Entrepreneur’s Corner: Lokalty

Interview with Balu Chandrasekaran (WG ’12)
What is Lokalty? Who’s on the team?
Lokalty is a loyalty program for Philadelphia local businesses. Our goal is to keep Philadelphia customers coming back to local businesses every day. We give customers LokalPoints for every dollar spent that can then be redeemed at any Lokalty affiliated business. For example, you could earn LokalPoints for massages at Balance Health and then redeem those points for coffee at Elixr.
I co-founded Lokalty along with two other Penn grads, Philip Tribe and Bipen Sasi, a designer/creative genius and engineer respectively.
In what stage of launch is the company currently?
We just launched last month in Center City and now have eight businesses on board. We are currently adding more businesses and will be expanding into University City soon.
How did the idea for Lokalty come about?
After talking to lots of small business owners and working on a business idea related to daily deals last year, I realized that local businesses needed a more sustainable marketing platform. And then I thought: local businesses already have lots of synergies, so why not build on their collective power to bring them more sales?
What factors were you focused on when forming a team? Are you looking for any additional people with any specific skills?
The first thing I wanted was a team balanced on the business and technical front. I was looking for people passionate about working in a startup, able to thrive amidst chaos and craziness, and willing to do anything and everything!
Right now, our two biggest challenges are selling to businesses and enhancing our customer marketing efforts. We would love to bring people on that that can help with either challenge (Hint hint Wharton MBA’s!).
How did you approach the local businesses that Lokalty works with? What has your interaction been like with them?
I generally approach business owners by simply walking in and telling them that we’ve launched a new company to support local businesses, and that I would like 15-20 minutes of their time to tell them more. It’s harder if I talk to an employee first, because they’ve likely been told to not even bother with salespeople. I also definitely use the Wharton name. I want them to know that I’m the founder, and not just your every day salesperson. This can sometimes backfire, but generally, I’ve found that it at least gets their attention.
I love interacting with the businesses. Every business owner has a unique, very interesting story. Running a small business is hard work, and it’s great to see their passion. We have also gotten to know many of the employees really well, they really believe in what we’re doing, so they actually sell Lokalty, which makes our lives a lot easier!
What’s some advice you would give to other students looking to start their own ventures?
The hardest thing is getting started. Once you decide you want to start a venture, move fast! Second, you’ll have to give something up. It’s impossible to do school and partying and extracurriculars AND a startup. Finally, talk to many different kinds of people and share your ideas with others. At the same time, just trust your gut and ignore 80% of what you hear.
How can Wharton students help you?
We need Wharton support! Become Lokalty customers (and save $$) by either downloading the LOKALTY iPhone/Android app, or signing up at Lokalty.com. Visit our businesses to earn cool rewards. Apparently a few Wharton MBA’s have already racked up hundreds of LokalPoints! Give us tough feedback – we need it!
