Jamie Peace (WG’13) : Leadership under Fire

During 10 years of accomplished military service, Jamie served his country all over the globe with multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, commanding 35 special operations missions. In his Perspectives on Leadership talk, Jamie highlighted key aspects of his leadership style that proved very effective in leading high performance teams in the most challenging war zones in the world. Under immense pressure, his people-centric leadership approach rooted in his strong values proved highly successful. The following were some of the main leadership lessons from his talk:
Lifelong student of leadership: Leaders are made, not born. Jamie is constantly learning many leadership lessons watching others around him and uses that to re-invent himself and adapt his leadership styles accordingly. While he has seen some great leadership role models, equally important were poor leaders from whom he learned about pitfalls of leadership. Under this model of lifelong learning, he has built his own “authentic” leadership style that is compatible with his capabilities.
Confidence, Competence and Proficiency: While these traits develop over time in a new environment, knowing his team helped him lead more effectively and achieve difficult goals. An important part of his role as a leader was in understanding the strengths, skills, motivations and limitations of his team members. By knowing his team members and how they fit into the bigger puzzle, Jamie was able to facilitate and guide the process while allowing his strong team to lead the implementation.
Humility and Empowering subordinates: Jamie built endearing followership with his subordinates by accepting his mistakes candidly and regularly engaging in feedback sessions after every mission. His honest and transparent communication on successes, failures and lessons learned helped everyone believe in the team and ensure that failures were not repeated. By empowering his subordinates and using their talent and energy to solve problems Jamie was able to get people working hard to solve “their” problems together.
Setting the example: Role-modeling good behavior helps build bridges in hostile situations. Jamie specifically highlighted how establishing medical clinics with great difficulty in Afghanistan helped people believe in the American team’s mission of helping the community and building the country. Through community building, one clinic at a time, his team was able to earn strong support from the local people, even from those previously hostile. His best memory from this experience was when a five year old girl made a two mile trip to admit her three year old younger brother to the medical clinic in hopes of receiving better care.
Taking responsibility for people: Jamie consistently took care of people who worked for him and protected them from any treatment. By showing he cared for his people and sticking his neck out for his team, he was able to build endearing support and followership from his team. He constantly helped out with menial tasks, and got to know each of them personally. By deflecting praise for accomplishments to his team and protecting them from higher level bosses, he was able to set a strong example for his team.
While Jamie’s experiences have been highly successful in the military, earning him multiple military awards and extensive recognition, his leadership principles are equally applicable in any professional setting.
Perspectives on Leadership is an innovative attempt to explore the unique leadership experiences of the Wharton MBA student body. It is designed to challenge us to think about leadership from new perspectives, while celebrating the experiences of fellow students.
Pingback: Miami office lease
Pingback: complete life wellness
Pingback: warehouse space
Pingback: madu kesuburan shofa
Pingback: Real High Quality Targeted Buyer Traffic In The Make Money Online/ Home Based Business Niche That Pays You Commissions Up To $2000 Per Sale. So Easy It's Funny! Hurry Before They're Full Check Out The Free Trial Here.
Pingback: rental toronto
Pingback: commercial mortgage
Pingback: computer speakers
Pingback: clash of clans how to hack
Pingback: Throne Rush Hack
Pingback: buy steroids russiahttp://buytestosterone.org/steroidsbuy testosterone mexicohttp://steroidsforsale.biz/online/stanozolol/where can i buy stanozolol in australia
Pingback: Blue Coaster33
Pingback: stream movies
Pingback: watch movies online free
Pingback: watch movies online free
Pingback: watch tv show episodes
Pingback: Direct TV vs Dish TV
Pingback: TV for Businesses
Pingback: best place to buy testosterone
Pingback: car parking
Pingback: mobile porn
Pingback: lan penge nu 18 ar
Pingback: car parking
Pingback: water ionizer
Pingback: alkaline water machine
Pingback: water ionizer loans
Pingback: alkaline water brands
Pingback: pay day loans
Pingback: get more information
Pingback: electrician hourly wages
Pingback: c w locksmiths shrewsbury
Pingback: read this
Pingback: plumbers near mentor ohio
Pingback: delta plumbing parts
Pingback: house blue
Pingback: electrician schools in michigan
Pingback: blog here
Pingback: HD Coloring Pages
Pingback: ionizer loans
Pingback: plan
Pingback: szyby zespolone piotrków
Pingback: wyroby szklane piotrków trybunalski
Pingback: Cristian Briones
Pingback: visit site
Pingback: alkaline water
Pingback: water ionizer payment plan
Pingback: https://zerog.jsc.nasa.gov/leavingnasa.cgi?newsite=http://bit.ly/1OvaJul
Pingback: alkaline water
Pingback: right here
Pingback: http://makemoney.camkingz.com/
Pingback: seo services
Pingback: he has a good point
Pingback: cokolwiek
Pingback: tier2 junk
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc
Pingback: 2xncq3tbooowtfb57wwc5m4tnt
Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa
Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j
Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd
Pingback: xxxxw9yemrfe5xyt78wmfermwsd
Pingback: cheap insurance car
Pingback: silk eye mask
Pingback: banheiras
Pingback: webcam porno
Pingback: papa johns coupons for large orders
Pingback: click here now
Pingback: thuis geld bijverdienen
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: had me going
Pingback: Watch Live NBA Online
Pingback: Angol tanfolyam
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer
Pingback: quinoa salad recipes
Pingback: Section 90(5)
Pingback: f.noronha@resolutionrigging.com.au
Pingback: buy proxies
Pingback: usaa insurance agents
Pingback: luxury car rental miami beach
Pingback: Dog Crate
Pingback: dave@redsglobal.com
Pingback: Online Fitness Scheduling
Pingback: Gym Shorts
Pingback: instagram followers hack no download
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: greenwriting
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash
Pingback: porno
Pingback: her explanation
Pingback: directory
Pingback: ecocardiograf
Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories
Pingback: paintless dent repair training
Pingback: bikini luxe coupon
Pingback: dr medora clinic
Pingback: movie2k
Pingback: Brandbanglaeshop
Pingback: no deposit casino bonusï¿½
Pingback: Mahalia
Pingback: minneapolis seo services
Pingback: Look At This
Pingback: milf blowjob development
Pingback: base layout for town hall 9 in clan war
Pingback: poker
Pingback: girls names
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer
Pingback: at here
Pingback: this post
Pingback: Prudence Bardach
Pingback: view publisher site
Pingback: web marketing search engine optimization
Pingback: movietube
Pingback: Lucrecia
Pingback: facebook personalities
Pingback: cheats for hungry shark
Pingback: boom beach mod
Pingback: free porn
Pingback: Simple Drawing
Pingback: cooking class singapore
Pingback: british used clothing
Pingback: gallon jug water
Pingback: ppc
Pingback: Adria
Pingback: puppy sitter
Pingback: Microcapmagazine.com
Pingback: movietube
Pingback: Houston SEO
Pingback: walgreens nose hair trimmer
Pingback: bathroom scale with app
Pingback: Thai Porn
Pingback: https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com
Pingback: Vikki
Pingback: best mattresses 2016
Pingback: party light wax melts
Pingback: dog walker
Pingback: here
Pingback: top flight moving help
Pingback: roasting pan ikea
Pingback: Fitness C
Pingback: Best Seller Micro Stretch Gym Shorts
Pingback: tick indicator
Pingback: startups india
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl
Pingback: personal trainer
Pingback: dog care in naples
Pingback: lovetts
Pingback: alpha brain review- does it really work
Pingback: pet sitter naples fl
Pingback: in home pet sitter naples fl
Pingback: geniux scam
Pingback: cartoon porn comics
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga
Pingback: green grass
Pingback: cat sitter
Pingback: Clash Royale Hack Android
Pingback: raspberry ketones
Pingback: clash royale builder
Pingback: online reviews
Pingback: learn more
Pingback: top article
Pingback: neuken
Pingback: porno
Pingback: candy saga
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria
Pingback: address here
Pingback: most effective fat burning supplement
Pingback: clash royale tips and guides
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review
Pingback: psychic source review
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: porno
Pingback: vip prints
Pingback: chlamydia
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples
Pingback: ohsexfilm.downloadmovie.win
Pingback: Stoke on Trent Cosmetic Dentists
Pingback: date
Pingback: foro escorts
Pingback: app development
Pingback: Paste Filling Machine
Pingback: erocurves.downloadmovie.win
Pingback: verhuisservice den haag
Pingback: sleep aid
Pingback: search engine optimization keywords
Pingback: edarling
Pingback: alpine air cleaners
Pingback: Buy Beats exclusive rights
Pingback: NBA Live Stream
Pingback: food warmer buffet pyrex party
Pingback: Tess and Trish bracelet
Pingback: Homepage
Pingback: la viagra
Pingback: ways to make money online
Pingback: Bedside Lamps
Pingback: watch brazzers videos
Pingback: hackear clash of clans
Pingback: commercial bounce house for sale cheap
Pingback: learn more here
Pingback: clash of clans hack
Pingback: jvzoo scam
Pingback: follar
Pingback: no credit check loans
Pingback: Men's magazine
Pingback: affordable local delivery vancouver bc
Pingback: das kleine schwarze kleid
Pingback: jlg rentalsjlg sales
Pingback: Rugby Live Stream
Pingback: printingvip.com
Pingback: http://printingvip.bravesites.com
Pingback: painting company in Middlebury
Pingback: tangkasnet
Pingback: vip prints
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale
Pingback: Live Stream Rugby
Pingback: crack avast
Pingback: Alvina
Pingback: iv therapy coral springs
Pingback: http://facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker/
Pingback: purificadoras de agua
Pingback: vitamin iv therapy in miami fl deck
Pingback: po box virtual
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh
Pingback: Care articles
Pingback: sklejka dlh
Pingback: meetic gratis 2016
Pingback: Email Marketing in USA
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale
Pingback: you can look here
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: Best Reviews
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: podlogi dlh
Pingback: cedr
Pingback: 手錶手機色情
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh
Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven
Pingback: NEU LIBRARY
Pingback: modrzew syberyjski
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1Ws9za5
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer
Pingback: How to Lose 10 Pounds in 3 Weeks
Pingback: Codi
Pingback: the t shirt
Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies
Pingback: inspirational quotes
Pingback: Detroit TIgers Recap
Pingback: cars lagos
Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค
Pingback: Hottest WAGs In Sports
Pingback: where do you get gymnastics mats
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag
Pingback: Como imprimir CPF
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat
Pingback: Gordie Howe Detroit Red Wings Jersey
Pingback: Tenerife Property
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys
Pingback: escaperoom
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Store
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey
Pingback: tao of badass
Pingback: SRT Communications usa
Pingback: Cine Latino castellano Descargar
Pingback: buca escort
Pingback: My Pillow Reviews
Pingback: kadıköy escort
Pingback: fakir selim
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey
Pingback: free bootstrap themes
Pingback: hoverboard for sale cheap
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/viagra-opinie-lekarzy/
Pingback: viagra gdzie najtaniej
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: Free XXX Porn
Pingback: Asian Porn
Pingback: Interracial Porn
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: uab ost express
Pingback: Comcast
Pingback: Kamagra najtaniej w internecie
Pingback: porno
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel
Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts
Pingback: Fetish Porn
Pingback: Lisa Ann Porn
Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn
Pingback: Mia Khalifa XXX
Pingback: Hardcore Porn
Pingback: Reality Kings Porn
Pingback: Sara Jay XXX
Pingback: Golf Balls
Pingback: AR 15 kit
Pingback: Roxana
Pingback: forina pure
Pingback: SEO
Pingback: engineered concrete
Pingback: Earbud With Volume Control & Mic For Iphoneï¿½
Pingback: Porn Blog
Pingback: status pnr
Pingback: porno izleeeee
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi
Pingback: Mahalia
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock
Pingback: Zofia
Pingback: commercial cleaning
Pingback: 55print
Pingback: Our Limousine service Vancouver BC office
Pingback: Best Deals Plus Size Leggings
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York
Pingback: pornoooo
Pingback: Martin
Pingback: TX Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Lawyer
Pingback: retire rich today
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes
Pingback: http://www.hr.com/en/app/blog/2016/05/3-keys-to-reducing-employee-turnover-in-the-christ_inzzz3ra.html
Pingback: اثاث مستعمل بجدة
Pingback: Best Rated Bankruptcy Attorneys Texas
Pingback: Credit Report
Pingback: life insurance lawyer
Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim
Pingback: http://bestchristianshirts.com
Pingback: www.mypsychicadvice.com
Pingback: windows and doors replacement
Pingback: where can i watch batman v superman online
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: usa
Pingback: order food denver
Pingback: coin shop
Pingback: film izle
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: acheter des likes
Pingback: gopro extended battery
Pingback: sauvage bikini mon cheri
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet
Pingback: Our site
Pingback: review
Pingback: text correction
Pingback: Laptop Disposal
Pingback: adult shop
Pingback: youtube seo
Pingback: msp hack
Pingback: spam
Pingback: this site
Pingback: Ok
Pingback: baltic siker o.ç
Pingback: професионален домоуправител софия цени
Pingback: pokemon go cheats and hacks
Pingback: veterans Day 2016
Pingback: bay dermatology hours
Pingback: esthetician jobs in tampa fl
Pingback: dermatologist in tampa
Pingback: pediatric alliance tampa
Pingback: hand and stone tampa
Pingback: skin dermis
Pingback: Studio414 Contest Winners
Pingback: Nelson
Pingback: Coleman
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-vs-viagra-price/
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/buy-levitra-brand-hours/
Pingback: spiritual guidance
Pingback: Opciones Binarias
Pingback: Conveyors
Pingback: best SEO services provider
Pingback: Silicon Dioxide
Pingback: cheapest seo packages
Pingback: search engine optimisation package
Pingback: Singapore memory training
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview
Pingback: lunch talk
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts
Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1
Pingback: MORE INFORMATION
Pingback: zip code
Pingback: click for more info
Pingback: visit site
Pingback: brainsmart ultra
Pingback: pendik escort
Pingback: ship arrest lawyers in port of gabes
Pingback: sabit kanca 2 izle
Pingback: Picur Style - Dicas Gratuitas!
Pingback: Dallas
Pingback: market maker method
Pingback: free cash
Pingback: freebetcastle
Pingback: carb blocker sam's club
Pingback: straight from the source
Pingback: thanks
Pingback: cheap viagra online
Pingback: Atasehir Escort
Pingback: Keneth
Pingback: canada goose
Pingback: buy proxies
Pingback: bitcoin system
Pingback: oxygen spa tampa
Pingback: read the full info here
Pingback: Ciara
Pingback: Microneedling Tampa
Pingback: beauty schools in tampa florida
Pingback: find out here
Pingback: ucuz esya depolama
Pingback: http://spurl.me/website25262
Pingback: see it here
Pingback: security guard card training
Pingback: porno
Pingback: happy veterans day quotes
Pingback: Let me show you how to earn quick cash online as an affiliate
Pingback: blackhat
Pingback: Guillaume Guersan
Pingback: Gerardo Quintero arrest
Pingback: sedgwick properties development
Pingback: limo service los angeles
Pingback: travis morris dui
Pingback: most secure digital cash
Pingback: boolberry secure digital money
Pingback: Clit
Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ
Pingback: pop over to this web-site
Pingback: cheap nike nfl jerseys
Pingback: the
Pingback: Untraceable bitcoin
Pingback: navigate to this website
Pingback: article source
Pingback: boolberry anonymous cryptocurrency
Pingback: find more info
Pingback: eheringe palladium
Pingback: Porno
Pingback: important link
Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
Pingback: marketing digital
Pingback: truck game
Pingback: tramposos
Pingback: infection
Pingback: escort bayan
Pingback: auto
Pingback: hots-wiki.com/index.php?title=How_To_Choose_The_Best_Web_Design_And_Development_Services
Pingback: www.pinterest.com/weselnesale/
Pingback: online gambling
Pingback: cheap sneakers
Pingback: conspiracy talk
Pingback: orosbu çocuğunun sitesi
Pingback: Viagra cena
Pingback: Viagra bez recepty
Pingback: angry birds rio
Pingback: Viagra sklep
Pingback: forskolin
Pingback: play subway surfers
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: jordan basketball shoes
Pingback: BASEBALL JERSEYS
Pingback: fogo de chao brazilian steakhouse san antonio tx
Pingback: fogo de chao brazilian steakhouse las vegas
Pingback: steak challenge masterchef
Pingback: steak pan ovenproof
Pingback: stolen motorcycle
Pingback: hurricane matthews uga
Pingback: rios brazilian steakhouse near melbourne
Pingback: Viagra bez recepty
Pingback: play temple run
Pingback: Viagra
Pingback: bubble games
Pingback: bike game
Pingback: Kate
Pingback: counselling red deer
Pingback: Rayqvon Warren
Pingback: gordonia-men
Pingback: Rayqvon Warren
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Dillon Bostwick
Pingback: black thigh high boots
Pingback: Dr. Maria Karpov
Pingback: HIFU
Pingback: scientifictradingmachinereview.com
Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz
Pingback: house cleaners
Pingback: Candace
Pingback: buca escort
Pingback: nottingham escorts agency
Pingback: MG50Q1BS1
Pingback: escort Leicester
Pingback: epoxy flooring cincinnati
Pingback: Epoxyeicosatrienoic acid
Pingback: it
Pingback: spring loaded glitter bomb
Pingback: siktir git
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: izmir eskort
Pingback: podnosniki Prokop
Pingback: Phoebe
Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/
Pingback: Dillon Bostwick
Pingback: limo service toronto
Pingback: Foundation Repair Denver
Pingback: ansia
Pingback: phone psychic
Pingback: payday loans online
Pingback: same day loans
Pingback: Kitchenette appliance
Pingback: elixir generator
Pingback: elixir generator
Pingback: siktir
Pingback: kaybol
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html
Pingback: http://www.wikihow.com/Earn-Money-Through-Instagram
Pingback: download mp3
Pingback: get more info
Pingback: get fast followers
Pingback: Home Page
Pingback: paypal solutions
Pingback: sites de rencontres
Pingback: forex trading live
Pingback: Watch Movies
Pingback: Jason Raphael Forex
Pingback: Sky Pictures
Pingback: read article
Pingback: Richard Warke
Pingback: Criar Facebook
Pingback: family dentistry
Pingback: jdm engines
Pingback: Adella
Pingback: can i acquire
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: unlock her legs
Pingback: Porno
Pingback: judi
Pingback: computer equipment disposal
Pingback: datacentre equipment disposal
Pingback: how to make money online surveys
Pingback: situs poker
Pingback: Buy Best Xanax 2mg in USA/UK Just 2.49 USD With Bitcoin Secure Good & Fast Service Best Quality
Pingback: daily travel deals