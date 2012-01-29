Get Off Campus!

Here it is: your quick and dirty guide to what’s happening this week.

Arts/Kids/Food

Ongoing

Dickens Days

The Dandelion

In conjunction with the Free Library’s Year of Dickens in 2012, The Dandelion is hosting Charles Dickens’ readings at 10am and noon each Sunday in February. The readings are of children’s adaptations of Dickens’ classics, with children getting complementary tea cakes and scones.

January 29 – February 3

Center City Restaurant Week

Center City Restaurant Week includes more than 100 city eateries offering dining discounts: three course dinners are $35, and three-course brunches/lunches are $20. A full list of participating restaurants can be found at: http://www.centercityphila.org/life/RestaurantWeek.php.

January 28 – February 5

Philadelphia Auto Show

Pennsylvania Convention Center

The auto show features more than 700 vehicles on display from approximately 40 worldwide manufacturers.

Friday, February 3

46th Anniversary Chinese New Year Banquet

Ocean City Restaurant

Registration is close to being oversold but you may still be able to pick up tickets for this enormous dinner, starting at 5:30.

Saturday, February 4

Chinese New Year Celebration

Penn Museum

Ring in the Year of the Dragon at the 31st Annual Chinese New Year celebration at the Penn Museum from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Festivities kick off with a dance performance by the Penn Chinese Dance Club at noon, followed by a Lion Dance workshop conducted by the Penn Lions. Family programming will be offered all day long and will include puppet shows, trivia games, Chinese calligraphy, crafts, and traditional story times.

Sunday, February 5

Chinese Lion Dance Parade

Tentatively scheduled for Sunday, the parade in celebration of the Year of the Dragon starts at 9th and Race at 11am.

Drinks

Monday, January 30

Debut Event: Dock Street Brewing Co. and Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia present “A Beer Four All Seasons”

Swann Lounge

Dock Street Brewing Co. and Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia will be debuting their first of four seasonal beer collaborations with their Winter 2012 installment, the Truffled Old Ale. The event marks the launch of “A Beer Four All Seasons,” a year-long collaboration that’s set to feature new seasonal brews in April, June and late September to early October.

Thursday, February 2

Hawaiian Shirt Beer Breakfast

Grey Lodge

If you’re feeling like exploring Northeast Philly and getting your Thursday drinking started early, head over to Grey Lodge. The bar is celebrating Groundhog’s Day with a Hawaiian shirt beer breakfast. Enjoy 10 beers on tap in memory of Punxsutawney Phil starting at 7am.

Music

Monday, January 30

Bill Frisell’s Beautiful Dreamers

World Café Live

Bill Frisell has been a prominent jazz, folk, classical, and noise guitarist since the 1980s. In 2010, he released Beautiful Dreamers under the Savoy Jazz label and has since released three other records including a full-length personal rendition of John Lennon’s music. What Frisell is known most for is the style, color and fluidity of his pieces, but these days this kind of floating sense is rounded out by a true adaptation of rhythm.

Wednesday, February 1

Kathleen Edwards

World Café Live

Singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards made some news with her debut album Failer released in 2003, an album that sifted from haunting and moody to moments of preciousness impacted by one too many guitar solos. Since then she’s released three new albums, including this year’s Voyageur, produced by Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, whom she’s also dating. In Voyageur, Edwards sets aside the cult Canadian rock legacy that she had been building for a much more produced and fuller sound. The record is more ambitious but seems to lose some of Edwards’ rawness and perspective. Go if you need a good cry…or if you’re Canadian.

Thursday, February 2

Machine Head

The Trocadero

In 1994 metal band Machine Head’s Burn My Eyes, a “bone shattering exercise in brutality” became Roadrunner Records’ bestselling debut album ever. Since then the band has released a series of decent selling albums, culminating with their 2007 power-pummeled Grammy-nominated The Blackening, sited by many as the best metal album of 2007. In 2011 Machine Head released Under the Locust, which is probably tighter than The Blackening and loses steam after the 30-minute mark, but its highs are well-worn, rough and progressive.

Friday, February 3

Tycho

The Rotunda

Scott Hansen, aka Tycho, is a graphic artist best known for his sense of nostalgia – a sort of faraway 1970s-inspired tranquility – coupled with a glassy modernity. His 2011 album Dive puts this artistry into music as Tycho adjusts to a synth-heavy sonic exploration tapered by the sepia-tones of alt-rock guitars. The album always sounds good, but maybe a bit one-note with Tycho concentrating on serenity and shying away from taking risks.

Saturday, February 4

Brown Recluse

Milkboy

Philadelphia’s own Brown Recluse just released their newest album, Evening Tapestry, in mid-2011 and are now touring in support. The album can veer towards the psychedelic and emo when frontman Tim Meskers’ emotions get the best of him. But the album is still decidedly indie pop and has enough glistening melodies to reference early Belle and Sebastian or the Zombies.

The Yardbirds / Vanilla Fudge

Keswick Theatre

The Yardbirds have been around since the 1960s when they released major hits like “For Your Love” and “Heart Full of Soul”. The band also launched the careers of Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page. The band reformed and is touring today with two of its original members, rhythm guitarist Chris Dreja and drummer Jim McCarty.



