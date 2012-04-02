Get Off Campus!

Here it is: your quick and dirty guide to what’s happening this week.

Drinks

Thursday, April 5

Ice Beer Class

Tria Fermentation School

For all you lovers of Tria’s weekly Sunday School special, on Thursday Tria’s Fermentation School will be hosting a special ice beer tasting with Philly brewer Tom Baker of Mt. Airy’s Earth Bread & Brewery. If you don’t know what ice beer is, it’s basically beer that’s been frozen, then the “ice crystals” are filtered off which leaves a more concentrated flavor and higher alcohol content (perfect). Reserve your seat online.

Food

Monday, April 2

Let Them Eat Cake

Loews Hotel

Getting married? Hoping to get married? Just want to eat some cake? With 40 of the best cakes in the tri-state area, Let Them Eat Cake is Philadelphia’s “premier” wedding cake design competition. There will also be wedding planning and service vendors and complimentary champagne.

Sports

Monday, April 2 – Tuesday, April 3

On Deck Series

The Phillies “On-Deck Series” features a spring training-like atmosphere filled and some prizes. Both games are against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Music

Monday, April 2

Of Montreal

Union Transfer

Since Of Montreal’s 2004 release Satanic Panic in the Attic, Kevin Barnes has basically been writing and performing Of Montreal’s pieces as a solo endeavor. He’s been incredibly prolific but nothing has really reached the melodic (and sometimes robotic) off-kilter appeal of 2007’s Hissing Fauna.

Perfume Genius

Johnny Brenda’s

Seattle-based solo artist Mike Hadreas has released two albums since 2010. They have something of the same devastated feel, beautiful, but they deal with pretty heavy stories that other artists have been woefully unable to tell.

Tuesday, April 3

Hunx & His Punx

Kung Fu Necktie

Hunx & His Punx is fronted by Oakland native Seth Bogart, who used to play keyboard and sing for the very theatrical electro band Gravy Train!!!!. In Hunx & His Punx, Hunx plays a kind of 1960s – 70s exuberant rock / pop, punctuated by Bogart’s own distinct nasal tone.

Neon Indian

Union Transfer

Neon Indian falls into the sometimes too serious chillwave scene, best known probably for Panda Bear (circa-2007) or Ariel Pink. The best of Neon Indian is probably their 2009 Psychic Chasms which features 80s-inspired, pared-down Daft Punk-like robot samples over vocal hooks.

Of Monsters and Men

Theatre of the Living Arts

Kicking off a two night sold-out stay at the TLA, Reykjavik-based six-piece Of Monsters and Men bring their signature folk-pop to the TLA on Wednesday and Thursday this week. Their debut album was released at the end of last year in Iceland but the band has already gotten a lot of positive feedback, and was signed to Universal for an imminent US release

Real Estate

First Unitarian Church

Days, Real Estate’s second album was one of the most coherent albums released in 2011. Each song seems like a variation on the same theme; each one wrapping layer upon layer of echoing guitars and nostalgia-crafted rhythms onto another. I’ve heard you should try watching Tree of Life on silence while playing Days (obviously not while sober).

Wild Flag

The Trocadero

Wild Flag is the four-piece supergroup fronted by ex-members of Sleater-Kinney (Carrie Brownstein – also of Portlandia, and Janet Weiss), Helium (Mary Timony), and The Minders (Rebecca Cole).

Wynton Marsalis

Verizon Hall

Pulitzer Prize for Music award winner, trumpeter, composer, and bandleader, Wynton Marsalis has been touring since the early 1980s. His current tour is with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

Wednesday, April 4

School of Seven Bells

Johnny Brenda’s

Secret Machines’ Benjamin Curtis and On!Air!Library!’s Alejandra and Claudia Deheza met while opening up for Interpol in 2007 and have been playing together since. The group works well together with Curtis lending a modernist/electronic feel to O!A!L!’s choral undertones.

Thursday, April 5

Cursive

Union Transfer

Tim Kasher and Cursive were around to see the beginnings of their now label Saddle Creek Records, based out of Omaha. Kasher has a pretty distinct voice, with the band’s music evolving into a harder indie edge than some of their other Saddle Creek contemporaries. Unfortunately their records have gotten progressively worse since their early 2000 beginnings.

Frankie Rose

North Star Bar

Vocalist and Brooklyn-based songwriter Frankie Rose has ventured out on her own after playing with Vivian Girls, Crystal Stilts and Dum Dum Girls. Her new album, Interstellar, released last month is a glistening ode to synth-pop with a dreamy nod to the Cure and M83.

Friday, April 6

A Silent Film

Union Transfer

Picking up nods from Sirius’s and XFM’s awards since 2009, A Silent Film has appeared on everything from The Hills to Rockband. Their most popular song is “You Will Leave a Mark,” it’s one of those anthemic rock songs that would kill in commercials.

Ferry Corsten

Theatre of the Living Arts

Dutch trance producer and DJ is one of the top DJs in the around, but he’s been dropping in DJ Magazine’s poll recently.

Liberty Fest

The Level Room & EMODA Gallery

Philadelphia’s annual Liberty Fest begins on Friday of this week and goes through the weekend. For the lineup check out their facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/events/252532711491834/.

Saturday, April 7

Stevie Jackson

First Unitarian Church

Belle & Sebastian’s Stevie Jackson’s solo debut hit in 2011.

Springfest 2012

Theatre of the Living Arts

Springfest 2012 in Philadelphia features Young Savage and the Inner City Hustlers.