Critic’s Corner: Octopus Summer

A privileged youth gets kicked out of his preparatory boarding school, returns to New York and narrates his escapades getting drunk and trying to get laid and/or find himself. No, you aren’t reading Catcher in the Rye, but rather Octopus Summer. The author, Malcolm Dorson (WG ’13) pays homage to Salinger in his gritty update of the classic novel, explicitly drawing parallels between his protagonist, Callum Littlefield, and Holden Caulfield. In limbo after his expulsion from an elite prep school, Callum’s absentee parents exile him to his deranged grandmother’s absurd estate on Long Island. Here he reveals an altruistic side, caring for his ailing grandmother and eventually reconciling with his psychotic Brazilian nanny from a long ago childhood. Callum bounces between Long Island and the City, drifting in and out of an alcohol, hormone, and drug induced haze. He finally meets the girl of his dreams, who shows him the upside of his true self. She pushes Callum to willfully veer from his parents’ WASP-y “path” to success, no longer in defiance but in active pursuit of his dream of becoming a writer. The story ends quickly with tentative hope for Callum’s future despite no real change in his circumstances.

Dorson writes in the same first person stream of consciousness narrative as Salinger, but updates the story to modern New York. Littlefield lets us inside the raw, unfiltered workings of his mind. Callum’s thoughts are profane and irreverent, but honest, to the degree of admitting to fantasizing about a girl at her funeral. Dorson’s pithy similes hit a few bulls-eyes (“The conversation was flowing like my mother’s Grey Goose”), but some are overdone and stretched. Callum often rants in comical monologues, describing reluctantly holding the subway pole “I imagined how many people had touched that piece of metal that day. How many people used their hands to blow their noses, wipe their asses, cough up viruses, masturbate, touch raw foods, touch their pets and eventually rub their sweaty slimy hands on the very pole I was now gripping.”

Dorson’s use of the first person works, but at times the narrator seems too reliable, too omniscient and Callum’s flashbacks are hard to follow. He even slips a couple times when Callum acknowledges the reader, betraying our “fly-on-the-wall” anonymity. While the story makes liberal use of stereotypes – depressed pill-popping mother, distant businessman father, quirky grandmother, and privileged cynical prepster –the brutal honesty makes the characters believable. Octopus Summer is melancholy to say the least, and we never quite root for Callum with his serious, but self-aware flaws. Still we sympathize, because at least Callum has the courage to verbalize the things we think, but never say. The story could be more concise, but worth the read for anyone who has attended prep school, scoffed at blue blood NYC society, or had their Macumba-practicing Brazilian nanny vandalize their Upper East Side brownstone during a voodoo ritual. Read it.