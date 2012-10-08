Entrepreneur’s Corner: Emprego Ligado

Brazil is hot, hot, hot – and Wharton entrepreneurs are taking notice. Among the growing herd of Whartonites who find themselves dancing the startup samba in Sao Paulo, Brazil, is California-bred Jacob Rosenbloom (WG ’11). Jake is founder and CEO of Emprego Ligado, an SMS-based job marketplace for blue-collar Brazilians. We caught up with Jake to get a closer look at the new startup and talk all things Brazil.
Wharton Journal: Tell us your story. Why Brazil, and why job recruiting?
Jacob Rosenbloom: Before coming to Wharton and Lauder, I had already lived for two years in Brazil and had spent my pre-MBA career investing in Latin America at Goldman Sachs. I had spent six years living, working and studying in Colombia, Mexico, Argentina and Brazil and continued to invest in the region through the Lauder Spanish program. During my two years at Wharton, I interned with Endeavor in Bogotá, Colombia. Given my professional and academic focus on Latin America, and given Brazil’s rise over recent years, it was an easy decision to return to Sao Paulo.
In my time living in Brazil, I learned that the human resources industry was one of the major challenges and opportunities in the Brazilian economy. One of my co-Founders, Derek Fears, also extensively researched informal labor markets while at Stanford and at the World Bank. We were intimately aware of the holes in the HR industry. We also noted that extremely innovative start-ups had really disrupted the industry in developed markets (creating multi-billion dollar businesses in the process), this really had not yet hit the Brazilian market.
WJ: It’s interesting that you chose SMS as the primary medium for everything, from collecting resumes to communicating job openings to arranging job interviews. Why SMS?
JR: SMS is clearly the preferred medium for communication at all levels of social class in Brazil, and particularly at the “blue-collar” level in which we operate. While smartphone and mobile data penetration (extremely low in the “blue-collar” segment) will certainly increase, the simplicity and ubiquity of SMS makes it core to a mobile-first technology and the development of an extremely large user database.
WJ: Congratulations on closing your first funding round! How did you approach the fundraising process, and what would you say was the hardest part about it?
JR: We targeted investors based in Brazil and in Silicon Valley that had demonstrated interest in Brazil. I have a great team of Sao Paulo based co-founders and we leveraged the investor contacts that we had cultivated in our careers, including those that I had cultivated in the years I spent working as an investor in Brazil. The largest hurdle was finding investors who were interested in newer business models designed specifically for Brazil (or developing countries in general). Much of the recent investment in Brazil has trended toward replicas of proven business models from the States or Europe, especially in the e-commerce space. We were certainly aware of this dynamic, and understood why it might make sense from an investor perspective, but the market we are going after (HR) is too large and exciting for us to ignore. One of our central theses has been that the companies that will become truly sustainable in Brazil will be those that are designed specifically (not just localized) for the Brazilian marketplace.
WJ: What is it like to now be part of 500 Startups?
JR: 500 Startups has an extensive network of mentors and co-investors throughout the world. They also have a team based in São Paulo that is responsible for a lot of the events that are helping to build the Brazil-entrepreneurial ecosystem. The mentors have given us extremely valuable advice on our expansion strategy.
WJ: Can you talk a bit about Emprego Ligado’s business model?
JR: Over the last two years the Brazilian economy has undergone a drastic shift in the balance of supply and demand for labor, and companies have become increasingly more desperate to find operational-level workers. The pain point is clearly at the company level, where HR managers simply cannot get candidates in the door. We offer a unique and innovative solution that focuses on simplicity, speed and location, and we pass on all costs to the companies to ensure that the service is entirely free for job-seekers.
WJ: What’s next for Emprego Ligado, post-funding? Any exciting new developments we should be watching out for?
JR: We are busy putting our capital raise proceeds to work. We already have a team of ten based in São Paulo, with seven Brazilian employees and executives and we will be adding more top-tier and unique Brazilian talent shortly. We are also in the process of developing a number of new product features that we think will really revolutionize the way companies find and hire candidates. Additionally, subsequent to closing the funding round, we have received capital from some other exciting local investors that we will be announcing in the future.
WJ: Prior to coming to Wharton, you worked in investment banking at Goldman Sachs. What challenges are you facing as a first-time entrepreneur?
JR: I had also studied first-class entrepreneurs closely while working at Endeavor in Colombia. The benefits of having spent several years working in the Brazilian marketplace are clear, and I cannot underscore the importance of having a strong co-founding team. We also hired several senior Brazilian executives from the human resources, wireless and technology industries at the beginning, which has catapulted us forward. The challenge for a first-time entrepreneur is learning to push hard while planning for contingencies and also realizing when something isn’t working out. This balance of 3 skills is hard to develop.
WJ: Any advice for current Wharton MBAs who are looking to transition to entrepreneurship while on campus?
JR: The two years on campus is a blessing. If you are serious about entrepreneurship, take the time to develop your ideas and research them while on campus. The summer internship is an unrivaled opportunity to get experience that will pay huge dividends when starting a venture or working at an early-stage company after the MBA. Forget about the aesthetics or resume value of the summer experience and focus on roles that will give you first-hand, operational understanding of early-stage companies. If you can identify which industry or vertical you are interested in and target that, even better.
Pingback: Campus Chronicles: The Wharton Journal
Pingback: AnewAmerica Community Corporation Celebrates Immigrant … | Entrepreneur
Pingback: luottoa
Pingback: steroidi anabolizzanti
Pingback: swinging millionaire review
Pingback: commercial building
Pingback: class a office space
Pingback: glitter hit
Pingback: condos for rent toronto
Pingback: computer monitor
Pingback: Blue Coaster33
Pingback: watch tv show episodes
Pingback: watch movies online free
Pingback: free movie downloads
Pingback: legal steroids
Pingback: get satellite tv
Pingback: tvpackages.net
Pingback: buy meditech clenbuterol uk
Pingback: mobile porn
Pingback: stop parking
Pingback: water ionizers
Pingback: laan penge billigt
Pingback: parking
Pingback: water ionizer plans
Pingback: bottled alkaline water
Pingback: j memoli electricians
Pingback: j knight locksmiths melbourne
Pingback: find out this here
Pingback: page
Pingback: j hargreaves plumbers merchants
Pingback: bolån utan kontantinsats
Pingback: house blue
Pingback: dangerous part p electricians
Pingback: pay per day loan plans
Pingback: paypal loans
Pingback: water ionizer
Pingback: peco
Pingback: alkaline water
Pingback: http://www.tc.faa.gov/content/leaving.asp?extlink=http://bit.ly/1OvaJul
Pingback: alkaline water
Pingback: water ionizer payment plan
Pingback: I was reading this
Pingback: link
Pingback: pest control london,24 hour pest control london,rats mice,cockroaches,moths,foxes,pest control highgate,pest control crouch end,pest control mayfair,pest control paddington
Pingback: buy backlinks
Pingback: Green tea powder
Pingback: budowa
Pingback: tier2
Pingback: tier2 junk
Pingback: reserver hotel pas cher
Pingback: Walnut Creek CA
Pingback: Derek Lauder Locksmith | safes -antique safes shop
Pingback: Derek Lauder Locksmith | information -gun safes
Pingback: Derek Lauder Locksmith | write -locksmithreviews
Pingback: Derek Lauder Locksmith | orders -gun safes
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
Pingback: Derek Lauder Locksmith | gun -security gun safes
Pingback: Derek Lauder Locksmith | security gun safes
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc
Pingback: Goldman Sachs Pre-mba Internship | masters degree info
Pingback: cn7v5wocmtxwn5tvbtwxdfsddv
Pingback: ccm4n5ts5mrctwy354wc3
Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa
Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j
Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd
Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales
Pingback: mandolin picks
Pingback: state farm company
Pingback: silk socks
Pingback: best silk clothing
Pingback: dog kennels
Pingback: webcam porno
Pingback: security melbourne
Pingback: papa johns specials for 2015 and 2016
Pingback: tacfit commando
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri
Pingback: webcam girl worden
Pingback: Pet import license
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: wynajem agregatï¿½w Pradotwï¿½rczych
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle
Pingback: click
Pingback: Watch NBA Live
Pingback: private proxies
Pingback: Nï¿½met tanfolyam
Pingback: quinoa benefits
Pingback: leeches
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer
Pingback: exotic car rental miami beach
Pingback: dave@redsglobal.com
Pingback: Dog Playpen
Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories
Pingback: Personal Training Business
Pingback: Sportswear
Pingback: Tonda Muntean
Pingback: instagram free likes app
Pingback: vapor pens side effects
Pingback: http://frlouboutina.bloggplatsen.se/gilla/?url=http://www.dollarpe.com
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/laptop-and-tablets/
Pingback: banheiras
Pingback: opensky coupon
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney york
Pingback: ketone diet
Pingback: porno
Pingback: Antonia Campoverde
Pingback: Connie Vitelli
Pingback: automotive technology news
Pingback: Leaflet printing
Pingback: movie2k
Pingback: Shekhanzai
Pingback: plumbing repair Cherry Creek
Pingback: paintless dent repair training
Pingback: dr medora clinic
Pingback: stained concrete
Pingback: womens swimwear
Pingback: roofing
Pingback: foundation repair
Pingback: www.rfidang.com
Pingback: short film
Pingback: ramalan bintang
Pingback: playpen for dogs
Pingback: insolltools
Pingback: Search Engine Optimization Malaysia
Pingback: acid reflux
Pingback: Ottawa personal injury lawyer
Pingback: Carpet cleaners
Pingback: Top Gaming Laptops
Pingback: Academy Awards 2016 live stream
Pingback: reparera iPhone Göteborg
Pingback: Employment law
Pingback: Wiki links
Pingback: Employment attorney
Pingback: Employment law firm
Pingback: licensed plumber
Pingback: plumbing services
Pingback: fastest proxy
Pingback: Laser hair removal nyc
Pingback: Embroidery
Pingback: Best Prostate Supplement
Pingback: Karate for kids
Pingback: golf course netting
Pingback: seo services minneapolis
Pingback: licensed dog groomer
Pingback: ebay deals of the week
Pingback: licensed dog groomer
Pingback: Concourse Optometry
Pingback: FCPX Motion Plugins
Pingback: Kinder
Pingback: comprar seguidores twitter
Pingback: midbrain activation franchisee
Pingback: Clicking Here
Pingback: Mortgage Relief San Antonio Texas Area
Pingback: How To Sell My House Fast San Antonio Texas Area
Pingback: Dog grooming
Pingback: professional automotive window tinting austin
Pingback: Licensed onion creek plumber
Pingback: professional plumbers Austin TX
Pingback: sensi pearl app
Pingback: found it
Pingback: valentines day gifts for her
Pingback: Freelance illustrator
Pingback: employee satisfaction survey
Pingback: Austin Texas roofing
Pingback: th8 war base anti dragons
Pingback: window tint austin
Pingback: poker
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer
Pingback: Sports Eyewear
Pingback: girl names
Pingback: this one
Pingback: window tint lakeway
Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin
Pingback: wizey wo
Pingback: travr
Pingback: clint bertucci
Pingback: dental implants south austin
Pingback: inspiration
Pingback: Cancer
Pingback: low calorie vodka
Pingback: L’Mage Advanced Moisturizing Complex Free Trial
Pingback: We buy houses Arlington,TX
Pingback: Robert Domanko HSBC Securities
Pingback: fuel ops
Pingback: plumbing repair circle c
Pingback: car audio installation austin
Pingback: Recommended Reading
Pingback: Tampa Bail
Pingback: Top Hip Hop Songs
Pingback: Enea Angelo Trevisan
Pingback: reviews
Pingback: Water Softener Barrie Ontario
Pingback: movietube
Pingback: Deandra Spindle
Pingback: social media marketing companies
Pingback: Water Damage Restoration - Austin Texas Service Area
Pingback: this contact form
Pingback: tenerife blog
Pingback: Probiotic
Pingback: Mp3 Urbano
Pingback: hungry shark evolution trucchi
Pingback: Auralei Anti Wrinkle Cream
Pingback: movietube
Pingback: boom beach diamond hack
Pingback: Austin First - A1 Luxury Apartment Locators
Pingback: AXA Singapore
Pingback: Healthy eating busy schedule
Pingback: grosir sprei
Pingback: Drawing For Kids
Pingback: detergenti naturali
Pingback: microsoft flight simulator 2016 release date
Pingback: surveillance
Pingback: love my job
Pingback: Schoolboy Q style beat
Pingback: Gartenfahnen
Pingback: http://qualityfoundationrepairaustin.com/
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Banjarmasin
Pingback: carpet cleaning
Pingback: phone spyware
Pingback: usapaydayloans
Pingback: need to sell my house fast
Pingback: Nigeria Online Shopping
Pingback: realistic walking dinosaur costume
Pingback: Car text check
Pingback: man cave store
Pingback: Buy Isagenix
Pingback: Erect on Demand
Pingback: How To Tell Someone You Love Them
Pingback: Skits
Pingback: News Magazine
Pingback: natural detox remedies
Pingback: How To Get A Girl To Like You
Pingback: natural cure for acid reflux
Pingback: U-Thrive Marketing
Pingback: Realtor BPO REO Real Estate Foreclosure
Pingback: Jeremy McGilvrey
Pingback: take home pay calculator
Pingback: need money now
Pingback: ways people make money
Pingback: BNS Gold
Pingback: online marketing houston
Pingback: buy spy camera pen
Pingback: best edm
Pingback: PURCHASE AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE
Pingback: Ipro Academy 2.0 Bonus
Pingback: No Drilling License Plate Mounting Kit
Pingback: homework help
Pingback: studio production
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison
Pingback: curing barn
Pingback: buy youtube subscribers cheap
Pingback: Boston Emcee
Pingback: Bail Bondsman Tulsa
Pingback: ESTELLE
Pingback: cerrajeros valencia economicos
Pingback: jim corbett park
Pingback: private investigation
Pingback: how to make money with affiliate marketing
Pingback: venapro review
Pingback: singapore seo service
Pingback: San Diego Personal Training
Pingback: Bulk whatsapp Malaysia
Pingback: bulk whatsapp api
Pingback: whatsapp channel checker
Pingback: bulk text message
Pingback: real estate brokerage Clearwater
Pingback: most popular online product
Pingback: tv antennas near me
Pingback: bathroom scale bmi
Pingback: Compagnie de menage à montreal
Pingback: highend romper
Pingback: Motor Club of America benefits
Pingback: you suck at parking
Pingback: jump manual review
Pingback: applicaion
Pingback: Riding Wear
Pingback: Student Loans
Pingback: ABANICO PERSONALIZADO
Pingback: how to train your dog
Pingback: Steel reinforced door
Pingback: Credit rating
Pingback: Katelyn Mcgown
Pingback: cake
Pingback: son dulux
Pingback: Hotel Di Carita
Pingback: cerrajeros de elche
Pingback: 12win download
Pingback: migrants
Pingback: Celine
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016
Pingback: cerrajeros paterna 24 horas
Pingback: australias worst bank
Pingback: http://rosengard.tv
Pingback: Cheap holidays Sri Lanka
Pingback: Motor Grader For Sale
Pingback: Thai Porn
Pingback: fly swatter zapper
Pingback: listen to this podcast
Pingback: my response
Pingback: extreme weight loss
Pingback: Le Voyage d'Arlo(The Good Dinosaur en streaming)
Pingback: disco light show
Pingback: sponge caddy organizer
Pingback: pan roasted nugget
Pingback: help loading rental truck
Pingback: best mattress
Pingback: solar related
Pingback: Columbia
Pingback: lose weight calculator
Pingback: Springhill
Pingback: Franklin
Pingback: طراحی سایت
Pingback: bucetas gostosas
Pingback: Mentor
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin
Pingback: the walking dead saison 7 streaming gratuit
Pingback: Debarpan Mukherjee
Pingback: Brooklyn Body Shop
Pingback: tablet
Pingback: thick2fit
Pingback: Compatible Cartridge Brother TN-221 TN-225 Magenta
Pingback: duckbill check valve water flood diffuser
Pingback: USA Box Express LLC
Pingback: prevent cancer
Pingback: billig tannlege
Pingback: Restorative dentistry cedar park
Pingback: bamboo watches
Pingback: Nootropic
Pingback: Wealthy Affiliate
Pingback: hard drive destruction
Pingback: Tummy Tuck Plano
Pingback: dat di an
Pingback: Dietary Supplements
Pingback: beachpcrepairs.com
Pingback: IP Transit
Pingback: virtual pilot 3d 2017
Pingback: what causes acid reflux
Pingback: Jacki Easlick
Pingback: Hotel shah alam
Pingback: The Advantages Of most expensive jewelry
Pingback: most expensive jewelry - The Conspriracy
Pingback: bamboo watches
Pingback: click here
Pingback: toenail fungus home treatment
Pingback: ecommerce seo experts
Pingback: train the technical trainer ausbildung
Pingback: Buy Isagenix 30 day
Pingback: sleep aid for back
Pingback: Gym Shorts
Pingback: dinosaur game
Pingback: xbox one
Pingback: Best Seller Bodybuilding gym Stringer vest
Pingback: rent an apartment
Pingback: Damage Factory
Pingback: bedava casino siteleri
Pingback: canlibahisoyna
Pingback: Startups Fund
Pingback: How Qmee works
Pingback: Network Marketing Start Up
Pingback: cara daftar sbobet bola
Pingback: Word Search Puzzles
Pingback: streetview
Pingback: seo services
Pingback: seo services
Pingback: spring-cleaning
Pingback: personal trainer
Pingback: dog care naples fl
Pingback: InstallShield performance
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl
Pingback: business view
Pingback: store supply warehouse
Pingback: casino online
Pingback: Food
Pingback: Junchuang Lock Industrial Co., Ltd.
Pingback: www.yidejewelry.com
Pingback: titwala property
Pingback: lubes and lotions
Pingback: Swim Goggles
Pingback: men's shirts
Pingback: Life advice
Pingback: forex strategy
Pingback: gold in ira
Pingback: buy instagram likes
Pingback: adult coloring books
Pingback: Douglas Cotter
Pingback: puppy sitter
Pingback: pet care
Pingback: http://phen375s.com/
Pingback: pet sitter naples fl
Pingback: Garage Door Repair & Installation
Pingback: naples pet sitter
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga
Pingback: Doug Cotter
Pingback: hentai comics
Pingback: Columbia SC
Pingback: asea water reviews
Pingback: lawnmower repair
Pingback: how to send bulk sms in whatsapp
Pingback: dog sitter naples fl
Pingback: clash royale hack
Pingback: good business ideas
Pingback: Cool Socks
Pingback: Airport Shuttle from Paris
Pingback: torture techniques
Pingback: best voice lessons near me
Pingback: Click This Link
Pingback: fußreflexzonenmassage regensburg
Pingback: rocketportuguese
Pingback: how to release stress
Pingback: residual income
Pingback: Sexcontact
Pingback: hilarious jokes
Pingback: no deposit bonus casinoï¿½
Pingback: I was reading this
Pingback: Shaving
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria
Pingback: rap instrumental
Pingback: zu kleiner penis
Pingback: artikkelmarkedsføring
Pingback: dat nen the queen pearl
Pingback: iphone repair
Pingback: towing services bronx
Pingback: binary options
Pingback: hyips
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review
Pingback: reviews on psychic source
Pingback: Rolling gate repair NYC
Pingback: Ottawa Basement Finishing
Pingback: ILIGHT
Pingback: print vip
Pingback: Cash Flow
Pingback: Goolge Tips
Pingback: sciatica pain relief
Pingback: chlamydia informatie
Pingback: 3 week diet
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1
Pingback: Inspirational Messages
Pingback: california psychics review
Pingback: meredithdirectmedia.guitarherobrokemyknee.com
Pingback: lake grande condo
Pingback: sturdee residences
Pingback: http://www.cityprodentists.com/dental-implants-stoke-on-trent/
Pingback: best hair transplantation clinic
Pingback: Medix College Reviews
Pingback: homone therapy pregnancy
Pingback: cerrajeros 24 horas valencia
Pingback: Lavino Ageless Moisturizer
Pingback: escorts
Pingback: Medix College Reviews
Pingback: Medix College Reviews
Pingback: Medix College Reviews
Pingback: Foro mu online
Pingback: app development
Pingback: Off Grid Pure Sine Wave Wind Inverter
Pingback: riparazione iphone
Pingback: Storage
Pingback: prints
Pingback: enlarge-penis
Pingback: leylandii
Pingback: ï»¿edarling
Pingback: whatsapp channel
Pingback: Red Smoothie Detox Factor
Pingback: edarling
Pingback: ranking page 1
Pingback: spearguns
Pingback: speargun
Pingback: ï»¿seo
Pingback: http://cutt.us/o9N6X
Pingback: ï»¿seo
Pingback: junk car Austin
Pingback: fuck you google
Pingback: kopya icerik
Pingback: cusco puno bus
Pingback: http://bowcuttdental.com/
Pingback: NBAOnlineStreams
Pingback: south africa scholarships
Pingback: stained concrete contractor in Austin
Pingback: decorative concrete floors in Austin
Pingback: garage door repair Austin
Pingback: class schedule maker
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater
Pingback: Online Football Bets
Pingback: Art classes for kids
Pingback: Sip and paint
Pingback: SNOW WOLF MINI 75W
Pingback: mother's day
Pingback: back specialist San Jose
Pingback: Online Casino
Pingback: Roulette
Pingback: allandale plumber austin
Pingback: massage
Pingback: Tess + Trish
Pingback: junk car in austin
Pingback: Meyer
Pingback: nordstrom coupon code
Pingback: Auto Detailing Puyallup Seattle Tacoma
Pingback: souvenir murah meriah
Pingback: Bitcoin
Pingback: fire clothing
Pingback: Wbearings.com
Pingback: manager resume
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: outsmart insomnia reviews
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: Data Recovery Services
Pingback: over here
Pingback: Data Recovery Services
Pingback: jumpy houses
Pingback: Free WSET Course
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientologist
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology
Pingback: jvzoo huge bonus
Pingback: sildenafil citrate
Pingback: follar
Pingback: best ptc sites
Pingback: Mexican Restaurant
Pingback: Panama City homes for sale
Pingback: tapas grand central
Pingback: tapas shoreditch
Pingback: scream queens fashion
Pingback: garden design london
Pingback: oven repair london
Pingback: garden designers
Pingback: kitchen appliance repairs london
Pingback: deck building Austin
Pingback: randy abalkahd
Pingback: click here
Pingback: locksmith in chandler Arizona
Pingback: forex trading live
Pingback: ï»¿san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: ???????
Pingback: ???????
Pingback: Surrey Limo
Pingback: http://www.waterdamagerestorationofaustin.com/
Pingback: vip prints
Pingback: tantric massage
Pingback: ï»¿garden designers
Pingback: painter in Middlebury
Pingback: judi bola terpercaya
Pingback: Massage Austin
Pingback: garden designer london
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale
Pingback: tapas bar
Pingback: johnboy
Pingback: Rugby Online Stream
Pingback: Martin Lawrence Music R&B RNB HipHop
Pingback: Kurtis
Pingback: Kurma
Pingback: radar detectors austin
Pingback: instagram porn
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: permanent makeup Austin TX
Pingback: Southampton Beauty Lifestyle Blog Forever Kimberley
Pingback: nursery rhymes
Pingback: truck
Pingback: jajajajajajaja
Pingback: jajajajajajaja
Pingback: dental implants Georgetown
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale
Pingback: teeth whitening Cedar Park
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale
Pingback: Comprar en lineaequiposmedicos
Pingback: spanish tapas london
Pingback: samsung unlocking
Pingback: 2016 mca reviews
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker/
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: orzech amerykanski dlh
Pingback: Tour de France
Pingback: organic beauty products
Pingback: 他媽的谷歌
Pingback: iv therapy medical center
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: http://applified.info/story/59106
Pingback: best gaming monitor
Pingback: porno
Pingback: spongebob toys
Pingback: sklejka dlh
Pingback: american heritage inc
Pingback: ashley madison espaï¿½a
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: Email advertising in USA
Pingback: natural roach killer
Pingback: porno español
Pingback: american heritage inc
Pingback: elewacja dlh
Pingback: Dog shampoo for allergies
Pingback: Removals Gloucester
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: waterfront motels jensen beach
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: Locksmith in pooler
Pingback: podlogi
Pingback: Storage Gloucester,
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: 手錶手機色情
Pingback: what is whatsapp channels
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh
Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort
Pingback: buy hacklink
Pingback: ï»¿junk cars
Pingback: Pool Remodeling Houston
Pingback: ï»¿junk cars
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle
Pingback: board kopen
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: 色情
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: samsonite carry on luggage
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com
Pingback: Fashion watches
Pingback: Bad service
Pingback: Bad service
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort
Pingback: london tantric
Pingback: mickey mouse
Pingback: Blue French Bulldog Puppies
Pingback: Renee
Pingback: london tantric
Pingback: Famous Feet
Pingback: Bowling
Pingback: Thai Street Food Street Food in Thailand
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts
Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค
Pingback: lollipop
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: car key made
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines
Pingback: Hottest WAGs In Sports
Pingback: kalici makyaj
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing
Pingback: Mytax ato
Pingback: ï»¿gambling
Pingback: troubleshooting heating
Pingback: Bowcutt Dental Cedar Park veneers
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat
Pingback: recupero dati
Pingback: recupero dati
Pingback: Gracias, un saludo.
Pingback: oversized recliner
Pingback: Tenerife Property
Pingback: techos de aluminio
Pingback: techos de aluminio
Pingback: day trading
Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey
Pingback: Dedicated Server on Rent
Pingback: kalici makyaj
Pingback: kalici makyaj
Pingback: ï»¿alpha brain
Pingback: ego cialis
Pingback: how to reduce cellulite
Pingback: ï»¿academia do importador
Pingback: roofing
Pingback: 24/7 escort
Pingback: visit site
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort
Pingback: electrician
Pingback: tao system review
Pingback: electrician
Pingback: Peliculas Hindu Subtitulo en español
Pingback: izmir escort
Pingback: Escort iquique
Pingback: Escort Chillan
Pingback: mypillowreviews.xyz
Pingback: escort kadıköy
Pingback: 健麗去眼袋
Pingback: Escorts iquique
Pingback: civil litigation attorney Austin
Pingback: estate planning attorney austin
Pingback: fakir selim
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: Brand Ambassadors
Pingback: 色情
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey
Pingback: Lead Paint
Pingback: online girl game
Pingback: dewedding
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store
Pingback: Yelawolf Remix
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store
Pingback: Marble Tile
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store
Pingback: viagra gdzie najtaniej
Pingback: bizvarsaksenhicolursunpic
Pingback: candy gift basket
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: 3Doom trailer
Pingback: Free XXX Porn
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: Asian Porn
Pingback: Interracial Porn
Pingback: porno.
Pingback: Free XXX Porn
Pingback: free games
Pingback: uab ost express
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto
Pingback: Fetish Porn
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets
Pingback: Air Force
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: Detroit Pistons
Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls
Pingback: Gay Lesbian Porn
Pingback: Gay Porn
Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos
Pingback: Homemade Porn
Pingback: metin2 pvp serverler
Pingback: Naughty America Porn
Pingback: Bowling Store
Pingback: Bowling Balls
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys
Pingback: ï»¿pest control
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings T-Shirts
Pingback: Golf Balls
Pingback: Detroit Pistons Store
Pingback: pest control
Pingback: pest control
Pingback: 牛混蛋
Pingback: water damage Bee Cave
Pingback: new home communities Austin
Pingback: Expert Ikea kitchen cabinet Installers
Pingback: AR15kit
Pingback: cuban gold chain
Pingback: sewer repair Austin
Pingback: cool live game
Pingback: Lorraine
Pingback: viagra
Pingback: viagra
Pingback: plumbing leak repair austin
Pingback: Cialis sklep
Pingback: Naomi
Pingback: Juicy J
Pingback: Womens Cotton Full Length Leggings
Pingback: ï»¿Company Reviews
Pingback: car warranty reviews
Pingback: german malaysian institute
Pingback: Leki na potencje bez recepty
Pingback: instagram followers porn
Pingback: forina pure
Pingback: tania Levitra
Pingback: hacklink
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: couponcode
Pingback: couponcode
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite on legs
Pingback: cairns aerial photography
Pingback: darmowe automaty do gier
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi
Pingback: poker indonesia
Pingback: porno izleeeee
Pingback: situs poker
Pingback: IMX6
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough
Pingback: poodle dog breed information
Pingback: Arkadas
Pingback: webcam model
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape
Pingback: Madie
Pingback: quirky places
Pingback: kids animation
Pingback: destination wedding
Pingback: Buy Tantus Max O2 sex toy online
Pingback: Paul DeGregory
Pingback: Jason
Pingback: Adella
Pingback: Martinez
Pingback: Jason
Pingback: porno izle
Pingback: little india denver
Pingback: pozyczki
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York
Pingback: pozyczki
Pingback: teletubbies
Pingback: phone 6s huge discount
Pingback: Otto Prag
Pingback: ï»¿Business Reputation
Pingback: Free Minecraft Account
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami
Pingback: siktir git
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review
Pingback: flood damage Austin
Pingback: flood damage cleanup Austin
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: Leroy Ramiez
Pingback: brainsmart ultra
Pingback: offshore fishing charters Stuart
Pingback: brainsmart
Pingback: stained concrete Austin
Pingback: gymnastics warm up activities
Pingback: sikerler
Pingback: water damage Austin
Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews
Pingback: American Power and Gas
Pingback: escortbayan
Pingback: Anti-bullying activist
Pingback: ï»¿Porn
Pingback: ESCORT
Pingback: ESCORT
Pingback: ï»¿osos de peluche
Pingback: basics
Pingback: car stereo Austin
Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon
Pingback: Cogniflex
Pingback: RRB Result 2016
Pingback: manifestation miracle review
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes
Pingback: www.hr.com
Pingback: branding
Pingback: ارقام شراء الاثاث المستعمل بالرياض
Pingback: Top Bankruptcy Lawyer Plano TX
Pingback: vr1
Pingback: ï»¿money
Pingback: opciones binarias 2016
Pingback: life insurance lawyer
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin
Pingback: mypsychicadvice
Pingback: http://www.bestchristianshirts.com
Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim
Pingback: doors and windows replacement
Pingback: batman vs superman full movie online for free
Pingback: video China agency
Pingback: Best whatsapp status
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan
Pingback: Orange County Medical Waste Disposal
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan
Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort
Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort
Pingback: Orlando Medical Waste Disposal
Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort
Pingback: overhead door service Roslyn
Pingback: coin shop
Pingback: usa
Pingback: shower curtain rings
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: film izle
Pingback: acheter des likes
Pingback: stained concrete floors Austin
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan
Pingback: car electronics
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan
Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort
Pingback: Austin fence and deck installation
Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet
Pingback: casino online top
Pingback: sauvage swimwear sumatra
Pingback: child escort girl
Pingback: child escort girl
Pingback: owner financed commercial property Atlanta Georgia
Pingback: business reviews
Pingback: business reviews
Pingback: white nitrile gloves
Pingback: business reviews
Pingback: monster truck
Pingback: click here
Pingback: Top 10
Pingback: viagra
Pingback: get rich quick small business ideas
Pingback: Kitchen renovations perth
Pingback: chinakopen.nl
Pingback: spelling check
Pingback: Bun B Style Beat
Pingback: Chance The Rapper Style Beat
Pingback: IT Asset recycling
Pingback: sex shop
Pingback: laser tools
Pingback: IT Recycling
Pingback: Computer disposal
Pingback: cocuk pornosu
Pingback: cocuk pornosu
Pingback: spam software
Pingback: msp hack
Pingback: cocuk escort
Pingback: cocuk escort
Pingback: cocuk escort
Pingback: Anika
Pingback: Type 2 Diabetes ~ 115 million have pre diabetes or diabetes. Many people don't know they have it until..
Pingback: medical technology
Pingback: payday loans
Pingback: windows and doors Toronto
Pingback: payday loans
Pingback: nail salon Park Ridge
Pingback: luxury apartment villa plot for sale Marbella
Pingback: beataddiction.com
Pingback: Mavis
Pingback: this site
Pingback: fair n pink body serum
Pingback: baltic sikerr
Pingback: baltic siker
Pingback: baltic siker oç
Pingback: отиди там
Pingback: Miami Medical Waste Disposal
Pingback: how to get sales on twitter
Pingback: legacyfoodstorage.net
Pingback: Web design company in Owerri
Pingback: pokemons hack
Pingback: crgems
Pingback: Bigo Web
Pingback: mobile application development
Pingback: pia tampa
Pingback: tampa bay dermatology
Pingback: day spa tampa florida
Pingback: American Power and Gas
Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews
Pingback: voucher codes
Pingback: dermatologist new tampa
Pingback: promo codes
Pingback: voucher codes
Pingback: malls in tampa
Pingback: Picur Style - Dicas Gratuitas!
Pingback: London House Share
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-cheap-buy-rx/
Pingback: Adams
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-australia-prices/
Pingback: Studio 414 Contest
Pingback: ï»¿kameralÄ± sohbet sitesi kurmak
Pingback: Large Latex Gloves
Pingback: Opciones Binarias
Pingback: Treat Back Pain
Pingback: iron products kolkata
Pingback: memory courses in Singapore
Pingback: ?Vancouver Limo Services
Pingback: cheap seo company india
Pingback: cheapest seo services india
Pingback: first page seo packages
Pingback: Consulting Structural Illawarra
Pingback: Silicon Dioxide
Pingback: local seo packages
Pingback: amazon
Pingback: Black ops 3
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview
Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1
Pingback: lunch talk
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts
Pingback: BATH ACCESSORIES
Pingback: REVIEWS 2016
Pingback: Masha And Dora
Pingback: orlando photographers
Pingback: dunelm mill voucher codes
Pingback: arrest ship in tunisia
Pingback: pendik escort
Pingback: important source
Pingback: Dubai reisen
Pingback: argos voucher
Pingback: ï»¿creapure
Pingback: ï»¿creapure
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review
Pingback: Agen Fiforlif Semarang
Pingback: power of sale
Pingback: Viagra pill coupon
Pingback: proofreading
Pingback: buy Viagra 50% off
Pingback: Social Shopping Mighty Buyer
Pingback: Viagra coupon
Pingback: filmizle
Pingback: Dignity - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es
Pingback: forest woods condo
Pingback: android battery saver
Pingback: mglobally top income
Pingback: market maker method
Pingback: payday loans
Pingback: Dallas
Pingback: latest usa news
Pingback: free bet castle bookmakers
Pingback: voucher codes
Pingback: fulcrum condo
Pingback: judi domino poker
Pingback: Viagra coupon
Pingback: makeup tips for brown eyes
Pingback: buy Viagra 50% off
Pingback: poker qq
Pingback: konjac facial sponge
Pingback: trik main domino uang asli
Pingback: white kidney bean extract diarrhea
Pingback: forest wood
Pingback: thanks
Pingback: get the facts
Pingback: pokemon go cheat
Pingback: American Power and Gas
Pingback: poker online terpercaya
Pingback: cheap viagra online
Pingback: pokemon go
Pingback: American Power and Gas Reviews
Pingback: American Power and Gas
Pingback: escort bayan
Pingback: fuck googlee
Pingback: agen poker online
Pingback: domino qiu qiu
Pingback: agen casino online
Pingback: qiu qiu online
Pingback: qq online
Pingback: poker terpercaya
Pingback: Forest Woods
Pingback: canada goose
Pingback: home tutor
Pingback: heating and Cooling
Pingback: kitchen accessories
Pingback: buy private proxies
Pingback: Boston Taxi
Pingback: How to pitch a softball
Pingback: #big bitcoin
Pingback: best dermatologist tampa
Pingback: deal execution
Pingback: you could check here
Pingback: volarex
Pingback: resurfacing laser
Pingback: evden eve nakliyat
Pingback: codes promotion
Pingback: Greeting cards
Pingback: Buy Facebook photo likes
Pingback: forest woods condo
Pingback: luggage at target
Pingback: website uptime monitor service
Pingback: sprawdzenie vin
Pingback: Bishop Nehru Type Beat 2016
Pingback: read about it
Pingback: Dreamlife Beats
Pingback: Wyndham Owner Login
Pingback: porno
Pingback: QuickBooks Online Login
Pingback: California online guard card
Pingback: advance excel vba training
Pingback: Veterans Day Images
Pingback: download wondershare filmora video editor
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLhS146azz0
Pingback: pittsburgh csa
Pingback: Paya Lebar Quarter
Pingback: concrete core drills
Pingback: Past Life Regression Therapy Training India
Pingback: Batik clothes
Pingback: sedgwick properties development
Pingback: guillaume guersan
Pingback: Healthy energy drink
Pingback: Future Type Beat
Pingback: avis car rental
Pingback: is boolberry the next bitcoin
Pingback: Bestiality
Pingback: special info
Pingback: Rebirth
Pingback: Like It
Pingback: visit this page
Pingback: Untraceable bitcoin
Pingback: Markham English tutoring for kids
Pingback: Treat Sciatic Nerve Pain in 8 Days
Pingback: franchise
Pingback: Foundation Repair Austin Texas
Pingback: why not try here
Pingback: S-T
Pingback: eheringe palladium
Pingback: best restaurant toronto
Pingback: Electrical Projects
Pingback: male sex toy
Pingback: AOL Mail Login
Pingback: Ice poseidon
Pingback: Porno
Pingback: Filmes Porno
Pingback: Ryan bilodeau
Pingback: how to hack roblox
Pingback: consultor marketing digital
Pingback: Entrainement et exercices pour abdos
Pingback: Sueann
Pingback: tramposos
Pingback: atasehir escort
Pingback: anime streaming
Pingback: free mobile apps
Pingback: Drake Type Instrumental
Pingback: residential
Pingback: halloween songs for kids
Pingback: KLIK
Pingback: www
Pingback: Reparasjon av iPhone
Pingback: marketing strategy startup
Pingback: online casinos
Pingback: illustrator logo design
Pingback: conspiracy talk
Pingback: Dreamlife Beats
Pingback: oruspu çocuğu
Pingback: Itrader fraud
Pingback: Commercial furniture Glasgow
Pingback: Our Limousine service Vancouver BC office
Pingback: Australian Business Strategy
Pingback: SEO Institute Gurgaon
Pingback: Oregon Product Liability Attorneys
Pingback: Charlotte immigration lawyers
Pingback: high performance auto parts
Pingback: Viagra cena
Pingback: Viagra cena
Pingback: judi dadu online
Pingback: Dinner suits
Pingback: Viagra bez recepty
Pingback: calculatore tablete
Pingback: ï»¿Android battery saver
Pingback: African Mega Worship
Pingback: streets success
Pingback: autosurf list
Pingback: noni juice benefits
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: soda shoes
Pingback: tesla code secrets scam
Pingback: steak pan steel
Pingback: ï»¿disposable cups
Pingback: ï»¿cr123a
Pingback: steak grilling instructions
Pingback: Pleaser Vibrator
Pingback: pengertian serangan jantung
Pingback: funny shirts
Pingback: colors
Pingback: home decor
Pingback: Beats For Sale
Pingback: bike games online
Pingback: Carrie
Pingback: counselling red deer
Pingback: best craigslist vpn
Pingback: video production company
Pingback: Rayqvon Warren
Pingback: Rayqvon Warren
Pingback: backlink checker
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: paleo diet plan
Pingback: Turquoise Jewelry
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: PRANK
Pingback: Homemade Fruit Masks
Pingback: wedge boots
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: can dogs eat bananas
Pingback: Die 10
Pingback: boohoo voucher
Pingback: make money from home
Pingback: vinhomes skylake pham hùng
Pingback: HIFU
Pingback: coupon codes
Pingback: future
Pingback: Tourist Israel
Pingback: scientific trading machine review
Pingback: Divina
Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz
Pingback: buy puppies
Pingback: sothebys
Pingback: end of tenancy cleaning
Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz
Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz
Pingback: Irvine Optometrist
Pingback: Anaheim Teeth Cleaning
Pingback: Suzi
Pingback: Get worldwide Traffic
Pingback: izmir escort
Pingback: Eden jewelry
Pingback: pendik escort
Pingback: nottingham escort agency
Pingback: Happy New Year 2017 Messages For Parents
Pingback: seo online marketing
Pingback: Tinnitus
Pingback: MG150M2YK1
Pingback: relationship breakup
Pingback: Synthetic Fibers
Pingback: dietas para adelgazar
Pingback: Tiles
Pingback: epoxy sealer
Pingback: Christmas gifts for mom
Pingback: thang nhom xep rut
Pingback: Minimal
Pingback: epoxy table top
Pingback: istanbul escort
Pingback: mail glitter
Pingback: PSY Daddy
Pingback: diabetes mentor
Pingback: scientific trading machine
Pingback: siktir git
Pingback: izmir eskort
Pingback: accommodation darling harbour
Pingback: world star hip hop
Pingback: online surveys to make money
Pingback: Judi Poker Online Indonesia
Pingback: scientific trading machine
Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/
Pingback: Dillon Bostwick
Pingback: jio play forgot password
Pingback: judi online
Pingback: pokerqiuqiu
Pingback: psicologo
Pingback: Breaking
Pingback: no minimum purchase
Pingback: vape discounts
Pingback: missouri wind and solar lawsuit
Pingback: need keyword backlinked as follows
Pingback: FOREX TRENDY DISCOUNTS
Pingback: Kitchenette appliance
Pingback: coins and gems
Pingback: restaurant equipment repair service & parts columbia sc
Pingback: check this out
Pingback: pic
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: Agen Bola Deposit 25 Rb
Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html
Pingback: HVAC Specialists
Pingback: reconditioning lead acid batteries
Pingback: Plumbers Dawsonville
Pingback: foreigner eligible townhouse
Pingback: Atlanta Handyman
Pingback: Heating Repair Atlanta
Pingback: Grandeur Park Residence Condo
Pingback: protein powders
Pingback: sex
Pingback: Acne Treatments
Pingback: ï»¿Ball Crusher
Pingback: stafabandmp3
Pingback: maid service boston
Pingback: instagram image likes
Pingback: Rotating Rabbit
Pingback: Going Here
Pingback: sites de rencontres
Pingback: Ã³scar martÃn ecoembes
Pingback: Watch Movies
Pingback: Services
Pingback: how to get your house out of foreclosure
Pingback: Phantom 4 Pro
Pingback: situs judi poker
Pingback: situs judi poker
Pingback: visit link
Pingback: capsa susun
Pingback: baby
Pingback: ï»¿LoyalOApp
Pingback: Criar Facebook
Pingback: sex toy starter kit
Pingback: table tennis serve types
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: Identity Fraud Protection
Pingback: agen casino online terpercaya
Pingback: daftar agen terpercaya
Pingback: can i snatch up
Pingback: unlock her legs reviewï¿½
Pingback: daftar domino online