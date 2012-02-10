Dominic Skerritt: Service Leadership

While serving in Afghanistan, Dominic (“Dom”) Skerritt (WG’12) demonstrated his leadership skills in one of the most grueling places on Earth. This past December, Dom shared his lessons on service-oriented leadership as part of the Perspectives on Leadership series.

At a young age, Dom capitalized on the opportunity he was afforded through a government-sponsored education and excelled in school. These were formative years for Dom, and out of gratitude for the opportunity he had received, he dedicated his life to the service of his country. Through this dedication, at the age of 17, Dom joined the Australian Army.

Service, according to Dom, is about contributing to something greater than yourself, and by doing that, making yourself and the institution you are serving stronger. It is about putting the needs of others ahead of your own and the team ahead of an individual. A few important stories from his military service highlight his conviction to live by these principles.

One of his earliest experiences in Australia’s elite parachute battalion involved managing personnel more than 20 years his senior as the one of the youngest members of the team. In this role, Dom learned an important lesson in managing people while leading his team in training for a military competition that would ultimately determine whether his soldiers would be eligible for deployment to Iraq. Dom and most of his colleagues were motivated to win the competition and trained themselves exhaustively in physical and technical areas. To their disappointment, the team failed miserably and finished dead last. Reflecting on the experience, Dom noted that one team member in particular (the second-in-command) had dragged the entire team down with his poor performance. Dom counseled this soldier to re-train him, set clear goals, and periodically monitored his progress. Unfortunately, this soldier continued to underperform and never made substantial progress. Some time later, Dom realized that with 19 years of service, this soldier had just a few months of remaining service commitment before he could retire and had little incentive to perform well in the competition and be deployed to Iraq. If Dom had reached this conclusion sooner, he believes he would have managed the situation much differently to ensure the soldier’s priorities did not detract from the priorities of the teams. This setback taught Dominic the importance of knowing people, building relationships and understanding their true motivations—instead of assuming similar commitment from everyone.

Dom was eventually deployed to Afghanistan where the initial phase of the war was focused on “killing their way to victory”. Dom served in a unit with eight Australians and provided mentorship to 20-30 Afghan soldiers while patrolling and fighting side by side with them in combat against the Taliban. A much deeper understanding of the retribution and honor culture that existed among Taliban forces made them realize that “10 minus two was not equal to eight.” Dom noted that, “When you kill two people, their brothers, fathers, relatives and community leaders become insurgents trying to avenge for honor. In this situation, 10 minus two equal 20.” In addition, most villagers, with little access to radio and outside information, supported the Taliban as the provider of schools, security and access. Recognizing these underlying dynamics, Dominic and his fellow soldiers began focusing on understanding the Afghani people, building relationships with local leaders and emphasizing the common values they shared with the community. With this renewed focus, Dom persuaded his boss not to mortar two potential insurgents, who the Australian military spotted in the distant hills. Instead of resorting to violence, Dom obtained these men and questioned them to understand their true identity and potential Taliban affiliation. This demonstration of patience resulted in sparing two innocent lives.

With displays of integrity and local outreach, Dom also managed to convert villagers from potential enemies to allies. This was most evident in the successful hotline that was set up for villagers to report bomb attacks. Initially this hotline yielded minimal results, but after extensive efforts to win the trust of the locals, this hotline became a source of invaluable information that resulted in saving hundreds of lives.

Dom’s experience leading teams, influencing experienced people and cultivating relationships have been instrumental in his successful military career. Having the moral courage to stand up to your boss and do the right thing have helped him develop an inspirational career in service. He continues his service in the Wharton community as the WGA Executive Director of Leadership, board member of Project U.S.E., co-president of the Rugby Football Club, Venture Fellow and is an active member of the Veteran’s community. After graduating from Wharton in May, Dom plans to gain private sector experience, joining McKinsey & Company in New York. His long-term aspiration is to eventually return to Australia to continue his life of service.

Perspectives on Leadership is an innovative attempt to explore the unique leadership experiences of the Wharton MBA student body. It is designed to challenge us to think about leadership from new perspectives, while celebrating the experiences of fellow students.