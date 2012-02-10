Beyond SOPA

In today’s issue, we’re going to be discussing a hot topic at the intersection of technology and politics. It’s an issue that seemed like a huge deal about 2 weeks ago, but has since slunk harmlessly away, at least for a while. No, I’m not talking about Rick Santorum and his erstwhile Search Engine Optimization problem. I’m talking about the two bills that whipped the internet into its biggest frenzy since Charlie Sheen: the online piracy bills, PIPA and SOPA.

While they may sound like characters from an Eastern European nursery rhyme, PIPA (Protect IP Act) and SOPA (Stop Online Piracy Act) were once upon a time two bills that sought to crack down on online piracy of media and software. In case you were wondering why there were two bills, it is simply that SOPA was born in the House of Representatives and PIPA in the Senate, but the two have many important commonalities and will hence force simply be referred to as SOPA for convenience. And in case there are any students from aboard wondering about the mechanics of making a new law in the US, look up the word “bicameral,” which I’m pretty sure you’ll see defined as a word of Arabian origin meaning “ineffective.” But the key to understanding why SOPA was so insidious is to appreciate where the bill came down on the question of “who is responsible for policing piracy on the web?”

As written, SOPA would make it illegal to operate a website that contained links to copyrighted material without the copyright holder’s permission. Sounds reasonable enough, right? You shouldn’t be able to make money by stealing from those who create value, unless of course you’re an I-Banker working on an IPO. And while there are certainly websites whose business models depend entirely on access to pirated content (such as Pirate Bay or Bittorent), there are many more that operate in somewhat of a gray area. Would Megaupload be in business if it weren’t for the sharing of large, copyrighted video and music files? Maybe. Would Dropbox? Probably. Would Google? Certainly! But minus the ad revenue they get from links to pirated content.

The biggest issue with SOPA, however, is not that it cracks down on the relatively few companies that profit from the sharing of copyrighted material. The problem is that any site that contains a link to such material would be shut down, regardless of whether the site itself was responsible for posting the link. In other words, a site could be shut down simply for having one of its users including a link to copyrighted material without the knowledge of the site. Any tweet, any blog post, and or any Facebook comment would be fair game, bringing the entire site crashing to a halt. And worse yet, the sites would be shut down immediately upon a complaint being filed by the copyright holder while the matter was investigated. As expected, the internet went ballistic over all of this. Wikipedia shut itself down in protest for a day, forcing frantic highschoolers everywhere to break open the plastic wrapping on their textbooks. Google, which makes about $100M more per day than Wikipedia does, obviously wasn’t going to shut down operations for a day and start burning money in protest. However, they joined numerous other sites in modifying their logos in solidarity of censorship awareness.

Amid the overwhelming fury from the web, the bill’s sponsors withdrew their support. If the internet is powerful enough to bring down military dictatorships, it’s powerful enough to protect itself from a few old white lawyers with too much time on their hands. The internet breathed a sigh of relief.

If anything, the good news was that the law was so draconian and awful that there was no way it could have been enforced. In the days of Web 2.0 there is no way to comply with that level of control over what users post. And the diversity and inanity of user generated content is a truly wonderful thing that should be protected. Can you imagine if we had to wait until she graduated from Julliard to learn of Rebecca Black?

All of this said, the copyright holders who supported SOPA, despite being somewhat misguided on its implementation, do have a point. Users who consume copyrighted content without paying for it affect the revenues of content producers and the jobs of their employees. We need to find a way to protect intellectual property online while allowing for the free exchange of user-generated content. Knowledge@Wharton had a good piece on what’s next for copyright protection law in the February 1, 2012 issue (article ID 2938).