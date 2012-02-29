Wharton Wins the UT Winter Classic Soccer Tournament

Wharton White Joy and passion

By: Toby Clarence-Smith (WG ‘13) and Aymen Mohib (WG ‘12)


Austin, Feb 25-26 2012

 

“Don’t think, just do” became the Wharton Soccer Club’s motto during the University of Texas Winter Classic, the premier MBA soccer tournament in the United States due to its history, central location, and great February weather. Over an epic weekend, the Wharton footballers lived up to their motto and surpassed themselves to win the most memorable championship in their MBA soccer careers.

 

After a strong performance in the group stage and playoffs, #4 seed Wharton found itself in a hard-fought 0-0 final game, faced with the prospect of penalty kicks.  #2 seed UCLA, defending champion and undefeated thus far was a strong and impenetrable opponent in the face of constant attacks by Wharton. The tension was very high and Wharton didn’t want luck to determine the winner, as it often does in PKs. Despite the fatigue of 6 games, the players continued to quicken the pace of play and press hard.  With three minutes left the captains put in Fabio Carrara, thinking the Brazilian star’s penalty shooting skills would soon come in handy, but telling him “don’t let it get to that!”  Then in the last play of the game, as the referee got ready to blow the final whistle, all efforts paid off. A huge punt from Xavi Genis, the ball bounces awkwardly, is flicked on by Peter Gajdos and Aymen Mohib (captain) and heads towards UCLA’s goalkeeper. The keeper leaps out to grab it but is half a second too late, for Carrara beat him to the ball and slotted it in the net with a skillful header under pressure. The field erupted. From all sides, over 30 Wharton players and fans rushed into a celebration mosh-pit. Mission accomplished: Wharton is the new national champion!

 

To triumph, the Wharton Blue team finished the group stage top of its group with two impressive victories over NYU (6-0) and Chicago (4-0) and a heroic 2-2 last-minute tie against Columbia, a usual favorite and winners of the Yale tournament in October. Meanwhile, Wharton White, coached by Carlos Trad, fell in three intense games to Stanford, Duke, and Michigan, despite a beautiful header goal by defender Porter Leslie.  A well-worth boozy Friday night on 6th Street might have been the real cause for their defeat.  In the quarter-finals Wharton Blue punished Stanford 2-0 (goals from Peter Gajdos and Gazah Govati) in a rightful avenging act. #1 seed Berkeley was the next victim of Wharton’s unquenchable thirst for victory and was defeated 1-0 with a late goal from speedy Rob Hulick who threaded the ball to the back post between a stunned defender and goalkeeper.

 

Through a steadfast performance by the solid defense of Dan Anderson, Julio Dittborn, Tomas Gazmuri (captain), Gonzalo Leigh, and Filip Maes, and tournament MVP Bryan McCoy (aka the “stainless machine” and “Usain Bolt”), Wharton kept a clean sheet in all but one game. On the other end the Wharton offense was full of weapons.  Opponents’ defenders did not know who to focus on as nine players scored 16 total goals, including Gabriel Benitez, Guilherme Machado, Aymen Mohib, Francesco Revel-Sillamoni, and Ricardo Yunis. And all was sowed seamlessly together by a stellar midfield led by Toby Clarence-Smith and Alex Renzi.

 

Wharton’s captain Ricardo marked his birthday in the best way possible as he had the privilege of lifting the cup before the crowd of Wharton students who made the trip to Austin for a fantastic weekend in which they all had a great time and built strong bonds. This was the ultimate trophy of the weekend earned by our players who also performed remarkably off the field two nights in a row. Now go spread the word, Wharton is #1 in the most important MBA ranking!

 

Final results

Group stage: Wharton vs Columbia 2-2

Group stage: Wharton vs NYU 6-0

Group stage: Wharton vs Chicago 4-0

Quarters: Wharton vs Stanford 2-0

Semis: Wharton vs Berkeley 1-0

Final: Wharton vs UCLA 1-0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Authors

57 Comments

  1. Pingback: buy elo boost

  2. Pingback: http://www.chicagoframeshop.com/picture-framer-chicago

  3. Pingback: CDC

  4. Pingback: www.recycletotes.com

  5. Pingback: can i buy steroids in turkeyhttp://testosteroids.com/buy testosterone gel online australiahttp://steroidsforsale.biz/online/stanozolol/stanozolol buy china

  6. Pingback: exede satellite internet Juanita

  7. Pingback: buy genuine steroids online uk

  8. Pingback: More hints

  9. Pingback: resep ayam mentega

  10. Pingback: Viagra

  11. Pingback: Big Tits

  12. Pingback: modern furniture

  13. Pingback: buy backlinks

  14. Pingback: cokolwiek

  15. Pingback: Soit vous faites souvent des voyages d

  16. Pingback: tier2

  17. Pingback: tier2 junk

  18. Pingback: read here

  19. Pingback: waterproofcameras

  20. Pingback: Floor Door Clearing

  21. Pingback: fotomaton para bodas precio

  22. Pingback: science fiction/click here/fantasy

  23. Pingback: San Marino

  24. Pingback: antalya orospu

  25. Pingback: orospu ankara

  26. Pingback: read the article

  27. Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb

  28. Pingback: 2013 Texas Mba Winter Classic | masters - masters degree info

  29. Pingback: 2013 Texas Mba Winter Classic | best - best mba index

  30. Pingback: Austin Mba Soccer Tournament | country - top10 universities

  31. Pingback: bu linkler senin ananin amina girsin

  32. Pingback: Austin Mba Soccer Tournament | types - top10 universities

  33. Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc

  34. Pingback: seks izle

  35. Pingback: 2xncq3tbooowtfb57wwc5m4tnt

  36. Pingback: best place to buy steroids 2015

  37. Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa

  38. Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf

  39. Pingback: xm845wctfkdijtfdhskdsftrg83yrer

  40. Pingback: cm59x4ctxckw54mtdfsgw9j5nwmt

  41. Pingback: mandolin picks

  42. Pingback: statefarm insurnace

  43. Pingback: anabolic steroids bodybuilding

  44. Pingback: Miami warehouse for lease

  45. Pingback: anami sikin

  46. Pingback: straight from the source

  47. Pingback: cocuk sex escort

  48. Pingback: orospu cocugyum

  49. Pingback: skypepsyxologmoskvakiev

  50. Pingback: http://buy-anabolic-steroids.org/

  51. Pingback: saleforiphone

  52. Pingback: ñâåæèå íîâîñòè

  53. Pingback: more

  54. Pingback: how to get in steroids porn

  55. Pingback: cabergoline in

  56. Pingback: test 400 review

  57. Pingback: mail order steriods

Top