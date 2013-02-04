Digging the new Digs

photo (1)

The onset of Wharton’s spring ’13 semester has also marked the unveiling of the school’s new Student Life space located on the 8th floor of 2401 Walnut Street. The space officially debuted with an Open House for all First Year students on January 15th. The event, which was moreover a soft-launch…appropriately featuring non-alcoholic sparkling cider, brought many students together to check out the new space and catch up from winter break.

All initial reviews seem positive. Quote.

For those who have not yet had the opportunity to visit, the space is open during the week (Monday – Friday) from 8:00am to 2:00am and on the weekends from 10:00am to Midnight. During your first trip you will likely make the common mistake of trying to enter the building from the Walnut Street Bridge and then realize you need to walk down the stairs on the East side in order to access the building’s North side main entrance. But once you are inside, you will find that along with additional conference rooms and study space in a convenient Center City location, the new space offers amazing views of Philadelphia, a kitchen, and massive flat screen televisions.

Currently there are 12 interview/coaching spaces and one conference room that are still under construction, but Wharton Operations has indicated that furniture will be installed in these remaining rooms during the week of February 11th and will be fully operational on February 15th. All of the rooms are available for reservation online via Outlook Web Mail.

According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the building was originally constructed in the 1920s and used by the B&O Railroad, but was more commonly known as the ‘Rosenbluth Building,’ serving as the headquarters for Rosenbluth International, a local travel company that occupied the space for over a decade. Since the Open House, the space has been actively used and is simply being referred to as ‘2401.’ Sherif Yacoub (WG ’14) went so far as to say “I’ve been spending more time at 2401 than home and school combined. It’s the most convenient place for work, meetings and interviews – plus some awesome views.”

 

