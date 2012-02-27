Move Over Apple: Google Is Moving Into Hardware

Move along Apple: Google is coming to town! That’s right folks, if you have been following the tech news lately (and after all, who hasn’t been) you probably already know that Google is taking a swing at the consumer electronics space. This is huge news for a company that has never directly overseen the design and manufacturing of any hardware devices that run its software. In the past, Google has partnered with electronics producers (e.g. HTC for the first Android phone) to create a device that was marketed as a Google phone, netbook or tablet. But times have changed. Google is in the process of creating a Google branded home entertainment system that will stream music wirelessly through your home and will likely be controlled by an Andriod-powered smartphone or tablet device. This device could one day stream any of the digital content (e.g. TV, movies, podcasts) that was bought through the Android marketplace and exists in the cloud.

This isn’t the first time that Google has pushed into the home device market. Google TV, a system rolled out a number of years ago (though not directly manufactured by Google) allows users to browse the web from their TV at home. The device, though still in existence, was widely seen as a misstep by the company and consumers have been slow to adopt it.

Google’s new strategic shift highlights where the next tech battle lies: in our homes. There is no question that the way we consume media five, ten and fifteen years from now will differ vastly from the way we consume it today. Most of our media will likely exist in the so-called cloud and will be accessible through multiple devices (including devices like the screen on our refrigerator or elliptical machine or the interface in our car). All of these interfaces will interact seamlessly. For example, when you make a change to your digital library or start watching a TV show on one device you will be able to stop and pick up where you left off on another device or interface. The future will belong to those players who can create the best platform experience: a system to help us buy, organize and access our digital content and media. It’s hard to say exactly what that will look like, but there is no question that the big tech and media giants agree. All the big tech companies in this area – Microsoft, Apple, Google and even Amazon – have started investing heavily in this space.

Still, unlike the other tech firms, Google has no expertise in the development or manufacturing of hardware. Through its impending $12.5B acquisition of Motorola, Google hopes to gain some of the knowledge it will need to compete in the hardware business. However, up against hardware aficionados like Apple and Microsoft, Google definitely needs to bring its A-game!