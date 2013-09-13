Preview: This Year’s Peer Perspectives on Leadership

Leadership

 

“You came to Wharton to meet new and interesting people.  You came to learn and to be inspired.  You came to develop the skills you need to be a leader.  This is how you do all of those things at once.”

– The WG 2012 – 2013 Peer Perspectives on Leadership Committee

 

The leadership opportunities available at Wharton are legendary.  Here we have the opportunity to listen to global business leaders, trek across Antarctica, go to boot camp with the Marines, listen to influential, thought provoking authors, and lead our school through fellowships, clubs, and the Wharton Graduate Association.  While all of these opportunities represent unique ways to help you grow as a leader, sometimes just hearing an incredible, inspirational story, especially from a peer you respect and can relate to, can ignite a passion to pursue meaningful change in your life.  Wharton’s Peer Perspectives on Leadership is an innovative attempt to explore the unique, amazing experiences of the Wharton MBA student body.  The program is designed to challenge us to think about leadership from new perspectives, while celebrating the experiences of fellow students.

 

Starting this October, selected members of the Wharton MBA student body will share their perspectives about the nature of leadership during lunch sessions where attendees have the opportunity to listen to their stories and discuss the experiences of each speaker.  Previous speakers have included college basketball coaches, leaders of elite military units, global economic development leaders, entrepreneurs, doctors, community leaders, politicians, humanitarian volunteers, authors, movie producers, acrobats, and professional athletes.

 

To give you a sense of what you can expect, here are some highlights from last year’s speakers:  Andrew Towne (WG ’15) taught us about leadership through uncertainty as he discussed his belief that great leaders prepare, persevere, and are genuinely good.  David Klein (WG TBD), co-founder of CommonBond, discussed how leaders are pathfinders who find their own way, leading and inspiring others to do the same.  Blake Stanfill (WG ’14) showed us the power of community and leadership through intuition.  Divya Dhar (WG ’14) described the immense importance of taking action as a leader and how even the smallest step forward can have enormous impact.  Sherif Yacoub (WG ’14) talked about leading change through the context of his experience during the 2011 Egyptian Revolution.  Finally, Pat Dossett (WG ’14), a former Navy SEAL, told us about attaining clarity and conviction in trying times.  Videos of all of these and previous speakers from the series can be found under SPIKE’s media page under the category “Perspectives on Leadership.”

 

The Peer Perspectives on Leadership series is run by students for students.  Each year’s committee is selected from among the first year Leadership Representatives and nominations for speakers come from faculty, school administration, and most importantly, the student body itself.  If you know of a classmate who has an inspiring story to tell and leadership experience worth hearing about, please contact any of the current Peer Perspectives on Leadership committee members:  Lindsay Schroll (WG ’14), Deepa Mahajan (WG ’14), Mike Daschle (WG ’14), or Ishita Mohanty (WG ’14).

 

Look for updates soon on the “Wharton Peer Perspectives on Leadership” Facebook page and on announcements through SPIKE for upcoming speakers!

Authors

885 Comments

Top