Wharton Executive Council 2012-2013

To the Wharton Community,

Without further ado we would like to announce to you which awesome candidates Got WGA. This collective group of individuals will help us work to bridge the massive gap between first and second years, promote club and conference transparency, and make sure those new first years have the same kick-ass experience each of us has had. They’re wildly ambitious and have fantastic and crazy ideas to make next year even better. So be prepared to fall in love with Wharton all over again.

xoxo,

Your lovely WGA Executive Board

WGA EXECUTIVE BOARD:

President: Koosie Boggs

EVP Finance: Kevin Lam

EVP Administration: Maggie Chao

EVP Clubs & Conferences: Christopher Hogg

Executive Directors:

Academic: Andrew Baill & Jenni Allen

Next year is a year of big academic changes and we want to make your academic experience as smooth as possible. As well as addressing any transition issues, we want to make life easier by integrating class deadlines into your calendars, making sure you have up-to-date course survey info when bidding for classes, and working with the administration on use of electronics (from tablets in exams to online homework). We’re also exploring creative ways to ensure that people stay engaged with class content and that they feel that their academic experience at Wharton is worthwhile.

Alumni: Ann Lee & Nimish Jain

We plan to strengthen the relationship between current MBA students and alumni through a number of initiatives. We intend to broaden the scope of Pub Outside Penn (POP), which will help summer interns and recent graduates engage with young alumni and local alumni chapters all over the world. We also hope to maximize participation in the class gift campaign. Through our partnership with External Affairs and the Alumni Relations Advisory Council, in addition to our participation on the Wharton Alumni Executive Board, we look forward to implementing additional initiatives to deepen relationships between students and alumni.

Career: Vibhor Srivastava & Garrett Wong

We plan to empower students in their career search by making the resources of MBA Career Management more accessible and available. To do this, we will serve as liaisons between MBACM and students, bolster the Career Fellows program, and foster greater collaboration between 1st and 2nd years in the career search process.

Communications & PR: Brian Mitchell

As the Executive Director of Communications & PR, I hope to accomplish three goals: 1) Promote the WGA as the glue that binds 1st, 2nd and 3rd Years together in a beautiful mosaic of social and professional networking. 2) Establish communication channels that will cut through all the email/twitter/Tumblr/Facebook noise to communicate WGA key events and opportunities. 3) Communicate how awesome the WGA is so that everyone wants to be an integral part, and make sure all Wharton MBAers “got WGA“

Diversity: Christie Irizarry

I plan to facilitate conversations with cultural clubs to help forge relationships, discuss best practices and collaborate on activities. I also plan to organize events that raise diversity awareness and address issues that matter to all Wharton students.

Facilities & Sustainability: Adam Barth

As ED of Facilities, my major goals will be to ensure a smooth unveiling of the Center City space, serve as the liaison between the student body and operations staff and help implement any facilities related projects as they come up. I want to make sure that the student body has an accessible place to go for suggestions on facilities and sustainability.

Information Systems: Artem Dergunov & Jean Tsong

Being the only WGA nerds in residence we plan to keep the IT stuff up and running (which is a task in itself!). On top of that we have two major initiatives: 1) Oil up the gears of WhartonBuzz to take it to a full-scale operational mode. This includes some marketing to students, but mostly setting up the processes behind the scenes to execute voiced suggestions. And, 2) Introduce the new collaboration platform for clubs which would replace “technological genius of webcafe” (©Follies) and integrate the external solutions used now by club officers.

Intergovernmental: Jiayi Liang

In terms of intergovernmental relationship, it will be a year of CONNECT and GROW. One initiative is to make GAPSA resources more available to the Wharton student body, e.g. facilitate more cross-school mixers / happy hours to enhance our connection with other professional students (specially targeting the nursing school for guys and law school for gals). Another mission of mine is to make sure that Wharton is well represented in GAPSA and lobby for an appropriate (if not more) amount of regular funding (~$110,000) and discretional funding (~$30,000) for all the clubs in Wharton. If your club plans to feature events on cross school events next year and needs extra funding – contact me!

Leadership: James Tanabe

My goals are to continue the momentum of my WG ’12 counterpart, Dom Skerritt, and fellow WG ’13 Cohort Leadership Reps. I will work with the leadership office in developing a preterm “Leadership Map” to help the class of ’14 in planning their own cohesive and individualized leadership development tracks through their two years at Wharton. I will also continue to grow the efforts of the WG ‘13’s Leadership Reps to develop a pilot program for student-run leadership workshops.

Special Projects: Satya Tammareddy & Miwa Gardner

Wharton San Francisco– (Satya) I am super excited to be part of the first year of 60 MBA students to pilot Wharton’s amazing San Francisco semester in Fall 2012. We hope to create a strong link between full time MBA students in San Francisco and the rest of the year remaining in Philly, as well as to foster a sense of community in San Francisco by establishing a home away from home (Pub?), staying in touch with the rest of our class through the Wharton Journal and organizing many social events! We also want to connect with schools such as Stanford GSB and Haas Business School in the Bay Area to increase networking opportunities for our cohort.

Branding and Merchandizing- (Miwa) Have you ever wondered why there is no quality Wharton merchandise? My goal is to improve the array of items and efficiency of delivery of Wharton gear. After all, why go into debt if you don’t have more swanky jackets or hoodies to show for it? I’m working especially hard on introducing new gear from enterprising Whartonites to Whartonites. So if you have a great product you want to Whartonize and promote to your classmates, reach out to me.

Student Life: TJ Lim & Michelle Lahtonen & Patricia Oreta

We plan to enhance the new Cluster system for 1st years by bringing students together and fostering a sense of community. By working closely with the Student Life Fellows and Cluster Reps, we aim to make the Clusters feel as small as possible. A crucial part of this will be building upon the successes of the Cohort Cup and transitioning to a Cluster Cup competition that encourages student involvement and introduces non-traditional events. We also aim to maintain and build the Class of 2013’s tight-knit community through cohort and class-wide events.

Divisional Vice Presidents

Athletic: Casey Dougan & Will Morel

As the best looking and most athletic DVPs of Athletics ever to exist in Wharton history, we pledge to bring elementary school recess-style athletic competitions (bring your Reebok Pumps) back from the second grade courtyard and into your lives in the form of a Wharton Field Day, which will include potato sack races, freeze tag, red light green light 123, duck duck goose, and anything else that requires little/no athletic ability. Also, both people that use WhartonBuzz have suggested a springtime inter-cluster softball tournament – let’s do it (btw, please sign up for WhartonBuzz). Finally, to keep our election promises, we pledge to play Jock Jams 1-14 at all events. Y’all ready for this?

Community Service: Leah Mannarino & Laura Sutton

Our vision is to serve as a platform for all Wharton-based community service initiatives and create a strong network amongst community service and social impact organizations and events. Moreover, we understand that you are all individuals with distinct interests and preferences, and thus plan to provide you with a variety of opportunities to give back. We hope to make community service fun, personal and accessible for each and every one of you!

International & Cultural: Chia-Ying Chung & Dimitrios Lagias

Aloha! We’re focusing on integrating the international community into the broader Wharton scene. We plan to make things easier for international students to navigate the job search and for US students interested in a region to access international resources. We’ll be working with clubs on recruiting and career services on getting more employers who sponsor visas on campus or offer positions in their respective countries. We’ll also start a small-group dinner program that pairs people with an interest in certain countries with students from that place.

Professional: Shin Yi Lim & Dan Smith

If YOU happen to lead or participate in any professional clubs and conferences, we are here for YOU. We want to work closely with you to broaden exposure to the various aspects of business and professional organizations for students.

Social & Special Interest: Arpan Gautam & Jenny Zhang

We plan to strongly promote even more black-outs and poor decision making next year. We’re currently conducting heavy market research to understand if this is possible. Focus groups are held every Thursday, from noon to 130p. Beth Moskat will also send out 12 emails about a survey to each and every one of you, all in the next 5 minutes. This is unrelated to anything we’re doing, but we just wanted to give you a heads up.