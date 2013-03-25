Performance with Purpose

saad

How would you lead an organization serving 75% of the world’s population and generating $7.4B in annual revenue in an industry where the customers are majority women and the company managers majority men?

 

This week Wharton students had the privilege of listening to Mr. Saad Abdul-Latif, CEO of PepsiCo Asia, Middle East, and Africa, as he shared his personal leadership story, reflected on his business experience operating across international boundaries, and discussed the necessity of empowering women in the workplace.

 

Women’s empowerment

Mr. Abdul-Latif is a strong and vocal proponent of the need to empower and engage women in the workplace. Raised by his mother after his father passed away when Mr. Abdul-Latif was only seven, he credits his strong work ethic to his mother who inspired him as she managed family affairs through tough times. He also stressed the strong impact that PepsiCo Chairwoman and CEO Indra Nooyi and Arab International Women’s Forum Founder Ms. Haifa Al-Kaylani have had on his leadership style. Ms. Nooyi helped him to bring a more balanced perspective to the table.

 

The Dubai headquarters Mr. Abdul-Latif works from has now attained greater than 50% of women in management roles. His belief is that the business case for having an inclusive workplace is tremendous. He went on to say that inclusion because it is “the right thing to do” downplays the full importance of women. For instance, why should men in management call the shots when women are so important in family decision making for the purchase of consumer packaged goods?  By bringing in more female managers, PepsiCo was able to gain even deeper insights into their consumers’ minds, improving productivity and profitability.

 

Mr. Abdul-Latif’s candid and heartfelt talk about the need to empower more women in order to bring about a balanced perspective in board rooms was inspiring. By sharing his story, Mr. Abdul-Latif helped contribute to the language we can use to express gender issues and lowered the barrier to discussing this important issue.

 

Leadership Lessons

Mr. Abdul-Latif has a knack for making his life story both relatable and inspiring. Here are the leadership lessons he shared with us:

 

Lesson 1. Take initiative.

Grab opportunities and don’t let go. Don’t wait for things to happen to you.

 

Lesson 2. Go where others won’t dare.

Taking risks helped Mr. Abdul-Latif kick-start his career. He took a role at PepsiCo where the last three people had been fired – yet he was determined to succeed. Hard work helped him tackle the difficult problems plaguing that role and helped establish a reputation of superb reliability.

 

Lesson 3. Believe in yourself.

Especially when you are down. Only you truly know yourself and what you are capable of accomplishing.

 

Lesson 4. Embrace change.

Don’t be arrogant. Don’t wait for change to come to you, be the driver of change and always aim for self-improvement.

 

Lesson 5: Drive for results.

Be someone who delivers. Don’t be a person who goes through life with an empty scorecard.

 

Lesson 6. Surround yourself with good people.

Many times you will be defined by the company you keep, make these people count.  Professional success is interlinked with personal life.

 

Mr. Abdul-Latif stressed that these six lessons that guide him in his business life, are just as applicable to his personal life as well. He closed by stating that the world is changing for the better; it is a journey that requires effort and support. He left us with this powerful thought, “Whatever the mind conceives, the mind achieves. The only limits are the ones you place on yourself.”

 

Authors

1,018 Comments

  1. Pingback: commercial property for sale lease

  2. Pingback: porn

  3. Pingback: business offices for rent

  4. Pingback: commercial building for rent

  5. Pingback: heart necklace

  6. Pingback: CDC Best

  7. Pingback: mac computers

  8. Pingback: tasarım davetiye

  9. Pingback: luchtfoto

  10. Pingback: buy backlinks

  11. Pingback: green tea

  12. Pingback: recycletotes.com

  13. Pingback: budowa

  14. Pingback: Soit vous faites souvent des voyages d

  15. Pingback: tier2

  16. Pingback: tier2 junk

  17. Pingback: Tewksbury MA

  18. Pingback: first row

  19. Pingback: ankara eskort

  20. Pingback: antalya orospu

  21. Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb

  22. Pingback: Toctoc

  23. Pingback: foxden

  24. Pingback: bu linkler senin ananin amina girsin

  25. Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5

  26. Pingback: seks izle

  27. Pingback: 2xncq3tbooowtfb57wwc5m4tnt

  28. Pingback: sekiz izle

  29. Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa

  30. Pingback: sekiz izle

  31. Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf

  32. Pingback: orospunun dogurdugu

  33. Pingback: xm845wctfkdijtfdhskdsftrg83yrer

  34. Pingback: guitar picks

  35. Pingback: xfwmrt5gzngfw5wtrjfgxe85mrwfqd

  36. Pingback: cheap car insurance companies

  37. Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales

  38. Pingback: cat kennels

  39. Pingback: movie2k

  40. Pingback: silk kimono

  41. Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland

  42. Pingback: security

  43. Pingback: webcam porno

  44. Pingback: banheira

  45. Pingback: tacfit commando

  46. Pingback: papa john's deals coupons

  47. Pingback: cocuk escort

  48. Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri

  49. Pingback: islive

  50. Pingback: Pet Mover

  51. Pingback: guitar picks

  52. Pingback: uslugi agregatem pradotwï¿½rczym

  53. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle

  54. Pingback: NBA Live Stream 2016

  55. Pingback: take a look at the site here

  56. Pingback: f.noronha@resolutionrigging.com.au

  57. Pingback: quinoa

  58. Pingback: Manitoba Highway Traffic Act

  59. Pingback: Car Rental Jordan

  60. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  61. Pingback: dave@redsglobal.com

  62. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  63. Pingback: Lamborghini rental miami

  64. Pingback: Dog Crate

  65. Pingback: usaa auto insurance qualifications

  66. Pingback: Gym Shorts

  67. Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories

  68. Pingback: Fitness Websites

  69. Pingback: Buck Wadding

  70. Pingback: get followers and likes

  71. Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/desktop-repairs/

  72. Pingback: http://yourockdat.com/index.php/blog/28919/take-food-and-turn-it-into-a-dinner/

  73. Pingback: guitar picks

  74. Pingback: guitar picks

  75. Pingback: best netflix free trial

  76. Pingback: yspro.ne.jp

  77. Pingback: groupon gift

  78. Pingback: open sky marketplace

  79. Pingback: buy t-shirt

  80. Pingback: best online shopping deals

  81. Pingback: recycle clothes for cash

  82. Pingback: chapter 13 attorney gettysburg

  83. Pingback: porno

  84. Pingback: esta

  85. Pingback: Prostate support supplement

  86. Pingback: Hilda Hostler

  87. Pingback: Warner Caulkins

  88. Pingback: hop over to this web-site

  89. Pingback: ecografe ieftine

  90. Pingback: curso de detetive

  91. Pingback: Flyers

  92. Pingback: dr Medora

  93. Pingback: paintless dent repair training

  94. Pingback: movie2k

  95. Pingback: Habib Shekhanzai

  96. Pingback: bikiniluxe

  97. Pingback: playpen for dogs

  98. Pingback: ramalan zodiak aries

  99. Pingback: email validation

  100. Pingback: short film

  101. Pingback: Ottawa personal injury lawyer

  102. Pingback: no deposit bonus casino online

  103. Pingback: happy valentines day quotes

  104. Pingback: Brandbanglaeshop

  105. Pingback: Tania

  106. Pingback: 100% CASINO WELCOME BONUS

  107. Pingback: SMTP Scanner Private

  108. Pingback: melissa & doug deluxe magic set

  109. Pingback: Laser hair removal nyc

  110. Pingback: Embroidery

  111. Pingback: Kids arts academy

  112. Pingback: obat ejakulasi dini

  113. Pingback: ebay 1 click bid

  114. Pingback: minneapolis seo

  115. Pingback: minneapolis seo

  116. Pingback: apple shooter 2

  117. Pingback: Peppa Pig

  118. Pingback: plushies

  119. Pingback: quality automotive window tinting austin

  120. Pingback: Recommended Reading

  121. Pingback: Licensed onion creek plumber

  122. Pingback: medical transportation

  123. Pingback: master plumbers Austin TX

  124. Pingback: daughter porn app

  125. Pingback: riley reid app

  126. Pingback: http://www.prismaglassllc.com/en/component/k2/itemlist/user/201186

  127. Pingback: finn frankies bikini

  128. Pingback: cellulite

  129. Pingback: digital display

  130. Pingback: engagement ring denver

  131. Pingback: Freelance illustrator

  132. Pingback: Logo design brisbane

  133. Pingback: blues chord progression

  134. Pingback: poker

  135. Pingback: window tint austin

  136. Pingback: Phentermine

  137. Pingback: th8 base layout

  138. Pingback: hotels in galveston tx

  139. Pingback: th8 base designs

  140. Pingback: auto window tint austin

  141. Pingback: history of name

  142. Pingback: sacred 3 trainer

  143. Pingback: hair loss prevention

  144. Pingback: boss

  145. Pingback: travr

  146. Pingback: motivation

  147. Pingback: Stem Cell

  148. Pingback: hebrew name meanings

  149. Pingback: physiq vodka

  150. Pingback: asus driver download windows 10

  151. Pingback: iodine supplement

  152. Pingback: plumbing repair onion creek

  153. Pingback: Austin Sunshades - Car Audio

  154. Pingback: entertainment

  155. Pingback: 3m auto window tint austin

  156. Pingback: Tampa Bail

  157. Pingback: Blackcore Edge Pre Workout

  158. Pingback: Enea Angelo Trevisan

  159. Pingback: Hester

  160. Pingback: tenerife blog

  161. Pingback: movietube

  162. Pingback: meaning of abramo

  163. Pingback: emergency sewer line repair rollingwood

  164. Pingback: http://waterdamagerestoration-austin.com/

  165. Pingback: pet transport

  166. Pingback: Sigrid Favila

  167. Pingback: shipping pets

  168. Pingback: official site

  169. Pingback: Probiotic

  170. Pingback: cheat boom beach

  171. Pingback: Descargar Musica

  172. Pingback: movietube

  173. Pingback: boom beach apk mod

  174. Pingback: guitar picks

  175. Pingback: http://www.allareaoverhead.com/

  176. Pingback: Hotel Di Depok

  177. Pingback: Healthy eating busy schedule

  178. Pingback: sprei murah

  179. Pingback: leadership courses in singapore

  180. Pingback: health coach singapore

  181. Pingback: leaflet printing

  182. Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale

  183. Pingback: claw ring

  184. Pingback: drain clearing westlake

  185. Pingback: forum

  186. Pingback: IBS

  187. Pingback: Medical marijuana card online

  188. Pingback: Free Marvelous Designer stitches tutorial

  189. Pingback: security camera

  190. Pingback: automotive mold

  191. Pingback: Debarpan-Internet Entrepreneurship Coach

  192. Pingback: Roxane

  193. Pingback: overnight dog sitter naples fl

  194. Pingback: pier and beam foundation repair in Austin Texas

  195. Pingback: pet care in naples

  196. Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman

  197. Pingback: new homes in austin tx

  198. Pingback: Rejuvel 3D

  199. Pingback: phone spyware

  200. Pingback: Fun

  201. Pingback: we buy houses

  202. Pingback: hpi text check

  203. Pingback: focal points on a website

  204. Pingback: Buy Isagenix 9 Day

  205. Pingback: Erect on Demand

  206. Pingback: Quickbooks help

  207. Pingback: How To Tell Someone You Love Them

  208. Pingback: 153

  209. Pingback: colon cleanses

  210. Pingback: How To Get A Girl To Like You

  211. Pingback: Affordable acupuncture Minneapolis

  212. Pingback: Realtor BPO REO Real Estate Foreclosure

  213. Pingback: natural cure for acid reflux

  214. Pingback: Android Apps

  215. Pingback: mlm penny auction

  216. Pingback: Custom vape mods

  217. Pingback: garcinia cambogia purely inspired

  218. Pingback: Penny Auction Software

  219. Pingback: white kidney bean extract warnings

  220. Pingback: Personal GPS Tracker

  221. Pingback: #3626;ติ๊กทู

  222. Pingback: side pockets holds maps small

  223. Pingback: buy xbox one

  224. Pingback: Resveratrol rahasia awet muda

  225. Pingback: Ways to make money online for free

  226. Pingback: Self Balancing 1000

  227. Pingback: Nearest hospital

  228. Pingback: Bail Bonds Tulsa

  229. Pingback: Tamica

  230. Pingback: liquor stores near me

  231. Pingback: Dating agency

  232. Pingback: passive income

  233. Pingback: human resources

  234. Pingback: Email advertising USA

  235. Pingback: singapore investigators

  236. Pingback: ollas rena ware

  237. Pingback: Brooksville upholstery cleaning

  238. Pingback: Small business loans

  239. Pingback: tv antennas sears

  240. Pingback: bathroom scales for sale

  241. Pingback: Houston SEO

  242. Pingback: bic sticky notes custom

  243. Pingback: online money

  244. Pingback: nose hair trimmers uk

  245. Pingback: how to save a relationship,

  246. Pingback: Zootopia

  247. Pingback: identity guard

  248. Pingback: hcg injections

  249. Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes

  250. Pingback: bad parking

  251. Pingback: games

  252. Pingback: punta cana y la romana

  253. Pingback: IATA Dog Crate in Sri Lanka

  254. Pingback: REGALOS PARA BODA

  255. Pingback: new york

  256. Pingback: العاب بنات

  257. Pingback: dog training school

  258. Pingback: Communal heating systems

  259. Pingback: food places near me

  260. Pingback: tenerife property

  261. Pingback: gap coverage auto

  262. Pingback: roof leak repair

  263. Pingback: Courtyard gardens Canberra

  264. Pingback: extraction de donnees dans excel

  265. Pingback: order

  266. Pingback: Automated Trading

  267. Pingback: dryer vent box

  268. Pingback: Starr

  269. Pingback: Home

  270. Pingback: Cleaning Quotes

  271. Pingback: 12win casino

  272. Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/

  273. Pingback: Thai Porn

  274. Pingback: cerrajeros en paterna

  275. Pingback: pen caddy organizer

  276. Pingback: have a peek at these guys

  277. Pingback: disco light hire west yorkshire

  278. Pingback: roasting pan ribs

  279. Pingback: Antonio Softich

  280. Pingback: Judge Porteous Robert G.Creely

  281. Pingback: naples pet care

  282. Pingback: bucetas lindas

  283. Pingback: starcom chicago

  284. Pingback: lease luxury apartment austin texas

  285. Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin

  286. Pingback: Online Money

  287. Pingback: reviews

  288. Pingback: fitness

  289. Pingback: HP OfficeJet 6812 Ink Cartridges

  290. Pingback: Run A Webinar Review

  291. Pingback: affärsjurister i stockholm

  292. Pingback: duckbill check valve water flood diffuser

  293. Pingback: Wealthy Affiliate

  294. Pingback: Plastic Surgery Plano TX

  295. Pingback: things to do in madrid

  296. Pingback: purses

  297. Pingback: most expensive jewelry Options

  298. Pingback: The Benefits Of most expensive jewelry

  299. Pingback: Sportswear

  300. Pingback: Gemstone Jewelry

  301. Pingback: virtual run

  302. Pingback: bulbs led dj

  303. Pingback: Bowers Tactical

  304. Pingback: Natural Gemstone Jewelry

  305. Pingback: Desi Photographer

  306. Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/SuperGaminator.Gutschein/

  307. Pingback: Excel Consultants

  308. Pingback: Anja

  309. Pingback: jersey hotels

  310. Pingback: Tulsa

  311. Pingback: celeb pics

  312. Pingback: crossfit

  313. Pingback: startups in India

  314. Pingback: InstallShield

  315. Pingback: dog walking naples florida

  316. Pingback: porno

  317. Pingback: text your ex back actual texts

  318. Pingback: na chat rooms

  319. Pingback: porno

  320. Pingback: probioslim reviews

  321. Pingback: Cerchio nel grano

  322. Pingback: All Area Over Head

  323. Pingback: Singorama 2.0

  324. Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga

  325. Pingback: Austin stained concrete contractor

  326. Pingback: lawn mower shop

  327. Pingback: Palmira

  328. Pingback: marquetry beds

  329. Pingback: clash royale hack

  330. Pingback: greatest pet sitter in naples fl

  331. Pingback: geil sex date

  332. Pingback: voice lessons near me

  333. Pingback: best online casino

  334. Pingback: racist jokes

  335. Pingback: germany proxies list

  336. Pingback: davidwygant.com

  337. Pingback: Cosmetic Dentistry

  338. Pingback: this website

  339. Pingback: at here

  340. Pingback: Shaving

  341. Pingback: candy saga

  342. Pingback: New home communities austin

  343. Pingback: fat burning diets

  344. Pingback: clash royale hack for android

  345. Pingback: porno

  346. Pingback: jetsmarter

  347. Pingback: psychic source review

  348. Pingback: Commercial gate repair NYC

  349. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples

  350. Pingback: printingvip.com

  351. Pingback: http://surabaya-pagarbrc.blogspot.co.id/

  352. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples

  353. Pingback: free psychic reading online

  354. Pingback: Legacy Premium Food Storage

  355. Pingback: reviews on california psychics

  356. Pingback: flickr.adultcafe.pw

  357. Pingback: lake grande condo

  358. Pingback: sturdee residences

  359. Pingback: hair transplant singapore

  360. Pingback: Witchcraft Reading group

  361. Pingback: cerrajeros valencia baratos

  362. Pingback: Grammarly Review

  363. Pingback: date

  364. Pingback: sexyblackpantyhose.adultcafe.pw

  365. Pingback: adidas

  366. Pingback: servidor de mu online

  367. Pingback: deck builders Austin

  368. Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review

  369. Pingback: sleep aid

  370. Pingback: whatsapp channel

  371. Pingback: mobile strike hack

  372. Pingback: Austin Junk Car Buyers

  373. Pingback: Austin interior house painting

  374. Pingback: manson

  375. Pingback: Buy Beats exclusive rights

  376. Pingback: best Cedar Park dentist

  377. Pingback: limo austin

  378. Pingback: south africa scholarships

  379. Pingback: decorative concrete floors in Austin

  380. Pingback: Online Gambling Offers

  381. Pingback: brightroll.fehrdata.win

  382. Pingback: Sip and paint

  383. Pingback: Sigelei T150 Touch Screen Mod

  384. Pingback: accessories

  385. Pingback: austin permanent eyebrow

  386. Pingback: bra clear

  387. Pingback: back specialist San Jose

  388. Pingback: tarrytown drain cleaning

  389. Pingback: Check This Out

  390. Pingback: allandale plumber

  391. Pingback: instrumental background music for videos

  392. Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble

  393. Pingback: la viagra

  394. Pingback: Bedside Lamps

  395. Pingback: UAN Login

  396. Pingback: hackear clash of clans

  397. Pingback: watch this video

  398. Pingback: inflatable slide for sale

  399. Pingback: laptop

  400. Pingback: windows installation

  401. Pingback: worn on tv

  402. Pingback: domestic appliance repairs london

  403. Pingback: deck building Austin

  404. Pingback: Girls

  405. Pingback: psoriasis free for life pdf

  406. Pingback: hire forex trader

  407. Pingback: mp3 download

  408. Pingback: custom wedding dress US &UK wedding anniversary video

  409. Pingback: http://www.waterdamagerestorationofaustin.com/

  410. Pingback: printingvip.bravesites.com

  411. Pingback: vip prints

  412. Pingback: agen judi terbaik

  413. Pingback: افضل العاب اونلين

  414. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  415. Pingback: Rugby Live Stream

  416. Pingback: Order takeway online

  417. Pingback: avast license key free download

  418. Pingback: Martin Lawrence Music R&B RNB HipHop

  419. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  420. Pingback: Carl

  421. Pingback: Kurma

  422. Pingback: day spa Austin

  423. Pingback: club flyer

  424. Pingback: stained concrete Austin

  425. Pingback: dietista barcelona

  426. Pingback: radar detectors austin

  427. Pingback: teeth whitening Cedar Park

  428. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  429. Pingback: Temulawak Cream

  430. Pingback: dlh

  431. Pingback: Equipos medicos

  432. Pingback: mca scam reviews

  433. Pingback: http://facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker/

  434. Pingback: fuck google

  435. Pingback: fuck google

  436. Pingback: fuck google

  437. Pingback: fuck google

  438. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  439. Pingback: fuck google

  440. Pingback: fuck google

  441. Pingback: fuck google

  442. Pingback: fuck google

  443. Pingback: forniry

  444. Pingback: fuck google

  445. Pingback: orzech amerykanski

  446. Pingback: fuck google

  447. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  448. Pingback: porno izle

  449. Pingback: fitness

  450. Pingback: porno izle

  451. Pingback: fotos de sexo

  452. Pingback: blaty drewniane

  453. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  454. Pingback: Health articles

  455. Pingback: drjaydani

  456. Pingback: sklejka dlh

  457. Pingback: porno español

  458. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  459. Pingback: more traffic

  460. Pingback: roach killers

  461. Pingback: Dog shampoo for itchy skin

  462. Pingback: Original Product For Sale

  463. Pingback: prime contractor for the US government

  464. Pingback: iv fluid therapy side effects

  465. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  466. Pingback: car key made

  467. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  468. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  469. Pingback: 手錶手機色情

  470. Pingback: whatsapp channels for whatsapp bulk sender

  471. Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh

  472. Pingback: Living memory locket keyring necklace

  473. Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌

  474. Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin TX

  475. Pingback: Piece Of Heaven

  476. Pingback: HTTPS://WWW.NEU.EDU.TR/

  477. Pingback: http://bit.ly/1TV1BTa

  478. Pingback: beylikdüzü escort

  479. Pingback: Love Quotes for her

  480. Pingback: move forward in life

  481. Pingback: Rental

  482. Pingback: Am thuc Vietnam

  483. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  484. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  485. Pingback: 色情管

  486. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  487. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Gordie Howe Jersey

  488. Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com

  489. Pingback: beylikdüzü escort

  490. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  491. Pingback: Limos

  492. Pingback: Hottest Actress Sexy Images

  493. Pingback: Detroit TIgers

  494. Pingback: inspirational quotes

  495. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts

  496. Pingback: limousine Minneapolis

  497. Pingback: trampoline videos gymnastics

  498. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review

  499. Pingback: QWEQEWQE

  500. Pingback: Locksmith in garden city

  501. Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey

  502. Pingback: Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond

  503. Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel

  504. Pingback: Pure Natural Healing Review

  505. Pingback: web design

  506. Pingback: Bowcutt Dental Cedar Park veneers

  507. Pingback: Ziplines

  508. Pingback: oversizedrecliner.xyz

  509. Pingback: Despacho de abogados Derecho

  510. Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts

  511. Pingback: sex

  512. Pingback: roofing

  513. Pingback: how to grow your hair back

  514. Pingback: click here

  515. Pingback: beylikdüzü escort

  516. Pingback: us escort services

  517. Pingback: gymnastic rope climb

  518. Pingback: Peliculas Hindu Subtitulo en español

  519. Pingback: tao system of badass book

  520. Pingback: izmir escort

  521. Pingback: escort kadıköy

  522. Pingback: mypillowreviews.xyz

  523. Pingback: employment lawyer Austin

  524. Pingback: estate planning attorney austin

  525. Pingback: fakir selim

  526. Pingback: earn while you are sleeping

  527. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  528. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  529. Pingback: Trade Shows

  530. Pingback: 色情

  531. Pingback: Lead paint removal cost

  532. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  533. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  534. Pingback: porno izle

  535. Pingback: porno izle

  536. Pingback: search

  537. Pingback: Marble Tile

  538. Pingback: kamagra gdzie kupiï¿½

  539. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  540. Pingback: bizvarsaksenhicolursunpic

  541. Pingback: bizvarsaksenhicolursunpic

  542. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  543. Pingback: Best Reviews

  544. Pingback: Free XXX Porn

  545. Pingback: Interracial Porn

  546. Pingback: Kamagra najtaniej w internecie

  547. Pingback: VoIP vonage

  548. Pingback: uab ost express

  549. Pingback: brazzers porno

  550. Pingback: brazzers porno

  551. Pingback: stained concrete Austin

  552. Pingback: fishing charters Stuart

  553. Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts

  554. Pingback: Fetish Porn

  555. Pingback: Free Amateur Porn

  556. Pingback: Anal Porn

  557. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  558. Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls

  559. Pingback: Detroit Pistons

  560. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings

  561. Pingback: Copiers Austin TX

  562. Pingback: Shemale Porn

  563. Pingback: Sara Jay XXX

  564. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia

  565. Pingback: water damage Lakeway

  566. Pingback: Detroit Sports Memorabilia

  567. Pingback: 黃牛

  568. Pingback: Viagra sklep

  569. Pingback: new home communities Austin

  570. Pingback: roofing contractor

  571. Pingback: Kristy

  572. Pingback: Maryjo

  573. Pingback: plumbing leak repair austin

  574. Pingback: envio de paquetes a colombia

  575. Pingback: german malaysia institute

  576. Pingback: phenq review

  577. Pingback: Rap

  578. Pingback: forina pure

  579. Pingback: Flower Nail Art Water Transfer Decal Sticker

  580. Pingback: fast cash loans

  581. Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite on thighs

  582. Pingback: MILF Porn

  583. Pingback: porno izle

  584. Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi

  585. Pingback: Drake Style Instrumental

  586. Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

  587. Pingback: webcam modeling job

  588. Pingback: Autumn

  589. Pingback: Guillermina

  590. Pingback: office cleaners

  591. Pingback: plantas purificadoras de agua

  592. Pingback: cheap printing club flyers

  593. Pingback: Buy Jopen Charms sex toys online

  594. Pingback: v-allince moving services

  595. Pingback: Best Deals Plus Size Leggings

  596. Pingback: Mia Khalifa

  597. Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York

  598. Pingback: pornoooo

  599. Pingback: Dung

  600. Pingback: Perez

  601. Pingback: Best Rated Chapter 7 Law Firm

  602. Pingback: Bebe Angeli

  603. Pingback: siktir git

  604. Pingback: Obsession Phrases

  605. Pingback: Dreamlife Beats

  606. Pingback: Minecraft Account

  607. Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami

  608. Pingback: offshore fishing charters Stuart FL

  609. Pingback: stained concrete Austin

  610. Pingback: sikerler

  611. Pingback: water damage Austin

  612. Pingback: burn fat fast

  613. Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories

  614. Pingback: novinhos gays

  615. Pingback: find out here

  616. Pingback: Slips

  617. Pingback: Cogniflex

  618. Pingback: http://betterledgerbookkeeping.com/

  619. Pingback: RRB Result 2016

  620. Pingback: Family Lawyer Nashville

  621. Pingback: stuart fishing charters

  622. Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes

  623. Pingback: sports

  624. Pingback: 12Bet 繁體中文

  625. Pingback: da´ xuyên sa´ng

  626. Pingback: Best lawn company Marietta

  627. Pingback: check this out

  628. Pingback: logo design

  629. Pingback: lam nhôm

  630. Pingback: VMCE

  631. Pingback: open a franchise

  632. Pingback: good night images

  633. Pingback: شركة تنظيف في جدة

  634. Pingback: CFD

  635. Pingback: coffee online

  636. Pingback: Top Rated Bankruptcy Lawyers McKinney TX

  637. Pingback: free

  638. Pingback: robot para opciones binarias 2016

  639. Pingback: cheap production insurance

  640. Pingback: apartment moving company

  641. Pingback: gate 2017

  642. Pingback: life insurance lawyer

  643. Pingback: http://austinsteamit.com/carpet-cleaning-austin-tx/

  644. Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim

  645. Pingback: Forest Woods

  646. Pingback: Jacuzzi

  647. Pingback: www.bestchristianshirts.com

  648. Pingback: custom glass bottles for sale

  649. Pingback: windows and doors replacement

  650. Pingback: agario

  651. Pingback: batman vs superman full movie online putlocker

  652. Pingback: video company China

  653. Pingback: Multi Mineral

  654. Pingback: kids books

  655. Pingback: Abrir empresa nos EUA

  656. Pingback: garage door service roslyn

  657. Pingback: coin shop

  658. Pingback: crowdfunding

  659. Pingback: Affordable Irrigation Tulsa

  660. Pingback: picccc

  661. Pingback: qweqweqe

  662. Pingback: acheter des likes

  663. Pingback: dog groomer Austin

  664. Pingback: dog groomers Austin

  665. Pingback: driving school palmers green

  666. Pingback: gopro extended battery

  667. Pingback: fence installation Austin

  668. Pingback: sauvage swimwear celebrity minimal

  669. Pingback: casino promotions

  670. Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet

  671. Pingback: medical videos

  672. Pingback: OIL RUBBED BRONZE

  673. Pingback: here

  674. Pingback: minibus

  675. Pingback: live stream

  676. Pingback: Golf cart rear seat kit

  677. Pingback: check it out

  678. Pingback: sms marketing

  679. Pingback: mozilla firefox 64 bit

  680. Pingback: sex toys

  681. Pingback: mcdonalds delivery uk

  682. Pingback: IT Recycling

  683. Pingback: laser

  684. Pingback: msp hack

  685. Pingback: spam software

  686. Pingback: french bulldog coffee mug

  687. Pingback: Shipping to Malaysia

  688. Pingback: hormone therapy medical weight loss in wilminton

  689. Pingback: backmobil.net-2-1/2"(64MM) HOLE SPACING

  690. Pingback: T.I. Type Instrumental

  691. Pingback: Bathroom Tile

  692. Pingback: Lawn Care Tulsa

  693. Pingback: Can't stop laughing at July's best news bloopers!

  694. Pingback: mozilla firefox 2016 free download

  695. Pingback: bandar judi

  696. Pingback: Echo

  697. Pingback: baltic siker

  698. Pingback: Reneu

  699. Pingback: baltic sikerr

  700. Pingback: baltic siker oç

  701. Pingback: baltic siker o.ç

  702. Pingback: baltic sikerr o.ç

  703. Pingback: משרד חקירות

  704. Pingback: домоуправител под наем софия

  705. Pingback: friv games

  706. Pingback: Philips Avent Breast Pump

  707. Pingback: casino reviews

  708. Pingback: Bigo Live Indonesia

  709. Pingback: pokemon go free pokeballs

  710. Pingback: vPeppa Pig

  711. Pingback: Handbags

  712. Pingback: business writing training

  713. Pingback: Dallas Police Department

  714. Pingback: peo

  715. Pingback: loan sharks

  716. Pingback: nv beauty

  717. Pingback: best spa in tampa bay

  718. Pingback: graphic design

  719. Pingback: avocat permi

  720. Pingback: radiance medspa

  721. Pingback: play for vegas

  722. Pingback: Iranian wedding officiant

  723. Pingback: bra straps

  724. Pingback: Criminal Defense Attorney Murfreesboro

  725. Pingback: nashville criminal attorney

  726. Pingback: giáº¥y dÃ¡n tÆ°á»ng phÃ²ng khÃ¡ch

  727. Pingback: glow skincare

  728. Pingback: บาคาร่า

  729. Pingback: PSD

  730. Pingback: Studio414 Contest

  731. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-now-online-buy/

  732. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/pharmacy-levitra-nl/

  733. Pingback: Collins

  734. Pingback: Handy Tips For People Who Suffer From Back Pain

  735. Pingback: Opciones Binarias

  736. Pingback: marketing across canada

  737. Pingback: seo packages in mumbai

  738. Pingback: Shipping to Malaysia

  739. Pingback: banheira

  740. Pingback: Juegos kizi 2 games online, intrusion 2 game play free online kizi 1 games

  741. Pingback: Friv Games

  742. Pingback: Buy Microcrystalline Cellulose

  743. Pingback: india seo packages

  744. Pingback: compare seo packages

  745. Pingback: seo small business package

  746. Pingback: avocat permi

  747. Pingback: Yaoi friv games demon yaoi

  748. Pingback: www.cargamescar.us

  749. Pingback: Juegos kizi 2 games online My dolphin show 2 free online games

  750. Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview

  751. Pingback: apps with purpose

  752. Pingback: lunch talks

  753. Pingback: meet single women

  754. Pingback: CHECK THIS WEBSITE

  755. Pingback: FAIRY GARDEN MINIATURES

  756. Pingback: disfunzione erettile rimedi naturali

  757. Pingback: best SEO service for building quality backlinks

  758. Pingback: these details

  759. Pingback: Tulsa IT Service

  760. Pingback: valiutu skaiciuokle

  761. Pingback: brain smart

  762. Pingback: survival

  763. Pingback: synthetic lace front wig

  764. Pingback: Firework insurance

  765. Pingback: supplier

  766. Pingback: 住宿

  767. Pingback: franchise loans

  768. Pingback: Doba

  769. Pingback: cloud broker

  770. Pingback: vegas shows

  771. Pingback: filmizle

  772. Pingback: Eacyo - Dicas de Verdade!

  773. Pingback: android battery saver

  774. Pingback: market maker method training forex

  775. Pingback: free cash

  776. Pingback: kizi web site

  777. Pingback: forex trading broker

  778. Pingback: senior care

  779. Pingback: Mestrado em Direito

  780. Pingback: Kizi friv y8 games: download mini friv games

  781. Pingback: black and mild e juice

  782. Pingback: Kizi all free kizi

  783. Pingback: Friv games kizi - minecraft kizi games

  784. Pingback: Kizi

  785. Pingback: anekahanduk.com

  786. Pingback: ï»¿trade12

  787. Pingback: rangefinders

  788. Pingback: on the main page

  789. Pingback: thanks

  790. Pingback: Xero Hamilton

  791. Pingback: pokemon go hacks

  792. Pingback: Atasehir Escort Bayan

  793. Pingback: Globalandia

  794. Pingback: LOCKSMITH TEMPE AZ

  795. Pingback: Cameras

  796. Pingback: cheap viagra online

  797. Pingback: situs poker indonesia

  798. Pingback: judi casino online

  799. Pingback: awesomedia california

  800. Pingback: fuck googlee

  801. Pingback: Agil Projektledelse

  802. Pingback: Georgetta

  803. Pingback: Baby online store singapore

  804. Pingback: buy generic viagra

  805. Pingback: test preparation Fountain valley

  806. Pingback: canada goose

  807. Pingback: tutoring center Fountain valley

  808. Pingback: best

  809. Pingback: instrumental quirurgico

  810. Pingback: Drones with cameras

  811. Pingback: dermatologist tampa

  812. Pingback: More Help

  813. Pingback: deal networking collaboration

  814. Pingback: sleep brainwave entrainment

  815. Pingback: Lawn Care Services Tulsa

  816. Pingback: Peggy

  817. Pingback: volarex

  818. Pingback: health and beauty institute tampa

  819. Pingback: face tampa

  820. Pingback: international plaza tampa

  821. Pingback: image source

  822. Pingback: ucuz esya depolama

  823. Pingback: landscaping portland oregon

  824. Pingback: get more

  825. Pingback: nikon dslr camera bag

  826. Pingback: http://grd.pw/samsonitecarryon29118

  827. Pingback: Bishop Nehru Type Beat

  828. Pingback: sprawdzenie vin

  829. Pingback: manfaat gluta celena

  830. Pingback: fruta planta

  831. Pingback: Earn money driving

  832. Pingback: 2 Chainz Type Beat 2016

  833. Pingback: Carpet Cleaning Spanish Fort, AL

  834. Pingback: porno

  835. Pingback: Veterans Day Images

  836. Pingback: Zoltan Bathory

  837. Pingback: Opciones binarias

  838. Pingback: Find Out how to earn serious income online as an affiliate

  839. Pingback: blackhat

  840. Pingback: jessica sarkisian

  841. Pingback: Oscar Del Amor Dance Summer California

  842. Pingback: guillaume guersan

  843. Pingback: Los Angeles Limo Service

  844. Pingback: is boolberry the next bitcoin

  845. Pingback: Cannibalism

  846. Pingback: why not check here

  847. Pingback: new procurve switch

  848. Pingback: Better than monero

  849. Pingback: my company

  850. Pingback: teh oolong

  851. Pingback: secure boolberry

  852. Pingback: Treat Sciatic Nerve Pain in 8 Days

  853. Pingback: health

  854. Pingback: Clicking Here

  855. Pingback: my latest blog post

  856. Pingback: eheringe palladium

  857. Pingback: Porno

  858. Pingback: Videos Porno

  859. Pingback: reference

  860. Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

  861. Pingback: Phen375

  862. Pingback: Aleida

  863. Pingback: esta gente no es de fiar

  864. Pingback: Justin

  865. Pingback: personal development

  866. Pingback: infection

  867. Pingback: halloween

  868. Pingback: residential

  869. Pingback: www.ifesp.edu.br/ead/blog/index.php?userid=6366

  870. Pingback: online casinos

  871. Pingback: adidas sneakers

  872. Pingback: Daily Rant ranting online

  873. Pingback: J Cole Type Beat 2017

  874. Pingback: o.ç piç

  875. Pingback: he said

  876. Pingback: affordable moving services north vancouver bc

  877. Pingback: Viagra cena

  878. Pingback: Viagra bez recepty

  879. Pingback: Immigration attorneys charlotte nc

  880. Pingback: Viagra

  881. Pingback: situs dadu online

  882. Pingback: angry birds

  883. Pingback: forskolin

  884. Pingback: deals

  885. Pingback: Riser Lightbar

  886. Pingback: subway surfers game

  887. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  888. Pingback: Inbox Blueprint

  889. Pingback: nottingham escorts

  890. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse chicago suburbs map

  891. Pingback: chima brazilian steakhouse charlotte coupons

  892. Pingback: steak seasoning variety

  893. Pingback: what is the best brazilian steakhouse in houston

  894. Pingback: chima brazilian steakhouse miami fl

  895. Pingback: stolen motorcycle

  896. Pingback: Viagra bez recepty

  897. Pingback: IBC Tote Heaters

  898. Pingback: Ace Hood Type Beat 2017

  899. Pingback: computer repair

  900. Pingback: counselling red deer

  901. Pingback: Evonne

  902. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  903. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  904. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  905. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  906. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  907. Pingback: Nikole

  908. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  909. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  910. Pingback: fuck google

  911. Pingback: wedge boots

  912. Pingback: Dr. Maria Karpov

  913. Pingback: vinhomes pham hung

  914. Pingback: HIFU

  915. Pingback: Free Invoice Template

  916. Pingback: the scientific trading machine

  917. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  918. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  919. Pingback: scientific tradings machine

  920. Pingback: carpet cleaners

  921. Pingback: personnel lifts

  922. Pingback: event planner singapore

  923. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  924. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  925. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  926. Pingback: Pei

  927. Pingback: escort nottingham

  928. Pingback: M170ETN01.0

  929. Pingback: grey

  930. Pingback: Most items $ 0.1

  931. Pingback: foro de mierda

  932. Pingback: Eporycta lurida

  933. Pingback: epoxy primer

  934. Pingback: Epoxiconazole

  935. Pingback: garage epoxy flooring reviews

  936. Pingback: Polished Tiles

  937. Pingback: istanbul escort

  938. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  939. Pingback: ananı sikeceğiz cem

  940. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  941. Pingback: siktir git

  942. Pingback: siktir git

  943. Pingback: send glitter

  944. Pingback: short love stories

  945. Pingback: Discount hotels

  946. Pingback: izmir eskort

  947. Pingback: http://www.robertsbankterminal2.com/news-updates/field-studies-at-roberts-bank-in-december-2012/

  948. Pingback: More Help

  949. Pingback: online survey jobs

  950. Pingback: furniture

  951. Pingback: Judi Poker Online Indonesia

  952. Pingback: Lake fork cabins

  953. Pingback: Iva

  954. Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/

  955. Pingback: panier fruits et lÃ©gumes

  956. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  957. Pingback: limo service toronto

  958. Pingback: psicologa

  959. Pingback: Foundation Repair

  960. Pingback: phone psychic readings

  961. Pingback: http://kesehatan6.com/cara-hidup-sehat-dengan-olahraga/

  962. Pingback: vape deals

  963. Pingback: payday loans online

  964. Pingback: payday loan no credit check

  965. Pingback: go here

  966. Pingback: clash royale chests hack

  967. Pingback: Hoshizaki water pump motor assembly

  968. Pingback: pic

  969. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  970. Pingback: Agen Bola Deposit 25 Ribu

  971. Pingback: MYKONOS VILLAS

  972. Pingback: Plumbing Company Alpharetta

  973. Pingback: swindon ice cream van hire

  974. Pingback: http://www.nursingworld.org/EspeciallyForYou/Nurse-Managers

  975. Pingback: bodybuilding supplements

  976. Pingback: download lagu

  977. Pingback: visit this website

  978. Pingback: top article

  979. Pingback: 2016 instagram followers

  980. Pingback: verified paypal accounts

  981. Pingback: cialis

  982. Pingback: sites de rencontres

  983. Pingback: Vancouver BC airport shuttle Northstarlimos

  984. Pingback: Full Movies

  985. Pingback: Jason Raphael Forex

  986. Pingback: visit site

  987. Pingback: Prop pills

  988. Pingback: Richard Warke

  989. Pingback: dentist directory

  990. Pingback: Classie

  991. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  992. Pingback: Baccarat online indonesia

  993. Pingback: judi

  994. Pingback: situs poker murah

  995. Pingback: superhero store

  996. Pingback: sbobet online

  997. Pingback: The Santorini Condo

  998. Pingback: situs poker indonesia

  999. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  1000. Pingback: qq online

  1001. Pingback: poker qiuqiu

  1002. Pingback: trik bermain domino

  1003. Pingback: bandarqiu online

  1004. Pingback: judi poker uang asli

  1005. Pingback: onlinepoker99

  1006. Pingback: making money online

  1007. Pingback: mentale zuflucht

  1008. Pingback: amazing inventions you didn't know existed

  1009. Pingback: judi

  1010. Pingback: travel madiun jogja

  1011. Pingback: Huntington Beach Physical Therapy

  1012. Pingback: check this link

  1013. Pingback: Plumbers Dawsonville

  1014. Pingback: poker qq online

  1015. Pingback: get info for followers

  1016. Pingback: portableballetbarre.com

  1017. Pingback: work at home jobs no fee

  1018. Pingback: judi online

Top