electric vehicles, and low sales of electric vehicles leads to high battery costs.
It is clear that in order to become a force in the industry, Tesla is dependent on the development of the EV market in general. With forecasts showing EVs taking a share of anywhere from 3% to 15% of total car sales in 2020, the EV market is still uncertain. But with new EV launches every year and reducing costs it appears that the market may develop. So what can Tesla do?
Organic Growth – Push out new product
Tesla has been developing a second model for over 4 years – the Model S. This model is make or break for Tesla. Shipments are planned to begin in 2012, with 5,000 units. After which, they expect sales to grow to over 20,000 units in subsequent years. With the vehicle’s lower price point of $50,000 (after tax credit) and improved EV awareness, these sales volumes are certainly plausible. Assuming a typical industry contribution margin, Model S sales could provide roughly $250M in net contribution margin each year – this is over 2.5x times Tesla’s current revenues!
If successful with model S, Tesla will most certainly continue operating as an independent company. Elon Musk has a ton of money in this company and isn’t likely to cash out anytime soon. But this is my article, so I’ll propose on alternative:
Merge with Toyota
Scale isn’t just important for batteries, but it is also paramount in the automotive industry in general. This is because auto is an enormously high fixed cost business. With vehicle development costs often running north of $1B for a new vehicle platform, it is no surprise that large companies dominate the industry. Merging with a large OEM would give Tesla the scale it needs to succeed. While Tesla would still maintain its own vehicle platforms, this scale would lead to higher purchasing power, higher amortization of fixed vehicle development costs, shared engineering and technology and improved international and domestic distribution for Tesla. Tesla also provides benefits to Toyota. While strong in hybrids, Toyota lacks a fully electric vehicle. Also, Toyota’s battery expertise in its hybrid vehicles is in nickel-metal hydride batteries. Tesla would provide experience with the up and coming lithium-ion battery chemistry. The fact that both Tesla and Toyota are already in a technology sharing partnership certainly helps too.
Such a merger certainly can, and has, worked in the past. Though often kept under the radar, there are plenty of examples of ultra-high end car companies that are owned by industry behemoths. Ever heard of Ferrari? Owned by Fiat. How about Jaguar? Tata Motors.
Worst case scenario – provide engineering services
If the Model S does indeed fail, the company does have one fallback option: become an engineering services company. In fact, this is not so much a fallback, as a continuation of their current business. Tesla received $70M from Toyota and $20M from Daimler for the provision of technology and engineering services. This nearly as much money as Tesla has made on its car sales!
With the $100,000+ price tag, I think I’ll have to stick with my 1997 Honda Accord for now. However, many of us are graduating soon and will look at buying a new car. If you want to live gasoline free, a Tesla model S might just be in your future.
