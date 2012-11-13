Attendance Policy

iPad Photo

While many academic changes have affected this year’s incoming class, perhaps the most visible—and controversial—is the new attendance policy for fixed core classes.

 

What is it?

 

The new system, run by the MBAPO, monitors attendance for fixed core classes using either a TA or a monitor who enters at the beginning of class and records absences.  Initially, absences were recorded by taking an iPad picture of the class and matching it to the assigned seating chart.  Absences are then reported back to the Program Office and an automatic email is generated to make the student aware of his unexcused absence.  Students are able to challenge unexcused absences by speaking to their academic advisor.  What each professor chooses to do with this information is at his or her own discretion.  Some departments have decided to allow one unexcused absence while others instituted an automatic failure of the course for more than three unexcused absences.

 

Why was it instituted?

 

The attendance policy was put into place to foster academic engagement and make students more accountable for their studies.  Based on his conversations with current students last year, Dean Howie Kaufold heard concerns about the caliber of Wharton academics.  Students felt that they hadn’t taken enough responsibility for their education and wished that the administration had encouraged them to be more active participants.  Professors had also noticed a marked drop-off in attendance rates during heavy recruiting periods.  As Dean Kaufold describes it, “I’m the brand cop.  We want alumni to feel good about their Wharton experience five years from now.”  MBA program Director of Strategy & Internal Communications, Kathryn Bezella, adds that the MBA experience is short and “knowledge transfer is limited.”  By mandating that everyone be in the classroom together, the attendance policy increases the opportunities for students to learn from their peers.  Bezella also hopes that increased academic engagement will help to remove the stigma attached to focusing on academics in business school.

 

How do students feel?

 

The new policy has been met with a mix of responses both positive and negative.  Breanna Hockenbury (WG ’14) shared, “Generally speaking, students appreciate being in a classroom that is full of their peers and the shared classroom experiences have helped build community within our cohorts and clusters.”  Felicia Snyder (WG ’14) agrees that classroom learning is important, but argues that this policy does not address the root causes of absenteeism.  She suggests alternative solutions. For example, if low participation rates are caused by ineffective teaching, “Measure absenteeism by professor. Compare results with WAGAT surveys. See if any meaningful conclusions can be drawn. Develop action plans to improve professor’s classroom presence and lecture plan.”

 

Siddharth Shankar (WG ’14) also opposes the current system, “While I understand the idea behind compulsory attendance – to preserve the quality of the Wharton brand – I am not sure if this is the best approach to solving this problem. Compulsory attendance is not a solution, but rather seems to imply a condescending view towards us…”

 

How is it working?

 

Dean Kaufold has seen evidence of improvement already, mentioning that the mean on a recent accounting midterm was ten points higher than the prior year’s.  He acknowledged that while this phenomenon cannot be directly tied to attendance, it does imply that something has fundamentally changed.  A 2nd year Marketing TA commented, “Sitting in the same class two years running, it has been amazing to see the difference in how well students are prepared. Not only do WG’14 [students] read all the cases, but they run the numbers and prepare their thoughts in advance. Impressive.”  Given these early successes, the administration is intent on maintaining some type of attendance tracking, but it has already made an effort to be responsive to student suggestions regarding implementation.

 

On October 19th, Dean Kaufold held a meeting with all 1st Year cluster presidents, academic, social life and ethics representatives to discuss the use of the iPad photo, which seemed to be causing the most discomfort.  Given the feedback, the administration has decided to stop using iPad photos to track attendance for Q2 because it caused too much disruption during class time.  Additional topics that emerged from the meeting included how to define “excused” versus “unexcused” absences and how to influence the community to make academic engagement the norm.  The MBAPO has listed specific excused absence guidelines on their website, https://spike.wharton.upenn.edu/mbaprogram/academics/absences.cfm that require “appropriate documentation.”  In the case of illness, many representatives do not think it is reasonable to go to student health for short-term sickness.  One cluster representative suggested that the administration allocate a set amount of “sick days” each student is entitled to; similar to many job policies.  In regards to the Wharton culture, other representatives suggested working with the Leadership Fellows to encourage academic engagement during preterm.  The MBAPO has taken these thoughts into consideration, but no further changes have been made as of yet.

 

Authors

807 Comments

  1. Pingback: commercial building

  2. Pingback: Gerard Walsh

  3. Pingback: rodent rat

  4. Pingback: Youtube Downloader

  5. Pingback: Blue Coaster33

  6. Pingback: free movie downloads

  7. Pingback: free movie downloads

  8. Pingback: DIRECTV for your company

  9. Pingback: tvpackages.net

  10. Pingback: mobile porn movies

  11. Pingback: lan penge nu 18 ar

  12. Pingback: stop parking

  13. Pingback: laan nu

  14. Pingback: alkaline water

  15. Pingback: water ionizer

  16. Pingback: parking

  17. Pingback: water ionizer loans

  18. Pingback: paypal loans

  19. Pingback: pay per day loan plans

  20. Pingback: best electricians tool pouch

  21. Pingback: 5 week electrician course

  22. Pingback: asta iphone

  23. Pingback: locksmiths near denton texas police

  24. Pingback: locksmith 5 fingers of death

  25. Pingback: benjamin franklin plumbing charlotte nc

  26. Pingback: plumbers youngstown ohio

  27. Pingback: house blue

  28. Pingback: electricians knife

  29. Pingback: Drastically reduced

  30. Pingback: alkaline water brands

  31. Pingback: water ionizer

  32. Pingback: modern furniture

  33. Pingback: pay plan

  34. Pingback: alkaline water

  35. Pingback: view website

  36. Pingback: alkaline water

  37. Pingback: http://webkingz.camkingz.com/

  38. Pingback: this post

  39. Pingback: luchtfoto

  40. Pingback: see

  41. Pingback: buy backlinks

  42. Pingback: matcha tea

  43. Pingback: tier2

  44. Pingback: tier2 junk

  45. Pingback: Agnes Luz

  46. Pingback: comparateur hotel

  47. Pingback: Menominee MI

  48. Pingback: Altamont

  49. Pingback: first row sports

  50. Pingback: first row

  51. Pingback: ankara eskort

  52. Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb

  53. Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc

  54. Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf

  55. Pingback: xm845wctfkdijtfdhskdsftrg83yrer

  56. Pingback: cm59x4ctxckw54mtdfsgw9j5nwmt

  57. Pingback: xfwmrt5gzngfw5wtrjfgxe85mrwfqd

  58. Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland

  59. Pingback: webcam porno

  60. Pingback: tacfit commando

  61. Pingback: how to get coupons for papa johns

  62. Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri

  63. Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale

  64. Pingback: International Pet Relocation

  65. Pingback: guitar picks

  66. Pingback: zasilanie agregatem pradotwï¿½rczym

  67. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle

  68. Pingback: caps from china

  69. Pingback: NBA Online Stream

  70. Pingback: click through the following website page

  71. Pingback: Car Hire Poland

  72. Pingback: private proxies

  73. Pingback: usaa auto assistance

  74. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews

  75. Pingback: Click

  76. Pingback: Gym Shorts

  77. Pingback: Best buy cell phone accessories

  78. Pingback: Personal Trainer Websites

  79. Pingback: vape pens for sale

  80. Pingback: Aldo Lind

  81. Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/laptop-and-tablets/

  82. Pingback: http://eklovens-cbtoblogg.bloggplatsen.seeklovens-cbtoblogg.bloggplatsen.se/gilla/?url=http://morgan4congress.com

  83. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review

  84. Pingback: webcammen

  85. Pingback: guitar picks

  86. Pingback: groupon las vegas

  87. Pingback: buy t-shirt

  88. Pingback: recycle clothes for cash

  89. Pingback: food to lose weight

  90. Pingback: esta

  91. Pingback: Best Prostate Supplement

  92. Pingback: Domenic Charters

  93. Pingback: Ryann Rumbolt

  94. Pingback: Ecograf

  95. Pingback: curso de detetive profissional

  96. Pingback: paintless dent repair training

  97. Pingback: bikinis

  98. Pingback: movie2k

  99. Pingback: ramalan zodiak libra

  100. Pingback: free casino games

  101. Pingback: Brand Bangla Eshop

  102. Pingback: valentines day gifts

  103. Pingback: SMTP Scanner Private

  104. Pingback: minneapolis seo expert

  105. Pingback: minneapolis pay per click

  106. Pingback: apple shooter games

  107. Pingback: dig this

  108. Pingback: this link

  109. Pingback: photo booth anal download

  110. Pingback: th8 war base layout

  111. Pingback: royalclub

  112. Pingback: baby names

  113. Pingback: at here

  114. Pingback: sacred 3 trainer

  115. Pingback: Read Full Article

  116. Pingback: th8 war base 2015

  117. Pingback: tenerife blog

  118. Pingback: Denese

  119. Pingback: boom beach hack no survey

  120. Pingback: boom beach mod apk

  121. Pingback: Descargar Musica

  122. Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids

  123. Pingback: guitar picks

  124. Pingback: singapore event company

  125. Pingback: leadership courses in singapore

  126. Pingback: malaga agencia de publicidad

  127. Pingback: best link building company

  128. Pingback: Media

  129. Pingback: http://bit.ly/1PXVifH

  130. Pingback: nose hair trimmer cvs

  131. Pingback: sticky notes copy

  132. Pingback: bathroom scale target

  133. Pingback: car accessories singapore

  134. Pingback: bristle dart boards

  135. Pingback: australias worst bank

  136. Pingback: Georgianna

  137. Pingback: fly swatter kill counter

  138. Pingback: roasting pan hong kong

  139. Pingback: Recommended Site

  140. Pingback: top flight moving helpers

  141. Pingback: disco light pro 1.9.1 apk

  142. Pingback: best mattress

  143. Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations

  144. Pingback: Best Seller bodybuilding Hoodie With Strings

  145. Pingback: tick chart mt4

  146. Pingback: crossfit

  147. Pingback: dog sitter naples

  148. Pingback: InstallShield alternatives

  149. Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl

  150. Pingback: dog walker naples florida

  151. Pingback: best pet sitter near naples fl

  152. Pingback: porno

  153. Pingback: dog sitter

  154. Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga

  155. Pingback: Cerchio nel grano

  156. Pingback: overnight cat sitter naples fl

  157. Pingback: all the information on phen375

  158. Pingback: 100% pure forskolin gnc

  159. Pingback: drone list

  160. Pingback: incest comics

  161. Pingback: Tangela

  162. Pingback: cat sitter

  163. Pingback: lawn mower shop

  164. Pingback: how to take raspberry ketones

  165. Pingback: Read Full Article

  166. Pingback: download proxies

  167. Pingback: mexican jokes

  168. Pingback: clash royale

  169. Pingback: watch this video

  170. Pingback: clash royale how to get gems

  171. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  172. Pingback: Elmer

  173. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review

  174. Pingback: Legacy foods

  175. Pingback: dailymailco.aguide.win

  176. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  177. Pingback: kosmetyka

  178. Pingback: android game cheat apk

  179. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  180. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  181. Pingback: kptv.bagging.top

  182. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  183. Pingback: Kamagra

  184. Pingback: Kamagra

  185. Pingback: ï»¿judi bola

  186. Pingback: white label casino

  187. Pingback: riparazione iphone

  188. Pingback: grannys best natural remedies for alopecia areata

  189. Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer

  190. Pingback: edarling

  191. Pingback: piante online

  192. Pingback: edarling

  193. Pingback: spearguns

  194. Pingback: austin air purifier

  195. Pingback: ï»¿seo

  196. Pingback: mobile strike hack

  197. Pingback: springfellows

  198. Pingback: bubblenews

  199. Pingback: instagram hack

  200. Pingback: cuzco to puno

  201. Pingback: mill coffee ceramic grinder manual

  202. Pingback: schedule maker

  203. Pingback: class schedule maker

  204. Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater

  205. Pingback: pornmovielinks

  206. Pingback: dailymotion bot

  207. Pingback: Online Casino

  208. Pingback: check my blog

  209. Pingback: massage

  210. Pingback: find brazzers account and password

  211. Pingback: make money on ebay

  212. Pingback: Kathryn

  213. Pingback: la viagra

  214. Pingback: ï»¿san antonio bail bonds

  215. Pingback: best resume service

  216. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  217. Pingback: hack para clash of clans

  218. Pingback: Data Recovery Services

  219. Pingback: Data Recovery Services

  220. Pingback: inflatable water slides sale

  221. Pingback: hackear clash of clans

  222. Pingback: my latest blog post

  223. Pingback: Recommended Site

  224. Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology

  225. Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology

  226. Pingback: follar

  227. Pingback: samsung galaxy s7 edge Review

  228. Pingback: Affiliate Trax Proof

  229. Pingback: windows replacement

  230. Pingback: tapas westfield

  231. Pingback: ï»¿garden design

  232. Pingback: romano's jewelers

  233. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  234. Pingback: Rugby Live Stream

  235. Pingback: binary options live trading

  236. Pingback: the marketing company United states

  237. Pingback: ???????

  238. Pingback: Hamden commercial painting contractor

  239. Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire

  240. Pingback: tantric massage

  241. Pingback: tantric massage

  242. Pingback: sms lån

  243. Pingback: garden design london

  244. Pingback: tapas bar

  245. Pingback: tapas in london

  246. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  247. Pingback: Kurma

  248. Pingback: Buford

  249. Pingback: buy hacklink

  250. Pingback: buy hacklink

  251. Pingback: instagram porn

  252. Pingback: instagram porn

  253. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  254. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  255. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  256. Pingback: dlh

  257. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  258. Pingback: unlock samusng

  259. Pingback: samsung unlock

  260. Pingback: http://facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker/

  261. Pingback: iv therapy day spa\/salon

  262. Pingback: http://louerbureau.info/story.php?id=36163

  263. Pingback: beautiful women

  264. Pingback: garden designer

  265. Pingback: 144hz monitor

  266. Pingback: email traffic

  267. Pingback: badoo entrar registrarse

  268. Pingback: porno español

  269. Pingback: american heritage inc

  270. Pingback: american heritage inc

  271. Pingback: sklejka dlh

  272. Pingback: More about the author

  273. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  274. Pingback: Best Reviews

  275. Pingback: Removals Company Cheltenham

  276. Pingback: elewacja dlh

  277. Pingback: Best Reviews

  278. Pingback: 手錶手機色情

  279. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  280. Pingback: podlogi drewniane

  281. Pingback: 我他媽

  282. Pingback: http://bit.ly/1OuD883

  283. Pingback: ï»¿junk cars

  284. Pingback: takipci porn

  285. Pingback: pornhub

  286. Pingback: ï»¿junk cars

  287. Pingback: modrzew syberyjski dlh

  288. Pingback: single cup coffee maker with grinder

  289. Pingback: escort

  290. Pingback: escort

  291. Pingback: Du lich Viet

  292. Pingback: escort

  293. Pingback: 部落战歌充值

  294. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  295. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  296. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  297. Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com

  298. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  299. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey

  300. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  301. Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble

  302. Pingback: samsonite carry on luggage

  303. Pingback: Bad service

  304. Pingback: Bad service

  305. Pingback: the marketing firm New York

  306. Pingback: london tantric

  307. Pingback: private label rights

  308. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts

  309. Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค

  310. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Apparel

  311. Pingback: gymnastic mats used

  312. Pingback: Hottest WAGs in Sports

  313. Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat

  314. Pingback: 2016 Detroit Lions Preview

  315. Pingback: kalici makyaj

  316. Pingback: 24/24 heating depannage

  317. Pingback: Troubleshooting boiler Brussels

  318. Pingback: recupero dati

  319. Pingback: recupero dati

  320. Pingback: recupero dati

  321. Pingback: Tenerife Property

  322. Pingback: ï»¿binary options trading

  323. Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel

  324. Pingback: techos de aluminio

  325. Pingback: techos de aluminio

  326. Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts

  327. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets

  328. Pingback: day trading

  329. Pingback: kalici makyaj

  330. Pingback: alpha brain review

  331. Pingback: ego cialis

  332. Pingback: ego cialis

  333. Pingback: regrow my lost hair

  334. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Apparel

  335. Pingback: how to grow hair back

  336. Pingback: Detroit Pistons T-Shirts

  337. Pingback: electrician

  338. Pingback: electrician

  339. Pingback: electrician

  340. Pingback: cheap sms

  341. Pingback: ï»¿Sexchillan

  342. Pingback: My Pillow Reviews

  343. Pingback: Escorts iquique

  344. Pingback: 健麗去眼袋

  345. Pingback: Escort en Chillan

  346. Pingback: kadıköy escort

  347. Pingback: Escorts en iquique

  348. Pingback: fakir selim

  349. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  350. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  351. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  352. Pingback: escort toronto

  353. Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/kamagra-gdzie-kupic/

  354. Pingback: Viagra opinie

  355. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  356. Pingback: seo perth

  357. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  358. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  359. Pingback: Interracial Porn

  360. Pingback: Education Websites

  361. Pingback: Asian Porn

  362. Pingback: cranecrews.com

  363. Pingback: Free XXX Porn

  364. Pingback: inspirational sayings

  365. Pingback: Asian Porn

  366. Pingback: porno.

  367. Pingback: uab ost express

  368. Pingback: Kamagra bez recepty

  369. Pingback: online games

  370. Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto

  371. Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto

  372. Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto

  373. Pingback: Xbox One

  374. Pingback: Detroit Pistons

  375. Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto

  376. Pingback: Teen XXX Porn

  377. Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts

  378. Pingback: free online game

  379. Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls

  380. Pingback: Anal Porn

  381. Pingback: Free Amateur Porn

  382. Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn

  383. Pingback: Hardcore Porn

  384. Pingback: Homemade Porn

  385. Pingback: Dillion Harper Porn

  386. Pingback: Sara Jay XXX

  387. Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel

  388. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia

  389. Pingback: ï»¿porno

  390. Pingback: pest control

  391. Pingback: pest control

  392. Pingback: cuban gold chain

  393. Pingback: Dia

  394. Pingback: Expert Ikea kitchen cabinet Installers

  395. Pingback: amazon compras por internet estsdos unidos

  396. Pingback: metin2 pvp

  397. Pingback: find brazzers videos

  398. Pingback: 9mm pistol kit

  399. Pingback: viagra

  400. Pingback: ï»¿Company Reviews

  401. Pingback: Womens Cotton Full Length Leggings

  402. Pingback: Zofia

  403. Pingback: Detroit SEO

  404. Pingback: circuit board manufacturing

  405. Pingback: free cigarette

  406. Pingback: Caron Bloom

  407. Pingback: self warranty help

  408. Pingback: hacklink

  409. Pingback: what causes cellulite

  410. Pingback: Levitra opinie

  411. Pingback: status pnr

  412. Pingback: promo codes

  413. Pingback: darmowe automaty do gier

  414. Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi

  415. Pingback: porno izleeeee

  416. Pingback: Piece Of Heaven

  417. Pingback: Lai

  418. Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough

  419. Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock

  420. Pingback: poodle dog breed information

  421. Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

  422. Pingback: Porn

  423. Pingback: house cleaning services in port coquitlam bc

  424. Pingback: food singapore

  425. Pingback: Paul DeGregory

  426. Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York

  427. Pingback: Graham

  428. Pingback: little india denver

  429. Pingback: pornoooo

  430. Pingback: pozyczki

  431. Pingback: pozyczki

  432. Pingback: ï»¿Business Reputation

  433. Pingback: phone 6s huge discount

  434. Pingback: Rodrick Rover

  435. Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami

  436. Pingback: Harold Normann

  437. Pingback: Free Minecraft Accounts

  438. Pingback: Top Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Attorney

  439. Pingback: brainsmart

  440. Pingback: brainsmart

  441. Pingback: brainsmart ultra

  442. Pingback: child porn

  443. Pingback: viagra

  444. Pingback: fast profits today

  445. Pingback: used gymnastic mat

  446. Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews

  447. Pingback: American Power and Gas

  448. Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews

  449. Pingback: ESCORT

  450. Pingback: pop over to this web-site

  451. Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories

  452. Pingback: ï»¿osos de peluche

  453. Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon

  454. Pingback: tantric massage london

  455. Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon

  456. Pingback: manifestation miracle book

  457. Pingback: RRB Result 2016

  458. Pingback: www.hr.com

  459. Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop

  460. Pingback: ï»¿money

  461. Pingback: vr1

  462. Pingback: Credit Report

  463. Pingback: robot para opciones binarias 2016

  464. Pingback: Christian Shirts

  465. Pingback: life insurance lawyer

  466. Pingback: watch batman vs superman for free

  467. Pingback: installation doors and windows

  468. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  469. Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan

  470. Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort

  471. Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort

  472. Pingback: coin dealer

  473. Pingback: morar nos eua

  474. Pingback: qweqweqe

  475. Pingback: film izle

  476. Pingback: acheter des likes

  477. Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan

  478. Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan

  479. Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan

  480. Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort

  481. Pingback: Cocuk escort

  482. Pingback: Cocuk escort

  483. Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort

  484. Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet

  485. Pingback: sauvage mesh tee

  486. Pingback: FastComet Coupons

  487. Pingback: child escort girl

  488. Pingback: child escort girl

  489. Pingback: business reviews

  490. Pingback: business reviews

  491. Pingback: viagra

  492. Pingback: N-WATCHES & TOYS

  493. Pingback: chinakopen.nl

  494. Pingback: chinakopen.nl

  495. Pingback: chinakopen.nl

  496. Pingback: proofreading

  497. Pingback: sex shop

  498. Pingback: Computer recycling

  499. Pingback: how to make money on fiverr

  500. Pingback: cocuk pornosu

  501. Pingback: spam software

  502. Pingback: cocuk pornosu

  503. Pingback: cocuk escort

  504. Pingback: msphack.com.pl

  505. Pingback: cocuk escort

  506. Pingback: instagram porn

  507. Pingback: hacklink

  508. Pingback: Can't stop laughing at July's best news bloopers!

  509. Pingback: Kaylene

  510. Pingback: Natividad

  511. Pingback: products

  512. Pingback: payday loans

  513. Pingback: Vanda

  514. Pingback: blow job

  515. Pingback: baltic siker o.ç

  516. Pingback: служебен домоуправител софия цени

  517. Pingback: florida skin care center

  518. Pingback: clearwater dermatology

  519. Pingback: Granite Countertops Spring TX

  520. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-10-mg-uk/

  521. Pingback: Sanders

  522. Pingback: porno sex

  523. Pingback: ï»¿kameralÄ± sohbet sitesi kurmak

  524. Pingback: Pex plumbing

  525. Pingback: hire FX trader

  526. Pingback: Lower Back Pain

  527. Pingback: seo package price

  528. Pingback: best seo package for wordpress

  529. Pingback: seo optimization package

  530. Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts

  531. Pingback: memory workshops

  532. Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1

  533. Pingback: Singapore memory training

  534. Pingback: zip

  535. Pingback: sex

  536. Pingback: ladyboy

  537. Pingback: VISIT THIS SITE

  538. Pingback: ecchinagoods.com PHONES & ACCESSORIES

  539. Pingback: pendik escort bayan

  540. Pingback: argos voucher

  541. Pingback: dunelm mill voucher codes

  542. Pingback: click here to read

  543. Pingback: ship arrest lawyers in port of sousse

  544. Pingback: dunelm mill voucher codes

  545. Pingback: John Greed Vouchers

  546. Pingback: dunelm mill voucher codes

  547. Pingback: ï»¿creapure

  548. Pingback: Viagra coupon

  549. Pingback: buy Viagra 50% off

  550. Pingback: Rocket - Seu Portal de Dicas e Consultas!

  551. Pingback: filmizle

  552. Pingback: Buy Oxycontin without a prescription

  553. Pingback: Dallas

  554. Pingback: market maker method training forex

  555. Pingback: free bet castle bookmakers

  556. Pingback: voucher codes

  557. Pingback: carb blocker holland and barrett

  558. Pingback: pokemon go cheat

  559. Pingback: American Power and Gas Reviews

  560. Pingback: American Power and Gas

  561. Pingback: wholesale viagra

  562. Pingback: escort bayan

  563. Pingback: globalandia.blogspot.com

  564. Pingback: Dave

  565. Pingback: canada goose

  566. Pingback: Boston Taxi

  567. Pingback: volarex

  568. Pingback: pixel laser skin resurfacing

  569. Pingback: pia tampa

  570. Pingback: Meryl

  571. Pingback: her explanation

  572. Pingback: esthetician jobs in tampa fl

  573. Pingback: laser hair removal in tampa fl

  574. Pingback: glow spa tampa

  575. Pingback: blog here

  576. Pingback: codes promotion

  577. Pingback: sprawdzenie vin

  578. Pingback: read about it

  579. Pingback: Carpet Cleaning Spanish Fort, AL

  580. Pingback: Discover how to earn quick cash online as an affiliate

  581. Pingback: Opciones binarias

  582. Pingback: home hacks

  583. Pingback: blackhat download

  584. Pingback: Chance The Rapper No Problem

  585. Pingback: forest woods condo

  586. Pingback: situs judi casino online

  587. Pingback: sedgwick properties development

  588. Pingback: Guillaume Guersan

  589. Pingback: contoh soalan exam pegawai tadbir dan diplomatik

  590. Pingback: Fresh Accredited Investor Leads

  591. Pingback: limo service los angeles

  592. Pingback: travis morris dui

  593. Pingback: rancho texas park lanzerote

  594. Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ

  595. Pingback: boolberry next monero

  596. Pingback: mr. bean

  597. Pingback: Like It

  598. Pingback: click it

  599. Pingback: get the facts

  600. Pingback: Dubai

  601. Pingback: Source

  602. Pingback: vestidos para casamento

  603. Pingback: mesothelioma

  604. Pingback: boolberry anonymous cryptocurrency

  605. Pingback: Treat Sciatic Nerve Pain in 8 Days

  606. Pingback: teh oolong

  607. Pingback: click reference

  608. Pingback: Technonogy

  609. Pingback: los angeles public relations

  610. Pingback: Tyson Fury

  611. Pingback: Porno

  612. Pingback: online poker

  613. Pingback: Xvideos

  614. Pingback: Sell Business Alberta

  615. Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

  616. Pingback: plano marketing digital

  617. Pingback: webpage

  618. Pingback: free car games

  619. Pingback: Minh

  620. Pingback: Creola

  621. Pingback: bostanci escort

  622. Pingback: chat app

  623. Pingback: Download MP3 from Youtube

  624. Pingback: infection

  625. Pingback: Die 10

  626. Pingback: Vegatble glycerine

  627. Pingback: Tax Planning Services

  628. Pingback: Top 5

  629. Pingback: maclean website designs

  630. Pingback: commercial

  631. Pingback: G Shock watches

  632. Pingback: tubemate windows phone

  633. Pingback: https://plus.google.com/106896495634600413175/posts/KnJLdPi9Hmj

  634. Pingback: www.authorstream.com/tangywager82

  635. Pingback: forex market

  636. Pingback: casinos wing

  637. Pingback: Sexy Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Guys

  638. Pingback: Daily Rant ranting online

  639. Pingback: black thigh high boots

  640. Pingback: organization

  641. Pingback: orosbu çocuğunun sitesi

  642. Pingback: downtown vancouver cleaning services,vancouver cleaning services

  643. Pingback: Kamagra tabletki

  644. Pingback: new image med spa

  645. Pingback: Viagra sklep

  646. Pingback: Viagra cena

  647. Pingback: Avenged Sevenfold Cover

  648. Pingback: Viagra

  649. Pingback: angry birds game

  650. Pingback: google glass

  651. Pingback: sport fitness

  652. Pingback: hcg drops

  653. Pingback: legitimate work from home opportunities

  654. Pingback: forex lines

  655. Pingback: Ae dil hai mushkil cover

  656. Pingback: red timberlands

  657. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  658. Pingback: play subway surfers

  659. Pingback: escort nottingham

  660. Pingback: steak houses in fayetteville arkansas

  661. Pingback: NBA JERSEYS

  662. Pingback: steak pan with lid

  663. Pingback: laguiole steak knives set 8 ivory

  664. Pingback: henckels steak knives

  665. Pingback: stolen motorbike

  666. Pingback: wusthof steak knives set

  667. Pingback: Viagra cena

  668. Pingback: temple run game

  669. Pingback: Viagra tanio

  670. Pingback: Drum Heaters

  671. Pingback: Streaming video equipment

  672. Pingback: bubble games

  673. Pingback: Home appliances

  674. Pingback: EvoBinary Präsentation

  675. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  676. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  677. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  678. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  679. Pingback: Best SEO services

  680. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  681. Pingback: student with special needs and disability in Canada

  682. Pingback: boohoo voucher

  683. Pingback: Cosmoprof

  684. Pingback: vapeness

  685. Pingback: Just Like Fire Cover Pink

  686. Pingback: vinhomes pham hung

  687. Pingback: Maria Karpov DMD

  688. Pingback: DWI

  689. Pingback: luxury

  690. Pingback: friv games

  691. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  692. Pingback: scientific tradings machine

  693. Pingback: scientific trading machine review

  694. Pingback: eco cleaning service

  695. Pingback: Adam and Eve Magic Wand Massager

  696. Pingback: Meredith

  697. Pingback: minions full movie online

  698. Pingback: Hard rock café Memphis

  699. Pingback: Cartoon fan theories

  700. Pingback: Aetna Provider Login

  701. Pingback: izmir escort

  702. Pingback: SHAREit APK

  703. Pingback: RD Training Systems

  704. Pingback: dental insurance

  705. Pingback: Mexican Golf Couses

  706. Pingback: top 10

  707. Pingback: Fragrance-Rare

  708. Pingback: Atleti al dia

  709. Pingback: hermetic epoxy seal

  710. Pingback: epoxy flooring chicago

  711. Pingback: Epoxide hydrolase

  712. Pingback: Epoxidation with dioxiranes

  713. Pingback: Maternity Photographer

  714. Pingback: epoxy flooring designs

  715. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  716. Pingback: spring loaded glitter

  717. Pingback: hard work

  718. Pingback: scuba

  719. Pingback: izmir eskort

  720. Pingback: legit work at home jobs

  721. Pingback: Commercial Refrigerator Repair Atlanta

  722. Pingback: Dubai Safari

  723. Pingback: the glades condo

  724. Pingback: scientific trading machine review

  725. Pingback: http://sefareshbacklink2.postbit.com/specialist-search-engine-optimization-companies-tips-on-how-to-notify-if-they-re-essential.html

  726. Pingback: podnosniki

  727. Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/

  728. Pingback: panier fruits et lÃ©gumes

  729. Pingback: Magan

  730. Pingback: Tech News

  731. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  732. Pingback: Stephen thomas tpt global tech

  733. Pingback: security systems atlanta

  734. Pingback: Denver Foundation Repair

  735. Pingback: The dream life

  736. Pingback: online online casino software

  737. Pingback: http://kesehatan6.com/meningkatkan-kesuburan-pria/

  738. Pingback: jio barcode vivo y31l

  739. Pingback: limo service toronto

  740. Pingback: Notion Technologies Review

  741. Pingback: Las Vegas Preschool Cost

  742. Pingback: Point of sales

  743. Pingback: alternative engagement ring

  744. Pingback: Kitchenette appliance

  745. Pingback: missouri wind and solar rip off

  746. Pingback: same day loans

  747. Pingback: payday loans online

  748. Pingback: missouri wind and solar rip off

  749. Pingback: coins for clash royale

  750. Pingback: prediksi judi bola

  751. Pingback: coins for clash royale

  752. Pingback: siktir

  753. Pingback: edcure

  754. Pingback: siktir git

  755. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  756. Pingback: prediksi judi bola

  757. Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html

  758. Pingback: Click to learn more

  759. Pingback: Commercial Refrigerator Repair

  760. Pingback: Agen Bola Deposit 25 Ribu

  761. Pingback: Click here

  762. Pingback: Onnit

  763. Pingback: Carpet Store East Cobb

  764. Pingback: Watch Dogs 2 repack

  765. Pingback: https://voymedia.com/benefits-marketing-facebook/

  766. Pingback: porn

  767. Pingback: Grandeur Park Residences

  768. Pingback: bodybuilding supplements

  769. Pingback: date

  770. Pingback: stafaband

  771. Pingback: Virtual

  772. Pingback: Personal trainer Altamonte Springs FL

  773. Pingback: Get More Info

  774. Pingback: MUSIC

  775. Pingback: continue reading

  776. Pingback: easy instagram followers

  777. Pingback: viagra

  778. Pingback: sites de rencontre

  779. Pingback: paypal solutions

  780. Pingback: Watch Full Movies

  781. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle PDF

  782. Pingback: website

  783. Pingback: situs poker

  784. Pingback: domino qiu qiu

  785. Pingback: domino qiu qiu

  786. Pingback: Jason Raphael Forex

  787. Pingback: situs poker

  788. Pingback: Saldo Sodexo

  789. Pingback: Richard Warke

  790. Pingback: Oklahoma roofing

  791. Pingback: Elvira

  792. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  793. Pingback: bangalore lawyers list

  794. Pingback: Pleasure Whip

  795. Pingback: jdm engines

  796. Pingback: reverse caller lookup

  797. Pingback: Dentist in Yorba Linda

  798. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  799. Pingback: situs poker online terpercaya

  800. Pingback: where can i invest in

  801. Pingback: situs judi dadu

  802. Pingback: unlock her legs ebook

  803. Pingback: The Santorini Condo

  804. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  805. Pingback: situs poker online resmi

  806. Pingback: judi poker online

  807. Pingback: domino uang asli

Top