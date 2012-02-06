Get Off Campus!

Here it is: your quick and dirty guide to what’s happening this week.
Arts
Through May 6
Van Gogh Up Close
The Philadelphia Museum of Art
February 1st marked the opening day of the PMA’s Van Gogh exhibit, featuring more than 40 of the artist’s later works.
Through March 23
Marvels & Monsters
Asian Arts Initiative
The Asian Arts Initiative opens their Marvels & Monsters: Unmasking Asian Images in U.S. Comics, 1942-1986 on February 3.
Comedy
Saturday, February 11
Whitest Kids U Know
The Trocadero
The sketch comedy troupe hits Philadelphia on their way through the east coast.
Sports
Ongoing
Philadelphia 76ers
The Sixers just introduced a half court promotion for four fans at each of their games. Fans that make the shot win $7,676.
Music
Tuesday, February 7
The Darkness
The Trocadero
England’s The Darkness have been wearing open-chested catsuits and animal-printed leather pants since they released their awesome Permission to Land in 2003. Ripped straight out of the pages of arena-obsessed 80s Rolling Stone magazines, the band sounds like a cross between 70s pomp-rock and 80s glam metal. Their second album, released in 2005, is probably a bit more obvious than kitschy but on stage the band still wails.
Theophilus London
Johnny Brenda’s
One of New York newest MCs, Theophilus London released his Lovers Holiday at the beginning of 2011 to mixed reviews. His rhyming is fairly straight but cut with an 80s R&B flavor and some teen-friendly pop, so it’s easy to grasp and can be a lot of fun to listen to.
Wednesday, February 8
A$AP Rocky
Theatre of the Living Arts
Harlem’s A$AP Rocky was just nominated for the BBC’s Sound of 2012 poll after releasing his mix tape LiveLoveA$AP last year. Inspired by The Diplomats, Three 6 Mafia, and UGK, A$AP Rocky may be from New York but his mix tape sounds universal, “as if it had ingested the last 20 years of hip-hop’s travels and would be comfortable anywhere.”
Bob Mould
World Café Live
Best known as the vocalist and guitarist for Husker Du, Bob Mould has been touring on his own since the mid-1990s, taking a break from music shortly to pursue scriptwriting with World Championship Wrestling. His sound hasn’t changed drastically though, he’s still playing guitar and writing catchy, but maybe sometimes a bit too introspective and emotional, songs.
Rebirth Brass Band
Union Transfer
Straight out of New Orleans, the Rebirth Brass Band was founded in 1982 by Keith and Philip Frazier and Kermit Ruffins. The Grammy-nominated band is best known for their singular brass sound combined with a soul, jazz, funk flavor.
Thursday, February 9
Die Antwoord
The Trocadero
Cape Town based trio Die Antwoord first hit the states with viral videos for their “Enter the Ninja” single, and the promotional piece “Zef Side” prominently featuring MC Ninja’s various body parts slo-mo dancing in Pink Floyd shorts. But the band isn’t just aesthetics, they are also, although often underrated, MCs. While their penchant for jokes and clichés can sometimes lead to dead ends, they are definitely worth seeing live.
Howlin Rain
Johnny Brenda’s
Rick Rubin signed, psych rock group Howlin Rain is the side project for Comets on Fire frontman Ethan Miller who wanted to do something more melodic.
The Queers
The Barbary
The Queers are pop punk at its most Ramones. They’ve been singing about girls, drugs and “fun” pretty much since the early 1980s.
Citizen Cope
Musikfest Café (Bethlehem, PA)
Blues, rock, folk singer/songwriter Clarence Greenwood has developed a dedicated following over the past ten years primarily through word of mouth and his critically acclaimed The Clarence Greenwood Recordings.
Friday, February 10
Above & Beyond
Theatre of the Living Arts
British trance music group Above & Beyond have continuously been sighted as one of the best DJ groups “in the world” since their emergence in 2000. They also have a weekly radio broadcast called “Trance Around the World” which has something like 30 million followers.
Dum Dum Girls
Voyeur
Dum Dum Girls’ Only Dreams is a cross between pop polish and bold punk energy. Dripping in irony, singer Dee Dee’s voice sounds great on stage while some of the all-girl group’s slower burning songs point to the band having staying power.
Sharon Van Etten
Johnny Brenda’s
Critically acclaimed Van Etten begins her 2012 tour in support of her third studio album, Tramp – produced by one of The National’s founding members, in Philadelphia. Her songs are on the confessional side; she’s been quoted as saying that she wants her “scars to help and heal.”
