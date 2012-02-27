James Tanabe: Creative Leadership

Having worked in 18 countries and being fluent in six languages, James Tanabe (WG’13) is one of the most non-traditional people you could find at Wharton. To add to the uniqueness, consider this: he was a triple major at MIT and worked at NASA in Space Physics before leaving to train at the National Circus School in Montreal. Afterward, he dedicated his career to the performing arts in various capacities, including his last role as the Artistic Director at Cirque du Soleil.

As a director, choreographer, playwright, writer and producer, James has worked with and managed hundreds of acrobats and performing artists. Most of this inspiration came from his early childhood dreams of becoming a great stage performer. While pursuing his science degree at MIT, James also served as captain of the gymnastics. A man of great self-discipline, he believes in Malcolm Gladwell’s “10,000 hour rule”, claiming that the key to success in any field is a matter of practicing a specific task for a total of 10,000 hours. In addition to the countless hours of training, James believes that successful acrobats have a strong mindset and constantly manage their body posture, control their eating habits and maintain themselves in top shape. Underneath all of this is the Acrobat Psychology—acrobats are motivated by trying to achieve immortality through performance rather than riche, fame or any academic achievements. With this inspiration, many acrobats feel the pressure to achieve great feats in a short amount of time. James was no different until a career threatening injury forced him to rethink his options; however, he eventually overcame the injury through intense training and enrolled at the National Circus School as one of the oldest students in his class.

With that experience under his belt, James travelled to multiple countries managing top performances. His first major performance was at the World Expo in Tokyo, managing a team of acrobats at the Toyota pavilion. That early success prompted him to move to Tokyo where he risked his life savings to start his own production company. After achieving only limited success, James ended up living on the streets of Tokyo for three months before moving to Taiwan where his next production, Flash, turned out to be a success. According to him, “I believe in risking everything that I have, but staying in control of all the decisions throughout”.

James feels that acrobats have a unique relationship to hunger and pain. First, there is the physical hunger that comes from training; then, there is a hunger to be the best acrobat one could be. The consequent practice and endurance causes pain. Pain in the morning gives them comfort that they worked as hard as they could the previous day. James sees a parallel in his Wharton life where he regularly questions how he could do things better. He regularly seeks new leadership opportunities and experiences the pain of those stretch experiences. “If you are not experiencing these pains, you are not risking enough or taking enough opportunities to develop your leadership skills,” he told the audience.

Managing acrobats, according to James, is like “dynamic stasis,” where a manager has to work hard to keep disparate forces from flying apart due to their own interests. Acrobats have to constantly perform gravity defying acts balancing chaos and control. James’s leadership style reflects this balance, as someone who encourages risk taking within the confines of a safe environment. James has managed over 150 people in some of his performances, and his ability to read the context and build interpersonal relationships has been critical to the success of his teams. As someone who speaks six languages, he is able to understand the cultural context of verbal and non-verbal communication and adapt his leadership style accordingly.

Lastly, James conveyed that his leadership style is rooted in strong principles. In one example he shared, before a performance in Russia, the theatre received a bomb threat. Instead of calling company headquarters and following protocol that could have delayed decision making, James decided to postpone the performance in the interest of the artists’ safety. The decision resulted in a negative financial impact for the company, but he maintained his integrity through the situation and stayed true to his principle of always putting the performers’ safety as his first priority.

James is very focused on leadership development and is using his time at Wharton as an opportunity to take on challenging and risky leadership roles. James continues to hone his leadership skills towards his long-term aspiration to be a leader at the intersection of entrepreneurship and the arts.

