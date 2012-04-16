Entrepreneur’s Corner: LearnVest

Interview with LearnVest Founder Alexa von Tobel
1) What is LearnVest, and what inspired you to start the company?
LearnVest is the leading money and lifestyle site for women. We offer content, tools, and support to help members lead their richest lives. We launched with a daily email newsletter and have since expanded to offer a comprehensive personal financial management tool (the My Money Center), as well as affordable and accessible financial planning services.
I was inspired to start LearnVest when I realized I was graduating from college with no personal finance guidance. Headed to a job on Wall Street, I had never learned the ins and outs of credit scores or IRAs. Personal finance is lacking in our education system, and I was eager to fill this gap.
2) A lot of the recent startup / entrepreneurship literature cautions against trying to launch a company without a co-founder. Yet you successfully launched and scaled LearnVest on your own. What was it like building the company as sole founder, and would you advise others to do the same?
When I first had the idea for LearnVest, I couldn’t wait to dive in. I started working on it as a side project alongside my day job and continued to work on it during my first semester of business school. When the economy crashed, I realized that personal finance education was timelier than ever, and I took a leave of absence from business school to pursue LearnVest full time.
While it was certainly scary to start LearnVest on my own, I was willing to take the risk (and even invested all of my savings into the company!). I made sure to solicit advice from countless people that I trusted, and it was with their support and encouragement that I felt confident to chase after this dream.
In entrepreneurship, time is a critical factor, so on one hand, I would encourage others to start building as soon as possible – with or without a co-founder. On the other hand, I don’t think LearnVest would be where it is today without a partner to balance me out. In spring of 2009, my first cousin, John Gardner, decided to leave his position at a hedge fund and join me as my business partner. I have a tremendous amount of respect for John and knew that his perspective and skills would help grow the business enormously. John is genius and a dear friend of mine. We love working together and laugh every day.
3) You raised a $19 million Series B from Accel Partners in July of last year. How did you approach finding financial partners, and to what extent have your investors played the role of advisor / mentor in addition to acting as a source of capital?
Choosing the right investors is a major decision, and it’s one of the things I’ve tried to be most thoughtful about since launching LearnVest. We’ve been lucky enough to be in a position with lots of options, so we’ve carefully approached each financing round with the mindset that we’re embarking on a long-term partnership with these individuals offering capital.
A top priority has always been to find investors who are truly passionate about our mission, who have experience with our business model, and who can offer the trusted guidance that I look for as an entrepreneur. Theresia Gouw Ranzetta of Accel proved to be the perfect fit, and I’ve had a phenomenal experience working with her. She is certainly much more than just a source of capital and plays a key advisory role at LearnVest.
4) Your business is driven by data and analytics. What do you believe to be the key metric of success, and has that measure changed with time and experience?
Data and analytics are really critical to us as we grow, and we’ve recently dedicated resources to building out our analytics team, pulling on some top-notch minds to join the team. Our metrics of success have changed over time. Initially, our success metrics revolved around our daily newsletters (subscribers, open rates, etc.), and now that focus has shifted a bit to our personal financial management tool and our advisory services. Audience size is important for us as we focus on growth, but user interaction is also critical as it helps us determine which features to build next and the best ways to do so.
5) LearnVest offers a variety of products and services, including online content which can be accessed free of charge, as well as personalized financial planning services which involve a small fee. Tell us about your experience with the freemium model, and what strategies you have deployed to drive conversion?
The freemium model developed organically for us. I started LearnVest because I couldn’t find any personal finance advice that spoke to me, so we launched with extensive online content. As we started to become a hub for personal finance advice, having a tool to actively manage your budget and spending was the logical next step. We’ve been committed to keeping both of these products entirely free.
At this point, we heard from countless LearnVest members who wanted more personalized and customized advice. No matter what their backgrounds or incomes, everyone had the same question: “Am I OK financially? Am I making the right decisions?” The existing financial services market was presenting an impossible conundrum: in order to work with a financial planner, you needed to have significant wealth. In order to have significant wealth, you need the guidance of a financial planner. Harnessing technology, we’ve been able to create a financial planning service that is affordable and accessible (in a market so traditionally out of reach for most Americans).
Now we’re in a position where we have an open dialogue with our members. We’re not pushing products, but we’re able to provide objective financial advice. Conversion from being an active daily reader and user of the My Money Center to these additional advice services is quite natural, as LearnVest is already a trusted voice in the market. We’ve always listened to the needs and questions of our members, and our paid products were created directly as a result of what our audience asked for.
6) How do you think about the marketplace for financial education will evolve in the coming years, and where do you see LearnVest five years from now?
Since I’ve started LearnVest, I think the conversation around financial education has definitely picked up. Given the ups and downs of the economy over the past few years, people realize they need more financial guidance. Many people are playing a bit of catch-up now, in terms of paying down debt and scrambling to pay for retirement.
I recently gave a TEDxWall Street talk on this very topic – I believe it’s critical to give college graduates basic financial principles when they graduate so they get started on the right foot the second they enter the “real world.” So much of financial advice out there is focused on getting people out of sticky financial situations, but I believe we can use education as a preventative measure.
Five years from now, my hope is that LearnVest shares our vision of affordable financial planning with the entire country. We want it to be possible for all Americans to have access to the education and personalized support they deserve when it comes to their money. I see LearnVest as the go-to spot for trusted money advice, and I think we’ll be able to break the “money taboo” and spark a productive and open dialogue around our finances.
7) What advice do you have for Wharton entrepreneurs launching a startup?
Since I’ve launched LearnVest, I’ve gotten so many gems of advice. A few of my favorites:
– Get skin in the game. Investing your own money will make you (even more) focused. Yes, it’s a huge leap, but putting your money on the line makes this personal.
– Enlist support. Anyone who tells you that you can go it entirely alone is wrong. If at all possible, rely on friends and family for support, but not for funding. First, mixing friends and money is complicated, and you don’t need the (additional) stress. Plus, when the time comes to seek additional funding, investors will prefer to see that you’ve been able to convince people outside your immediate network about the validity of your idea. When starting LearnVest, I only accepted money from people who could also provide invaluable strategic advice. If you’re looking to found a full-fledged startup, start by creating an advisory board composed of successful people, and don’t be afraid to give them stake in your company. They can help you with advice and connections to other experienced people.
– Know your user. At the end of the day, your user is all that matters. How does your product make her life easier? Better? More efficient? Figure out what matters to your user by understanding who you’re targeting—kids? Young women? Middle-aged men? Keep that vision in mind at all times when making critical decisions.
– Never get demoralized. Take time to find the joy in each day of the journey. Taking at least twenty minutes of quiet time each day never fails to provide me with greater clarity.
