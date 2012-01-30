Wharton Students Establish First Ever LatAm PE Competition

Wharton_shield

By Gustavo Cardenas (WG’12) and Carmen Madanes (WG’12)

 

 

It all started with a casual conversation between friends. While recovering from Wharton 54 at Parc at the end of our first year, we started talking about how we should make our second years more constructive. Since last fall, we started having weekly meetings with Nicolas Escallon (WG’12), Ricardo Yunis (WG’12), Tomas Gazmuri (WG’12) and Sam Abraham (WG’13) to discuss the status of private equity in Latin America. Who was doing deals? Who was raising capital? Who was hiring? More importantly, however, we wanted to make sure that Wharton had a prominent position as the leading business school within the private equity industry in Latin America.

 

The problem was that we did not know exactly how to go about that. After many open ended brain storming sessions, we settled on doing something that is fairly simple, but that created a lot of buzz and accomplished said mission. And so, the First Wharton Latin America Private Equity Competition was born.

 

The idea was to put a Latin spin on an existing activity by creating a space for networking among top business school students and PE funds in Latin America. The team reached out to the usual suspects in Boston, Chicago, London and New York to compete as well as our network of private equity professionals in the Latin American region to participate as judges. We were surprised to find such a positive and immediate reaction from all parties involved. All these efforts had the support of the Private Equity Conference, the PE/VC Club, and WHALASA, who are sponsoring the competition.

 

The competition will be held in Huntsman Hall on Saturday, February 4th, following the Wharton Private Equity Conference held on February 3rd. This allows both the participants and judges to take advantage of their time at Wharton and position the competition as an extension of Wharton’s private equity initiatives. Both the judges and participants will attend the conference with some judges also agreeing to participate in the Emerging Markets Panel of the PE Conference.

 

The basics of the competition are that each MBA team presents an original and actionable investment idea in Latin America, what the investment thesis is, what the returns could be and how they would get the deal done. After a first round in which all teams compete, the judges will select the two best teams. These teams will have one hour to analyze and present a case that is being prepared by the organizing team. This two stage competition will be great practice for interviews with Latin American private equity funds in which a person’s ability to evaluate new investment ideas is tested.

 

We have an amazing group of judges from top PE firms in the region, who are anxiously expecting to take a deal home from the competition. The judges will be representing private equity funds that are active in the region such as ACON Investments, Mesoamerica Partners, Amzak Capital, North Bay Equity and General Atlantic, as well as the Inter-American Investment Corporation and the President of the Latin America Venture Capital Association (LAVCA) as well as Wharton Professor of Finance Stephen Sammut.

 

On the participants’ side, there will be two teams from Chicago Booth, two from MIT-Sloan as well as Kellogg, Columbia GSB, London Business School and Harvard Business School participating in the competition. Two Wharton teams complete the competing teams. We’re hoping that home field advantage will put these teams over the top.

 

In early January we held an internal first round to select the competing teams. We received excellent proposals and interest from teams of our colleagues and friends and after a four-hour discussion within the organizing team we decided which teams would represent Wharton. José Luis Gonzalez Pastor (WG’12), Juan Gonzalez Goicochea (WG’12), Abel Osorio (WG’12) and Henry Heinerscheid (WG’13) as well as a first year team of Paula Martinelli (WG’13), Christopher Porras (WG’13), Jonathan Walters (WG’13) and Gonzalo Leigh (WG’13). The teams have a diverse set of backgrounds and nationalities that will make them extremely competitive in both rounds of the competition. The competition is really theirs to lose. No pressure guys!

 

Given the interest shown in the competition by both Wharton and the other participating business schools, we decided to open the competition to the public, giving a chance for our colleagues to assist in the presentations of potential deals in the region and receive feedback from the judges. We will host a happy hour after the competition where we will give a $2000 prize to the winner and $1000 prize to the second position. We are expecting a turnout of 60 people, therefore creating the first ever Latin American private equity networking reception among professionals and B-school students.

 

Keeping in mind our main intention to position Wharton as the school of reference for the private equity sector in the region, we are convinced we will achieve that goal by Saturday. We are looking forward to coming back as judges in the 10th Wharton Latin America Private Equity Competition in 2022!

 

 

Event Details:

The competition will be held on Saturday from 8:30 to 5:30 in Huntsman Hall. General admission tickets are available for purchase in the WGA website at $50, discounted price of $30 for WHALASA or PE/VC members.

 

Authors

1,063 Comments

  1. Pingback: warehouse space

  2. Pingback: warehouses

  3. Pingback: short term rentals toronto

  4. Pingback: فلاور

  5. Pingback: bridging loans

  6. Pingback: watch movies online

  7. Pingback: jual kaos distro

  8. Pingback: more information

  9. Pingback: poker online

  10. Pingback: Make money fast

  11. Pingback: buy backlinks

  12. Pingback: microdermabrasion at home

  13. Pingback: now

  14. Pingback: cokolwiek

  15. Pingback: tier2

  16. Pingback: tier2 junk

  17. Pingback: comparateur hotel de luxe

  18. Pingback: Mount Olympus UT

  19. Pingback: Farmington

  20. Pingback: who is Jessica Brown Findlay dating

  21. Pingback: Next Day Air Conditioning Repair

  22. Pingback: first row

  23. Pingback: Denver Center

  24. Pingback: orospu ankara

  25. Pingback: Order Testosterona E Legal Online

  26. Pingback: ankara eskort

  27. Pingback: kaltak orospular

  28. Pingback: orospu ankara

  29. Pingback: see here now

  30. Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb

  31. Pingback: click here

  32. Pingback: lizaescorts

  33. Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc

  34. Pingback: ben bir orospu cocuguyum

  35. Pingback: free porn

  36. Pingback: seks izle

  37. Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa

  38. Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j

  39. Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd

  40. Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm

  41. Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales

  42. Pingback: lowest auto insurance

  43. Pingback: mandolin picks

  44. Pingback: orospunun cikarttigi sahin can coskun

  45. Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland

  46. Pingback: banheiras

  47. Pingback: webcam porno

  48. Pingback: tacfit commando

  49. Pingback: islive

  50. Pingback: Pet Transport

  51. Pingback: guitar picks

  52. Pingback: zasilanie agregatem pradotwï¿½rczym

  53. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review

  54. Pingback: NBA Live Stream

  55. Pingback: just click the following post

  56. Pingback: f.noronha@resolutionrigging.com.au

  57. Pingback: Angol tanfolyam

  58. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review

  59. Pingback: CSGO Hacks

  60. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  61. Pingback: Review

  62. Pingback: Best buy cell phone accessories

  63. Pingback: Gym Shorts

  64. Pingback: Starting a Personal Training Business

  65. Pingback: http://cookinggamesfun.com/profile/1482299/LeeFetherst.html

  66. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5aHq_3WRt9_wmVMat202dg

  67. Pingback: webcamgirl worden

  68. Pingback: guitar picks

  69. Pingback: best netflix free trial

  70. Pingback: great sales

  71. Pingback: yspro.ne.jp

  72. Pingback: Green SEO Writing

  73. Pingback: recycle clothes for cash

  74. Pingback: chapter 13 bankruptcy harrisburg

  75. Pingback: best online shopping sites for men

  76. Pingback: vegetarian weight loss

  77. Pingback: porno

  78. Pingback: esta

  79. Pingback: Dong

  80. Pingback: ecograf portabil

  81. Pingback: curso de detetive

  82. Pingback: paintless dent repair training

  83. Pingback: movie2k

  84. Pingback: dr Medora

  85. Pingback: ramalan zodiak leo

  86. Pingback: league of legends sweatshirt

  87. Pingback: dog play pen

  88. Pingback: happy valentines day images

  89. Pingback: http://weask.pl/inne/firmowa-strona-www/

  90. Pingback: how to self publish your book

  91. Pingback: Extract phone numbers

  92. Pingback: melissa&doug magic set

  93. Pingback: Escort

  94. Pingback: eb games coupons

  95. Pingback: apple shooter

  96. Pingback: link

  97. Pingback: teen solo app

  98. Pingback: pussy creampie compilation development

  99. Pingback: royalclub

  100. Pingback: th8 war layout

  101. Pingback: sacred 3 trainer

  102. Pingback: this one

  103. Pingback: online auction

  104. Pingback: estrogen hair loss

  105. Pingback: dr oz face serum

  106. Pingback: Homepage

  107. Pingback: Emmanuel Stigler

  108. Pingback: baby names from italy

  109. Pingback: check these guys out

  110. Pingback: tenerife blog

  111. Pingback: hungry shark evolution cheats

  112. Pingback: cheats for my singing monsters

  113. Pingback: Mp3 Urbano

  114. Pingback: boom beach diamonds hack

  115. Pingback: Drawing For Kids

  116. Pingback: antispam e.v.

  117. Pingback: health coach singapore

  118. Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale

  119. Pingback: 5gallon water cooler

  120. Pingback: cpm

  121. Pingback: Jerry

  122. Pingback: overnight dog care naples

  123. Pingback: video

  124. Pingback: Microcapmagazine.com

  125. Pingback: free porn

  126. Pingback: take home pay calculator

  127. Pingback: Personal GPS Tracker

  128. Pingback: consignment shops zephyrhills fl

  129. Pingback: white kidney bean extract omeprazole

  130. Pingback: wheres my keys

  131. Pingback: k web design

  132. Pingback: how to make extra money online

  133. Pingback: Travel guide blog

  134. Pingback: ollas rena ware

  135. Pingback: diabetes

  136. Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes

  137. Pingback: serviporno

  138. Pingback: hcg injections

  139. Pingback: IATA certified Pet Transport Cage in Sri Lanka

  140. Pingback: punta cana youtube

  141. Pingback: tenerife property

  142. Pingback: http://addiction4.com

  143. Pingback: Canberra landscaping

  144. Pingback: Lura

  145. Pingback: Peter Castellana Jr

  146. Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/CleaningQuotes

  147. Pingback: Griselda

  148. Pingback: Jarred Barends

  149. Pingback: dog sitter

  150. Pingback: over at this website

  151. Pingback: partylite jam fulton county

  152. Pingback: http://www.fl-y.com/3az0

  153. Pingback: target arm rest organizer

  154. Pingback: roasting pan or baking dish

  155. Pingback: cat kennel

  156. Pingback: Corrupt Judge Robert G. Creely Attorney

  157. Pingback: free kik guide

  158. Pingback: gap insurance which

  159. Pingback: java training and placement institutes in pune

  160. Pingback: manejo de fondos

  161. Pingback: sexier.com review

  162. Pingback: natrol melatonin fast dissolve tablets 10mg

  163. Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations

  164. Pingback: disco led lighting

  165. Pingback: best home safe

  166. Pingback: porno

  167. Pingback: ea scalping

  168. Pingback: Desi Photographer

  169. Pingback: Best Video App

  170. Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/SuperGaminator.Gutschein/

  171. Pingback: Arielle

  172. Pingback: comptable strasbourg

  173. Pingback: daily dog walker naples fl

  174. Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/

  175. Pingback: crossfit

  176. Pingback: Hyderabad Startups

  177. Pingback: porno

  178. Pingback: porno

  179. Pingback: doggy dans online dog trainer review

  180. Pingback: dog walker in naples

  181. Pingback: cat care naples fl

  182. Pingback: Tierarzt Mannheim

  183. Pingback: Best drones for sale

  184. Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga

  185. Pingback: weight loss pills that really work

  186. Pingback: Zootopia

  187. Pingback: jab comix

  188. Pingback: Clash Royale Hack Android

  189. Pingback: best raspberry ketones

  190. Pingback: traffic

  191. Pingback: formation anglais dif paris

  192. Pingback: lawnmower repair

  193. Pingback: Tomoko

  194. Pingback: dog sitter

  195. Pingback: Share videos and photos

  196. Pingback: hoer

  197. Pingback: learn from jon jonathan leger

  198. Pingback: epicsoccertraining

  199. Pingback: getresponse autoresponder

  200. Pingback: CDR SAMPLES FOR AUSTRALIA IMMIGRATION

  201. Pingback: funny jokes

  202. Pingback: learn more here

  203. Pingback: weblink

  204. Pingback: Clicking Here

  205. Pingback: Cute Dresses

  206. Pingback: Buy Phenq

  207. Pingback: Fancub Den Haag

  208. Pingback: weight loss fat burner

  209. Pingback: Free Screen Recorder Download

  210. Pingback: Dental Offices Lakewood

  211. Pingback: clash royale tool hack

  212. Pingback: freelance illustrator

  213. Pingback: bitcoin hardware

  214. Pingback: psychic source reviews

  215. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  216. Pingback: Obsession Phrases

  217. Pingback: Business Listings

  218. Pingback: frictionless bicycle phone charger

  219. Pingback: vip prints

  220. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review

  221. Pingback: http://kincirtambak.livejournal.com/

  222. Pingback: new indie rock

  223. Pingback: depornhub.easywomen.date

  224. Pingback: electric violinist nyc

  225. Pingback: Public-Relations-Event-Photographer-Washington-DC

  226. Pingback: City Dentists

  227. Pingback: browse this link

  228. Pingback: california psychics

  229. Pingback: Superior singing method

  230. Pingback: learn Spanish

  231. Pingback: Rocketpiano

  232. Pingback: buy fleshlight

  233. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  234. Pingback: dobry fryzjer lodz

  235. Pingback: make money online

  236. Pingback: foro escorts

  237. Pingback: android game cheat apk

  238. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  239. Pingback: bedava casino siteleri

  240. Pingback: appstore sms app

  241. Pingback: challenging behaviour training

  242. Pingback: freelance illustrator

  243. Pingback: Kamagra

  244. Pingback: poker online

  245. Pingback: Llavero personalizado

  246. Pingback: Off Grid Pure Sine Wave Wind Inverter

  247. Pingback: Kamagra

  248. Pingback: ï»¿Long Island Lice removal

  249. Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer

  250. Pingback: verhuisbedrijf den haag

  251. Pingback: sleeping pills

  252. Pingback: fleshlght trial and rating guide

  253. Pingback: edarling

  254. Pingback: best car hire deals

  255. Pingback: photinia red robin

  256. Pingback: edarling

  257. Pingback: seo services cheap

  258. Pingback: spearguns

  259. Pingback: ï»¿seo

  260. Pingback: yacon

  261. Pingback: www.christiantshirts.co

  262. Pingback: instagram hack

  263. Pingback: Excel Experts

  264. Pingback: Satta Matka

  265. Pingback: interior design blog

  266. Pingback: its 1c

  267. Pingback: amway reviews

  268. Pingback: bus from puno to cusco

  269. Pingback: NBA Live Stream

  270. Pingback: kettle whistling enamel tea coffee

  271. Pingback: iPad Air2 128gb gold

  272. Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater

  273. Pingback: schedule maker

  274. Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater

  275. Pingback: college schedule maker

  276. Pingback: maturepornoblog.equityplays.date

  277. Pingback: Ultimate Sports Nutrition

  278. Pingback: social media marketings tool

  279. Pingback: art fair

  280. Pingback: tms therapy new york

  281. Pingback: massage

  282. Pingback: Sewer Inspection Camera

  283. Pingback: Tess and Trish

  284. Pingback: my review here

  285. Pingback: bra clear straps

  286. Pingback: real ways to make money online

  287. Pingback: nordstrom coupon code

  288. Pingback: porn account

  289. Pingback: la viagra

  290. Pingback: slither.io skins

  291. Pingback: ï»¿san antonio bail bonds

  292. Pingback: technical resume

  293. Pingback: corporate event entertainment

  294. Pingback: better resume

  295. Pingback: hack para clash of clans

  296. Pingback: how to market online

  297. Pingback: Centreville, va homes

  298. Pingback: Data Recovery Services

  299. Pingback: Data Recovery Services

  300. Pingback: Click This Link

  301. Pingback: Data Recovery Services

  302. Pingback: inflatable houses for sale

  303. Pingback: vitamine a zuur

  304. Pingback: Chargeback Transaction

  305. Pingback: Time Clock Hub

  306. Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientologist

  307. Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology

  308. Pingback: Men's Fashion

  309. Pingback: jvzoo coupon

  310. Pingback: neo2 review

  311. Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientologist

  312. Pingback: postamplifier

  313. Pingback: follar

  314. Pingback: Apple

  315. Pingback: IT Support Gainesville FL

  316. Pingback: web hosting affordable

  317. Pingback: Affiliate Trax Review and Bonus

  318. Pingback: book on finding a job

  319. Pingback: windows installation

  320. Pingback: landscape garden design

  321. Pingback: itunes充值

  322. Pingback: Eazy Print

  323. Pingback: tapas bluewater

  324. Pingback: no credit check loans

  325. Pingback: plombier paris

  326. Pingback: Girls

  327. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  328. Pingback: Ramil abalkahd

  329. Pingback: Banheiras

  330. Pingback: west vancouver BC wedding photography & video

  331. Pingback: top rated portable air purifier

  332. Pingback: Aerial lifts Miami Jlg

  333. Pingback: burnaby house cleaning services

  334. Pingback: ???????

  335. Pingback: vip print

  336. Pingback: tantric massage

  337. Pingback: ï»¿escortbayan

  338. Pingback: Auto Detailing Puyallup Seattle Tacoma

  339. Pingback: maxbet

  340. Pingback: printingvip.bravesites.com

  341. Pingback: garden designers london

  342. Pingback: Removals Gloucestershire

  343. Pingback: vip

  344. Pingback: money

  345. Pingback: sms lån

  346. Pingback: tapas bar

  347. Pingback: restaurants westfield london

  348. Pingback: افضل العاب اونلين

  349. Pingback: iv therapy in miami florida

  350. Pingback: Cambridge room for rent

  351. Pingback: avast premier serial key

  352. Pingback: Kurma

  353. Pingback: calvert county homes for sale

  354. Pingback: iv therapy day

  355. Pingback: Piedad

  356. Pingback: halloween club flyers only ClubFlyersPrints.com

  357. Pingback: dietista barcelona

  358. Pingback: instagram porn

  359. Pingback: barcelona chair reproduction

  360. Pingback: takipci porn

  361. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  362. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  363. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  364. Pingback: U-Thrive Marketing

  365. Pingback: dlh

  366. Pingback: buy dostinex

  367. Pingback: itunes充值

  368. Pingback: mca scam review

  369. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  370. Pingback: unlock samusng

  371. Pingback: http://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker

  372. Pingback: LULAROE HOW MUCH MONEY CAN I MAKE?

  373. Pingback: forniry dlh

  374. Pingback: free product listing

  375. Pingback: fotos de sexo

  376. Pingback: hairdressers in paignton

  377. Pingback: Alternators

  378. Pingback: blaty drewniane

  379. Pingback: envios economicos a colombia desde usa

  380. Pingback: We Buy Houses NJ

  381. Pingback: course hero answers

  382. Pingback: restaurants grand central

  383. Pingback: ????

  384. Pingback: stickers

  385. Pingback: porno español

  386. Pingback: Tegile

  387. Pingback: american heritage biomass

  388. Pingback: american heritage biomass

  389. Pingback: Solo Ads in USA

  390. Pingback: Latest Offer

  391. Pingback: iv therapy in fort lauderdale

  392. Pingback: Lyneir Richardson

  393. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  394. Pingback: youtube promotion

  395. Pingback: Body Shaper

  396. Pingback: Removals Company Cheltenham

  397. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  398. Pingback: Removals Company Cheltenham

  399. Pingback: cedr

  400. Pingback: download video from youtube online

  401. Pingback: 手錶手機色情

  402. Pingback: root canals

  403. Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌

  404. Pingback: Piece Of Heaven

  405. Pingback: golf course netting

  406. Pingback: ï»¿junk cars

  407. Pingback: takipci porn

  408. Pingback: bookkeeping Austin TX

  409. Pingback: Foundation repair Austin

  410. Pingback: instagram porn

  411. Pingback: roof replacement San Antonio

  412. Pingback: escort

  413. Pingback: escort

  414. Pingback: modrzew

  415. Pingback: TulsaSpray Foam Insulation

  416. Pingback: best umbrella base for wind

  417. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  418. Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review

  419. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  420. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  421. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  422. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  423. Pingback: Home Page

  424. Pingback: bikini body

  425. Pingback: custom wedding dress US &UK wedding anniversary video

  426. Pingback: crossfit vancouver

  427. Pingback: Lose 10 Pounds in 3 Weeks

  428. Pingback: Water damage Lakeway

  429. Pingback: Masculinity

  430. Pingback: I-Meet

  431. Pingback: cars lagos

  432. Pingback: mrr articles

  433. Pingback: Popular Videos

  434. Pingback: funny offensive t shirts

  435. Pingback: inspirational quotes

  436. Pingback: enlightenment

  437. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts

  438. Pingback: PFA

  439. Pingback: dental implants Cedar Park

  440. Pingback: pakistani designer unstitched suits

  441. Pingback: estate planning austin

  442. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle

  443. Pingback: driving range netting

  444. Pingback: Hottest WAGs in Sports

  445. Pingback: Hottest WAGs

  446. Pingback: break fix

  447. Pingback: break fix

  448. Pingback: avatar

  449. Pingback: ï»¿gambling

  450. Pingback: web design

  451. Pingback: kalici makyaj

  452. Pingback: ï»¿gambling

  453. Pingback: Pure Natural Healing Review

  454. Pingback: kalici makyaj

  455. Pingback: heating brussels

  456. Pingback: carshield reviews

  457. Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies

  458. Pingback: consultar PIS

  459. Pingback: Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond

  460. Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat

  461. Pingback: Learn How to Make A Volcano Eruption with this fun Science Experiment

  462. Pingback: recupero dati

  463. Pingback: recupero dati

  464. Pingback: Despacho de abogados penalistas Madrid

  465. Pingback: Lilumia 2 Review

  466. Pingback: recupero dati

  467. Pingback: Tenerife Property

  468. Pingback: stock market

  469. Pingback: techos de aluminio

  470. Pingback: ï»¿binary options trading

  471. Pingback: Fence contractor austin

  472. Pingback: alpha brain review

  473. Pingback: alpha brain review

  474. Pingback: virgin adult toys

  475. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets

  476. Pingback: window tint

  477. Pingback: residential roofing

  478. Pingback: ego cialis

  479. Pingback: gang bang

  480. Pingback: ebay coupons

  481. Pingback: ego cialis

  482. Pingback: ï»¿academia do importador

  483. Pingback: Anklets Online Shopping

  484. Pingback: professional escort wiki

  485. Pingback: Detroit Pistons T-Shirts

  486. Pingback: mounting gymnastic rings

  487. Pingback: copywriting

  488. Pingback: tao of badass video

  489. Pingback: electrician

  490. Pingback: eldoradohair

  491. Pingback: Innostream phones

  492. Pingback: buca escort

  493. Pingback: cyclesimplex

  494. Pingback: My Pillow Reviews

  495. Pingback: Escort en iquique

  496. Pingback: kadıköy escort

  497. Pingback: Escorts en Chillan

  498. Pingback: Escorts en Copiapo

  499. Pingback: Escort en iquique

  500. Pingback: fakir selim

  501. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  502. Pingback: best coffee machine

  503. Pingback: Austin roofing

  504. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  505. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  506. Pingback: self balancing board

  507. Pingback: best dating site toronto

  508. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  509. Pingback: Special offer Buy 5+ & get 15% off Only €13.00

  510. Pingback: social

  511. Pingback: Viagra opinie cena

  512. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  513. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  514. Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/kamagra-gdzie-kupic/

  515. Pingback: roofing

  516. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  517. Pingback: Free XXX Porn

  518. Pingback: cranecrews.com

  519. Pingback: Asian Porn

  520. Pingback: Education Websites

  521. Pingback: Asian Porn

  522. Pingback: Interracial Porn

  523. Pingback: lessons piano kids

  524. Pingback: porno.

  525. Pingback: Playstation VR game reviews

  526. Pingback: Cheapest followers

  527. Pingback: cara buat akun sbobet

  528. Pingback: Ronald Noble

  529. Pingback: cisco

  530. Pingback: Website

  531. Pingback: Mint Dentistry Dr. Field Harrison

  532. Pingback: accident attorney victorville

  533. Pingback: massage edinburgh

  534. Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto

  535. Pingback: Xbox One

  536. Pingback: Fetish Porn

  537. Pingback: Canggu

  538. Pingback: Teen XXX Porn

  539. Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls

  540. Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts

  541. Pingback: MILF Porn

  542. Pingback: Gay Porn

  543. Pingback: Naughty America Porn

  544. Pingback: Cam Porn

  545. Pingback: cara merapatkan dara

  546. Pingback: daftar casino sbobet

  547. Pingback: Brandi Love Porn

  548. Pingback: Sara Jay XXX

  549. Pingback: Brazzers Porn

  550. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Apparel

  551. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  552. Pingback: Lilumia

  553. Pingback: pest control

  554. Pingback: metin2 pvp

  555. Pingback: We know ikea better than Ikea!

  556. Pingback: Appliance Parts

  557. Pingback: memorial

  558. Pingback: Los Angeles Labor Attorney

  559. Pingback: Bridgette

  560. Pingback: womens safety

  561. Pingback: Cialis tanio

  562. Pingback: 6.5 Creedmoor rifle kit

  563. Pingback: Kati

  564. Pingback: ï»¿Company Reviews

  565. Pingback: artikkelmarkedsføring

  566. Pingback: Leki na potencje bez recepty

  567. Pingback: 6 In 1 Usb Sync Data Charging Charger Cable

  568. Pingback: sex

  569. Pingback: phenq review

  570. Pingback: fuck google

  571. Pingback: forina pure

  572. Pingback: instagram followers porn

  573. Pingback: Latoya

  574. Pingback: couponcode

  575. Pingback: how to fill magic autofill in irctc

  576. Pingback: Levitra cena

  577. Pingback: YouTube

  578. Pingback: darmowe automaty do gier

  579. Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi

  580. Pingback: porno izleeeee

  581. Pingback: airport taxi service boston

  582. Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough

  583. Pingback: ï»¿Fetish

  584. Pingback: poodle dog breed information

  585. Pingback: Sex

  586. Pingback: porn jobs in new york city

  587. Pingback: Neomi

  588. Pingback: Shawna

  589. Pingback: poodle dog breed information

  590. Pingback: water damage restoration lead generation

  591. Pingback: commercial plumbing leads

  592. Pingback: photo booth toronto

  593. Pingback: Jordan

  594. Pingback: Paul DeGregory

  595. Pingback: hire sports motivational speaker

  596. Pingback: little india denver

  597. Pingback: Scarlett

  598. Pingback: fashion blog

  599. Pingback: Cancer

  600. Pingback: Paul trapani galea

  601. Pingback: Mia Khalifa

  602. Pingback: Jene

  603. Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York

  604. Pingback: pozyczki

  605. Pingback: pozyczki

  606. Pingback: tran nhom

  607. Pingback: ï»¿Business Reputation

  608. Pingback: Procrastination

  609. Pingback: phone 6s huge discount

  610. Pingback: Obsession Phrases

  611. Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami

  612. Pingback: Emily Ream

  613. Pingback: Best in Bankruptcy Law Location

  614. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  615. Pingback: Marilou Derks

  616. Pingback: brainsmart ultra

  617. Pingback: brainsmart ultra

  618. Pingback: free sex

  619. Pingback: slimming diet

  620. Pingback: porn

  621. Pingback: anabolics steroids

  622. Pingback: steroids for sale

  623. Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews

  624. Pingback: gymnastics training beam

  625. Pingback: American Power and Gas

  626. Pingback: comprar anabolicos

  627. Pingback: Entertainment

  628. Pingback: ï»¿Porn

  629. Pingback: escortbayan

  630. Pingback: ï»¿Porn

  631. Pingback: ï»¿osos de peluche

  632. Pingback: Muslim dating

  633. Pingback: over here

  634. Pingback: Austin plumbers

  635. Pingback: San Antonio roofers

  636. Pingback: buy steroids alpha pharma

  637. Pingback: Steroider kur

  638. Pingback: ESCORT

  639. Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon

  640. Pingback: tantric massage london

  641. Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon

  642. Pingback: Online dating for educated singles in amsterdam

  643. Pingback: london tantric

  644. Pingback: http://chaosfishingcharters.com/

  645. Pingback: RRB Result 2016

  646. Pingback: Locksmith Summerlin nv

  647. Pingback: Single Muslim

  648. Pingback: www.hr.com

  649. Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop

  650. Pingback: Certified

  651. Pingback: royalty free videos

  652. Pingback: tour pangandaran

  653. Pingback: Top Rated Bankruptcy Attorneys Garland

  654. Pingback: retirement

  655. Pingback: fair trade coffee

  656. Pingback: owner financed property

  657. Pingback: ï»¿money

  658. Pingback: vr1

  659. Pingback: ï»¿money

  660. Pingback: Credit Report

  661. Pingback: vr1

  662. Pingback: opciones binarias

  663. Pingback: http://www.bestchristianshirts.com

  664. Pingback: Using a Dildo

  665. Pingback: Philadelphia photo booth

  666. Pingback: mypsychicadvice.com

  667. Pingback: trần xuyên sáng

  668. Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim

  669. Pingback: Cheap

  670. Pingback: best limousines

  671. Pingback: Professional Carpet Cleaning

  672. Pingback: watch batman v superman free stream

  673. Pingback: fishing charters Stuart

  674. Pingback: doors & windows

  675. Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan

  676. Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan

  677. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  678. Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan

  679. Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort

  680. Pingback: kids books

  681. Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort

  682. Pingback: Sydney Leather Lounges

  683. Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort

  684. Pingback: Custom PC build

  685. Pingback: Abrir empresa nos EUA

  686. Pingback: owner financed realestate

  687. Pingback: film izle

  688. Pingback: qweqweqe

  689. Pingback: qweqweqe

  690. Pingback: qweqweqe

  691. Pingback: qweqweqe

  692. Pingback: qweqweqe

  693. Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan

  694. Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan

  695. Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan

  696. Pingback: Stained concrete patios Austin

  697. Pingback: gopro extended battery housing

  698. Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan

  699. Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort

  700. Pingback: Cocuk escort

  701. Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet

  702. Pingback: FastComet Coupon

  703. Pingback: sauvage thong bikini

  704. Pingback: ï»¿Viagra

  705. Pingback: child escort girl

  706. Pingback: business reviews

  707. Pingback: business reviews

  708. Pingback: business reviews

  709. Pingback: see more

  710. Pingback: COMPUTER & NETWORKING

  711. Pingback: business reviews

  712. Pingback: web design Houston

  713. Pingback: news

  714. Pingback: ดูบอลสดlive soccer

  715. Pingback: viagra

  716. Pingback: news

  717. Pingback: live stream

  718. Pingback: anniversary gifts

  719. Pingback: grammar check

  720. Pingback: chinakopen.nl

  721. Pingback: 애니다시보기

  722. Pingback: chinakopen.nl

  723. Pingback: chinakopen.nl

  724. Pingback: Google Chrome download 2016 Free

  725. Pingback: jewelry buyers phoenix

  726. Pingback: burger king delivery

  727. Pingback: legal steroids

  728. Pingback: laser

  729. Pingback: Computer recycling

  730. Pingback: kickstarter reviews

  731. Pingback: recycling computer

  732. Pingback: cocuk pornosu

  733. Pingback: www.msphack.com.pl

  734. Pingback: cocuk pornosu

  735. Pingback: https://mobdrodownload1q.shutterfly.com/

  736. Pingback: cocuk escort

  737. Pingback: cocuk escort

  738. Pingback: Shipping to Malaysia

  739. Pingback: T-SHIRTS

  740. Pingback: bet online here

  741. Pingback: đá xuyênsángnhântạo

  742. Pingback: instagram followers porn

  743. Pingback: escorts in nottingham

  744. Pingback: cheap-china-goods.com-BASIN FAUCETS

  745. Pingback: English School

  746. Pingback: Kitchen Backsplash Tile

  747. Pingback: đá xuyên sáng nhân tạo

  748. Pingback: 健麗

  749. Pingback: silicone pacifier

  750. Pingback: gambling

  751. Pingback: poker online

  752. Pingback: roulette gewinntaktik

  753. Pingback: Cellulose InsulationTulsa

  754. Pingback: Video promotion Mission Viejo

  755. Pingback: Shila

  756. Pingback: baltic siker o.ç

  757. Pingback: kickstarter

  758. Pingback: Social Media Sacramento

  759. Pingback: friv

  760. Pingback: http://www.arabicgames.info/

  761. Pingback: cash for silver fort worth

  762. Pingback: Etihad First Class

  763. Pingback: casino reviews

  764. Pingback: watches

  765. Pingback: Bigo Live Online

  766. Pingback: Roller Doors / Roller Door

  767. Pingback: phuket transfers

  768. Pingback: professional employer organization

  769. Pingback: bay dermotology

  770. Pingback: permi annule

  771. Pingback: https://medium.com/@peppapig2q/peppa-pig-game-titles-and-toys-for-pre-school-young-children-they-adore-them-909b701cfa3d

  772. Pingback: trần căng xuyên sáng

  773. Pingback: lam nhôm trang trí

  774. Pingback: Reneu First Fitness

  775. Pingback: bay dermotology

  776. Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews

  777. Pingback: Document translation services

  778. Pingback: Dignity - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es

  779. Pingback: jewls

  780. Pingback: Templates

  781. Pingback: Manfaat Cream Temulawak

  782. Pingback: Granite Countertops Spring TX

  783. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-uk-buy-viagra/

  784. Pingback: moreton island accommodation

  785. Pingback: cavite house and lot

  786. Pingback: ï»¿kameralÄ± sohbet sitesi kurmak

  787. Pingback: tấm xuyên sáng đẹp

  788. Pingback: seo melbourne packages

  789. Pingback: click this

  790. Pingback: cheap yeezy shoes

  791. Pingback: Diamond classic friv 1000 kizi 1 games

  792. Pingback: seo costs in india

  793. Pingback: lunch talk

  794. Pingback: Jogos yaoi para nintendo friv games

  795. Pingback: memory training Singapore

  796. Pingback: Carl Kruse is on National Geographic

  797. Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs

  798. Pingback: SkinComplexRX review

  799. Pingback: derma vibrance reviews

  800. Pingback: http://storageandrelocation.postbit.com/

  801. Pingback: Anonymous

  802. Pingback: sex toy

  803. Pingback: circle lens

  804. Pingback: read the article

  805. Pingback: Opa

  806. Pingback: dunelm mill voucher codes

  807. Pingback: furniture village voucher codes

  808. Pingback: Forest Woods Condo

  809. Pingback: Anthony_Melchiorres

  810. Pingback: Directory of black owned businesses

  811. Pingback: John Greed Vouchers

  812. Pingback: ship arrest tunisian lawyers

  813. Pingback: ï»¿creapure

  814. Pingback: dunelm mill voucher codes

  815. Pingback: ï»¿creapure

  816. Pingback: airsoft guns hunting

  817. Pingback: windandwind.xyz

  818. Pingback: 旅行

  819. Pingback: supplier

  820. Pingback: argos voucher

  821. Pingback: top professional forex brokers

  822. Pingback: elo boosting

  823. Pingback: message broker

  824. Pingback: riparazione iphone

  825. Pingback: زراعةالاسنان

  826. Pingback: trần nhà thờ

  827. Pingback: Friv game play games of friv

  828. Pingback: Dallas

  829. Pingback: frivnewgames.info

  830. Pingback: Kizi 2 a safe place for students to play kizi 2

  831. Pingback: Kizi 2016 games friv: friv games kizi

  832. Pingback: voucher codes

  833. Pingback: buy Viagra 50% off

  834. Pingback: senior care dallas

  835. Pingback: exequatur sentencia

  836. Pingback: Kizi 2 play kizi 2

  837. Pingback: black and mild vape juice

  838. Pingback: Spotlights

  839. Pingback: Kizi friv y8 games Play best of free games friv kizi

  840. Pingback: Kizi fun zone free flash games Kizi friv y8 games

  841. Pingback: Kizi 2 play papa louie 2 when burgers attack kizi

  842. Pingback: Kizi 1 friv kizi friv y8 games

  843. Pingback: mdma for sale

  844. Pingback: anekahanduk.com

  845. Pingback: water filter whole house

  846. Pingback: crock pot recipes

  847. Pingback: custom thumb drives

  848. Pingback: Amazon Daily Coupons

  849. Pingback: quran recitation really beautiful

  850. Pingback: American Power and Gas

  851. Pingback: Top keynote speakers

  852. Pingback: American Power and Gas Reviews

  853. Pingback: istanbul escort bayan

  854. Pingback: international dating sites

  855. Pingback: coupon shopping sites

  856. Pingback: cheap generic viagra

  857. Pingback: Levean

  858. Pingback: awesomedia

  859. Pingback: suministros de laboratorio

  860. Pingback: Best Fake Tan

  861. Pingback: breaking news in Kenya

  862. Pingback: tampa hair md

  863. Pingback: Laser Hair Removal Tampa

  864. Pingback: important link

  865. Pingback: Drone Cases

  866. Pingback: miami

  867. Pingback: international mall map

  868. Pingback: codes promotion

  869. Pingback: Football predictions

  870. Pingback: curriculum vitae inglese

  871. Pingback: landscaping portland oregon

  872. Pingback: Proteins

  873. Pingback: http://cbi.as/samsonitecarryon18678

  874. Pingback: nikon digital slr camera bag

  875. Pingback: lam nhôm hình hộp

  876. Pingback: sơn nước dulux

  877. Pingback: sprawdzenie vin

  878. Pingback: Buy and Sell Online

  879. Pingback: Ducted Air Conditioning Hornsby

  880. Pingback: Ace Hood Style Instrumental

  881. Pingback: best gold IRA companies

  882. Pingback: affordable seo for small business

  883. Pingback: Rezepte für Jedermann

  884. Pingback: ï»¿party bus los angeles

  885. Pingback: porno

  886. Pingback: business credit

  887. Pingback: Learn how to earn quick cash online as an affiliate

  888. Pingback: 植牙

  889. Pingback: blackhat download

  890. Pingback: lam nhôm

  891. Pingback: guillaume guersan

  892. Pingback: Los Angeles Limo Service

  893. Pingback: jessica sarkisian

  894. Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ

  895. Pingback: Cannibalism

  896. Pingback: boolberry

  897. Pingback: web link

  898. Pingback: click it

  899. Pingback: check my reference

  900. Pingback: bodybuilding training

  901. Pingback: lam nhôm

  902. Pingback: wireless bluetooth speakers

  903. Pingback: mobile covers

  904. Pingback: our website

  905. Pingback: Boolberry

  906. Pingback: business franchise

  907. Pingback: Treat Sciatic Nerve Pain in 8 Days

  908. Pingback: boolberry secure

  909. Pingback: teh oolong

  910. Pingback: pop over to these guys

  911. Pingback: vlog

  912. Pingback: eheringe palladium

  913. Pingback: Porno

  914. Pingback: Bandar Poker Online

  915. Pingback: fail

  916. Pingback: restylane online shop

  917. Pingback: webpage

  918. Pingback: Alison

  919. Pingback: estafadores

  920. Pingback: Miki

  921. Pingback: lam nhôm trang trí

  922. Pingback: foreigners investments representative in europe

  923. Pingback: infection

  924. Pingback: Xnxx

  925. Pingback: Wand Attachment

  926. Pingback: residential

  927. Pingback: アウトソーシング

  928. Pingback: loop.frontiersin.org/people/383799/overview

  929. Pingback: tai tubemate cho windows phone

  930. Pingback: http://

  931. Pingback: https://sonzin.com/son-dulux/

  932. Pingback: giá lam chắn nắng

  933. Pingback: online casino games

  934. Pingback: CCTV shop

  935. Pingback: online

  936. Pingback: red timberland boots

  937. Pingback: Viagra bez recepty

  938. Pingback: affordable piano lesson port moody bc

  939. Pingback: sơn jotun báo giá

  940. Pingback: eJuice deals

  941. Pingback: đại lý sơn jotun giá rẻ

  942. Pingback: AMG parts

  943. Pingback: http://www.windproofgazeboreviews.com

  944. Pingback: angry birds game online

  945. Pingback: vestuario calcados e joias

  946. Pingback: forskolin

  947. Pingback: pf flyers

  948. Pingback: Inbox Blueprint

  949. Pingback: Cheap NFL Jerseys China

  950. Pingback: chicago brazilian style steakhouse

  951. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse minneapolis minnesota

  952. Pingback: steak broiling in oven

  953. Pingback: hurricane matthews uga

  954. Pingback: stolen motorcycle

  955. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse tampa meats low in potassium

  956. Pingback: Valles for Supervisor

  957. Pingback: henkels steak knife set warranty

  958. Pingback: home decor

  959. Pingback: temple run

  960. Pingback: Viagra sklep

  961. Pingback: Viagra cena

  962. Pingback: Kathey

  963. Pingback: bmx games

  964. Pingback: shooting games

  965. Pingback: gordonia men free watch

  966. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  967. Pingback: supplements that improve memory and concentration

  968. Pingback: Rebecka

  969. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  970. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  971. Pingback: platform shoes for women

  972. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  973. Pingback: boohoo voucher

  974. Pingback: disney voucher

  975. Pingback: HIFU

  976. Pingback: Maria Karpov DMD

  977. Pingback: بهینه سازی سایت

  978. Pingback: 英国论文代写

  979. Pingback: friv

  980. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  981. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  982. Pingback: upholstery cleaning

  983. Pingback: Phoebe

  984. Pingback: nottingham escort agency

  985. Pingback: karsi yaka escort

  986. Pingback: سكوتر كهربائي

  987. Pingback: pendik escort

  988. Pingback: LTM04C380K

  989. Pingback: sơn dulux

  990. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  991. Pingback: Organic

  992. Pingback: AR10 kit

  993. Pingback: vogenesis review

  994. Pingback: Chaos-Spray

  995. Pingback: Eponym Group

  996. Pingback: Foro Atleti

  997. Pingback: Eporycta

  998. Pingback: epoxy flooring on concrete

  999. Pingback: Polycrystalline Silicon

  1000. Pingback: glitter bomb spring loaded

  1001. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  1002. Pingback: siktir git

  1003. Pingback: shop

  1004. Pingback: scientific trading machine discount

  1005. Pingback: Using Technology In Education

  1006. Pingback: steroids massage porn

  1007. Pingback: travel agency website

  1008. Pingback: izmir eskort

  1009. Pingback: ways to make money from home

  1010. Pingback: kitchen furniture

  1011. Pingback: digital altitude results

  1012. Pingback: click here to read

  1013. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  1014. Pingback: Commentary

  1015. Pingback: Prokop

  1016. Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/

  1017. Pingback: instagram takipçi hilesi

  1018. Pingback: Phoebe

  1019. Pingback: trần nhôm

  1020. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  1021. Pingback: Denver Foundation Repair

  1022. Pingback: psicologo

  1023. Pingback: jio internet plans kerala

  1024. Pingback: toronto limo service

  1025. Pingback: poker qiuqiu

  1026. Pingback: pokerqiuqiu

  1027. Pingback: Kitchenette appliance

  1028. Pingback: instant loans

  1029. Pingback: missouri wind and solar lawsuit

  1030. Pingback: short term loans

  1031. Pingback: the clash royale game

  1032. Pingback: siktir

  1033. Pingback: kaybol

  1034. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  1035. Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html

  1036. Pingback: http://www.journalhome.com/LouveredRoofs2/1837474/the-adjustable-remedy.html

  1037. Pingback: protein powders

  1038. Pingback: stafaband9

  1039. Pingback: watch this video

  1040. Pingback: instagram image likes

  1041. Pingback: web

  1042. Pingback: payday loans

  1043. Pingback: sites de rencontre

  1044. Pingback: verified paypal accounts

  1045. Pingback: Watch Full Movies

  1046. Pingback: linen cleaning services vancouver,l

  1047. Pingback: Drone, Multicopter

  1048. Pingback: Happy birthday wishes

  1049. Pingback: Richard Warke

  1050. Pingback: Lilia

  1051. Pingback: The santorini

  1052. Pingback: jdm engines

  1053. Pingback: agen bola 99

  1054. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  1055. Pingback: situs poker terbaik

  1056. Pingback: where to purchase

  1057. Pingback: putritoto

  1058. Pingback: dominoqq online

  1059. Pingback: unlock her legsï¿½

  1060. Pingback: how to stop restless legs

  1061. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  1062. Pingback: poker online

  1063. Pingback: domino poker

Top