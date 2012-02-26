Get Off Campus!

Here it is: your quick and dirty guide to what’s happening this week.

Arts

February 29 – March 11

PTC@Play

Suzanne Roberts Theatre

The second installment of Philadelphia Theatre Company’s free PTC@Play series at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre kicks off on February 29. This year, PTC@Play will feature new plays from five playwrights from around the country and a night of short plays by eight local playwrights. Each playwright will be in-residence for their reading, which will be followed by a reception.

March 4 – March 11

Philadelphia Flower Show

The Convention Center

This year’s theme for the Flower Show is the “Islands of Aloha,” which features 10 acres of showcase gardens and a new man cave sponsored by SugarHouse Casino with big-screen TVs, comfortable seating, sports and a bar.

Drinks

Through March 11

Countdown to St. Patty’s Day

McGillin’s Olde Ale House

Philadelphia’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is on March 11th, if you’re not going to be around then for spring break, consider going to McGillin’s, Philadelphia’s oldest continuously running tavern, and celebrating early. Starting February 24th, McGillin’s will begin a countdown to the big day adding “authentic” Irish food to its menu and new stouts straight from Ireland.

Music

Monday, February 27

Guns N’ Roses

Electric Factory

Guns N’ Roses recently announced a last-minute addition to their “Up Close and Personal Tour,” stopping at the Electric Factory tonight. It’s still just Axl and his new GNR group, but they’re supposed to play something like three hours of the greatest hits. So, if you keep up a steady enough drinking pace and Bumblefoot has enough hair in his face, maybe you can start pretending he’s Slash and that the band really sounds better than it does.

Tuesday, February 28

Queens of Soul Night

World Café Live

Local artists pay tribute to four legendary performers: Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Janis Joplin and Nina Simone.

Tyga

Theatre of the Living Arts

Tyga got his start on mix tapes and singles with friends/family. Maybe his most well know mix tape is 2010’s Fan of a Fan, created with Chris Brown and produced by DJs Ill Will and Rockstar. The mix featured everyone from Bow Wow to Kevin McCall, with the single “Deuces” reaching number 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and nominated for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 53rd Grammy Awards. Last week Tyga released Careless World: Rise of the Last King, which has gotten mixed reviews so far.

Wednesday, February 29

Kuf Knotz Presents The Boombox Collective

World Café Live

A new hip hop monthly event at World Cafe Live, The Boombox Collective is a response for the lack of hip-hop centric shows within the Philadelphia area. Created by Kuf Knotz, his plan is to provide a platform for artists to be able to perform in front of a broad audience of listeners.

Scheduled appearances include Chalk & The Beige American, Curly Castro, Dave Vegas, and DJ Stoupe (from Jedi Mind Tricks). The monthly event takes place either the 2nd or 3rd Wednesday of each month; it’s free and all-ages.

Musicians On Call Benefit Concert

World Café Live

Musicians On Call brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities. The eighth annual benefit in Philly will feature Diego Garcia, Mutlu and Mike Doughty. All ticket proceeds benefit WXPN Musicians On Call.

Thursday, March 1

Jim Jones

Theatre of the Living Arts

Original member of The Diplomats, and co-CEO of Diplomat Records, Jones released his first solo album, On My Way to Church, in 2004. Since then he has released four other solo albums, with his fifth, Capo¸ peaking at number 20 on the Billboard 200 and notably ending his feud with Cam’ron. If you’re into reality TV, Jones and his fiancé, Chrissy Lampert, are also on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop.

The Black Box Revelation

Johnny Brenda’s

Full of grit and drive, the Belgian duo BBR sounds something like the Black Keys and packs a mean aural punch, integrating traditional blues rock with an organ with wailing vocals. The band has worked with producers and musicians linked with Wolfmother, Iggy Pop, the White Stripes, and Queens of the Stone Age.

Friday, March 2

The Milk Carton Kids

Tin Angel

Folk duo The Milk Carton Kids have been cited by NPR as “gorgeous contemporary folk” and their second album, Prologue, hit the best-of lists of Daytrotter and American Songwriter.

Saturday, March 3

The Walkmen

Union Transfer

On their fifth studio album, Lisbon, released in 2010, The Walkmen has been on best-of lists since their 2002 debut. The band creates symphonies of dejection, raging with resentment. Live, they are even more anthemic.

Saint Motel

Kung Fu Necktie

Whether they’re being called “garage glam”, “hard pop”, or “indie prog,” Saint Motel has gotten write-ups in the WSJ and NYT for their “reanimated power pop”. They’ve toured with the Smashing Pumpkins, Ghostland Observatory, Common, and Girl Talk.

Sunday, March 4

Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia: All Beethoven

Perelman Theater

Conductor Laureate Ignat Solzhenitsyn takes the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia through Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major, Op.58 and Symphony No.3 in E-flat major, Op.55 (Eroica).