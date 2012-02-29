Wharton Wins the UT Winter Classic Soccer Tournament

By: Toby Clarence-Smith (WG ‘13) and Aymen Mohib (WG ‘12)
Austin, Feb 25-26 2012
“Don’t think, just do” became the Wharton Soccer Club’s motto during the University of Texas Winter Classic, the premier MBA soccer tournament in the United States due to its history, central location, and great February weather. Over an epic weekend, the Wharton footballers lived up to their motto and surpassed themselves to win the most memorable championship in their MBA soccer careers.
After a strong performance in the group stage and playoffs, #4 seed Wharton found itself in a hard-fought 0-0 final game, faced with the prospect of penalty kicks. #2 seed UCLA, defending champion and undefeated thus far was a strong and impenetrable opponent in the face of constant attacks by Wharton. The tension was very high and Wharton didn’t want luck to determine the winner, as it often does in PKs. Despite the fatigue of 6 games, the players continued to quicken the pace of play and press hard. With three minutes left the captains put in Fabio Carrara, thinking the Brazilian star’s penalty shooting skills would soon come in handy, but telling him “don’t let it get to that!” Then in the last play of the game, as the referee got ready to blow the final whistle, all efforts paid off. A huge punt from Xavi Genis, the ball bounces awkwardly, is flicked on by Peter Gajdos and Aymen Mohib (captain) and heads towards UCLA’s goalkeeper. The keeper leaps out to grab it but is half a second too late, for Carrara beat him to the ball and slotted it in the net with a skillful header under pressure. The field erupted. From all sides, over 30 Wharton players and fans rushed into a celebration mosh-pit. Mission accomplished: Wharton is the new national champion!
To triumph, the Wharton Blue team finished the group stage top of its group with two impressive victories over NYU (6-0) and Chicago (4-0) and a heroic 2-2 last-minute tie against Columbia, a usual favorite and winners of the Yale tournament in October. Meanwhile, Wharton White, coached by Carlos Trad, fell in three intense games to Stanford, Duke, and Michigan, despite a beautiful header goal by defender Porter Leslie. A well-worth boozy Friday night on 6th Street might have been the real cause for their defeat. In the quarter-finals Wharton Blue punished Stanford 2-0 (goals from Peter Gajdos and Gazah Govati) in a rightful avenging act. #1 seed Berkeley was the next victim of Wharton’s unquenchable thirst for victory and was defeated 1-0 with a late goal from speedy Rob Hulick who threaded the ball to the back post between a stunned defender and goalkeeper.
Through a steadfast performance by the solid defense of Dan Anderson, Julio Dittborn, Tomas Gazmuri (captain), Gonzalo Leigh, and Filip Maes, and tournament MVP Bryan McCoy (aka the “stainless machine” and “Usain Bolt”), Wharton kept a clean sheet in all but one game. On the other end the Wharton offense was full of weapons. Opponents’ defenders did not know who to focus on as nine players scored 16 total goals, including Gabriel Benitez, Guilherme Machado, Aymen Mohib, Francesco Revel-Sillamoni, and Ricardo Yunis. And all was sowed seamlessly together by a stellar midfield led by Toby Clarence-Smith and Alex Renzi.
Wharton’s captain Ricardo marked his birthday in the best way possible as he had the privilege of lifting the cup before the crowd of Wharton students who made the trip to Austin for a fantastic weekend in which they all had a great time and built strong bonds. This was the ultimate trophy of the weekend earned by our players who also performed remarkably off the field two nights in a row. Now go spread the word, Wharton is #1 in the most important MBA ranking!
Final results
Group stage: Wharton vs Columbia 2-2
Group stage: Wharton vs NYU 6-0
Group stage: Wharton vs Chicago 4-0
Quarters: Wharton vs Stanford 2-0
Semis: Wharton vs Berkeley 1-0
Final: Wharton vs UCLA 1-0
