Fixed! But Sabotage May Have Caused Escalator Failure.

By now, the Huntsman escalator debacle will have receded to a distant memory, as with all things unnoticed when working properly. While most 2nd Years grew increasingly irritated by the situation, 1st Years have now become used to life without it, and the WGA even briefly considered mandating the 1st Years to continue to use the stairs. William Wang, a 2nd Year, stated “The broken elevator is a nuisance, but you realize that life goes on…so I just bypass the barrier tape and walk up AND down the escalator”. As more and more students realized where the stairs were even located, they calmed down a bit. “I don’t think it’s a big deal that the escalator is broken. Once I realized the stairs are right there it’s been a nice excuse for a little extra exercise” said Arianna Nobles (WG ’13).
But still, some could not adjust to the changes in routine; Anna Zhang (WG ’13) was “so distraught by that broken escalator that it has made me miss all my classes on the second and third floor of Huntsman. I hope my professors can accurately attribute my absences to that broken escalator (rather than recruiting events).” Rumors have even surfaced that this catastrophic event influenced the final rounds of the auction as students unloaded JMHH classes in favor of SHDH and Vance Hall.
The Wharton Journal spoke with Wharton Operations and the WGA Executive Director of Facilities, Adam Barth (WG ’13) to get the real story. According to Wharton Operations Senior Director, Maria O’Callaghan-Cassidy, “during the last week of pre-term it appears as though an open water container was dropped down the escalator. As luck or lack thereof would have it – the water shorted the central processing unit. This part is proprietary and is in the process of being manufactured in Germany.”
ETA for the new part was originally 5-8 weeks at the time of the order, indicating a serious lead time miscalculation. Wharton Ops further explained that they attempted to keep the escalator open but not operational, but the OSHA rep for the University instructed the service provider to triple barricade the unit since the steps do not meet International Building Code sec. 1009.3 and Federal ADA regulations.
Ms. O’Callaghan-Cassidy elaborated “An escalator consultant has been retained by University Facilities to evaluate not only the condition of escalator #11 that went down but all of the JMHH escalators.” (Editor’s Note: At the time of printing, we had still not determined if Escalator Consulting is considered a mature industry).
As part of this process, Wharton Ops has also requested that an updated parts stock list be generated. Maria also stated that there is some question now as to what caused the central processing unit to fail, although water damage was noted.
Wharton Operations will look to University Facilities and Real Estate Services, their escalator vendor and the consultant’s report to investigate further and provide a formal report. Quality Elevator, recently acquired by KONE Inc., is the University maintenance vendor for escalators and elevators on campus, their contract is managed by University Facilities and Real Estate Services.
|
Throughout this harrowing saga, the Wharton Journal gathered the most interesting rumors surrounding this case, and we’ll leave to you to judge which ones are true:
– This particular escalator distinguishes itself from the others, as it was the only one designed by University of Chicago students, while all the others are Penn Engineering work.
– It took so long to fix as the employees responsible for its maintenance work on the Forum Floor and were not affected by the problem
– The escalator is in fact not broken, but rather a prank by ABP employees on their way out: they simply unplugged it and put up barriers, and took all the mustard packets too
– A Wharton Health Program strategy to fight obesity among students: they analyzed data from the previous 1 year and decided that by forcing most students to use the stairs they would lose an average of 3.72 pounds / student / semester! (SD of 4.21 pounds)
– A disgruntled OPIM professor, enraged over the 50% reduction in OPIM classes from the Fixed Core, poured a water bottle into the escalator and shorted the central processing unit, while screaming “This will teach them to care about bottlenecks!”
“Since we haven’t had the escalator for some time, I got used to going directly to the stairs after entering Huntsman Hall. I hardly even remember the escalator is an option anymore” – Andre Izecson de Carvalho WG ‘13
Pingback: hotel motel for sale
Pingback: commercial office buildings for
Pingback: Miami design district warehouse rent
Pingback: vacuum cleaners
Pingback: warehouse
Pingback: http://www.recycletotes.com
Pingback: cheap steroids online paypal
Pingback: cheap steroids online paypal
Pingback: london escorts
Pingback: modern furniture
Pingback: http://hamptonbayfanandlighting.com
Pingback: http://hamptonbaylightingfans4u.com
Pingback: temple run
Pingback: buy backlinks
Pingback: cokolwiek
Pingback: budowa
Pingback: tier2
Pingback: tier2 junk
Pingback: reserver hotel pas cher
Pingback: Lynden WA
Pingback: The best Vienna Airport Taxi
Pingback: Denver Center
Pingback: patiobb.com
Pingback: eskort ankara
Pingback: kokos trolar
Pingback: over here
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
Pingback: link
Pingback: lizaescorts
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5
Pingback: ICQ Chat
Pingback: yala beni em beni
Pingback: anti kasma oc
Pingback: seks izle
Pingback: seks izle
Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa
Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j
Pingback: anani siktigim
Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd
Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm
Pingback: orospunun evladi
Pingback: x4cwym845tx4f8w4fw84rffw485fedw
Pingback: car insurance low
Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales
Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland
Pingback: orospunun cikarttigi sahin can coskun
Pingback: webcam porno
Pingback: melbourne
Pingback: auto like for instagram followers
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale
Pingback: webcam model
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: news
Pingback: NBA Live Stream 2016
Pingback: quinoa salad recipes
Pingback: Section 90(5)
Pingback: buy proxies
Pingback: luxury car rental miami
Pingback: Click
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews
Pingback: Fitness Video
Pingback: Best buy iPhone Samsung accessories
Pingback: Gym Shorts
Pingback: free instagram followers fast and easy
Pingback: Whitney Andrson
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Reviews
Pingback: http://mahjongu.com/profile/1604768/DakotaCorne
Pingback: scary mazegame
Pingback: scarymazegame
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp
Pingback: banheira
Pingback: groupon review
Pingback: greenwriting
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash
Pingback: healthy eating for weight loss
Pingback: Carrie
Pingback: Continued
Pingback: Manuel Jaegers
Pingback: Sydney Kuttler
Pingback: get more
Pingback: anchor
Pingback: ecograf pret
Pingback: zubin medora
Pingback: paintless dent repair training
Pingback: Shekhanzai
Pingback: stained concrete
Pingback: stained concrete
Pingback: roofing
Pingback: movie2k
Pingback: roofing
Pingback: foundation repair
Pingback: foundation repair
Pingback: dog play pen
Pingback: foundation repair
Pingback: Rfidang
Pingback: email verifier
Pingback: short movie
Pingback: insolltools
Pingback: plumbing
Pingback: SEO Malaysia
Pingback: allergies
Pingback: Ottawa personal injury attorneys
Pingback: Top Gaming Laptops
Pingback: orange county appliance repair
Pingback: Laga iphone
Pingback: http://materialy.wnaszymkatalogu.pl/projektowanie-stron-www/
Pingback: Brand Bangla Eshop
Pingback: Employment lawyers
Pingback: valentines day dinner
Pingback: Samella Sherraden
Pingback: Kaylee
Pingback: free bonus no deposit casino
Pingback: licensed master plumber
Pingback: 100% CASINO WELCOME BONUS
Pingback: plumbing services
Pingback: webproxy
Pingback: Llavero personalizado
Pingback: Embroidery
Pingback: Best Prostate Supplement
Pingback: golf ball barrier nets
Pingback: golf ball barrier nets
Pingback: minneapolis seo services
Pingback: master dog groomer
Pingback: dog groomer
Pingback: FCPX
Pingback: Motion Effects
Pingback: How To Sell My House Without a Realtor San Antonio Texas Area
Pingback: toy
Pingback: comprar seguidores twitter
Pingback: Learn More Here
Pingback: Mortgage Relief San Antonio Texas Area
Pingback: How To Sell My House Fast San Antonio Texas Area
Pingback: onion creek plumber
Pingback: window tint austin
Pingback: Gascheck
Pingback: Kinder
Pingback: Pop A Lot
Pingback: my latest blog post
Pingback: licensed plumbers Austin TX
Pingback: buy custom essays online
Pingback: goniophotometer price
Pingback: 2016 frankies bikinis
Pingback: CAT-5 installer
Pingback: base layout for town hall 9 in clan war
Pingback: Diet
Pingback: scooter
Pingback: Logo design brisbane
Pingback: digital signs
Pingback: http://aceroofingtexas.com/
Pingback: window tint austin
Pingback: Adipex
Pingback: Termite Treatment Perth
Pingback: broker opzioni binarie
Pingback: this link
Pingback: galveston beach rentals
Pingback: blackjack
Pingback: girl names
Pingback: window tint lakeway
Pingback: this one
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer
Pingback: hair loss prevention
Pingback: drain pipe repair austin
Pingback: boss
Pingback: clint bertucci
Pingback: L’Mage Advanced Moisturizing Complex Review
Pingback: norse popular baby names
Pingback: Best Affiliate Marketing Programs
Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum
Pingback: plumbing repair Tarrytown
Pingback: Cakes To Hyderabad
Pingback: plumbing repair Austin
Pingback: streetwear clothing website
Pingback: news
Pingback: Bail Bonds Tampa Fl
Pingback: kit tatuaggi
Pingback: Water Softener Barrie Ontario
Pingback: tenerife blog
Pingback: movietube
Pingback: Water Damage Restoration - Austin Texas Service Area
Pingback: seo consultant minneapolis
Pingback: have a peek at this web-site
Pingback: Florrie
Pingback: hungry shark evolution hack apk
Pingback: boom beach unlimited diamonds
Pingback: Descargar Musica
Pingback: free porn
Pingback: Auralei Anti Wrinkle Cream
Pingback: boom beach diamonds
Pingback: my singing monsters hack download
Pingback: http://www.allareaoverhead.com/
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids
Pingback: top apartment locator austin
Pingback: toko sprei
Pingback: speaker rental singapore
Pingback: antispam e.v.
Pingback: healthy food in singapore
Pingback: Wide Roller banners
Pingback: malaga agencia de publicidad
Pingback: claw ring
Pingback: drain clearing westlake
Pingback: virtualreality
Pingback: 15 gallons of water
Pingback: Probiotics
Pingback: flight simulator 2016 release date
Pingback: Medical Marijuana Renewal San Francisco
Pingback: Marvelous Designer tutorials free
Pingback: Hotel Di Depok
Pingback: Learning Photography in Chandigarh Nipun
Pingback: automotive mold
Pingback: Schoolboy Q style beat
Pingback: cheap webdesign company
Pingback: Jacinda
Pingback: supervised pet kennel
Pingback: puppy sitter
Pingback: Austin pier and beam repair contractor
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Malang
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Malang
Pingback: carpet cleaning
Pingback: live messaging
Pingback: homes for cash
Pingback: Nigeria Online Shopping
Pingback: walking with dinosaur costume
Pingback: hpi text check
Pingback: Shira Hillsman
Pingback: Marvelous Designer tutorials free
Pingback: How To Tell Someone You Love Them
Pingback: Banheira
Pingback: Entertainment
Pingback: colon detox
Pingback: http://ow.ly/YGgAt
Pingback: Affordable acupuncture Minneapolis
Pingback: free porn
Pingback: marketing services Tulsa
Pingback: Realtor BPO REO Real Estate Foreclosure
Pingback: Jeremy McGilvrey
Pingback: penny auction developer
Pingback: fit chair as seen on tv
Pingback: garcinia cambogia xt with african mango
Pingback: consignment shops houston
Pingback: Penny Auction Script
Pingback: agen judi bola
Pingback: Tattoo ลายสัก
Pingback: GPS Tracker
Pingback: Ipro Academy 2.0 Review
Pingback: Quotes
Pingback: film production studio
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison
Pingback: water hose reel
Pingback: buy youtube views
Pingback: Vietnam travel guide
Pingback: Fannie
Pingback: affiliate
Pingback: Email advertising USA
Pingback: ESTELLE
Pingback: cerrajero de valencia
Pingback: luxury villa rentals
Pingback: venapro reviews
Pingback: highend romper
Pingback: whatsapp channel supplier
Pingback: whatsapp channel numbers
Pingback: instant video messaging
Pingback: Best laser hair removal nyc
Pingback: car accessories malta
Pingback: coldstore
Pingback: most popular online product
Pingback: Houston SEO
Pingback: bathroom scale iphone app percent body fat
Pingback: remington ne3560 nose hair trimmer
Pingback: Motor Club of America proof
Pingback: hcg injections
Pingback: you suck at parking
Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes
Pingback: fashion bracelet
Pingback: applicaion
Pingback: How to get your ex girlfriend back
Pingback: Battle
Pingback: punta cana se necesita visa
Pingback: Airline Pet Crate in Sri Lanka
Pingback: dog training school
Pingback: food places near me
Pingback: al3ab
Pingback: tenerife estate agents
Pingback: SME bank loan
Pingback: roof leak repair
Pingback: jelly swim
Pingback: landscaper Canberra
Pingback: egypt
Pingback: Crazy Bulk Dianabol
Pingback: Algorithmic Trading
Pingback: diamond earrings
Pingback: Commercial Cleaning Auckland
Pingback: Pattie
Pingback: Hotel Di Carita
Pingback: Castellana
Pingback: mixed martial arts
Pingback: tenerife forum
Pingback: 12 win
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/
Pingback: Thai Porn
Pingback: http://rosengard.tv
Pingback: Hotel Di Carita
Pingback: Thai Porn
Pingback: Crawler Dozers For Sale
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016
Pingback: Tailor made holidays Sri Lanka
Pingback: overnight pet sitter in naples
Pingback: free 6 month xbox live codes
Pingback: pan roasted nugget
Pingback: top flight moving helpers
Pingback: best mattresses 2016
Pingback: vision therapy
Pingback: electric fly swatter 40122
Pingback: Franklin
Pingback: dog kennel
Pingback: mobile strike hack apk
Pingback: body measurement goals
Pingback: Columbia
Pingback: nepremičnine
Pingback: cooling
Pingback: bucetas gostosas
Pingback: starcom
Pingback: free messenger guide
Pingback: lease luxury apartment austin tx
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin
Pingback: dpstream streaming gratuit
Pingback: Debarpan Mukherjee
Pingback: how to get fast instagram followers
Pingback: java j2ee training in pune
Pingback: Katelyn Mcgown
Pingback: workout
Pingback: homone therapy pregnancy
Pingback: Run A Webinar Bonus
Pingback: my website
Pingback: prevent prostate cancer
Pingback: Solar Panels
Pingback: billig tannlege
Pingback: Restorative dentistry cedar park
Pingback: dat di an
Pingback: Personal Care
Pingback: libertad financiera
Pingback: flight simulator 2017
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/
Pingback: purses
Pingback: Top Guide Of most expensive jewelry
Pingback: solar related
Pingback: bamboo sunglasses
Pingback: this video
Pingback: a powerful toenail fungus treatment
Pingback: Customize A Vape
Pingback: ecommerce seo
Pingback: train the technical trainer konzept
Pingback: Buy Isagenix Online
Pingback: Buy Isagenix
Pingback: Workout Clothes
Pingback: alquiler de apartamentos
Pingback: home safe
Pingback: canlı casino oynananbahissiteleri
Pingback: startups stories
Pingback: bedavarulet
Pingback: Qmee review
Pingback: Compagnie de ménage Montréal
Pingback: Make money in Network Marketing
Pingback: teleteria casino reviews
Pingback: ljubljana
Pingback: cara mendaftar sbobet
Pingback: samsung galaxy S6 screen protector
Pingback: free music streaming
Pingback: See inside
Pingback: streetview
Pingback: Digital Marketing
Pingback: eleb gossip
Pingback: vacuuming
Pingback: InstallShield 2015
Pingback: startups in India
Pingback: online casino
Pingback: Eating
Pingback: family and newborn photography
Pingback: Junchuang-Lock
Pingback: www.yidejewelry.com
Pingback: Neuro-Linguistic Programming
Pingback: porno
Pingback: Goggles
Pingback: na chatroom
Pingback: women's shirts
Pingback: my passion
Pingback: forex accurate
Pingback: porno
Pingback: gold ira
Pingback: buy facebook likes
Pingback: adult coloring books
Pingback: overnight cat care naples
Pingback: Doug Cotter Atlanta
Pingback: visit website
Pingback: All Area Over Head
Pingback: overnight dog sitter naples fl
Pingback: textyourexback
Pingback: singorama.com
Pingback: http://www.queryonline.it/
Pingback: brain peak price
Pingback: Best drones for sale
Pingback: stained concrete floors in Austin Texas
Pingback: greatest pet sitter in naples fl
Pingback: buy marquetry panels
Pingback: Shonna
Pingback: neuken
Pingback: voice lessons phoenix
Pingback: funny jokes
Pingback: celebrity custom wedding dress events heroes
Pingback: rocket portuguese premium
Pingback: Cosmetic Dentistry
Pingback: that guy
Pingback: reviews on psychic source
Pingback: xxx
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: Rolling gate repair NYC
Pingback: jet stupid
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1
Pingback: Obsession Phrases
Pingback: free psychic readings
Pingback: Gisela
Pingback: lake grande condo
Pingback: City professional dentists church st
Pingback: dollarnights
Pingback: Stephen Leather books
Pingback: california psychics reviews
Pingback: hair restoration clinic
Pingback: Medix College Reviews
Pingback: Grammarly Review
Pingback: Lavino Ageless Moisturizer
Pingback: foro escorts
Pingback: Medix College Reviews
Pingback: Medix College Reviews
Pingback: adidas
Pingback: forum mu online
Pingback: dependable deck builders Austin
Pingback: wedding tuxedos
Pingback: ï»¿judi bola
Pingback: AC Compressor
Pingback: riparazione iphone roma
Pingback: ï»¿Long Island Lice removal
Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer
Pingback: app development
Pingback: diabeticlivingonline.guitarherobrokemyknee.com
Pingback: piante online
Pingback: edarling
Pingback: whatsapp channels
Pingback: vendita piante online
Pingback: Red Smoothie Detox Factor Review
Pingback: cheap search engine optimization services
Pingback: spearguns
Pingback: ï»¿seo
Pingback: spearguns
Pingback: http://www.gildedspirit.com/
Pingback: http://austinjunkcarbuyers.com/
Pingback: instagram hack
Pingback: google hack
Pingback: girlsontop.equityplays.date
Pingback: cusco puno bus
Pingback: Limo service austin
Pingback: NBA Online Stream
Pingback: stained concrete contractor in Austin
Pingback: schedule maker
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater
Pingback: Kids art classes mansfield
Pingback: Paint party ideas
Pingback: Sigelei T150 Touch Screen Mod
Pingback: accessories
Pingback: ï»¿Roulette
Pingback: chiropractic San Jose
Pingback: Casino
Pingback: stumbleupon bot
Pingback: edarling
Pingback: JVZoo Discount
Pingback: massage
Pingback: instrumental background music for videos
Pingback: Tess + Trish
Pingback: brett
Pingback: nordstrom coupon code
Pingback: EPF UAN
Pingback: resume writing
Pingback: ï»¿san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: professional resume
Pingback: Data Recovery Services
Pingback: Data Recovery Services
Pingback: Read More Here
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology
Pingback: generic viagra
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology
Pingback: Free WSET Course
Pingback: follar
Pingback: Affiliate Trax Review and Bonus
Pingback: vinyl windows replacement
Pingback: tapas meadowhall
Pingback: worn on tv
Pingback: garden designer
Pingback: tapas london
Pingback: kitchen appliance repairs london
Pingback: deck building Austin TX
Pingback: psoriasis free for life
Pingback: ï»¿san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: Effective SEO services North Vancouver BC
Pingback: romano's stores close
Pingback: Rugby Live Stream
Pingback: ???????
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire
Pingback: stocks trading live
Pingback: water damage Austin TX
Pingback: judi bola sbobet
Pingback: tantric massage
Pingback: ï»¿escortbayan
Pingback: sms lån
Pingback: new home communities Austin
Pingback: printingvip
Pingback: vip prints
Pingback: free avast license key
Pingback: restaurants westfield london
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale
Pingback: Martin Lawrence Music R&B RNB HipHop
Pingback: day spa Austin
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale
Pingback: stained concrete Austin
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: instagram followers porn
Pingback: permanent makeup Austin
Pingback: takipci porn
Pingback: jajajajajajaja
Pingback: jajajajajajaja
Pingback: jajajajajajaja
Pingback: jajajajajajaja
Pingback: payment proof mca
Pingback: Harga Cream Temulawak
Pingback: Comprar en lineaequiposmedicos
Pingback: dlh
Pingback: garden design
Pingback: samsung unlocking
Pingback: forniry dlh
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: samsung unlock
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: fake taxi
Pingback: Body care
Pingback: porno izle
Pingback: 他媽的谷歌
Pingback: orzech amerykanski
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh
Pingback: medical billing schools
Pingback: porno
Pingback: Addison apartment finder
Pingback: Business articles
Pingback: Solo Ads in USA
Pingback: Brian wiita
Pingback: american heritage inc
Pingback: natural roach killer
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: sklejka dlh
Pingback: Shampoo for dogs with skin allergies
Pingback: Online Reviews
Pingback: Removals Company Cheltenham
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: ï»¿Storage Company Cheltenham
Pingback: cedr
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: Latest Offer
Pingback: 觀看色情肛門
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer
Pingback: bulk whatsapp channels
Pingback: podlogi
Pingback: porn
Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌
Pingback: kantï¿½wka
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1TV1BTa
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: ï»¿junk cars
Pingback: ï»¿junk cars
Pingback: modrzew syberyjski dlh
Pingback: buy hacklink
Pingback: Pool Repair Houston
Pingback: best coffee maker with grinder
Pingback: escort
Pingback: escort
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle
Pingback: escort
Pingback: quotes about moving on and letting go
Pingback: escort
Pingback: 视频网站充值
Pingback: http://rbl.ms/1qRElLu
Pingback: Detroit Lions NFL Season Preview
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: 色情管
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: marketing across canada
Pingback: Bad service
Pingback: Bad service
Pingback: Bad service
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com
Pingback: london tantric
Pingback: london tantric
Pingback: Trending Images
Pingback: Mdz rent a car
Pingback: Luis
Pingback: to t shirt
Pingback: Photo quotes
Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey
Pingback: plr ebooks
Pingback: Twin Cities limo
Pingback: QWEQEWQE
Pingback: Hottest WAGs In Sports
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle
Pingback: mytax 2016
Pingback: kalici makyaj
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat
Pingback: kalici makyaj
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag
Pingback: heating brussels
Pingback: recupero dati
Pingback: Sloths
Pingback: spam scammer
Pingback: techos de aluminio
Pingback: Tenerife Property
Pingback: ï»¿binary options trading
Pingback: alpha brain review
Pingback: alpha brain review
Pingback: ego cialis
Pingback: ï»¿academia do importador
Pingback: ï»¿academia do importador
Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts
Pingback: what helps hair grow
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey
Pingback: visit here
Pingback: electrician
Pingback: electrician
Pingback: how to regrow lost hair
Pingback: Ver Peliculas online gratis
Pingback: Gfive mobile china
Pingback: tao of badass book
Pingback: buca escort
Pingback: ï»¿Sexchillan
Pingback: Escort en Copiapo
Pingback: escort kadıköy
Pingback: 健麗國際醫學美容集團
Pingback: chrysler key fob cover
Pingback: estate planning attorney Austin
Pingback: fakir selim
Pingback: Local gigs
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: dewedding
Pingback: porno izle
Pingback: Yelawolf Remix
Pingback: Viagra opinie
Pingback: search engine optimisation
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store
Pingback: bizvarsaksenhicolursunpic
Pingback: online girl game
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: Interracial Porn
Pingback: Interracial Porn
Pingback: free games
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: cranecrews.com
Pingback: porno
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: Asian Porn
Pingback: Free XXX Porn
Pingback: Link
Pingback: Comcast
Pingback: stained concrete Austin
Pingback: free games
Pingback: Kamagra najtaniej w internecie
Pingback: Anal Porn
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto
Pingback: Detroit Pistons
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets
Pingback: Free Amateur Porn
Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: copiers Austin
Pingback: Shemale Porn
Pingback: Gay Porn
Pingback: Gianna Michaels Porn
Pingback: Gay Lesbian Porn
Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn
Pingback: water damage Lakeway
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel
Pingback: Viagra bez recepty
Pingback: Bowling Balls
Pingback: pest control
Pingback: 牛混蛋
Pingback: ï»¿porno
Pingback: Detroit Pistons Store
Pingback: 黃牛
Pingback: new home communities Austin
Pingback: pest control
Pingback: Since 2005 we are the Best and Most Experienced Ikea Kitchen
Pingback: enviar paquetes a colombia desde usa
Pingback: Leeann
Pingback: real gold chain
Pingback: metin2 pvp serverler
Pingback: getfree videos for brazzers
Pingback: ï»¿Company Reviews
Pingback: Flower Nail Art Water Transfer Decal Sticker
Pingback: forina pure
Pingback: porn
Pingback: babson printers
Pingback: Taylor Gang
Pingback: Bridgette
Pingback: corset sale
Pingback: buy google cheat
Pingback: Garrett Palmeri
Pingback: Porn Blog
Pingback: can you get rid of cellulite
Pingback: fast loans
Pingback: code coupon
Pingback: kasyno gry hazardowe
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi
Pingback: porno izle
Pingback: airport taxi service boston
Pingback: adult modeling jobs
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough
Pingback: Drake Type Beat
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape
Pingback: poodle dog breed information
Pingback: ï»¿Fetish
Pingback: Colleen
Pingback: Onie
Pingback: office cleaners
Pingback: malacca roadtrip
Pingback: photo booth toronto
Pingback: Paul DeGregory
Pingback: little india denver
Pingback: Best Deals Beauty Supply Makeup Accessories
Pingback: porno izle
Pingback: pozyczki
Pingback: Myrta
Pingback: pozyczki
Pingback: phone 6s huge discount
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami
Pingback: siktir git
Pingback: Roma Neuhoff
Pingback: Dreamlife Beats
Pingback: Jacquelin Pacewicz
Pingback: Free Minecraft Accounts
Pingback: flood damage cleanup Austin
Pingback: brain smart ultra
Pingback: offshore fishing charters Stuart FL
Pingback: brain smart ultra
Pingback: buy fake like
Pingback: stained concrete Austin
Pingback: free porn
Pingback: child porn
Pingback: gymnastics landing mats used
Pingback: water damage Austin TX
Pingback: American Power and Gas
Pingback: escortbayan
Pingback: ï»¿Porn
Pingback: ï»¿Porn
Pingback: ESCORT
Pingback: visit this site right here
Pingback: car audio Austin TX
Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon
Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon
Pingback: Cogniflex
Pingback: london tantric
Pingback: RRB Result 2016
Pingback: hr.com
Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop
Pingback: da´ xuyên sa´ng
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes
Pingback: graphic design
Pingback: lam nhôm trang tri´
Pingback: Top Bankruptcy Attorney McKinney
Pingback: cfd companies uk
Pingback: hiverlab
Pingback: ï»¿money
Pingback: ï»¿money
Pingback: Credit Report
Pingback: robot de opciones binarias
Pingback: hiverlab
Pingback: http://austinsteamit.com/carpet-cleaning-austin-tx/
Pingback: life insurance lawyer
Pingback: windows and doors
Pingback: video maker China
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan
Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort
Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort
Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort
Pingback: EB5 EUA
Pingback: rust resistant shower curtain hooks
Pingback: 可憐的私生
Pingback: picccc
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: Eincar brand online
Pingback: gopro extended battery housing
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan
Pingback: dog groomers Austin TX
Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort
Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort
Pingback: Cocuk escort
Pingback: fence builder Austin
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet
Pingback: verona sauvage swimwear
Pingback: FastComet Coupons
Pingback: online casino
Pingback: child escort girl
Pingback: ï»¿Viagra
Pingback: child escort girl
Pingback: business reviews
Pingback: full review
Pingback: business reviews
Pingback: the original source
Pingback: viagra
Pingback: grammar check
Pingback: chinakopen.nl
Pingback: Diabetes destroyer
Pingback: Bun B Style Instrumental
Pingback: sex shop
Pingback: recycling computers
Pingback: Chance The Rapper Type Beat 2016
Pingback: PC Disposal
Pingback: Laptop Disposal
Pingback: cocuk pornosu
Pingback: click here
Pingback: spam software
Pingback: cocuk pornosu
Pingback: cocuk escort
Pingback: cocuk escort
Pingback: cocuk escort
Pingback: takipci porn
Pingback: Rolando
Pingback: T.I. Style Instrumental
Pingback: Williams
Pingback: Type 2 Diabetes ~ 115 million have pre diabetes or diabetes. Many people don't know they have it until..
Pingback: medical career jobs
Pingback: products-P
Pingback: payday loans
Pingback: payday loans
Pingback: nigger
Pingback: this URL
Pingback: fair n pink whitening
Pingback: baltic sikerr
Pingback: baltic siker oç
Pingback: baltic siker o.ç
Pingback: baltic siker o.ç
Pingback: инфо
Pingback: Bigo Live Web
Pingback: Veterans day thank you quotes
Pingback: academic alliance dermatology tampa
Pingback: pia
Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews
Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews
Pingback: CenRob - As Melhores Informaï¿½ï¿½es da Internet!
Pingback: facials in tampa
Pingback: eyebrow tinting tampa
Pingback: Granite Countertops Spring TX
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-to-purchase-rx/
Pingback: Mia
Pingback: porno sex
Pingback: ï»¿kameralÄ± sohbet sitesi kurmak
Pingback: best SEO services provider
Pingback: counselconnectz
Pingback: Back Pain Treatment Tips
Pingback: seo packages monthly
Pingback: Tablet Binder
Pingback: cost effective seo packages
Pingback: seo package india
Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs
Pingback: memory training Singapore
Pingback: sex toy
Pingback: VISIT THIS SITE
Pingback: china-dhgate.com-9
Pingback: furniture village voucher codes
Pingback: dunelm mill voucher codes
Pingback: Learn More Here
Pingback: escort bayan
Pingback: John Greed Vouchers
Pingback: ï»¿creapure
Pingback: ï»¿creapure
Pingback: dunelm mill voucher codes
Pingback: 95% off Viagra pills
Pingback: buy Viagra 50% off
Pingback: Viagra coupon
Pingback: caverject 10mcg
Pingback: sabit kanca 2 izle
Pingback: Picur Style - Dicas Gratuitas!
Pingback: Buy Oxycontin without a prescription
Pingback: taekwondo
Pingback: player via video
Pingback: freebetcastle bookmakers
Pingback: sex discount
Pingback: voucher codes
Pingback: 95% off Viagra pills
Pingback: carb blocker reviews uk
Pingback: pokemon go hack
Pingback: apple
Pingback: American Power and Gas Reviews
Pingback: American Power and Gas
Pingback: cheap viagra cleveland
Pingback: https://globalandia.blogspot.com/
Pingback: canada goose
Pingback: wholesale malaysia
Pingback: bitcoin system
Pingback: business loan
Pingback: bella dermis skin care
Pingback: read here
Pingback: bliss spa locations
Pingback: health and beauty institute tampa
Pingback: spa tampa fl
Pingback: my blog
Pingback: codes promotion
Pingback: ucuz esya depolama
Pingback: sprawdzenie vin
Pingback: 2 Chainz Type Beat 2016
Pingback: porno
Pingback: Zlog
Pingback: veterans Day 2017
Pingback: Let me show you how to earn quick cash online as an affiliate
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLhS146azz0
Pingback: blackhat download
Pingback: Guillaume Guersan
Pingback: Los Angeles Limo Service
Pingback: jessica sarkisian
Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ
Pingback: Cannibalism
Pingback: boolberry
Pingback: Italian Stereotype facebook page
Pingback: click here for more
Pingback: Untraceable bitcoin
Pingback: directory
Pingback: official source
Pingback: Treat Sciatica Naturally
Pingback: boolberry anonymous
Pingback: hop over to this web-site
Pingback: hop over to this web-site
Pingback: Porno
Pingback: Porno
Pingback: consultor marketing digital
Pingback: Terri
Pingback: malware
Pingback: Mike Geary exercices pour abdos
Pingback: Pawswatch Pet Visiting
Pingback: infection
Pingback: bostanci escort
Pingback: halloween night
Pingback: residential
Pingback: Polecam
Pingback: tubemate for windows phone lumia 625
Pingback: real money casino gambling
Pingback: red timberland boots
Pingback: online
Pingback: o.ç piç
Pingback: Viagra sklep
Pingback: Charlotte immigration attorney
Pingback: performance auto parts
Pingback: Viagra cena
Pingback: angry birds rio
Pingback: Viagra cena
Pingback: hcg drops
Pingback: alimentation animaux domestiques
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: subway surfers games
Pingback: lacoste shoes
Pingback: escorts in nottingham
Pingback: brazilian steakhouse san antonio special
Pingback: brazilian steakhouse carlsbad
Pingback: Google Samsung account lock removal
Pingback: Soundclick Producers
Pingback: temple run game
Pingback: Viagra sklep
Pingback: Viagra sklep
Pingback: stickman games
Pingback: counselling red deer
Pingback: gordonia free watches
Pingback: Rayqvon Warren
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Dillon Bostwick
Pingback: bamboo boots
Pingback: simplybe voucher
Pingback: vinhomes skylake pham hùng
Pingback: Maria Karpov DMD
Pingback: friv 2
Pingback: Alexander
Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz
Pingback: house cleaners
Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz
Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz
Pingback: Hester
Pingback: escort nottingham
Pingback: karsi yaka escort
Pingback: istanbul escort
Pingback: SKM40GD101D
Pingback: escort in Leicester
Pingback: moriartiarmaments.com
Pingback: Mens
Pingback: epoxy concrete
Pingback: Acrylic
Pingback: Epoxide hydrolase 3
Pingback: Epoxydocosapentaenoic acid
Pingback: Car Paint
Pingback: istanbul escort
Pingback: siktir git
Pingback: siktir git
Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz
Pingback: advertising
Pingback: steroids bros porn
Pingback: scuba diving
Pingback: izmir eskort
Pingback: work from home 2017
Pingback: situs Poker Online Indonesia
Pingback: scientific trading machine review
Pingback: Prokop
Pingback: Myrta
Pingback: Dillon Bostwick
Pingback: Foundation Repair
Pingback: psicologo online
Pingback: preview
Pingback: limo service toronto
Pingback: psychic readings by phone
Pingback: vape coupon
Pingback: FOREX TRENDY
Pingback: quick payday loans
Pingback: short term loans
Pingback: missouri wind and solar rip off
Pingback: Hoshizaki pa0613 water pump
Pingback: read this
Pingback: go here
Pingback: kaybol
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: Agen Bola Deposit 25 Rb
Pingback: protein powders
Pingback: kitalagu
Pingback: listen to this podcast
Pingback: get instagram followers
Pingback: easy instagram followers
Pingback: buy viagra online
Pingback: sites de rencontres
Pingback: paypal solutions
Pingback: Full Movies
Pingback: website
Pingback: Prop oxy
Pingback: Jason Raphael Forex
Pingback: dentist visit
Pingback: Saldo Sodexo
Pingback: Richard Warke
Pingback: Angelita
Pingback: jdm engines
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: where to pay for
Pingback: pokerpair88
Pingback: sbobet online
Pingback: unlock her legs review
Pingback: online qq
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: 99 domino
Pingback: poker domino online
Pingback: judi
Pingback: travel madiun jogja
Pingback: Porno
Pingback: Huntington Beach Physical Therapy