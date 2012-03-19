Get Off Campus!

Here it is: your quick and dirty guide to what’s happening this week.

Arts

Monday, March 25 – Sunday, April 1

First Philadelphia Flamenco Festival

Christ Church Neighborhood House

Hosted by Pasión y Arte, a local, all-female flamenco dance company, the festival has live performances, free movie screenings and a symposium. There are also three free master classes with flamenco dancer and choreographer Rosario Toledo. There are also open dance “parties” on March 19, 27, and 28 in various locations.

Tuesday, March 20

Jonah Lehrer’s “How Creativity Works”

World Café Live

Join the Arts & Business Council of Greater Philadelphia as Jonah Lehrer, journalist and author of Proust Was a Neuroscientist and How We Decide discusses his new book, Imagine: How Creativity Works. Lehrer is also a Contributing Editor for Wired, a Wall Street Journal columnist and a frequent contributor to The New Yorker and Radiolab.

Saturday, March 24 – Sunday, March 25

Bicentennial Kick-Off

The Academy of Natural Sciences

This month The Academy of Natural Sciences turns 200. To mark the milestone, the Academy is host a yearlong commemoration with a weekend kickoff featuring a light and laser show, special guest appearances, hands-on activities, music, games, crafts and birthday cake.

Drinks

Tuesday, March 20

Single Malt Dinner

Dandelion

Dandelion is serving a five course dinner on Tuesday paired with Amrut whiskies.

Sunday, March 25

Greek Independence Day

Opa

Starting at 5 p.m., celebrate the official Greek Independence Day with a DJ and live entertainment. Throwing of napkins is encouraged. Opa will feature a special menu including mezedes (small plates) and traditional fare like Bakalao.

Music

Tuesday, March 20

Justice

Electric Factory

French-duo, Justice, are playing a sold out show (but tickets are still available w/prices dropping online). Their best album, †, released in 2007, blows French-wave into full-out stadium-rock with the duo forcing everything into these mid-range frequencies that are so loud they basically slap you in the face. Their more recent albums have suffered from hackneyed execution but their live shows are some of the best electronic shows out there.

The-Dream

Theatre of the Living Arts

The co-writer of Rihanna’s “Umbrella” and Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” The-Dream’s 2007 debut, Love/Hate, broke through with some minor, if constantly addictive, hits. Since then, he’s released two other albums. The final, 2010’s Love King, shows The-Dream’s unending commitment to lyricism and his uncanny understanding of how style and music meld together.

Oberhofer

Johnny Brenda’s

21-year old NYC frontman Brad Oberhofer self-released a number of tracks that got him some attention in 2010. He’s got a kind of jumpy, new-wave sound that’s balanced between nervous lyrics and ramshackle guitars. His music probably needs some work on the production side.

Wednesday, March 21

Kasabian

Theatre of the Living Arts

Brit-rock band, Kasabian have won a lot of awards in England: 2007’s NME Best Live Act, 2010’s Q Awards Best Act in the World Today, 2010’s Brit Awards Best Group. They also had a bit of a hay-day in NY in the mid-aughts, but critics haven’t been as kind. They are loud, brash and maybe too superficial not to be divisive.

Melanie Fiona

World Café Live

Trying to give some love to the Canadians, Toronto-born Fiona just won two Grammy Awards for Best Traditional R&B Performance and for her song with Cee-Lo “Fool for You.” She gets a lot of comparisons to people like Amy Winehouse, Jill Scott and Macy Gray.

Thursday, March 22

Bowerbirds

Johnny Brenda’s

North Carolina-duo Bowerbirds have a kind of folksy/soft tone that is pretty much devoted to nature. They’re a little depressing, but still really ambitious.

Grimes

First Unitarian Church

Montreal one-woman projected, Grimes, released her latest and best album, Visions, in February of this year. It’s poppy with a “cyborg”-twist, so it’s got a tension to it – between hand claps and airiness – while still feeling very cohesive.

Friday, March 23

Gotye

Tower Theatre

Belgian-Australian Gotye (pronounced “gore-tee-yeah”) – compared to Sting and Peter Gabriel – gives a better name to middlebrow solo male pop stars. He’s got an artsy-scattershot appeal that is held together by studio-pop style.

The Coup

The Blockley

The Coup’s Boots Riley made a bit of a name for himself in 2006 for his activism. His music is filled with this same political and progressive call-to-arms, while couched in a digi-funk sound.

Odd Future

Electric Factory

Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All (OFWGKTA) or Odd Future is an alt-hip hop collective fronted by rapper/producer Tyler, The Creator. The group is fairly young, having been formed in 2007, but have been fairly prolific since their start. They’ve more recently been involved in some controversy…

Saturday, March 24

David Choi

World Café Live

LA-based David Choi plays a combination of his own original pieces and covers. He’s probably best known for his huge following on YouTube, in 2011 he was the 15th most subscribe musician on the site (and 62nd overall).

Thomas Dolby

World Café Live

Best known for the 1980s hit “She Blinded Me with Science,” Dolby has been a studio musician and touring ever since.

Toots and the Maytals

The Blockley

Jamaican music group, Toots and the Maytals, have been a key figure in the reggae scene since the 1960s and have released a enormous number of albums since then. They’re still fronted by Toots Hibbert, whose voice has been compared to Otis.