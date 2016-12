Ready to Rumble: Annual Philly Fight Night Tradition Continues This Weekend

Rare is it to see two generally upstanding and sensible people step in front of over 1,700 people and commence pummeling the bejesus out of each other. Such is the joy of Philly Fight Night, the annual boxing extravaganza that pits the most tenacious fighters from Penn’s grad and undergrad schools against one another in a bloody, sweaty, grunty rumble in the urban jungle. Every dollar raised from ticket sales goes straight to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia (BGCP), an incredible organization that provides a safe space and enriching programming for 13,000 of the city’s most at-risk youth. Do not miss the epic fights this year and their incredible entourages!

Date: Saturday, March 24 @ 7:30pm

Location: National Guard Armory (buses to be provided)

Below, learn about the hopes and dreams of your favorite fighters. Pick out your tux, dust off your full-length fur coat, and place your bets.

* * *

Zsakiara “Kamikaze Koosie” Boggs

Hometown: Lavale, Maryland

School: Wharton

Height: 5’7”

About the fighter: Zsakiara “Kamikaze Koosie” Boggs is itching to earn some street cred and vows to rip off her opponent’s arm and beat her with it. Watch out.

Vs.

Tessa “T$” Truex

Hometown: Wethersfield, Connecticut

School: Wharton

Height: 5’7″

About the fighter: With the support of her brawntourage, Tessa “T$” Truex is a lean, mean, money making machine that means business.

* * *

Jeremy “Cookie Monster” Cook

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

School: Wharton

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 175lbs

About the fighter: Don’t let Jeremy “Cookie Monster” Cook’s golden, flowing locks distract you from his lighting fast jabs and devastating hooks.

Vs.

Christopher “The Bull” DePizzo

Hometown: Youngstown, Ohio

School: Law

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 195lbs

About the fighter: Christopher “The Bull” DePizzo lives for the thrill of competition. But really, it’s all for the kids.

* * *

Anne Marie “Queen of Hearts” Aponte

Hometown: Bushkill, Pennsylvania

School: Wharton

Height: 5’4”

About the fighter: When she steps into the ring on Saturday, Anne Marie “Queen of Hearts” Aponte will draw inspiration from Miguel Cotto, J-Lo, Richard Soto (WG’12), and all other brave Puerto Ricans.

Vs.

Casey “The Tank Engine” Thomas

Hometown: London, United Kingdom

School: Engineering (SEAS)

Height: 5’10”

About the fighter: This girl knows karate. Just saying.

* * *

Anh “The Bullet” Tran

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

School: Wharton

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 150lbs

About the fighter: Anh “The Bullet” Tran will make moves like his favorite fighters James Toney, Pacquiao, Marquez, Barrera, and Roy Jones.

Vs.

Steve Babin

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

School: Law

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 145lbs

About the fighter: When asked what he will do to his opponent in the ring, Steve Babin responds with “fight.” He’s a man of few words, but that translates into action in the ring.

* * *

Arweemas “Kwansanity” Sirisaengtaksin

Hometown: Bangkok, Thailand

School: Wharton

Height: 5’2”

Weight: first fighter to ever register a negative number on the scale

About the fighter: Arweemas “Kwansanity” Sirisaengtaksin may have no previous fighting experience, but she has been a badass for most of her life. She is drawing upon on her inspiration, Michelle “Nutcracker” Lee, to kick a** in the ring.

Vs.

Sabrine “So Mean” Tribié

Hometown: Stamford, Connecticut

School: Wharton (Undergrad)

Height: 5’2”

Weight: 100-110lbs

About the fighter: Sabrine “So Mean” Tribié has earned her nickname – just ask the victims she’s left behind over her years of karate and boxing experience.

* * *

Christopher “Alabama Slamma” Tipler

Hometown: Birmingham, Alabama

School: Law

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 160lbs

About the fighter: Christopher Mullins “Alabama Slamma” Tipler’s college soccer skills will translate into kick a** in the ring.

Vs.

David “The Tycoon of Terror” Littlejohn

Hometown: Mendon, New York

School: Wharton / Law

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 160lbs

About the fighter: David “The Tycoon of Terror” Littlejohn intends to beat his opponent so bad he’ll need a shoehorn to put his hat on.