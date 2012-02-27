Wharton Team Cruises to Win 23rd Annual Ultimate 4 Basketball Tournament

For the last 23 years, top MBA programs from around the country have met in Washington D.C. to compete in a basketball tournament hosted by Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business. The tournament serves two purposes. The first, and most important, is to raise $10,000 for Horton’s Kids, a D.C.-based nonprofit organization that serves local children and families through a variety of education, enrichment, advocacy, and support programs. The second, and most apparent based on the ferocity of competition, is to grant bragging rights to the MBA program with the skill and will to win it all. This year, Wharton is bragging. Big time.

The Wharton A team won six straight games by an average of roughly 30 points to take home this year’s championship trophy. They did it first and foremost with defense. Playing a mixture of 3-2 zone, man-to-man, and a wild trapping defense known affectionately amongst the players as “Bear Claw”, Wharton stole, blocked, and intimidated their way past all competitors. The team averaged a staggering 14.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game. Zeeshan Hyder lead the defensive effort on the perimeter, securing over three steals per game and bringing at least two opposing guards to tears with his quick hands and quicker feet. George O’Garro matched that intensity inside with 2.7 steals and one block per game. His enormous handprint will remain etched into Georgetown basketballs for years to come.

The Wharton A team paired their stifling defense with a balanced offensive attack. In six games, the team had five different leading scorers (O’Garro, Alex Weiss, Rich Martin, Jeff Schiffner (twice), and Porter Leslie) and four players averaged double digit points (Schiffner, O’Garro, Leslie, and Hyder). Whether it was O’Garro throwing down one of his nine rim-rattling dunks, Schiffner and Weiss draining 3’s, Hyder and Brigham Wilson slicing through the defense, Martin knocking down free throws, or Leslie pulling up for 15-footers, opposing defenses didn’t know how to stop the team from scoring.

For the most part, Wharton entered each game as a heavy favorite. A much anticipated championship matchup against Booth was supposed to be different. Wharton barely edged Booth out as the number one seed in the playoff tournament that took place on Sunday and Booth had won the Ultimate 4 Basketball tournament the last two years. It was supposed to be a tough one. But just a few minutes in, Wharton was up 12-2. The game differential would never again move within single digits. Leslie led the way with a monster game, putting up 23 points and 8 rebounds as Wharton cruised to a 25-point statement win.

Post-game celebrations varied across the team. Leslie, Hyder, and Martin discussed game highlights over a large box of Popeye’s Chicken while the traveling enthusiast O’Garro contemplated a return trip to Disney World. Weiss, the team captain, was seen blasting and singing Flo-Rida’s “Good Feeling” while driving back with the championship trophy securely strapped into the front seat of his car. He made Greg McBroom and Aaron Szekel, both integral contributors to the championship effort, share the back seat.

But as the victorious weekend came to a close, the minds of the players slowly shifted back towards Wharton’s own basketball league. They had earned bragging rights for Wharton against all other MBA programs. Now, with the Wharton Warrior Basketball League playoffs a mere two weeks away, they will soon battle it out to determine whose team will reign supreme in Huntsman Hall.