No More Auctions! Details on the New Course Allocation System

Q&A with Professor Gerard P. Cachon, Fred R. Sullivan Professor of Operations & Information Management
We’ve heard that there are going to be significant changes to the manner in which Wharton allocates courses to students in the next few years, can you sum up for us what these changes will be?
Instead of using an auction with multiple rounds of bidding, we are considering a system in which students report their preferences for courses during a single round. Unlike with the current system, with the new system a student only needs to focus on her own preferences – there is no need (or value) to think about the preferences or actions of other students. As a result, it is in the best interest for a student to report her own true preferences for courses. With this new system every student receives the best course schedule the student can afford, that is, the schedule that maximizes her reported total value given her available budget. To imagine how the new system works, suppose with the auction you could choose your courses after observing all of the clearing prices. In that ideal situation (i) you don’t have to worry about how other people will bid (because you can already see the clearing prices), and (ii) you would never bid more than or just below the clearing price. In other words, you would bid exactly the clearing price for your most preferred set of courses given your budget. The new system operates like this imaginary auction system. The system then buys you your best schedule based on the preferences you report because the system knows your course preferences and their clearing prices. It knows the clearing prices because it solves for the clearing prices using sophisticated optimization mathematics that were only recently developed.
What stage are you in the process of designing the new course allocation system? Do you foresee making any more major changes or is the design basically complete at this point?
We have many of the high level design issues worked out, but there are a number of additional, and important, details that need to be finalized. What will the student user interface look like and what functionality will it have? How will budgets be assigned and how will the system evolve over multiple semesters? How will waivers be treated? How will students make changes to their schedule once the semester starts? Et cetera. So, nothing has been set in stone and a number of elements are still in the early discussion stage.
When are these changes supposed to go into effect? Which Wharton class will be the first to use the new course allocation system?
We are targeting Fall 2013 as the first semester to implement the new system. Hence, MBA15 would be the first class to use the new system throughout their time at Wharton and MBA14 would use the system in their 2nd year. We will explain this transition in detail to the MBA14 class even before they start bidding for their first year classes using the auction so they are fully aware of how the transition to the new course allocation system will be handled.
What brought about these changes? Has an overhaul of the course allocation system been in the works for a while or did something specific spur the initiative?
A number of events have led us to this point. For example, with the new curriculum, students will choose a larger fraction of their total set of courses. Hence, this creates additional incentive to make sure that our course allocation system is as good as it can be. As already mentioned, the technology behind the new system was only recently developed, so this new system wasn’t really an option even two to three years ago. Finally, overall satisfaction with the auction, based on stakeholder surveys, is not as high as we would like – which motivated us to consider alternatives that may improve overall student satisfaction.
Who are the designers of the new system? That is, who has had the strongest hand in developing the changes in terms of students, faculty and staff?
It has been a team effort. Everyone at the school has a stake in making sure that our course allocation process is as good as it can be. As a result, from the beginning of our initiative we have had active participation from students, faculty and staff on our committee. For example, our two student representatives, Kathryn Scarborough (WG ‘12) and Paul Nolen (WG ‘12), have provided critical advice on the student’s perspective as users of the course allocation system. Next, we were lucky to have the support of more than 130 students who participated in our beta tests. On the faculty side, besides the faculty serving on the committee, we have received feedback from the Dean’s Advisory Council, Department Chairs as well as other faculty groups. The MBA program office and the computer developers from WCIT have also been actively guiding our efforts.
We heard that there was some beta testing done with the proposed course allocation system, what were the results of those tests (i.e. did students fair better or worse than with today’s auction system)?
We ran eleven sessions in which current students participated. Students were told to pretend that they were choosing classes for the spring semester of their second year from a set of 25 actual courses. They did so with two different systems, one that closely resembles our current auction system and the other that resembles our proposed new system. In all of the sessions, the majority of students preferred their schedule with the new system over their schedule from the auction. There was also considerably less envy with the new system – envy occurs when student A prefers student B’s schedule over the one she received. Envy is a useful important measure of fairness and we were encouraged to see that the new system scored well on this dimension. (We measured envy by literally asking students to compare pairs of schedules, one of which was the schedule they received and the other was a schedule another student received in the same session. Each student made up to 19 of these schedule comparisons.) Finally, while we have observed a gender gap with the Auction (women like it less than men), there was no gender gap with the new system (women and men liked it equally).
What were student comments after the beta testing?
Students thought the new system was “quite user friendly” and “equitable”. Furthermore, they liked not having to think strategically: “It was much easier to think about what I wanted than what I would need to bid in addition to what I wanted”. But learning a new system that is substantially different than an auction left some students with the impression (understandably) that it was a “black box”. From the set of comments we received we developed some good ideas for improving the user interface. In addition, it is clear to us that we will have to invest in a considerable amount of support and training. Once we do so, we believe we will be able to substantially reduce (and hopefully nearly eliminate) the “black box” concerns.
Have there been significant changes since the beta testing?
No. We have been pouring over the data and we think we have determined several changes that could improve the system further, but nothing that fundamentally changes the design.
What has been the response of the faculty to the new course allocation system?
Remarkably positive – faculty like to debate but the overall reaction has been uniformly favorable. There is strong theory supporting the new method (that is, it is not “ad hoc”) and the beta testing gave us very encouraging data. Business school professors love the combination of sound theory and supportive data.
What were the most controversial points of the system and how did you work around them within the design team?
There really haven’t been any “controversial” points that have bogged us down or led to difficult disputes. From the beginning we have all wanted to see if we can design a system that would lead to better course allocations and higher student satisfaction. When there has been a debate, we have looked to find theory and/or data, but especially data, to resolve the debate. Our sources of data included the beta test as well as our own actual course auctions. There is no question that good data makes it easy to resolve issues.
We’ve heard that the new course allocation system will be able to provide data in terms of what classes students are signing up for, and how much they value it, etc. that the auction system is not able to provide. Can you explain a bit more about this and how you foresee this impacting the courses that Wharton itself provides?
This is potentially one of the most exciting features of the new system. While it seems that prices in the course auction system provide good signals of what students value, we discovered that they provide only weak signals. The main reason for this is that students should bid strategically in the auction. For example, suppose you really like course A and while you are willing to take course B, it will not be the cornerstone of your education. Furthermore, suppose course A has a fantastic professor but the topic doesn’t have a broad appeal, so there is a limited number of students who want to take the course. Hence, you expect that it will clear for a low price. In contrast, course B, has historically cleared at a high price (maybe because its class size is limited to 36 seats). If your bids corresponded to your preferences, you would put most of your points on course A and a smaller number on course B. But most students rationally realize that they should bid the majority of their points for course B even though they prefer course A. So the auction doesn’t really reveal to us true preferences.
In contrast, the new system does reveal true preferences. And that will allow the school to learn much more about which courses are truly desired. We can begin by asking ourselves simple questions like – if we could add a few seats to course A, will we be able to improve student satisfaction? This could influence how we assign rooms to courses – which courses get the larger rooms, which the median size rooms and which courses are best suited for seminar style rooms. With the new system this can be done just after we learn student preferences because doing so doesn’t influence how students would have reported their preferences. In contrast, which the current auction, expanding a course’s capacity at the end of the auction may create disappointment with some students as they bid and paid a high price under the pretense that the course would have limited capacity.
Are there any other major impacts you foresee the new course allocation system having on students/faculty/etc.? For example, it definitely seems like it will save students time.
Our primary goal is to ensure that we allocate courses as effectively as possible (i.e., the students who want a course the most are the ones that get to take that course) and as fairly as possible (e.g., to minimize the amount of envy). But as you mention, time is also an important consideration. We believe that the new system may reduce the amount of time a student must spend on course allocation for several reasons. For one, one round will tend to occupy less time than 8 or more rounds. Next, because with the new system a student doesn’t have to worry about how other students behave, there is no need to look up historical clearing prices or to try to figure out a bidding strategy. Instead, students should devote their time to understanding their own preferences – which courses do they want to take and how strongly do they value those courses relative to others. So a student’s time should be spent on learning about the courses, such as looking up syllabi, viewing sample videos of classes and talking to people about their experiences. Overall, we hope that students will be able to spend less time and the time they spend will be directed towards a more productive use.
Pingback: Bid Farewell to Your Points |
Pingback: buy elo boost
Pingback: jewelry stores
Pingback: pop over to this web-site
Pingback: commercial real estate finance
Pingback: Blue Coaster33
Pingback: Learn More
Pingback: tv online, online tv
Pingback: stream movies
Pingback: stream movies
Pingback: water ionizer
Pingback: alkaline water
Pingback: kangen water
Pingback: kangen
Pingback: call tvpackages.net today
Pingback: get satellite tv
Pingback: parking
Pingback: lan penge billigt
Pingback: 3gp mobile porn
Pingback: laan penge online
Pingback: alkaline water machine
Pingback: water ionizer machine
Pingback: water ionizer loan
Pingback: pay day loans
Pingback: paypal loans
Pingback: car parking
Pingback: learn here
Pingback: click for source
Pingback: asta playstation 4
Pingback: e & s locksmith charlotte
Pingback: car locksmiths in dc
Pingback: additional info
Pingback: i l fraser plumbers
Pingback: zakład szklarski piotrków trybunalski
Pingback: house blue
Pingback: basic electrician tool set
Pingback: 24/7 electrician
Pingback: alkaline water brands
Pingback: Cristian Briones
Pingback: alkaline water
Pingback: shop car insurance
Pingback: water ionizer
Pingback: http://makemoney.camkingz.com/
Pingback: pay plan
Pingback: he has a good point
Pingback: learn more
Pingback: jambe
Pingback: culinary matcha
Pingback: cokolwiek
Pingback: budowa
Pingback: tier2
Pingback: Jntu Mba 1st Year 2nd Sem Results 2012 | places - best business universities
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc
Pingback: Jntu Mba 1st Year 2nd Sem Results 2012 | masters degree info
Pingback: cn7v5wocmtxwn5tvbtwxdfsddv
Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa
Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j
Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd
Pingback: xxxxw9yemrfe5xyt78wmfermwsd
Pingback: cheap motor insurance quotes
Pingback: naples cat boarding
Pingback: silk pyjamas
Pingback: dui attorney
Pingback: melbourne
Pingback: webcam porno
Pingback: banheira
Pingback: tacfit commando
Pingback: active promo codes for papa johns
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri
Pingback: white pebble smart watch
Pingback: Result Of Mba-1st Semester From Gju | index - best mba index
Pingback: Pet Mover
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: uslugi agregatem pradotwï¿½rczym
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review
Pingback: NBA Live Stream 2016
Pingback: simply click %url_domain%
Pingback: f.noronha@resolutionrigging.com.au
Pingback: buy proxies
Pingback: OKJ kepzesek
Pingback: dave@redsglobal.com
Pingback: Lamborghini rental miami
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews
Pingback: Sportswear
Pingback: Personal Training Business
Pingback: vape pen
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/laptop-and-tablets/
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle
Pingback: http://www.sasha-blog.ru/component/k2/itemlist/user/85220.html
Pingback: geld verdienen als cammodel
Pingback: amazon
Pingback: greenwriting
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash
Pingback: criminal defense attorney gettysburg
Pingback: diet pills ketone
Pingback: porno
Pingback: esta
Pingback: ecocardiograf
Pingback: Best buy bulk order smartphone accessories
Pingback: curso de detetive
Pingback: bikiniluxe coupon
Pingback: movie2k
Pingback: medora centre
Pingback: ramalan zodiak
Pingback: league of legends sweatshirt
Pingback: puppy playpen
Pingback: free online casino bonusï¿½
Pingback: publish book amazon
Pingback: Shell Scanner
Pingback: local seo minneapolis
Pingback: Escort
Pingback: ebay coupons dish tv
Pingback: seo services minneapolis
Pingback: apple shooter
Pingback: read what he said
Pingback: get instagram followers easy and free
Pingback: th9 war bases
Pingback: http://www.thebridgepe.co.za/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=385887
Pingback: th8 base
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer
Pingback: royalclub
Pingback: town hall 8 war base for clan wars
Pingback: biblical baby names
Pingback: eyelash extension video
Pingback: Jennine
Pingback: navigate to this website
Pingback: Jay Shrum
Pingback: Descargar Musica
Pingback: boom beach diamond hack
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: Drawing For Kids
Pingback: british used clothing
Pingback: water pump manual
Pingback: kitten boarding naples
Pingback: News Magazine
Pingback: take home pay calculator
Pingback: garcinia cambogia muscletech
Pingback: white kidney bean extract walgreens
Pingback: Participate in Online Survey
Pingback: Lauretta
Pingback: Vietnam travel guide
Pingback: Email marketing
Pingback: diabetes review
Pingback: auburn university car accessories
Pingback: dart board games
Pingback: nose hair trimmers uk
Pingback: serviporno
Pingback: hcg injections
Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes
Pingback: punta cana sirenis
Pingback: العاب فلاش
Pingback: tenerife property
Pingback: Garden design Canberra
Pingback: drug addiction and rehabilitation
Pingback: Home
Pingback: Cleaning Quotes
Pingback: tenerife forum
Pingback: Glennis
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016
Pingback: Thai Porn
Pingback: Thai Porn
Pingback: moving help
Pingback: 1 month gold trial
Pingback: Gene Kinsler
Pingback: best mattress 2016
Pingback: fly swatter australia
Pingback: Lou Brakhage
Pingback: Disciplinary action Robert G. Creely lawyer
Pingback: animal kennel naples
Pingback: free messenger
Pingback: no gap insurance
Pingback: my website
Pingback: oportunidad de trabajo
Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations
Pingback: share videos with family
Pingback: home safes
Pingback: porno
Pingback: dog care naples fl
Pingback: startups india
Pingback: dog walker naples
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl
Pingback: InstallShield v InstallAware
Pingback: exitus
Pingback: nachatroom
Pingback: porno
Pingback: how to get ex back in long distance relationship
Pingback: Cabo San lucas Transfers
Pingback: porno
Pingback: porno
Pingback: in-home pet care in naples
Pingback: videos
Pingback: kitten sitter
Pingback: CICAP
Pingback: krimwakdoyok
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga
Pingback: neurofuse coupon code
Pingback: fashion tips
Pingback: Los Angeles Web design services
Pingback: Fluorid krebs
Pingback: clash royale hack
Pingback: Formation anglais aix en provence
Pingback: dog sitter naples fl
Pingback: learn german articles
Pingback: mower repair
Pingback: Sexafspraak
Pingback: online reviews
Pingback: order marquetry portraits
Pingback: mexican jokes
Pingback: porno
Pingback: clash royale
Pingback: Discover More Here
Pingback: Homepage
Pingback: vancouver best seo services and florida best seo company
Pingback: This Site
Pingback: dog salon singapore
Pingback: Studio Time
Pingback: Future Electronics Canada
Pingback: multilingual digital marketing
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria
Pingback: Recommended Reading
Pingback: Phenq Reviews
Pingback: Lace Dresses
Pingback: Lakewood Dentist
Pingback: Free Screen Recorder Download
Pingback: clash royale hack easy
Pingback: Teaching job Interviews
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review
Pingback: psychic source customer reviews
Pingback: porno
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: cerrajeros 24 horas valencia
Pingback: ограждение дорожных знаков
Pingback: experienced consultants
Pingback: no credit check loans
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1
Pingback: inspirational quotes
Pingback: n4a.aguide.win
Pingback: youtube.com
Pingback: Get Inspired
Pingback: Arlene
Pingback: reclaimed wood
Pingback: City professional dentists church st
Pingback: consider more
Pingback: spreibed.com
Pingback: Surgeon dentist
Pingback: learn from jonathan leger
Pingback: pocket square
Pingback: Rocket Piano
Pingback: Superiorsingingmethod
Pingback: boca-ratoneat24hours.bagging.top
Pingback: Medix College Reviews
Pingback: californiapsychics.com reviews
Pingback: makijaz
Pingback: foro escorts
Pingback: cheat game android online
Pingback: Medix College Reviews
Pingback: Türkçe bahis siteleri
Pingback: Medix College Reviews
Pingback: glossycleaners
Pingback: auntiebob
Pingback: ideas for company name
Pingback: Kamagra
Pingback: Invisalign Mission Viejo
Pingback: AC Compressor
Pingback: poker online
Pingback: riparazione iphone
Pingback: ï»¿Long Island Lice removal
Pingback: matcha latte
Pingback: online
Pingback: easy webinar
Pingback: Rocketpiano
Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer
Pingback: verhuisservice rotterdam
Pingback: what is the best home remedy for asthma
Pingback: sleep aid
Pingback: edarling
Pingback: seo services cheap
Pingback: tech tips
Pingback: Scaevola Oy
Pingback: Hulu Login
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1WHxe52
Pingback: yacon
Pingback: http://cutt.us/euAv
Pingback: sexgaychat.fehrdata.win
Pingback: ï»¿calinti icerik
Pingback: muskoka real estate
Pingback: omega 3
Pingback: cusco to lake titicaca
Pingback: NBA Live Stream
Pingback: Excel Expert
Pingback: knifes kitchen block set cheap
Pingback: Tableau Consultant
Pingback: data visualization designer
Pingback: rialudi
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater
Pingback: Дивергент, глава 3: За стеной / Allegiant, Высотка / High-Rise,
Pingback: www.psmag.pw
Pingback: finding keywords
Pingback: Casino
Pingback: reddit bot
Pingback: online social media sites
Pingback: westlake sewer repair
Pingback: Easyvideosuite
Pingback: tms therapy new york
Pingback: Tess and Trish jewelry
Pingback: massage
Pingback: have a look here
Pingback: Kool Daddy Motorcicles
Pingback: nordstrom coupon
Pingback: easiest ways to make money
Pingback: Gutierrez
Pingback: Bedside Lamps
Pingback: porn account and password
Pingback: professional resume writing services reviews
Pingback: Liquidation
Pingback: Geico Claims
Pingback: clash of clans hack
Pingback: young gay video
Pingback: northern virginia homes
Pingback: Data Recovery Services
Pingback: large inflatable water slide
Pingback: hack para clash of clans
Pingback: vitamine a zuur
Pingback: Time Clock Hub
Pingback: Official video
Pingback: High Risk Credit Card Processing
Pingback: Electronic Timesheets
Pingback: лучшие фильмы 2016 2016 года список новые фильмы
Pingback: Sartorial
Pingback: luxury condo singapore
Pingback: Pressure Wash St. Louis
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology
Pingback: winkel
Pingback: Metaboliccooking
Pingback: Tom Ford
Pingback: Free WSET Course
Pingback: follar
Pingback: Earn money
Pingback: web hosting company
Pingback: vinyl windows
Pingback: tapas bluewater
Pingback: Perseverance Quotes
Pingback: discounted residential properties
Pingback: deck builder Austin
Pingback: funemployment
Pingback: Austin deck builders
Pingback: Banheiras
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: broken iphone repair
Pingback: affordable custom wedding dresses west vancouver BC
Pingback: Banheiras
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire
Pingback: vipprinting
Pingback: joshua menurunkan
Pingback: printingvip.com
Pingback: fhm, girls
Pingback: garden designer london
Pingback: affirmations
Pingback: Speckled trout fishing south padre island
Pingback: vipprinting
Pingback: avast keygen
Pingback: лучшие фильмы года 2016
Pingback: games arabs
Pingback: jykfqy abkmvs cvjnhtnm ,tp htubcnhfwbb
Pingback: copier service Austin
Pingback: Perth Swimming Academy
Pingback: landfill barrier netting
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale
Pingback: club volleyball flyer
Pingback: On-Demand Logistics
Pingback: calvert county homes for sale
Pingback: trans parts
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale
Pingback: education
Pingback: Austin permanent makeup
Pingback: Home Delivery Link
Pingback: instagram followers porn
Pingback: barcelona chair reproduction
Pingback: buy google cheat
Pingback: jajajajajajaja
Pingback: beach
Pingback: mca scam reviews 2016
Pingback: Family
Pingback: buy marijuana weeds
Pingback: dlh
Pingback: samsung unlocking
Pingback: garden designers
Pingback: forniry
Pingback: Kondominium Lippo Carita
Pingback: vitamin iv therapy miami
Pingback: 12 month loan
Pingback: hairdressers paignton
Pingback: comprar en usa y recibir en colombia
Pingback: tulsa lawn care
Pingback: Lower Chute
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: permanent makeup studio Austin
Pingback: front-end tutorial
Pingback: Orris market city
Pingback: Locksmith
Pingback: Care information
Pingback: blat drewniany dlh
Pingback: more traffic
Pingback: 5TB
Pingback: casual club opiniones espaï¿½a
Pingback: american heritage inc
Pingback: porno español
Pingback: Banner printers
Pingback: dry mouth
Pingback: lifelock vs. identity guard
Pingback: Lyneir Richardson
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale
Pingback: click here to find out more
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: Best Reviews
Pingback: Storage Cheltenham
Pingback: Signature Bail Bonds in Tulsa
Pingback: more
Pingback: 手錶手機色情
Pingback: contact form
Pingback: viagra
Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌
Pingback: driving range netting
Pingback: ukraine girl kiev lviv
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1R3rcVr
Pingback: helou zis me
Pingback: modrzew syberyjski
Pingback: commercial real estate appraisals Austin TX
Pingback: medical marijuana evaluations
Pingback: escort
Pingback: Vietnam culture
Pingback: escort
Pingback: Better Ledger Bookkeeping Austin Texas
Pingback: read what he said
Pingback: best umbrella to buy
Pingback: projekty domów
Pingback: deck builders Austin TX
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble
Pingback: Legal Steroids
Pingback: Payday Loans
Pingback: click here
Pingback: beauty
Pingback: home gym equipment
Pingback: crossfit vancouver
Pingback: I-Meet
Pingback: london tantric
Pingback: Kaylene
Pingback: buy stretch mark cream
Pingback: fitness
Pingback: mrr ebooks
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey
Pingback: Ebonite Bowling Balls
Pingback: http://finance.workbookmarks.com/story.php?title=5-phen375-customer-reviews-is-it-a-scam-does-it-work-where-to-buy-gnc
Pingback: Hot Women in Sports
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: Detroit Pistons
Pingback: Katzentoilette kaufen
Pingback: avatars faces
Pingback: kalici makyaj
Pingback: phenq reviews
Pingback: estate planning austin
Pingback: ï»¿gambling
Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey
Pingback: Gas water heaters
Pingback: web design
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing
Pingback: austin roofing contractors
Pingback: natural laxatives
Pingback: illuziaobmana
Pingback: recupero dati
Pingback: spam scammer
Pingback: Tenerife Property
Pingback: Gracias, un saludo.
Pingback: ï»¿binary options trading
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts
Pingback: Printed Banners
Pingback: window tint
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel
Pingback: ego cialis
Pingback: Flipkart coupons
Pingback: ï»¿academia do importador
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey
Pingback: wall bars gymnastics
Pingback: Austin home security
Pingback: ready-made logos
Pingback: apple
Pingback: copywriting tips
Pingback: Detroit Pistons T-Shirts
Pingback: electrician
Pingback: Cine Latino castellano Descargar
Pingback: Traveling With Kruse
Pingback: eldoradohair
Pingback: badass book
Pingback: best coffee machine
Pingback: Escort Chillan
Pingback: kadıköy escort
Pingback: http://jonautoparts.com/petrol-tank-with-filter-pipe-hose-mini-moto-quad-p-8368.html
Pingback: HDKINOONLINE
Pingback: Escort en Chillan
Pingback: fakir selim
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey
Pingback: make money without a job
Pingback: detox la gi
Pingback: stained concrete Austin
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: best dating site toronto
Pingback: dewedding
Pingback: Special offer Hurry Buy 5+ & get 15% off Only €28.00
Pingback: Spectra S1 Breastpump
Pingback: social network
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: inspiration quotes
Pingback: Free XXX Porn
Pingback: Interracial Porn
Pingback: Mint Dentistry Dr. Field Harrison
Pingback: porno
Pingback: Free XXX Porn
Pingback: 天下3点卡充值
Pingback: games hits
Pingback: best faucets in canada
Pingback: Link
Pingback: cisco
Pingback: cool live game
Pingback: PlayStation4
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto
Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls
Pingback: Fetish Porn
Pingback: Detroit Pistons
Pingback: avocat immobilier
Pingback: massage edinburgh
Pingback: Xbox One
Pingback: Anal Porn
Pingback: Lisa Ann Porn
Pingback: Shemale Porn
Pingback: Gay Porn
Pingback: pvp serverler
Pingback: Reality Kings Porn
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Apparel
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia
Pingback: Bowling Store
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel
Pingback: Lilumia 2
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys
Pingback: pest control
Pingback: Viagra tanio
Pingback: ï»¿porno
Pingback: ï»¿porno
Pingback: casillero internacional usa comprar
Pingback: residential roofing company
Pingback: 9mm pistol kit
Pingback: real gold chain
Pingback: stun guns
Pingback: ศัลยกรรมตา
Pingback: ï»¿Company Reviews
Pingback: Best Deals USB Sync Data Charging cable
Pingback: SEO
Pingback: free cigarette
Pingback: takipci porn
Pingback: porn video tube, hard porn, streaming porn, hq porn
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: how to remove cellulite
Pingback: cairns uav
Pingback: darmowe automaty do gier
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi
Pingback: porno izleeeee
Pingback: peppa pig
Pingback: airport taxi service boston
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough
Pingback: Blowjob
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock
Pingback: Viagra
Pingback: Effective SEO services North Vancouver BC
Pingback: Buy Anal Dildo
Pingback: local plumbing leads
Pingback: purifiadoras de agua
Pingback: order club flyers online cheap
Pingback: find inspirational speaker
Pingback: Sally
Pingback: Ryan
Pingback: Sally
Pingback: feriol
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York
Pingback: pornoooo
Pingback: pozyczki
Pingback: tran nhom
Pingback: Garland Texas Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Lawyers
Pingback: ï»¿Business Reputation
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami
Pingback: Minecraft Account
Pingback: walk in clinic
Pingback: Lavon Gieger
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review
Pingback: brain smart ultra
Pingback: sunnyleone
Pingback: toilehtml
Pingback: tubepatrolporn
Pingback: free porn
Pingback: banner printing
Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews
Pingback: ESCORT
Pingback: ï»¿osos de peluche
Pingback: Online dating for educated singles in amsterdam
Pingback: wifi analyzer
Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon
Pingback: manifestation miracle
Pingback: http://austinfenceanddeck.com/
Pingback: RRB Result 2016
Pingback: litter fence installation
Pingback: Qiran
Pingback: mp43gpfilm
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes
Pingback: Small Business Loans
Pingback: riding sex toy
Pingback: Top Rated Bankruptcy Attorneys Plano
Pingback: شركة تنظيف مجالس بالدمام
Pingback: ï»¿money
Pingback: life insurance lawyer
Pingback: roof windows
Pingback: Best Christian Shirts
Pingback: watch batman v superman online free putlocker
Pingback: replacement doors and windows
Pingback: Phen3375
Pingback: Free Poke Coins Pokemon GO Generator
Pingback: Kumpulan kata-kata
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan
Pingback: lifelike vibrators
Pingback: Payday Loans
Pingback: video training course
Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort
Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort
Pingback: electronic message boards
Pingback: Best Legal Steroids
Pingback: Crazy Bulk
Pingback: Payday Loans
Pingback: Crazy Steroids
Pingback: order food denver
Pingback: coin shop
Pingback: empresa nos EUA
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: Dano de agua Hialeah
Pingback: dog grooming Austin TX
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan
Pingback: gopro bacpac
Pingback: cedar park dentist
Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet
Pingback: Morocco
Pingback: ï»¿Viagra
Pingback: business reviews
Pingback: click here to read
Pingback: business reviews
Pingback: full article
Pingback: breaking news in nigeria today
Pingback: news
Pingback: Shower Set
Pingback: viagra
Pingback: steroids for sale
Pingback: proofreading
Pingback: Circle Lenses
Pingback: mặt dựng alu
Pingback: teen
Pingback: Lam nhôm
Pingback: trần nhôm
Pingback: Cancer
Pingback: adult shop
Pingback: video logo creator
Pingback: Diet Pills 2016
Pingback: top10
Pingback: WEEE Recycling
Pingback: Computer disposal
Pingback: cocuk pornosu
Pingback: http://mobdrodownload1q.postbit.com/mobdro-apk-download-mobdro-apk-totally-free.html
Pingback: cocuk escort
Pingback: moviestarplanet hack
Pingback: spam
Pingback: ï»¿fuck google
Pingback: french bulldog coffee mug
Pingback: payday loans
Pingback: payday loans
Pingback: đá xuyên sáng nhân tạo
Pingback: silicone pacifier
Pingback: poker
Pingback: baltic siker o.ç
Pingback: lolレート代行
Pingback: Cover
Pingback: pokecoins generator
Pingback: opal garden dat xanh
Pingback: http://peppapig2q.beep.com/
Pingback: American Power and Gas
Pingback: dermatologist pediatric
Pingback: nv skin
Pingback: promo codes
Pingback: voucher codes
Pingback: voucher codes
Pingback: laser skin resurfacing tampa
Pingback: Embrase - Consultas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es
Pingback: essentials spa tampa
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/buy-brand-name-levitra-online/
Pingback: porno sex
Pingback: Studio414 Contest
Pingback: Russell
Pingback: ï»¿kameralÄ± sohbet sitesi kurmak
Pingback: Lower Back Pain Relief
Pingback: html5 tutorial
Pingback: Our Limousine service Vancouver BC office
Pingback: counselled
Pingback: memory training courses
Pingback: http://www.iamsport.org/pg/pages/view/29841773/
Pingback: buy seo packages
Pingback: dig this
Pingback: seo service packages
Pingback: seo packages and pricing
Pingback: lunch talk Singapore
Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1
Pingback: memory courses
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview
Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts
Pingback: try this web-site
Pingback: china-cheap-goods.com SCREWS
Pingback: porn movie
Pingback: sex toy
Pingback: CHECK THIS WEBSITE
Pingback: zip
Pingback: Forest Woods Condo
Pingback: ship arrest lawyers in port of rades
Pingback: click to read
Pingback: John Greed Vouchers
Pingback: worldstores vouchers
Pingback: Boxing fitness certification course Personal Training
Pingback: ï»¿creapure
Pingback: ï»¿creapure
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer
Pingback: furniture village voucher codes
Pingback: Viagra pill coupon
Pingback: sex discount
Pingback: 95% off Viagra pills
Pingback: assistenza apple roma
Pingback: Binäre Optionen Handelssignale
Pingback: افضل
Pingback: filmizle
Pingback: Eacyo - Dicas de Verdade!
Pingback: trần nhà thờ
Pingback: market maker method forex
Pingback: martial arts
Pingback: free bet castle bookmakers
Pingback: voucher codes
Pingback: http://paydayloansrn.com
Pingback: Clausula suelo Banco Popular
Pingback: baja scooter parts
Pingback: exequatur divorcio
Pingback: pokecoins hack
Pingback: American Power and Gas
Pingback: porno caseiro
Pingback: wholesale viagra
Pingback: Globalandia
Pingback: istanbul escort bayan
Pingback: Electric scooters sale
Pingback: Deandra
Pingback: Lucky Taxi Cab
Pingback: Network Marketing
Pingback: kinoklub
Pingback: resource
Pingback: skin tampa tampa fl
Pingback: volarex
Pingback: corrective skin care
Pingback: Rent Lamborghini Miami
Pingback: advanced dermatology florida
Pingback: beauty schools in tampa
Pingback: PRP Facial Treatment Tampa
Pingback: click this site
Pingback: sơn nước dulux
Pingback: sprawdzenie vin
Pingback: Charlotte immigration attorney,
Pingback: Dedicated Servers
Pingback: Guts And Glory Gameplay
Pingback: Dreamlife Beats
Pingback: gudang karawaci
Pingback: porno
Pingback: drama2016
Pingback: Zoltan Bathory
Pingback: sơn jotun
Pingback: jpmsruvideotoppornovideo
Pingback: Kryptowährung
Pingback: Learn how to earn money online as an affiliate
Pingback: Bail Bond
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLhS146azz0
Pingback: steroids
Pingback: Gerardo Quintero arrest
Pingback: Guillaume Guersan
Pingback: jpmsru
Pingback: iphonereparation Göteborg
Pingback: party bus los angeles
Pingback: top2017bloomingme
Pingback: travis morris dui
Pingback: กระบอกสูญญากาศ
Pingback: Tenga
Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ
Pingback: boolberry
Pingback: Yiff
Pingback: boolberry secure digital cash
Pingback: from this source
Pingback: new catalyst switches
Pingback: lam nhôm
Pingback: wireless modem
Pingback: continue reading this..
Pingback: business on mobile phones
Pingback: Boolberry cryptocurrency
Pingback: Treat Sciatic Nerve Pain in 8 Days
Pingback: franchise
Pingback: boolberry
Pingback: helpful hints
Pingback: you could try these out
Pingback: Etherium
Pingback: aisti.online.smotret.aisti.mult
Pingback: doktor.strendj.online.kino.
Pingback: Legal Steroids
Pingback: Legal Steroids
Pingback: Legal Steroids
Pingback: eheringe palladium
Pingback: Anal sex toys men
Pingback: Driveway maintenance
Pingback: truck game
Pingback: this
Pingback: sơn dulux ngoài trời
Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
Pingback: estafadores
Pingback: Lloyd Banks Type Beat 2017
Pingback: Pawswatch Pet Visiting
Pingback: kadikï¿½y escort
Pingback: valorisation de capital
Pingback: Xnxx
Pingback: situs judi bola
Pingback: residential
Pingback: www
Pingback: https://cosfa.com.vn/tran-nhom/
Pingback: Vacation Tracking Software
Pingback: Watch Shop forum
Pingback: http://africanamericanart.si.edu/myomeka/posters/show/15482
Pingback: https://sonzin.com/son-dulux/
Pingback: gambling guide
Pingback: conspiracy talk
Pingback: red timberland boots
Pingback: شركة نقل اثاث بالدمام
Pingback: Viagra cena
Pingback: I thought about this
Pingback: Renntech Mercedes
Pingback: black betty boop
Pingback: cheap E juice
Pingback: judi dadu online
Pingback: sơn nước jotun
Pingback: gia son dulux ngoai troi
Pingback: sơn dulux
Pingback: Tulsa bail bonds
Pingback: angry birds online
Pingback: hcg drops
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: lam chắn nắng xây dựng
Pingback: ikea kitchen design
Pingback: samba brazilian steakhouse coupons
Pingback: nottingham escort
Pingback: NFL Jerseys China
Pingback: how to cook the perfect steak gordon ramsay
Pingback: خرید بک لینک ارزان
Pingback: Sweet Nothing
Pingback: stolen motorcycle
Pingback: facon brazilian steakhouse houston review
Pingback: hurricane matthews uga
Pingback: brazilian steakhouse detroit downtown zip code
Pingback: london chevy dealer
Pingback: http://phen375loss.co.uk/
Pingback: temple run game
Pingback: Viagra bez recepty
Pingback: s7/s7edge remote imei repair USA version done instants
Pingback: Viagra
Pingback: motorbike games
Pingback: counselling red deer
Pingback: Ebony
Pingback: shooting
Pingback: Streaming video equipment
Pingback: Rayqvon Warren
Pingback: Rayqvon Warren
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Turquoise Jewelry
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: platform shoes
Pingback: simplybe voucher
Pingback: تولید محتوای سایت
Pingback: HIFU
Pingback: Maria Karpov DMD
Pingback: scientific trading machine review
Pingback: scientific trading machine review
Pingback: Carrie
Pingback: scientific trading machine review
Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz
Pingback: end of tenancy cleaning
Pingback: molodejka
Pingback: truck mounted lifts
Pingback: Nona
Pingback: Ìîëîäåæêà 4 ñåçîí 18 ñåðèÿ
Pingback: casus yazilim
Pingback: pendik escort
Pingback: G133I1.L01
Pingback: sơn dulux
Pingback: legal steroids
Pingback: AR 10 kit
Pingback: Erklärvideo
Pingback: دكتور
Pingback: vo genesis system
Pingback: 澳洲论文代写
Pingback: Estee Lauder
Pingback: Atleti al dia
Pingback: epoxy flooring seattle
Pingback: epoxy sds
Pingback: link2016
Pingback: Epoxyeicosatrienoic acid
Pingback: กระเป๋าผ้า
Pingback: Motivacion por la mañana
Pingback: Other Flooring
Pingback: mxtrade feedback
Pingback: molodezhka4sezon212223seriya
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: services
Pingback: siktir git
Pingback: glitter bomb
Pingback: Gmail login
Pingback: scientific trading machine
Pingback: Business opportunity
Pingback: sosyal medya hizmetleri
Pingback: embarazo
Pingback: izmir eskort
Pingback: work from home jobs online
Pingback: what is aspire
Pingback: see this site
Pingback: molodejka4seria25
Pingback: legal steroids
Pingback: scientific trading machine review
Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/
Pingback: lastssadsafdsa
Pingback: Tangela
Pingback: Bail Bond
Pingback: Dillon Bostwick
Pingback: Молодежка4сезон25серия26серия
Pingback: psicologo online
Pingback: Denver Foundation Repair
Pingback: psychic phone readings
Pingback: branded kitchen
Pingback: payday loan no credit check
Pingback: payday loans uk
Pingback: missouri wind and solar lawsuit
Pingback: Desert Safari
Pingback: android clash royale
Pingback: clash royale tool online
Pingback: siktir
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: dadafdf3ddafdsa
Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html
Pingback: http://ITSupportAtlanta4.eklablog.fr/
Pingback: cheap australian supplements
Pingback: porn
Pingback: download lagu
Pingback: trend entertainment
Pingback: he said
Pingback: likes for instagram
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: site de rencontre
Pingback: http://fungusanail.com
Pingback: verified paypal accounts
Pingback: Full Movies
Pingback: forex trading live
Pingback: Jason Raphael Forex
Pingback: family dentistry
Pingback: Saldo Sodexo
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: jdm engine
Pingback: grandeur park residences
Pingback: slot online uang asli
Pingback: can i obtain
Pingback: situs poker online
Pingback: iphone 6 screen protector glass
Pingback: poker
Pingback: 発酵 OEM 甘酒 乳酸菌原料 飲料 商品開発
Pingback: daftar situs judiqq
Pingback: unlock her leg review
Pingback: purely direct sales
Pingback: capsa online terpercaya
Pingback: poker 99
Pingback: situs ceme online
Pingback: hiv cure
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: dewa poker
Pingback: poker online
Pingback: domino 99
Pingback: poker dewa judi
Pingback: agen qqpoker
Pingback: poker99
Pingback: Full Episodes
Pingback: judi
Pingback: wissen
Pingback: amazing inventions you need to see
Pingback: How to lose pregnancy belly
Pingback: Desert safari
Pingback: check this link
Pingback: Las Vegas Preschool Prices
Pingback: Game online domino qq
Pingback: buy real instagram followers
Pingback: it disposal companies
Pingback: Dubai safari Deals