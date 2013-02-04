Wharton takes on the Vines for MLK Day of Service

Group photo

To celebrate Dr. King’s day, Whartonites gathered at Germany Hill, Manayunk for a morning of community service with the Ivy Ridge Green Project.

 

Led by the dynamic and spirited Blaise Syrnick, the Ivy Ridge Green is group of neighbors who have banded together to rejuvenate a large tract of land that is overrun by weeds, trash and about a dozen burnt out cars. The vision of the Ivy Ridge Green Project is to build hiking trails throughout the reserve.

 

To begin, Blaise set out our mission Wharton style – empirically based and quantitatively oriented – “If each of us cuts a vine a minute, then in four hours we could cut over 4,000 vines in total, make it count!”

 

Most of us didn’t know a thing about vines, but during the course of the morning it became very apparent that this invasive species wraps itself around mature trees, eventually killing the tree and destroying the forest. In addition to the vines, because of urban neglect and lack of funds, vast amounts of debris and trash are dumped in this area. It was also part of our mission to collect as much trash as possible. We picked up trash, glass, beer cans, plastics, and completely random stuff, like tires and car seats.

 

A hard day, but a fun day! By the end of the morning there was a smile on every face, we learnt the penguin dance to stay warm and one of our members was bestowed the title “bow saw” and awarded volunteer of the day. We had a great time volunteering with Ivy Ridge Green and we look forward to seeing Germany Hill develop into a park that serves as a green space anchor for the Manayunk community.

 

We’re counting on YOU to continue Wharton’s tradition of volunteering and service to our neighboring communities. Join us for our upcoming WGA Community Service activities with University soup kitchens and the Community Partnership School – watch out for emails from your Cluster Presidents and Community Service Reps.

 

Authors

1,136 Comments

